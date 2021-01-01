Was that when he fouled Tommy Smith and then Smith knocked him out?
Peter Willis was the ref.
The worst I ever saw, not just against us.
He managed to get two proper football playing sides engaged in a slugging match.
Heighway ended up with a black eye from a head butt by Mick Englands model professional Mills, because he had re engineered Mills back, putting knots in it and making him look foolish every time he went past him.
Mariner was either very brave or foolhardy with the challenge on Smith.
It was so out of character for games between the two sides.
Mariner was a very good player in a team that gets little praise for the quality of their football.