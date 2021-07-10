Bobby Robson's Ipswich were a joy to watch, Mariner, Whymark, Beattie, Mills, Wark, Lambert, Thijsson, Muhren, Burley, Butcher, Osman, O'Callaghan, Osborne, Gates even Alan Brazil (despite being a dick)



Great team, great manager and we had some titanic matches with them during that period, but my, seeing those names they had some ugly looking lads in their line-up didn't they?That 76/77 match was one of those occasions that when you got up to Anfield, you knew you had to forgo the customary pint or two and join the queue straight away. The great fear was that the turnstiles closed just as you got anywhere close and you were on the wrong side of another lock-out. Fair to say that they squeezed as many in as they dared.Mariner was a great player. A fine striker, who could take a tackle without complaint, but could dish it out as well. He led the line so well. For some reason in my minds eye, I can only see him in an Ipswich shirt. I have little recollection of his time at Arsenal68 is no age. RIP Paul