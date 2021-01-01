Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
Scottish team coach driver Enjoyed his one day out in London
people like big dick nick.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
The left-back position alone for any team of the tournament has been extremely competitive. I'm also going to cheat here and put Mæhle in a position he played for only a bit during the tournament that he plays at club level (RB). My 23 Man Team of the Tournament SquadGK: Yann SommerRB: Joakim MæhleCB: Simon Kjær (Captain)CB: Leonardo BonucciLB: Leonardo SpinazzolaMF: Paul PogbaMF: JorginhoMF: PedriFW: Raheem SterlingFW: Patrick SchickFW: Romelu LukakuSubs:Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kasper Schmeichel, Denzel Dumfries, Giorgio Chiellini, Harry Maguire, Emil Forsberg, Gini Wijnaldum, Manuel Locatelli, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Nicolo Barella, Mikkel Damsgaard, Federico ChiesaManager: Kasper Hjulmand
Be honest, you just wanted to show off because you know how to do that ae stuck together thing.
Lyndon Dykes stood out in a way.
No love for Robbo? Thought he had a great tournament. Shame we had a lump of wood up front for the chances he was creating.
I agree with Nick. Lyndon Dykes. That's the sort of player I'd like to see at Liverpool instead of faffing around with Roberto Firmino.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]