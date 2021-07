There is talk that Henderson will be starting. For who, I donít know.



Think thatís sensible. Italyís strongest area is obviously their 3 in the middle of the park.



Walker should deal with slow Insigne no problem. Immobile isnít that good either. Chiesa is great, Shaw will have to be conscious of him in behind.



Spain exploited Italy out wide massively and England have the players to do that too.



England will win.