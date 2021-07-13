fuck! hopefully that is resolved now in someway, shape or form, mate.



Injections for life.I feel the effect of a lack of b12 regularly - and it comes on quick (I can be dosed right up and within 3-4 weeks the symptoms start). Most don't think much of them but I've had to be able to identify them - tiredness is normally the first, followed by fuzzy brain (you start forgetting words for things). Most will put these things down to other things, but it'll often be b12.If I leave it longer then I'll start getting out of breath quicker than usual, and then this can lead eventually to randomly passing out as your brain is starved of oxygen. That's what happened when I was rushed into hospital and diagnosed.B12 is a lot more important than people think. The specialist I was seeing (thankfully don't have to now) used to bang on about how many vegans he treats who suffer from anemia due to the lack of B12/iron (linked).