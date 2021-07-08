Would absolutely love to see England win but I just don't believe they are on the same level as Italy (or Spain or Belgium). I see England as a good Europa League team who flirt with CL qualification. Italy perennially challenging for the title.



So, I think either a backs to the wall, hold out for AGES but eventual 1-0 Italy win, or Italy score early and England get murdered about 4-0.



I'd change my mind if Southgate fielded a setup similar to ours in midfield, with grafters and runners. So Rice, Henderson, Phillips



Actually, if Southgate sets up similar to us, I could see it working.





------Sterling----Forward----Sancho

----------------------------------------

------Rice------Henderson---Phillips

-----------------------------------------

Chilwell---Mykonosus---Stones---Walker

-----------------------------------------

-----------------Goalkeeper-------------



Goalie, I mean it'll be Short-arms, but I think a lump of coal might be better. The 'Forward' will be Kane, but would prefer someone more industrious. Possibly play Kane and Sterling up with Grealish or Foden behind them?