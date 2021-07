Come on England. Make us proud and win the competition. Tonight is so important for the country and would help us heal from the pain of Covid. It is a true "where were you when moment for me just like when Andy Andy Murray won Wimbledon or when the Cricket team won the world cup. I just want to be able to say finally we have got our chance to make our own history and I was able to see it.



England 2-0 Hendo to score hopefully both. We're singing for England Arrivederci Italy.