Author Topic: Paul Mariner RIP  (Read 973 times)

Paul Mariner RIP
Paul Mariner RIP

Former England striker Paul Mariner dies aged 68 https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57788208
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:04:01 am
Paul Mariner RIP

Former England striker Paul Mariner dies aged 68 https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/5778820

There is an 8 missing off your link https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57788208

RIP Paul Mariner
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:13:02 am
There is an 8 missing off your link https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57788208

RIP Paul Mariner
Apologies

Always remember him creating the spark for one of the most bad tempered games I ever saw. Between two of the best footballing sides of the time.
Yorky has written a great summary of it.
Liverpool v Ipswich 1977.

Was always a threat in the air,
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
That's really, really sad news. Cracking player.

RIP Paul.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
From my home town Chorley and I remember how proud the town was when he got his England call up.

Yet another one gone far too young.

RIP Paul ⚽
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Sad news indeed, RIP Paul he was a fine player.  :(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
RIP Paul. Another part of my young life departed. Makes me feel old.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:42:05 am
RIP Paul. Another part of my young life departed. Makes me feel old.

One of those players who seemed ageless.

A sad loss.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Sad news.

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
That's really sad news. Gone far too young.

I remember him well from the days when Ipswich were a really strong side.

Great player.

RIP Paul.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
If my memory serves , was in TJ´s Saturday afternoon with me mam shopping and news come through Mariner scored a late winner at Ipswich against us...maybe the Cup I think.

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:24:04 am
Apologies

Always remember him creating the spark for one of the most bad tempered games I ever saw. Between two of the best footballing sides of the time.
Yorky has written a great summary of it.
Liverpool v Ipswich 1977.

Was always a threat in the air,
I was in the Kop for that game; very bad tempered game indeed. I remember poor old Rubberlegs being on the wrong end of a terrible tackle by Tommy Smith.
R.I.P Paul Mariner; such a sad loss  :(
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:24:04 am
Apologies

Always remember him creating the spark for one of the most bad tempered games I ever saw. Between two of the best footballing sides of the time.
Yorky has written a great summary of it.
Liverpool v Ipswich 1977.

Was always a threat in the air,

Was that when he fouled Tommy Smith and then Smith knocked him out?
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
RIP

Funny story
I guy I used to work was an Ipswich fan
Around the early 80s he went to a testimonial match at Portman Road I believe

Cant remember who he said against
Anyway George Best was playing

This guy Mike his name was was about 10 at the time won a raffle to pick any players shirt he wanted to take home after the game

He chose Paul Mariner to the disbelief of everyone else who expected Best shirt to be chosen . He refused to budge lol

Still has the shirt framed 😆

Plus a good mate from school an Ipswich fan just sent me this

When Mariner left Ipswich Dad took me round to his farm house in Suffolk, he invited us in for a drink, we wished him all the best etc and he then got us 2 tickets at Highbury for Arsenal v Ipswich .. which I think was his debut and he scored twice against us  need to look that up to confirm  afterwards he got us tickets to the players lounge and we met Pat Jennings, Charlie Nicholas etc  great bloke 👍
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:17:21 am
If my memory serves , was in TJ´s Saturday afternoon with me mam shopping and news come through Mariner scored a late winner at Ipswich against us...maybe the Cup I think.

Yep he definitely got the winner against us in the cup once, 1 nil I think? iirc he hadnt been with them that long, think it his first season there.

EDIT: Checked back there and it was a league game, late 76, he had joined the previous summer. I would have bet that was a cup match!!
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
All I remember of him was that he was always falling over - but not like today, as in trying to get a freekick. It was more a case of saving himself from the embarrassment of having a shot.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
RIP
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
I remember the name and what he looked like with his long dark hair but dont remember him as a player. Early memories of him in an Arsenal kit, did that come after Ipswich? I know what a fine side Ipswich had at the end of the 70s and early 80s though. RIP, no age at all.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Always liked him as a player as I did that Ipswich side under Bobby Robson.

RIP Paul Mariner
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 11:49:08 am
Yep he definitely got the winner against us in the cup once, 1 nil I think? iirc he hadnt been with them that long, think it his first season there.

EDIT: Checked back there and it was a league game, late 76, he had joined the previous summer. I would have bet that was a cup match!!


yeah cheers
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:32:38 am
Was that when he fouled Tommy Smith and then Smith knocked him out?

Peter Willis was the ref.
The worst I ever saw, not just against us.
He managed to get two proper football playing sides engaged in a slugging match.
Heighway ended up with a black eye from a head butt by Mick Englands model professional Mills, because he had re engineered Mills back, putting knots in it and making him look foolish every time he went past him.
Mariner was either very brave or foolhardy with the challenge on Smith.
It was so out of character for games between the two sides.
Mariner was a very good player in a team that gets little praise for the quality of their football.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:24:04 am
Apologies

Always remember him creating the spark for one of the most bad tempered games I ever saw. Between two of the best footballing sides of the time.
Yorky has written a great summary of it.
Liverpool v Ipswich 1977.

Was always a threat in the air,

Fucking mad game.. Ref lost it...Kop was incendiary   ...Didnt Fairclough got booked for coming on as Sub even though ref waved him on.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:40:08 pm
Fucking mad game.. Ref lost it...Kop was incendiary   ...Didnt Fairclough got booked for coming on as Sub even though ref waved him on.

He did. You don't get atmospheres like that anymore. A real wildness that has long gone out of football.

I liked Mariner though. He had a toughness in his game, but a silky streak too. Sad news today. RIP.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:17:58 pm
He did. You don't get atmospheres like that anymore. A real wildness that has long gone out of football.

I liked Mariner though. He had a toughness in his game, but a silky streak too. Sad news today. RIP.

Yeah a striker you feared..always a threat.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:40:08 pm
Fucking mad game.. Ref lost it...Kop was incendiary   ...Didnt Fairclough got booked for coming on as Sub even though ref waved him on.

Highlights below...when Sinstadt is slagging the ref you know he's had a t**t of a game! ......Mills didn't even get booked for laying out Big Bamber ....but Keegan's truly magnificent 2nd half headed goal - leaping high above the slapheaded, muzzied England captain - helped to make up for it..

and RIP Mariner...cracking player, particularly in that terrific Ipswich Town side of the mid/late 70's...




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk</a>


They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:51:39 pm
Highlights below...when Sinstadt is slagging the ref you know he's had a t**t of a game! ......Mills didn't even get booked for laying out Big Bamber ....but Keegan's truly magnificent 2nd half headed goal - leaping high above the slapheaded, muzzied England captain - helped to make up for it..

and RIP Mariner...cracking player, particularly in that terrific Ipswich Town side of the mid/late 70's...




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk</a>




And that match won us the League since Ipswich were our closest competitors. I think I'm right in saying it came it also came just a few days after St Etienne.....

The Kop had over 30,000 in it. No question about that. The coppers were more afraid of a crush outside than inside and kept the turnstiles clicking to relieve the pressure on Walton Breck Road.

That Ipswich side, with Mariner at the point of attack, was a superb team.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Another one from the Panini sticker books of my youth gone.

Brilliant player was Mariner and part of a fine Ipswich team

RIP.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:51:39 pm
Highlights below...when Sinstadt is slagging the ref you know he's had a t**t of a game! ......Mills didn't even get booked for laying out Big Bamber ....but Keegan's truly magnificent 2nd half headed goal - leaping high above the slapheaded, muzzied England captain - helped to make up for it..

and RIP Mariner...cracking player, particularly in that terrific Ipswich Town side of the mid/late 70's...




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk</a>




Great Stuff...I was in the middle of that bedlam on the Kop for those goals.


Sadly too many of those players no longer with us.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Thoughts to the bloke's family.

Without meaning to be disrespectful...

Come on, how many of you clicked on this mixing him up in your mind with Andre Mariner? Just me?
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Hes been a commentator on ESPN right? Not a bad one either.

Rip.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Stared his career at my hometown club, Chorley. Lovely fella. RIP Paul.
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:37:50 pm
Thoughts to the bloke's family.

Without meaning to be disrespectful...

Come on, how many of you clicked on this mixing him up in your mind with Andre Mariner? Just me?

Yep just you.

I well remember him, was around when I was 11
Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Very sad news. He was one of the best centre forwards of the time and I always liked watching him play. He was fully committed and a great header of the ball.

RIP Paul
#JFT96
