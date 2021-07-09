Majority of bodybuilders are on steroids though.



But you can get sufficient protein on a vegan diet.

Its more you can be missing nutrients & vitamins in your diet



Speaking from his home in the Malibu hills, the author of Finding Ultra said: I think many would be surprised to learn that I dont excel athletically despite my plant-based diet, but because of it ... Many people think I must be eating gigantic amounts of food daily. I have found that to not be the case. In addition to being highly adapted to the training load I endure, the foods I eat are so nutritionally dense that I dont require the calorific density one might imagine. In other words, I do better with less.

please research and come back with some facts and stop sprouting BS. Some of the world's top sportspeople can follow vegan diets and performLewis HamiltonSerena WilliamsAlex Morgan and plenty of others -None of these top athletes have been caught using steroids. If they did they would have probably also cheated with a dairy and meat diet.It is the science $%^%& - Food science. Ask any Reg DieticianStart slow if you are sceptical but moving to a healthy non-dairy/non-meat diet for some of your meals may enhance your performance, prolong your life and save the planet in your lifetime. A few meals a week - on training and match days - with the correct consultation and dietary advice as to no make mistakes and do any damage. Most meat and dairy diets can easily replaced by vegetarian or balanced vegan diets.also please google Forest Green Roversmore examples.Veganism and sport might seem like unlikely bed-mates but a burgeoning number of athletes appear to be turning to it in a bid to avoid injury or recover more quickly from training.With veganism on the rise then, why are many professional athletes still so averse to accepting that adopting a plant-based diet might just give them that desired edge?Why vegans always have to tell you theyre veganRebecca JonesCharlie Cooper of Forest Green Rovers in actionOne club that does understand the power of a plant-based diet is Forest Green Rovers. Charlie Cooper of Forest Green Rovers in action.And its not just the immediate gains athletes are now concerned with but also their long-term health.Because sugar and processed-food consumption are currently at the forefront of many peoples minds, particularly in the wake of Jamie Olivers recent #AdEnough campaign, Roll thinks its also pertinent to point out that not all vegan food is healthy. A wholefood, plant-based diet should not be confused with a vegan diet, which despite being animal-free can or may include processed and other less healthy ingredients. This might be disappointing news to many who think a tub of dairy-free Ben & Jerrys is tantamount to having a smoothie bowl, but with an increasing array of junk food alternatives on the market, its vital to remember that these should be regarded as occasional treats and not something to rely on daily.Veganism raises your game. Just ask Jermain DefoeJamie BergerSo, what is the future for veganism in sport and if you are considering making the switch yourself, where exactly should you begin? Roll maintains that while endurance athletes have led the charge when it comes to plant-based eating and performance, many mainstream professionals are now following in their steps, including tennis virtuoso Serena Williams whos previously claimed her new diet changed her life.Keeping things abundantly simple and nutrient-dense seem to be the mantra from most with Rich stressing that its important not to be intimidated by the prospect of an entirely vegan diet. If youre not ready to jump in 100%, simply begin prioritising whole plant foods as close to their natural state on your plate. And yes, your athletic performance  over time  just might surprise you.