Who do you reckon it is from the games that you've watched? You can shoehorn the players in any way you like, but try and keep it broadly to this thread (Goalie, Defender, Midfielder, Forward)





For me.. Not seen all the games, but there have been a few stand out performances and players that caught the eye;



Best...



Goalkeeper:



Donnarumma. Think he's been absolutely brilliant the whole tournament. I don't really keep up with Italian football so haven't really noticed him particularly before, but he's commanding, has made some great saves and his all-round play has been brilliant. So he gets this. Think Schmiecal has done pretty well as well in the competition.



Defender:



Chiellini. The game needs characters and this guy makes me laugh and applaud every time I see him. He's cheeky, funny and gets away with punching opponents playfully in the face in front of the ref. I actually think he's been the stand-out player of the whole competition and one I'll probably remember long after it's finished.



Midfielder:



Jorginho. Tricky one this and I could have gone for quite a few players, but I'm going to go for Jorginho. With the highest pass completion rate for midfielders in the competition I think he's been brilliant to watch. Controlled the game, seems to be everywhere and set up some really nice play. But I could have picked maybe another four or five players for this position. Shout outs to Modric, Yarmolenko and Forsberg.





Forward:



Lukaku. Really impressed with him in this tournament. Gone are the days when he was a lazy get for Everton - his desire to get on the ball, his runs and his sheer workrate were great to see as was his movement and vision with his teammates. Shout outs to Benzema and Lewandowski.



Brucie Bonus player - higher than a seven my love? Good game! Good game:



Pogba. Think he's had a great tournament and actually looked like a footballer. I appreciated his performance as it shows that with the right club and the right manager playing actual football he could be a great player. He's got all the attributes when he can be arsed and away from his current club and hapless manager he looks like he's trying to put himself in the shop window but good luck to anyone that will pay the crazy prices you'd need to get him away from them.