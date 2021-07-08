« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 735 times)

Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« on: Today at 04:24:49 pm »
England reach their first final in 55 years so here's a thread to discuss the game in a jolly enthusiastic manner.
Note it's a * thread.

If any blighter is rude or mean about Southgate's team or wishes dismay on Jordan Henderson you can expect a Chopper Chinese burn or a Jimbo Beatle week.

Everyone has had their say repeatedly, there's loads of places you can go to off-load any negativity, but not here now please.
No politics, no nationalism and no parallel thread for opposing opinions - it's been killed to death. This is about the footy.

Enjoy the game folks  :wave
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:32:45 pm »
Let's have some score predictions.

Italy 1-0 in a really cagey affair for me.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:37:47 pm »
Hopefully Hendo starts. He's tailormade for the 4231 formation, really.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 04:37:47 pm
Hopefully Hendo starts. He's tailormade for the 4231 formation, really.

He wont though, will he?

Also if he did start and they lost, I'm betting everyone would blame him and that decision.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:45:24 pm »
Keep Hendo wrapped up and ready for important games that start in August
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:52:05 pm »
Think Italy will be to strong for England , Italy 3-1
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 04:40:32 pm
He wont though, will he?

Also if he did start and they lost, I'm betting everyone would blame him and that decision.
If there's any doubts about his fitness and there's a potential for the game to go 120 minutes, I think if you were Southgate you'd rather have him on the pitch for the end of the game than the start of it.

Especially with the extra subs available, I think it makes sense to use him to close out games the way he has.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:33:56 pm »
Really cant call this.

Is Chiesa fit?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:36:32 pm »
More or less equal at the back, Italy stronger in midfield and England stronger in attack. Tough to call. It'll be a low scoring game. 1-0 or 2-1 to either side
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:38:00 pm »
Here's my bet, I'm feeling pretty confident    :)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:56:35 pm »
Think we nick this 2-1 with a late winner in the 90 minutes. Really hope he goes for Hendo from the start as his big game experience would be invaluable to calm any early nerves.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:05:58 pm »
Italy to take the English to the cleaners 3-1, leaving St George's flag bunting being blown around the empty, beer and piss soaked streets, with not a soul to be seen except a stray bulldog who has climbed onto the picnic tables to dump a nutty, steamy turd into a Queen Elizabeth II souvenir mug.   
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:11:49 pm »
Buzzing, massive game, told not to come into work till midday Monday, wont bother if England win.
I think Italy are slight favourites but its very much a 50-50 game. I dont expect it to finish in normal time.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:16:13 pm »
0-0 and Italy to win on pelanties.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:33:46 pm »
Ugh I hope its not 0-0
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:38:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:24:49 pm
England reach their first final in 55 years so here's a thread to discuss the game in a jolly enthusiastic manner.
Note it's a * thread.

If any blighter is rude or mean about Southgate's team or wishes dismay on Jordan Henderson you can expect a Chopper Chinese burn or a Jimbo Beatle week.

Everyone has had their say repeatedly, there's loads of places you can go to off-load any negativity, but not here now please.
No politics, no nationalism and no parallel thread for opposing opinions - it's been killed to death. This is about the footy.

Enjoy the game folks  :wave
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:44:00 pm »
If it goes to ET, England's better and younger squad to win, but close.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:44:59 pm »
Best of luck to England.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:49:54 pm »
It'll be a very scrappy game, loads of free kicks as players from both sides dive all over the shop. I think England will nick it 2-1.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm »
Would absolutely love to see England win but I just don't believe they are on the same level as Italy (or Spain or Belgium). I see England as a good Europa League team who flirt with CL qualification. Italy perennially challenging for the title.

So, I think either a backs to the wall, hold out for AGES but eventual 1-0 Italy win, or Italy score early and England get murdered about 4-0.

I'd change my mind if Southgate fielded a setup similar to ours in midfield, with grafters and runners. So Rice, Henderson, Phillips

Actually, if Southgate sets up similar to us, I could see it working.


------Sterling----Forward----Sancho
----------------------------------------
------Rice------Henderson---Phillips
-----------------------------------------
Chilwell---Mykonosus---Stones---Walker
-----------------------------------------
-----------------Goalkeeper-------------

Goalie, I mean it'll be Short-arms, but I think a lump of coal might be better. The 'Forward' will be Kane, but would prefer someone more industrious. Possibly play Kane and Sterling up with Grealish or Foden behind them?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:58:18 pm »
Italy win


And Italy win because of Harry Maguire.  Hes tactically inept and gets pulled out of position.  Italy will exploit this and put Immobile in behind.

That being said, I think the England frontline will cause Italy problems as the match goes on.  They have lots of qwality
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 06:05:58 pm
Italy to take the English to the cleaners 3-1, leaving St George's flag bunting being blown around the empty, beer and piss soaked streets, with not a soul to be seen except a stray bulldog who has climbed onto the picnic tables to dump a nutty, steamy turd into a Queen Elizabeth II souvenir mug.
Oh so original and witty.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:03:41 pm »
Hoping for an Italian win to be honest, 2-1 in the end.

See us lining up like this.

Donnarumma

Emerson
Chiellini
Bonnuci
Di Lorernzo

Varratti
Jorginho
Barella

Chiesa
Immobile
Insigne

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:03:41 pm
Hoping for an Italian win to be honest, 2-1 in the end.

See us lining up like this.

Donnarumma

Emerson
Chiellini
Bonnuci
Di Lorernzo

Varratti
Jorginho
Barella

Chiesa
Immobile
Insigne



Southgate might want to target that left side with Emerson there now, seems like a gaping weak link
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:06:47 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 07:05:10 pm
Southgate might want to target that left side with Emerson there now, seems like a gaping weak link

Thats if England get much of the ball, he will start though, Spinderella is a massive loss.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:06:49 pm »
