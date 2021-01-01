« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 1460 times)

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:58:26 pm »
There is talk that Henderson will be starting. For who, I dont know.

Think thats sensible. Italys strongest area is obviously their 3 in the middle of the park.

Walker should deal with slow Insigne no problem. Immobile isnt that good either. Chiesa is great, Shaw will have to be conscious of him in behind.

Spain exploited Italy out wide massively and England have the players to do that too.

England will win.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,863
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:04:54 pm »
3-2 to England.
Pickles kicking out from back passes has been abysmal, and I reckon it will cost us a goal; and they're good for a goal from open play.
We'll probably get two penalties, and a goal from open play as well.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,863
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 07:58:26 pm
There is talk that Henderson will be starting. For who, I dont know.

Think thats sensible. Italys strongest area is obviously their 3 in the middle of the park.

Walker should deal with slow Insigne no problem. Immobile isnt that good either. Chiesa is great, Shaw will have to be conscious of him in behind.

Spain exploited Italy out wide massively and England have the players to do that too.

England will win.
Probably England mate.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:08:35 pm »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:09:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:48:34 pm
Pickford is definitely reverting to form. The last game was scary.

I just love the way he reacts to making mistakes by shouting at everyone else, dick
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,970
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:10:06 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,518
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:50:47 pm
some of his decision making is bizarre
like me in the biscuit aisle at Aldi.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:17:44 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 08:15:27 pm
like me in the biscuit aisle at Aldi.

And do you shout at everyone when you buy the wrong biscuits?  (and struggle to reach the ones on the top shelf)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,944
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm »
Torn on this.

A part of me thinks Italy might have a touch of hubris about them. England are underdogs, but they've been solid for the most part.  That said, I could see an unenforced error by T-Rex undoing all Southgate's good work.

Then again it might be like the Middlesborough in the UEFA Cup final.  Either way, they'll probably find a way to blame Henderson. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,970
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:22:20 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 08:15:27 pm
like me in the biscuit aisle at Aldi.
should wear pants with a button fly. Harder to whip it out then. Might make you think twice
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,712
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 07:58:26 pm
There is talk that Henderson will be starting. For who, I dont know.


England, most probably...

Edit: Damn it, Tesco...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,518
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:23:06 pm »
Impossible game to call really, but I'm getting Schillaci '90 vibes off Chiesa. He could be the game changer.

Maguire and Pickles the potential weak spots for England. If they can put in a decent game, I'd make England slight favourites. They've shown a knack for scoring when not looking like they're playing particularly well.
The Italians are a decent side though and have looked like a team on a mission. Should make for a great final.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,882
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:24:01 pm »
Hoping for an Italy win. Despite England having a better first xi/squad and added with the fact they have home advantage, I think Mancini is tactically superior to Southgate and Italy will just edge it.

But of course I'd be happy for Hendo and Coady and to a lesser extent Rashford, if England were to win. The rest of the pricks can fuck off  :D
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:38 pm by DangerScouse »
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,782
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 08:04:54 pm
3-2 to England.
Pickles kicking out from back passes has been abysmal, and I reckon it will cost us a goal; and they're good for a goal from open play.
We'll probably get two penalties, and a goal from open play as well.

5 goals will probably be a bit optimistic. Can see it being cagey
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,518
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:22:20 pm
should wear pants with a button fly. Harder to whip it out then. Might make you think twice
;D
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:24:54 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 08:23:06 pm
Impossible game to call really, but I'm getting Schillaci '90 vibes off Chiesa. He could be the game changer.

Maguire and Pickles the potential weak spots for England. If they can put in a decent game, I'd make England slight favourites. They've shown a knack for scoring when not looking like they're playing particularly well.
The Italians are a decent side though and have looked like a team on a mission. Should make for a great final.

I think Sterling and Chiesa hold the keys, what they create (and who stops that) will tip the game
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,863
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:27:05 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:22:39 pm
England, most probably...

Edit: Damn it, Tesco...
You snooze; you lose :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,970
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm »
What snacks ya all getting in?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,863
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:29:54 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 08:24:02 pm
5 goals will probably be a bit optimistic. Can see it being cagey
End to end non-stop entertainment, in a free flowing open match, is what I'm hoping for  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:33:00 pm »
I fancied Italy right from the start. They've got the better team, but I live in hope that we have the individuals, & the pace, to cause them problems.
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:39:19 pm »
Think Spain played Italy quite well - Enrique did a number on them. Pushed right up on their fullbacks and had Olmo drop into midfield to outnumber them where they are strongest. Nullified them but they didn't really hurt Italy enough until they took some risks at 1-0. I think England probably have the attackers to do a much better version of their plan A up front - but keep the ball only half as well and are much more passive in the middle. I can see why there are strong Hendo rumours.

But you'd also like to think Mancini will have something up his sleeve for it this time. This will be the best team England have faced by a distance, until the semi by far the best team in the tournament. But the 2 extra times for Italy seem to be catching up. Depends on if the 3 in midfield are up for it - could see Locatelli start this for the extra beef and freshness and goal threat.

Can see Italy 2-1, with the Italians absolutely shit housing the last 10 minutes.  But I can also see an England 2-1.  Wembley too. It's too close to call for me - in a neutral venue Italy to edge it, but as it stands, England have a slight edge and momentum.

Looking forward to the game.  Hopefully both teams are brave and have a go.

Have a good feeling about it as a semi-neutral non-combatant.

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:29:04 pm
What snacks ya all getting in?

Pizza dough in the fridge.  :thumbup
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 