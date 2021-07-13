Poll

Are Vegans

Good at sport
13 (48.1%)
Not good at sport
14 (51.9%)

Total Members Voted: 27

Voting closed: July 13, 2021, 02:58:23 pm

Author Topic: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Reply #280 on: Today at 10:52:54 am
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:42:50 am
I to and fro with vegetarianism/veganism, or even being a flexiterian.

At the moment I eat meat every single day - sometimes it's just chicken on a sandwich, other days it could be a full English, then more meat later. The reality is, I view myself as environmentally conscious, but can I continue to eat as much meat as I do and be concerned about the environment? Probably not.

I've moved to my parents' gaff to save a few bob before buying my first home. Moving out next month and then I'll have far more control over my diet, hoping from then I'll make some conscious changes (also cutting down drastically on beer). The main thing would be cutting down on processed food like bred, sausages, etc.

I don't think it's about giving up X or Y, it's about having it less and making more sustainable choices. However, I'm not sure I'd be able to cut out milk - I drink too much tea. Any decent milk alternatives out there for tea?
We've had all kinds of milk substitutes over the last couple of years. Oat milk, Almond milk. My daughter likes them, but I think they're shite, have quite a few negative environmental impacts, and are cynically marketed at Gen Z and looking to ride the vegan wave.
A cup ot tea with oatmilk looks like one with powdered milk added. Try tea with lemon, or try mint tea. Alternatively just have your tea as you like it, because I'm not sure the alternatives are better ethically and environmentally.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:53:48 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:52:39 am
All milk alternatives taste like shite IMO. My gf drinks soy milk quite often so tried it plenty and its just rank.
You beat me to it  ;D
fucking appalled

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Reply #282 on: Today at 10:56:03 am
What about UHT milk? Is there a demand for that?
Just Elmo?

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Reply #283 on: Today at 10:59:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:58:11 am
But you can't force your beliefs on other people like far too many vegans try to do.

I'm all for eating less meat and having those animals that are eaten treated better, free range rather than battery, but I'll never go the whole not use anything animal based. I do genuinely wonder about this, say we all went vegan, then we are going to need the land that animals graze on to grow the food, so what do we do with the animals? Vegans won't kill them/control them but if allowed to breed unchecked then before you know it you are overrun with them, they are eating all the crops (Australia and the rabbits for example) or they have to be culled (Belgium and Wild Boar and swine fever). Pigs, cattle, sheep, chickens, we won't need them, so do we just exterminate them all?

That's a completely ifferent argument and irrelevant to what I said though.

I think there is also a lot of confirmation bias with this "vegans telling you they are vegan thing".

The thing about vegans that don't tell you is... that they don't tell you so you don't know.
Craig 🤔

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Reply #284 on: Today at 10:59:47 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:56:03 am
What about UHT milk? Is there a demand for that?

Not sure there are any ethical benefits to that over normal milk.
Craig 🤔

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Reply #285 on: Today at 11:00:26 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:59:38 am
That's a completely ifferent argument and irrelevant to what I said though.

I think there is also a lot of confirmation bias with this "vegans telling you they are vegan thing".

The thing about vegans that don't tell you is... that they don't tell you so you don't know.

Until you invite them round and offer them a lovely juicy burger on the bbq though...
Just Elmo?

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Reply #286 on: Today at 11:00:56 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:00:26 am
Until you invite them round and offer them a lovely juicy burger on the bbq though...

Well they're a bit stupid if they don't tell you then.  ;D
Red-Soldier

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Reply #287 on: Today at 11:01:08 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:52:54 am
We've had all kinds of milk substitutes over the last couple of years. Oat milk, Almond milk. My daughter likes them, but I think they're shite, have quite a few negative environmental impacts, and are cynically marketed at Gen Z and looking to ride the vegan wave.
A cup ot tea with oatmilk looks like one with powdered milk added. Try tea with lemon, or try mint tea. Alternatively just have your tea as you like it, because I'm not sure the alternatives are better ethically and environmentally.




Climate change: Which vegan milk is best?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-46654042
« Last Edit: Today at 11:04:02 am by Red-Soldier »
