Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Quote from: shravan.satya on Yesterday at 09:08:25 pm
We have not been eating dairy products from the beginning. That is a wrong statement.

I mean technically dairy was one of the first things the vast majority of humans who have ever lived ever tasted.
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:55:47 pm
I love a nice cold glass of creamy Jersey milk.

I do eat a lot of plant based food these days as theres more and more choice thats really tasty.  Sometimes, in a restaurant, the vegan burger is the tastiest on the menu as the chef has put some thought into it. I do love a juicy cheeseburger though when done well, but I usually go for the vegan option if I can and its not just some Quorn shite.

Making more choice and tasty choices will be the best way to win some people over if the ethical argument doesnt bother them.
Since I stopped eating meat - or whatever it was - I have noticed this tendency of meat eaters at any kind of buffet to raid the cheese rolls and salad bowls first. The only way I can retaliate is by hurling the tray the ribs out into the street and then locking the doors behind after they charge out.

Half-joking, but you watch next time you're at a buffet.

On unrelated matters, why do drivers drive faster when it is raining.
They definitely do.

Us vegetarian pedestrians know this shit.
 :)
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
Since I stopped eating meat - or whatever it was - I have noticed this tendency of meat eaters at any kind of buffet to raid the cheese rolls and salad bowls first. The only way I can retaliate is by hurling the tray the ribs out into the street and then locking the doors behind after they charge out.

Half-joking, but you watch next time.
 :)

Haha, buffet politics.
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
Us vegetarian pedestrians know this shit.
 :)

Vegetarian? Youre a poor mans Vegan.
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 05:15:37 pm
Just because we've 'always done it and we're still around', isn't really the greatest argument re; dairy especially.

Dairy is something that only a few thousand years ago humans were able to actually stomach without getting sick, and if a quarter of the human population still can't stomach it, I'd say, personally, it's maybe something that we shouldn't really be consuming. Any nutrients that dairy can give you, you can better get from other sources.

The main issue for me is the ethical side of it, and I think consuming dairy is wrong. Cows have been bred to the point where they can barely walk, and need to be milked constantly or risk serious health issues. The idea of drinking another animals lactate has always creeped me out, like I get eating meat in more ways than consuming dairy, it's something lots of animals do, but no other animal will drink the lactate of another species.

I do sometimes eat meat, but I do think we'll soon get to the point where substitution meat is better sourced (not difficult considering how most meat is sourced), and as nice as meat can be.

Just my two cents.

Humans have a funny attitude to animals, especially the British (unlike some countries) where animals which would never existed except for farming have been 'created' for one purpose alone and are quite a sad sight to see in their almost freakish form that would never survive in the wild. At the same time people would regard a 'dog curry' or a 'horse stew' with revulsion, regardless of the taste. There is so much psychologically behind meat eating these days now that the link between direct killing and consumption has been severed (for all those who don't work in slaughterhouses). I come from the ethical side and it gets quite complex because ethics drive you down a path where you could never stop if you kept of going. For me it just defines how we are as a species at this time in our development, we seemed to have made massive progress in terms of how we might regard our fellow humans and now that seems to have shifted to a wider perspective for many as well.

I think the interesting take is how meat eating is equated with a certain 'toughness' whilst the alternatives are regarded as a certain type of 'softness', the idea that you 'care' too much. I think the proportion of the population that would be prepared to slit the throat of a living creature is relatively small right now, despite the fact that the majority of the population would eat the flesh.

Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
Since I stopped eating meat - or whatever it was - I have noticed this tendency of meat eaters at any kind of buffet to raid the cheese rolls and salad bowls first. The only way I can retaliate is by hurling the tray the ribs out into the street and then locking the doors behind after they charge out.

Half-joking, but you watch next time you're at a buffet.

On unrelated matters, why do drivers drive faster when it is raining.
They definitely do.

Us vegetarian pedestrians know this shit.
 :)

Bastards they are, there's nothing worse that a buffet where the omnivores have stolen our only pleasure and you left with 2 slices of tomato, some cress and some crisps
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:48:31 am
Humans have a funny attitude to animals, especially the British (unlike some countries) where animals which would never existed except for farming have been 'created' for one purpose alone and are quite a sad sight to see in their almost freakish form that would never survive in the wild. At the same time people would regard a 'dog curry' or a 'horse stew' with revulsion, regardless of the taste. There is so much psychologically behind meat eating these days now that the link between direct killing and consumption has been severed (for all those who don't work in slaughterhouses). I come from the ethical side and it gets quite complex because ethics drive you down a path where you could never stop if you kept of going. For me it just defines how we are as a species at this time in our development, we seemed to have made massive progress in terms of how we might regard our fellow humans and now that seems to have shifted to a wider perspective for many as well.

I think the interesting take is how meat eating is equated with a certain 'toughness' whilst the alternatives are regarded as a certain type of 'softness', the idea that you 'care' too much. I think the proportion of the population that would be prepared to slit the throat of a living creature is relatively small right now, despite the fact that the majority of the population would eat the flesh.

I find the whole you wont slit its throat so why do you eat it argument weird.

I wouldnt shoot a human but I see the need for police / armed forces. I wouldnt spend hours in the sun in a field (and Ive done it when I was young) but Id eat veg. I wouldnt work in a lithium mine but I use a mobile phone daily with a lithium battery.

I could literally go on and on with similar examples.
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:58:14 am
I find the whole you wont slit its throat so why do you eat it argument weird.

I wouldnt shoot a human but I see the need for police / armed forces. I wouldnt spend hours in the sun in a field (and Ive done it when I was young) but Id eat veg. I wouldnt work in a lithium mine but I use a mobile phone daily with a lithium battery.

I could literally go on and on with similar examples.


I think your analogy is missing the point, what you would say is, I wouldn't shoot someone but I'd be happy for someone to do it for me.

I suppose what I am saying is that as humans, we have become more and more divorced from the realities of what meat actually is but at the same time still cling to some of the rituals that we still align to it. The same thing happened with human conflict, 1000 years ago when their was conflict men would line up against each other and use hand to hand combat, in the last century we developed the ability to eviscerate people from the sky without the trouble, these days we can watch guided missiles launched at sea take out whatever we want without any involvement or aftermath. We have, as a species, become remote from the realities of life and death aside from that small proportion of the population we engage to do it for us.
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
Quote from: shravan.satya on Yesterday at 09:08:25 pm
We have not been eating dairy products from the beginning. That is a wrong statement. We have been gatherers before we've been hunters. Humans needed to evolve to build shard enough tool tips to master hunting. It took a few thousand years. However, you are right, meat was consumed by pretty much all humans, but the frequency and the quantity of consumption was so different than it is today. Even the modern day hunter gatherer communities in Papua New Guinea, Africa and other places primarily rely on their vegetables and fruits for most of their daily needs. There are a few documentaries that show their food inventories and their lifestyle. They do consume meat, but you will be amazed by how little the amount is.

Moreover, most of us live a sedentary lifestyle in the modern world, which calls for reduction in saturated fats. Instead we upped our intake of meat and dairy. Red meat is considered a class 3 carcinogen in most countries and processed meat is classified a class 1 carcinogen by WHO. The cancer risks of excessive meat and dairy consumption are real. Don't fall for the sugar narrative. Just a smoke screen. Sugar is bad, but its effects are nothing compared to the ones meat and dairy have on your body. Big meat and dairy industries have some of the most powerful lobbies that can influence these narratives. "Big Broccoli" isn't rich enough to compete with that.

A mothers breast milk is literally the very definition of a dairy product, and thats how all young humans start their life cycle. You are also wrong on sugar as that stuff literally rots you from the inside and is the source of most human health problems due to it raising blood sugars (one of the most dangerous scenarios for a human being and the reason we have a defence mechanism called Insulin to stop it killing us)

Saturated fat is also not a problem for humans when it is consumed in large quantities as part of a natural foods, healthy diet. Start mixing it with sugars and man made chemicals (as found in that impossible meat and other factory made Frankenstein foods) and yes you will start having health issues.

The human body is largely made up of saturated fat (cholesterol) and human breast milk is made up mainly of saturated fats, so why would this suddenly be the villain of the piece when we have survived on it for millenniums and these fake foods and refined sugars/grains are seen as absolutely fine. It makes no sense and doesnt add up at all, unless there is a huge agenda against natural animal based foods which their clearly is.
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
One thing I also find odd about Veganism is that whilst they are quick to point out the fact they hate the cruelty towards animals that are reared as food for human consumption, they turn a blind eye to those animals that are killed by farming, pesticides and insecticides when growing vegetables. Surely that goes against their ethical stance too I would assume?
