





Climate change: Which vegan milk is best?



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-46654042



I'd like to see the methodology and assumptions for that and who was behind the research.I'm not going to argue the point that cows produce methane, but I'd like to see what is included in the Co2 calcs for the alternatives.Land use is presented as a negative, but UK dairy herds are often moved around fields to fit around crop rotation, so there's not an obvious opportunity cost to having cattle on the land. It's not as if grazing land can be used for too many other things either. I'd like to know more about the water calcs too. There must be a difference between water use in countries like the UK and drier areas.There's lot's of money in milk alternatives. I know Oatly is looking at an IPO with valuations of around £10bn being bandied about so there's plenty of incentive to have research done the anti dairy argument.Overall, there's no doubt in my mind that we need to eat less meat and by extension rear fewer animals. I also believe we should not be transporting food over huge distances.If we follow the money and ignore the ethical arguments for a sec, the alternative milk industry could be described as a disruptor to the dairy industry because there's plenty of money to be made by persuading people that dairy bad, alternatives good.It's never as simple as that, besides as someone touched on above, you don't get cheese from oatmilk