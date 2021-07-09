Poll

Are Vegans

Good at sport
13 (48.1%)
Not good at sport
14 (51.9%)

Total Members Voted: 27

Voting closed: July 13, 2021, 02:58:23 pm

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #40 on: July 9, 2021, 03:49:02 pm »
Oooh I have a few:

How do you spot a vegan on Facebook?
They chastise people for playing animal crossing - animals should be treated with love and respect.

How do you mark a vegan footballer out of the game?
You drive a steak through their heart.

Why are vegans so aggressive?
Because they have no experience handling beef.

Why are vegan footballers like Traore bad at teamwork?
Because they don't want no meat.

How many vegan footballers does it take to take a penalty?
2. One to look up the ingredients that went into making the football. One to kick it when it's safe to go ahead.
Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #41 on: July 9, 2021, 06:46:36 pm »
Should Vegans be allowed to use steroids to compete in sports to create a level playing field.

Maybe a tiny bit of steriods. Vegan dairy-free steroids of course I know they now add milk to the setroids to make it stronger.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,328
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #42 on: July 9, 2021, 08:21:00 pm »
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,074
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #43 on: July 9, 2021, 08:50:11 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on July  9, 2021, 02:49:35 pm
Every time vegans get mentioned in this thread I kick a dalmatian to death.

Milan just rolled over in his grave.

You owe him a meat cookie.

How about the Costello Diet: Sex and drugs and rock and roll.

everybody knows its all your brain and body need. And, they are very good indeed.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,873
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #44 on: July 9, 2021, 08:52:15 pm »
These plant people will take over the world.
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,074
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #45 on: July 9, 2021, 08:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  9, 2021, 08:52:15 pm
These plant people will take over the world.


Eventually they grow on ya
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,873
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #46 on: July 9, 2021, 09:02:03 pm »
Easy tap-in for you Bob. Even you couldn't miss that.  ;D
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,477
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #47 on: July 10, 2021, 12:13:29 pm »
Did you hear about the vegan devil worshipper?
He sold his soul to seitan.
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #48 on: July 10, 2021, 12:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  9, 2021, 08:52:15 pm
These plant people will take over the world.

Could be once they reach critical mass
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,477
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #49 on: July 10, 2021, 01:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on July 10, 2021, 12:23:07 pm
Could be once they reach critical mass
Is that an Everton fan?
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #50 on: July 10, 2021, 01:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 10, 2021, 01:28:49 pm
Is that an Everton fan?

 :) He was born from a pod,i have no knowledge if it was a local pod.
Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #51 on: July 14, 2021, 08:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on July  9, 2021, 03:49:02 pm
Oooh I have a few:

How do you spot a vegan on Facebook?
They chastise people for playing animal crossing - animals should be treated with love and respect.

How do you mark a vegan footballer out of the game?
You drive a steak through their heart.

Why are vegans so aggressive?
Because they have no experience handling beef.

Why are vegan footballers like Traore bad at teamwork?
Because they don't want no meat.

How many vegan footballers does it take to take a penalty?
2. One to look up the ingredients that went into making the football. One to kick it when it's safe to go ahead.
You are one funny guy  :wellin
Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #52 on: July 14, 2021, 08:08:39 pm »
Bunch of neckbeards in this thread.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,696
  • YNWA
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #53 on: July 14, 2021, 08:09:42 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on July 14, 2021, 08:08:39 pm
Bunch of neckbeards in this thread.

Excellent point. Good beards are another thing vegans can't do properly.
Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #54 on: July 14, 2021, 08:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  9, 2021, 08:52:15 pm
These plant people will take over the world.
Hopefully.
Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #55 on: July 14, 2021, 08:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 14, 2021, 08:09:42 pm
Excellent point. Good beards are another thing vegans can't do properly.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #56 on: July 17, 2021, 05:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July  9, 2021, 01:05:21 pm
https://www.greatveganathletes.com/category/vegan-bodybuilders/

Might wanna tell these vegan bodybuilders that they can't gain muscle mass

You tell him



Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • Klopptimist
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #57 on: July 17, 2021, 05:58:33 pm »
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,696
  • YNWA
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #58 on: July 17, 2021, 06:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 17, 2021, 05:52:39 pm
You tell him



That's a gorilla mate, not a body builder.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #59 on: July 17, 2021, 06:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 17, 2021, 06:00:15 pm
That's a gorilla mate, not a body builder.

I realise that


Also a vegan with decent muscle mass, primate as well
Online dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #60 on: Today at 03:01:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on July  9, 2021, 01:10:49 pm
Majority of bodybuilders are on steroids though.

But you can  get sufficient protein on a vegan diet.
Its more you can be missing nutrients & vitamins in your diet

please research and come back with some facts and stop sprouting BS. Some of the world's top sportspeople  can follow vegan diets and perform
Lewis Hamilton
Serena Williams
Alex Morgan   and plenty of others -
None of  these top athletes have been caught using steroids. If they did they would have probably also cheated with a dairy and meat diet.


https://www.pcrm.org/good-nutrition/nutrition-for-athletes 
It is the science $%^%& - Food science. Ask any Reg Dietician

 Start slow if you are sceptical but moving to a healthy non-dairy/non-meat diet for some of your meals may enhance your performance, prolong your life and save the planet in your lifetime.  A few meals a week - on training and match days - with the correct consultation and dietary advice as to no make mistakes and do any damage.  Most meat and dairy diets can easily replaced by vegetarian or balanced vegan diets.

also please google Forest  Green Rovers


Soy of the Rovers: the vegan football club kickstarting a green revolution
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/28/soy-of-the-rovers-the-vegan-football-club-kickstarting-a-green-revolution


more examples.
 

https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/g30612381/vegan-athletes/

https://www.greatveganathletes.com/

https://www.greenmatters.com/p/vegan-olympians

https://v-dog.com/blogs/v-dog-blog/these-10-vegan-bodybuilders-prove-that-plants-build-muscle



This article in the Guardian  - https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/may/02/vegans-top-sports-stars-you-asked-google-autocomplete
Can vegans be top sports stars? You asked Google  heres the answer
Aine Carli

Veganism and sport might seem like unlikely bed-mates but a burgeoning number of athletes appear to be turning to it in a bid to avoid injury or recover more quickly from training. Its a curious thing when a Premier League footballer such as Arsenals Héctor Bellerín embraces a plant-based diet in a bid to improve his fitness. Mostly met with scepticism, Belleríns solution to an ankle injury that had prevented him from playing was one that involved eliminating animal products and fuelling up on wholefoods instead. Despite the naysayers, it seems to have done the trick, allowing the Spaniard to return to his pre-injury form but not without ruffling a few feathers in the process.

With veganism on the rise then, why are many professional athletes still so averse to accepting that adopting a plant-based diet might just give them that desired edge? One club that does understand the power of a plant-based diet is Forest Green Rovers, who have opted to keep their collective diets entirely animal-product-free during training. To many peoples surprise, the team recently got promoted to the football league for the first time in their 128-year history, leading people to wonder whether veganism had played a part in their success.

Why vegans always have to tell you theyre vegan
Rebecca Jones

Endurance athlete extraordinaire Rich Roll might just have a few answers when it comes to linking a plant-based lifestyle to increased performance, listing some of the obvious benefits as being able to maintain weight, as well as expeditiously furthering the bodys ability to repair exercise-induced stress. Named as one the worlds 25 fittest men by Mens Fitness magazine and at 52 still taking on challenges that would make people half his age wince, Rolls approach to training involved swapping his penchant for pepperoni pizza to veggies, lentils and tons of greens.

Speaking from his home in the Malibu hills, the author of Finding Ultra said: I think many would be surprised to learn that I dont excel athletically despite my plant-based diet, but because of it ... Many people think I must be eating gigantic amounts of food daily. I have found that to not be the case. In addition to being highly adapted to the training load I endure, the foods I eat are so nutritionally dense that I dont require the calorific density one might imagine. In other words, I do better with less.

Charlie Cooper of Forest Green Rovers in action
One club that does understand the power of a plant-based diet is Forest Green Rovers. Charlie Cooper of Forest Green Rovers in action.

And its not just the immediate gains athletes are now concerned with but also their long-term health. With many athletes succumbing to heart failure at a young age, are the new generation now thinking ahead, hoping to avoid the same fate as many of their peers? Some cases are indeed congenital (or the result of high-intensity exertion, which can lead to structural, functional and electrical changes to the heart) but that doesnt necessarily mean a plant-based lifestyle cant have a significant impact in combating chronic disease. Roll explains this was a major factor in his own wholefoods overhaul: With heart disease in my family lineage, this was a prime motivator for me making the switch back in 2006 ... in addition, eating a wholefood, plant-based diet is the one diet that has been proven to prevent and even reverse a litany of chronic lifestyle illnesses including type-2 diabetes.

Because sugar and processed-food consumption are currently at the forefront of many peoples minds, particularly in the wake of Jamie Olivers recent #AdEnough campaign, Roll thinks its also pertinent to point out that not all vegan food is healthy. A wholefood, plant-based diet should not be confused with a vegan diet, which despite being animal-free can or may include processed and other less healthy ingredients. This might be disappointing news to many who think a tub of dairy-free Ben & Jerrys is tantamount to having a smoothie bowl, but with an increasing array of junk food alternatives on the market, its vital to remember that these should be regarded as occasional treats and not something to rely on daily.

Veganism raises your game. Just ask Jermain Defoe
Jamie Berger

So, what is the future for veganism in sport and if you are considering making the switch yourself, where exactly should you begin? Roll maintains that while endurance athletes have led the charge when it comes to plant-based eating and performance, many mainstream professionals are now following in their steps, including tennis virtuoso Serena Williams whos previously claimed her new diet changed her life.

Keeping things abundantly simple and nutrient-dense seem to be the mantra from most with Rich stressing that its important not to be intimidated by the prospect of an entirely vegan diet. If youre not ready to jump in 100%, simply begin prioritising whole plant foods as close to their natural state on your plate. And yes, your athletic performance  over time  just might surprise you.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:30:58 pm »
Honestly, the people in this thread talking about vegans sound very similar to anti-vaxxers talking about vaccines. Completely clueless.

I'm not vegan but a close friend is. I can tell you that people love banging on about how much they love meat a lot more than the vegans do their diet.

Funny people think that eating meat makes them really manly. Just another example of toxic masculinity.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:34:37 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:01:11 pm
please research and come back with some facts and stop sprouting BS. Some of the world's top sportspeople  can follow vegan diets and perform

15 members of the Tenessee Titans NFL team went vegan a couple of years ago. The NFL athletes are some of the freakiest athletes on the planet.
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:03:46 pm »
I do agree that the mocking of vegans in this thread is a bit cringy. I thought we had moved on from that.

I admire people that can be vegan, as a meat eater. I have tried to cut back my meat intake but not had the balls to cut it out completely.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,477
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:30:58 pm
Honestly, the people in this thread talking about vegans sound very similar to anti-vaxxers talking about vaccines. Completely clueless.

I'm not vegan but a close friend is. I can tell you that people love banging on about how much they love meat a lot more than the vegans do their diet.

Funny people think that eating meat makes them really manly. Just another example of toxic masculinity.
Do they aye?, tell me more.
Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:05:01 pm
Do they aye?, tell me more.
Being vegan has been shown to be better for your health, animal welfare and the planet. If you choose not to believe it and stick your head in the sand then that's fine.

As I said, I am not a vegan but find some of the delusion around it incredible.
Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #66 on: Today at 06:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:49:12 pm
Being vegan has been shown to be better for your health, animal welfare and the planet. If you choose not to believe it and stick your head in the sand then that's fine.

As I said, I am not a vegan but find some of the delusion around it incredible.

Im not sure it has been shown to be better for your health than a balanced diet which includes animal products. I understand that there are certain vitamins or minerals prevelent in animal products they just cant be attained from a plant based diet.  Better for animal welfare and the planet are a given, obviously.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,696
  • YNWA
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 06:09:04 pm
Im not sure it has been shown to be better for your health than a balanced diet which includes animal products. I understand that there are certain vitamins or minerals prevelent in animal products they just cant be attained from a plant based diet.  Better for animal welfare and the planet are a given, obviously.

Yeah was going to pull her up on that too.

I think a balanced diet has been shown to be the most healthy. One of the main vitamins you miss out on is B12, which is incredibly important (in fact, youd die without it) and it has to be supplemented in a vegan diet. So Id find it weird that any diet which youd diet from if you didnt supplement it is the most healthy.
Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #68 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:24:27 pm
Yeah was going to pull her up on that too.

I think a balanced diet has been shown to be the most healthy. One of the main vitamins you miss out on is B12, which is incredibly important (in fact, youd die without it) and it has to be supplemented in a vegan diet. So Id find it weird that any diet which youd diet from if you didnt supplement it is the most healthy.
Obviously you can be unhealthy and be a vegan but it is generally more difficult.

B12 is quite easy to get in a vegan diet. It is added to most alternative milks, it is added to cereals and plant-based meat alternatives. Also can get it in marmite and tofu.

It depends what meat you eat. Obviously some are worse than others. Sausages, bacon, canned meats etc. are carcinogenics. If you eat one piece of processed meat per day your chances of diabetes go up 50%.

Red meat is known to be bad for cardiovascular disease and chicken is the biggest source of cholestorol. Dairy isn't great either.

You can eat a balanced diet being vegan or if you eat meat. I would argue it is much more difficult to have a balanced diet if you eat meat.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,477
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:49:12 pm
Being vegan has been shown to be better for your health, animal welfare and the planet. If you choose not to believe it and stick your head in the sand then that's fine.

As I said, I am not a vegan but find some of the delusion around it incredible.
Who's deluded?, of course it's better for you, I don't think anyone has disputed that, it's the holier than thou elitist attitude you get from some of them, yeah, you don't use animal products?, fair play, I don't need to fucking hear about it everytime I meet you!
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,696
  • YNWA
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:55:16 pm »
Yeah but as said it has to be supplemented. If you dont supplement (either via food its artificially added to) or via tabs/spray/injections then youre fucked.
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:55:16 pm
Yeah but as said it has to be supplemented. If you dont supplement (either via food its artificially added to) or via tabs/spray/injections then youre fucked.

It's really not that big a deal taking supplements. More and more people are taking Vitamin D supplements, especially up in Scotland because we don't get enough sunlight.

People who eat meat have to think about what they eat to stay healthy and can't just eat what they want. Same goes for vegans.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,696
  • YNWA
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #72 on: Today at 07:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:32:17 pm
It's really not that big a deal taking supplements. More and more people are taking Vitamin D supplements, especially up in Scotland because we don't get enough sunlight.

People who eat meat have to think about what they eat to stay healthy and can't just eat what they want. Same goes for vegans.

Not suggesting its a big deal, more just pointing out that a diet which 100% requires supplementation to actually not die is prob not the healthiest available.

A balanced diet including some animal products, but also less than what most would prefer, is almost certainly the healthiest.
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:39:56 pm
Not suggesting its a big deal, more just pointing out that a diet which 100% requires supplementation to actually not die is prob not the healthiest available.

A balanced diet including some animal products, but also less than what most would prefer, is almost certainly the healthiest.

You are probably right but I suspect what is considered a balanced diet is probabably way off for  most people. Without doing the research, as I understand it, countries with highest meat consumption generally have higher obesity. The amount of meat in a balance diet for optimal nutritional value is probably closer to a vegan diet than the average meat consumption in places like the UK.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,696
  • YNWA
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #74 on: Today at 08:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:47:42 pm
You are probably right but I suspect what is considered a balanced diet is probabably way off for  most people. Without doing the research, as I understand it, countries with highest meat consumption generally have higher obesity. The amount of meat in a balance diet for optimal nutritional value is probably closer to a vegan diet than the average meat consumption in places like the UK.

Of course, but then you can point at fried food (inc chips) for a lot of that too. As well as sugar consumption.

A lot of vegan food isnt the healthiest (calorie wise) either now that its become popular and supermarkets and the like are bringing out various ranges.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #75 on: Today at 09:18:55 pm »
Funny how we say 'meat eaters'

In reality we have;

Vegans, Vegetarians and Omnivores (and a few other categories, I know)

There may be a Carnivore out there but you'd be hard pressed to meet one outside the animal kingdom
Online dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #76 on: Today at 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 06:09:04 pm
Im not sure it has been shown to be better for your health than a balanced diet which includes animal products. I understand that there are certain vitamins or minerals prevelent in animal products they just cant be attained from a plant based diet.  Better for animal welfare and the planet are a given, obviously.


YOU may be right about a balanced diet with some animal products - most balanced vegan/plant based diets will get you all the essential vitamins. e.g. B12 is not made by plants or animals but by bacteria residing in the plants and animals . Animals are the most inefficient in the way they convert plant to proteins.
https://www.pcrm.org/good-nutrition/plant-based-diets/nutrition-faq

"What supplements do I need?
It is important to include a reliable source of vitamin B12 in your diet. Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that is necessary for healthy nerves and blood. Vitamin B12 is not made by plants or by animals, but by bacteria. You can easily meet your vitamin B12 needs with a daily supplement. Fortified foods, such as breakfast cereals, plant milks, and nutritional yeast, may also contain B12, but taking a supplement regularly is often a more reliable source. Learn more about vitamin B12. "

 https://www.pcrm.org/news/news-releases/vegan-diet-better-weight-loss-and-cholesterol-control-mediterranean-diet

Please share any science that says that people that have a balanced diet with animal products is better for your health than those vegans without animal products - based on diseases, average life expectancy -

https://www.pcrm.org/good-nutrition/plant-based-diets/nutrition-faq

https://www.pcrm.org/good-nutrition/nutrition-for-athletes

https://www.pcrm.org/good-nutrition/plant-based-diets  how any animal product based diets are better for life expectancy, surviving cancer, heart disease, diabetes, weight gains, pregnancy, erectile dysfunction. ARE THERE Any disease that can be cured by eating an animal based diet over a plant based diet.
