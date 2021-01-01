« previous next »
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:03 pm
Itll obviously be tight but I do fancy England .
Ultimately its hard to see how Italy have the attackers to cause England problems
Italy will be able to control the ball but theyll be constantly vulnerable to getting countered - theyve got way less margin for error than England and the longer it goes on the more Englands advantage



Insigne and chiesa will give england problems. Immobile is the wild card. If he continues to be utter shit then Italy will need to find some midfield or defensive goal(s).
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:30:57 pm »
I think Henderson may replace Saka & move Mount to the right.

« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:41:17 pm »
3-0 to England. Think Italy will bottle it.
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:42:49 pm »
Italy are unbeaten in 20 odd games and rarely these days concede 3.  ;D
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:42:49 pm
Italy are unbeaten in 20 odd games and rarely these days concede 3.  ;D

Which is why they'll lose 3 nil tomorrow. Like an erection, it appears when you least expect it.
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 09:45:29 pm
Which is why they'll lose 3 nil tomorrow. Like an erection, it appears when you least expect it.

Taking the pills your mate Pele sent you?
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:29:04 pm
What snacks ya all getting in?

Peroni, Pizza and Pasta.

Come on England ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆😉
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:46:11 pm
Taking the pills your mate Pele sent you?

If I were then an erection would most definitely be expected. Not that he's sent me any I hasten to add.
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:03:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:09:00 pm
Sometimes few words can say so much.

Once again. Queeniebabes has nailed the zeitgeist



Anyone else think the queen used to be pretty hot?
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:05:15 pm »
Why does it have to be on a Sunday, hate all this waiting around
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:05:54 pm »
Kinel, this thread got a bit sensitive and humourless. Didnt think having a small joke would get deleted. Fair doos. Enjoy.
