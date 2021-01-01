RIP



Funny story

I guy I used to work was an Ipswich fan

Around the early 80s he went to a testimonial match at Portman Road I believe



Cant remember who he said against

Anyway George Best was playing



This guy Mike his name was was about 10 at the time won a raffle to pick any players shirt he wanted to take home after the game



He chose Paul Mariner to the disbelief of everyone else who expected Best shirt to be chosen . He refused to budge lol



Still has the shirt framed 😆



Plus a good mate from school an Ipswich fan just sent me this



When Mariner left Ipswich Dad took me round to his farm house in Suffolk, he invited us in for a drink, we wished him all the best etc and he then got us 2 tickets at Highbury for Arsenal v Ipswich .. which I think was his debut and he scored twice against us need to look that up to confirm afterwards he got us tickets to the players lounge and we met Pat Jennings, Charlie Nicholas etc great bloke 👍

