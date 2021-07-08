Would absolutely love to see England win but I just don't believe they are on the same level as Italy (or Spain or Belgium). I see England as a good Europa League team who flirt with CL qualification. Italy perennially challenging for the title.
So, I think either a backs to the wall, hold out for AGES but eventual 1-0 Italy win, or Italy score early and England get murdered about 4-0.
I'd change my mind if Southgate fielded a setup similar to ours in midfield, with grafters and runners. So Rice, Henderson, Phillips
Actually, if Southgate sets up similar to us, I could see it working.
------Sterling----Forward----Sancho
----------------------------------------
------Rice------Henderson---Phillips
-----------------------------------------
Chilwell---Mykonosus---Stones---Walker
-----------------------------------------
-----------------Goalkeeper-------------
Goalie, I mean it'll be Short-arms, but I think a lump of coal might be better. The 'Forward' will be Kane, but would prefer someone more industrious. Possibly play Kane and Sterling up with Grealish or Foden behind them?