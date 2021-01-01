What snacks ya all getting in?



Think Spain played Italy quite well - Enrique did a number on them. Pushed right up on their fullbacks and had Olmo drop into midfield to outnumber them where they are strongest. Nullified them but they didn't really hurt Italy enough until they took some risks at 1-0. I think England probably have the attackers to do a much better version of their plan A up front - but keep the ball only half as well and are much more passive in the middle. I can see why there are strong Hendo rumours.But you'd also like to think Mancini will have something up his sleeve for it this time. This will be the best team England have faced by a distance, until the semi by far the best team in the tournament. But the 2 extra times for Italy seem to be catching up. Depends on if the 3 in midfield are up for it - could see Locatelli start this for the extra beef and freshness and goal threat.Can see Italy 2-1, with the Italians absolutely shit housing the last 10 minutes. But I can also see an England 2-1. Wembley too. It's too close to call for me - in a neutral venue Italy to edge it, but as it stands, England have a slight edge and momentum.Looking forward to the game. Hopefully both teams are brave and have a go.Have a good feeling about it as a semi-neutral non-combatant.Pizza dough in the fridge.