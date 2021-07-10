« previous next »
Paul Mariner RIP

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
May he rest in peace.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 10, 2021, 07:56:27 pm
Bobby Robson's Ipswich were a joy to watch, Mariner, Whymark, Beattie, Mills, Wark, Lambert, Thijsson, Muhren, Burley, Butcher, Osman, O'Callaghan, Osborne, Gates even Alan Brazil (despite being a dick)

Great team, great manager and we had some titanic matches with them during that period, but my, seeing those names they had some ugly looking lads in their line-up didn't they?

That 76/77 match was one of those occasions that when you got up to Anfield, you knew you had to forgo the customary pint or two and join the queue straight away. The great fear was that the turnstiles closed just as you got anywhere close and you were on the wrong side of another lock-out. Fair to say that they squeezed as many in as they dared.

Mariner was a great player. A fine striker, who could take a tackle without complaint, but could dish it out as well. He led the line so well. For some reason in my minds eye, I can only see him in an Ipswich shirt. I have little recollection of his time at Arsenal

68 is no age. RIP Paul
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
He was a good player, RIP.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Great player in a great rival team. Respect and condolences
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
RIP Paul Mariner. I remember him well. Very good in the air, and could also play on the deck too. Was a focal point for a very good Ipswich side.

Thanks to whoever put the video up of that game, brilliant stuff. Passionate game, top of the table clash, fans well up for it, ref losing the plot! It had everything. Nice to see John Wark too. Did well for us and it would have been nice to see him at Liverpool a few years earlier.
