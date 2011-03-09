Interesting.Started out as a bit of not totally unexpected vegan-bashing and some rather puerile insults but seems to have settled down a bit into a typically RAWK-esque to and fro of ideas and opinions, some based in fact, some not it seems. The usual robust manner in which some views are expressed is also very typical of RAWK - but in this case not enough to get the thread locked.Oh and whoever it was, yes, it was I who mentioned reiki certification - but not at master level yet.And for the last almost-a-year-now, I've been dating a vegan - an ethical one at that, who also eschews honey.And I'm totally okay with that.I've been cutting more and more animal products out of my diet and I'm much healthier for it - fact - as proven by my stats in the gym body analysis compared with 2 years ago and also my annual health check with the GP.Reduced cholesterol, lowered BP, improved liver/kidney functions........etc.........There are many, many myths around regarding veganism - I can categorically tell you that my vegan (seewhatididtherespezialo?) does not smell, has farts no more pungent than anyone else's - less so in fact - and my own excretions of gases and solids have improved greatly.In fact, whenever I do revert to a diet containing more meat and dairy, my body doesn't like it much!!!Oh and I seem to have (finally, after well over a decade!) found something that Alan_X and I firmly disagree onNot all vegans are crackpots - some are - but you get them in absolutely any diaspora, especially any such group that espouses views from a position of superiority - and that's what I don't like - any group at any extreme spouting off smugly that their view is better than anyone else's - any vegan doing that is not helping, they're making the rest look bad.......I'm not 100% there - I'd say 85% and rising - and I absolutely love these burgers called "Beyond Meat" - I'd encourage any carnivore to try them. They're delicious.And that's not me saying I'm better than you because I eat plant-based meat substitutes - but I'm definitely, scientifically proven, a better version of myself in just a year.