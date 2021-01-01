« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?  (Read 502 times)

Andy @ Allerton

Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« on: Today at 10:37:51 am »
Who do you reckon it is from the games that you've watched? You can shoehorn the players in any way you like, but try and keep it broadly to this thread (Goalie, Defender, Midfielder, Forward)


For me.. Not seen all the games, but there have been a few stand out performances and players that caught the eye;

Best...

Goalkeeper:

Donnarumma. Think he's been absolutely brilliant the whole tournament. I don't really keep up with Italian football so haven't really noticed him particularly before, but he's commanding, has made some great saves and his all-round play has been brilliant. So he gets this. Think Schmiecal has done pretty well as well in the competition.

Defender:

Chiellini. The game needs characters and this guy makes me laugh and applaud every time I see him. He's cheeky, funny and gets away with punching opponents playfully in the face in front of the ref. I actually think he's been the stand-out player of the whole competition and one I'll probably remember long after it's finished.

Midfielder:

Jorginho. Tricky one this and I could have gone for quite a few players, but I'm going to go for Jorginho. With the highest pass completion rate for midfielders in the competition I think he's been brilliant to watch. Controlled the game, seems to be everywhere and set up some really nice play. But I could have picked maybe another four or five players for this position. Shout outs to Modric, Yarmolenko and Forsberg.


Forward:

Lukaku. Really impressed with him in this tournament. Gone are the days when he was a lazy get for Everton - his desire to get on the ball, his runs and his sheer workrate were great to see as was his movement and vision with his teammates. Shout outs to Benzema and Lewandowski.

Brucie Bonus player - higher than a seven my love? Good game! Good game:

Pogba. Think he's had a great tournament and actually looked like a footballer. I appreciated his performance as it shows that with the right club and the right manager playing actual football he could be a great player. He's got all the attributes when he can be arsed and away from his current club and hapless manager he looks like he's trying to put himself in the shop window but good luck to anyone that will pay the crazy prices you'd need to get him away from them.
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:43:47 am »
Scottish team coach driver

Enjoyed his one day out in London
Passmaster Molby

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:51:17 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 10:43:47 am
Scottish team coach driver

Enjoyed his one day out in London

Stole a point as well the robbing git 😆
Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:53:20 am »
Schick
Barella
Sterling
Pedri
Lukaku
Done a runner
Spinazzola
And Simon Kjaer for being everything a captain should be and a ton more besides. Legend.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:33:13 am »
Shaqiri has been good

Gili Gulu

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:44:33 am »
Maguire has been really impressive, as have Shaw and Sterling.

Players who I hadn't really heard of before who've impressed are, Spinazolla and Chiesa for Italy, Damsgaard for Denmark, Pedri for Spain, Schick for Czech Republic.

Players who I had heard of who've had good tournaments are Yarmalenko, Shaqiri, Xhaka, Kjaer, Thorgen Hazard, and Schmeichel.

Doku of Belgium caught the eye in a very brief cameo.
The North Bank

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm »
If England win it then sterling is player of the tournament.

If Italy win it, Id give it Verratti.
Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:43:44 pm »
Goalies: Donnarumma, Schmeichel & Pickford (can't argue with his stats, even though England fell on the easier side of the draw)

CBs: Bonucci & Kjaer (both solid & inspirational carriers of the spirit of their respective countries)

FBs: Spinazzola,  Maehle

Widemen: Saka, Daamsgard, Chiesa, Sterling

MFs: Jorginho, Azpilicueta, De Bruyne

Frontmen: Sterling, Lukaku,  Schick

Any combination of these in an 11 could play the aliens on Jupiter's largest moon and give them a good game.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:44:15 pm »
Lyndon Dykes stood out in a way.
CHOPPER

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:53:15 pm »
Sterling, the lad from Portugal we're linked with, Smicheal, Chiesa, Schick and the Danish manger who has been pretty much spot-on, considering the obvious disruption.


My personal favorite though, is the Turkish striker, if he can make it, then so can I.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:55:02 pm »
The left-back position alone for any team of the tournament has been extremely competitive. I'm also going to cheat here and put Mæhle in a position he played for only a bit during the tournament that he plays at club level (RB).

My 23 Man Team of the Tournament Squad

GK: Yann Sommer
RB: Joakim Mæhle
CB: Simon Kjær (Captain)
CB: Leonardo Bonucci
LB: Leonardo Spinazzola
MF: Paul Pogba
MF: Jorginho
MF: Pedri
FW: Raheem Sterling
FW: Patrick Schick
FW: Romelu Lukaku

Subs:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kasper Schmeichel, Denzel Dumfries, Giorgio Chiellini, Harry Maguire, Emil Forsberg, Gini Wijnaldum, Manuel Locatelli, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Nicolo Barella, Mikkel Damsgaard, Federico Chiesa

Manager: Kasper Hjulmand
PoetryInMotion

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:59:00 pm »
Donnarumma, Schmeichel, Sommer.

Spinazzola, Chiellini, Shaw, Kjaer, Bonucci, Maguire, Maehle, Dumfries.

Jorginho, Barella, Verratti, Pedri, Koke, Pogba, Damsgaard, Shaqiri, Wijnaldum, Thorgan Hazard.

Sterling, Chiesa, Lukaku, Schick, Kane, Insigne.
meady1981

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:59:40 pm »
McCoist
ToneLa

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:11:59 pm »
Erm
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:13:43 pm »
I agree with Nick. Lyndon Dykes. That's the sort of player I'd like to see at Liverpool instead of faffing around with Roberto Firmino.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:21:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:55:02 pm
The left-back position alone for any team of the tournament has been extremely competitive. I'm also going to cheat here and put Mæhle in a position he played for only a bit during the tournament that he plays at club level (RB).

My 23 Man Team of the Tournament Squad

GK: Yann Sommer
RB: Joakim Mæhle
CB: Simon Kjær (Captain)
CB: Leonardo Bonucci
LB: Leonardo Spinazzola
MF: Paul Pogba
MF: Jorginho
MF: Pedri
FW: Raheem Sterling
FW: Patrick Schick
FW: Romelu Lukaku

Subs:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kasper Schmeichel, Denzel Dumfries, Giorgio Chiellini, Harry Maguire, Emil Forsberg, Gini Wijnaldum, Manuel Locatelli, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Nicolo Barella, Mikkel Damsgaard, Federico Chiesa

Manager: Kasper Hjulmand

Be honest, you just wanted to show off because you know how to do that ae stuck together thing.
JackWard33

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm »
Kind of amused at the Chellini shouts
Hes been a weak link for the Italians notably being responsible for the semi final goal

Mine would be

Sterling
Shaw
Maguire
Spinazzola
Jorginho
Pogba
Sarabia
Pedri
Sanches
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:51:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:21:06 pm
Be honest, you just wanted to show off because you know how to do that ae stuck together thing.

;D A useful hotkey to know in moments like this
Adeemo

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:56:46 pm »
Barring any amazing MOTM performance in the final, if England win it, its Sterling, if Italy win it, its either Donnarumma, Jorginho or Chiesa.
Cu Chulainn

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
Sterling, Chiesa, Schick.
stockdam

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:04:36 pm »
Schmeichel
Maguire
Stones
Sanches
Busquets
Chiesa
Sterling
Lukaku
Saka
disgraced cake

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:23:39 pm »
In the group stages, Gini  :-\

Overall, probably hard to call a player of the tournament, ideally Chiellini after a performance for the ages tomorrow  ;)
Wullie160975

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:31:22 pm »
No love for Robbo? Thought he had a great tournament. Shame we had a lump of wood up front for the chances he was creating.
