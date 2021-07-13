I to and fro with vegetarianism/veganism, or even being a flexiterian.



At the moment I eat meat every single day - sometimes it's just chicken on a sandwich, other days it could be a full English, then more meat later. The reality is, I view myself as environmentally conscious, but can I continue to eat as much meat as I do and be concerned about the environment? Probably not.



I've moved to my parents' gaff to save a few bob before buying my first home. Moving out next month and then I'll have far more control over my diet, hoping from then I'll make some conscious changes (also cutting down drastically on beer). The main thing would be cutting down on processed food like bred, sausages, etc.



I don't think it's about giving up X or Y, it's about having it less and making more sustainable choices. However, I'm not sure I'd be able to cut out milk - I drink too much tea. Any decent milk alternatives out there for tea?



We've had all kinds of milk substitutes over the last couple of years. Oat milk, Almond milk. My daughter likes them, but I think they're shite, have quite a few negative environmental impacts, and are cynically marketed at Gen Z and looking to ride the vegan wave.A cup ot tea with oatmilk looks like one with powdered milk added. Try tea with lemon, or try mint tea. Alternatively just have your tea as you like it, because I'm not sure the alternatives are better ethically and environmentally.