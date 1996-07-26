Chip, I would love to know what it was about 96 and 98 that made it so enjoyable for you. Were we a similar age? I'm 34 now, so I was 9 in 1996 and 11 in 1998. I genuinely loved England back then. I remember the 4-1, I think it was Holland game and I celebrated every goal that went in with my Dad who hated footie as a big Wigan Rugby League fan. In 1998 our school went on a trip to the Isle of Wight and they put the game against Argentina on a big screen. When Owen scored I was flying around the room with excitement. Was it because I loved Owen as a youngster as he played for Liverpool or because I was rooting for England? Probably a combination of both if I am honest.



I remember rushing home from singing The Beatles 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds' for a performance studies 'exam' AS Level to see Lampard equalise against Portugal in 2004 and being really invested until England ended up losing on penalties in the same game. It felt weird to cheer a Lampard goal, but it was a primal response, I definitely was up for them winning there. I really wanted them to win. I was so gutted they didn't.



In between this, I started going to Liverpool games and I made it out to the Istanbul final and one of my favourite moments of ever supporting this club was the You'll Never Walk Alone at half time in 2005 when it felt like all was lost, but rather than give any shit out to those on the field, as a group we came together and told the players we loved them. You'll never walk alone. Even though you're 3-0 down, in the middle of bum fuck nowhere, we adore you, thank you for taking us this far. I learned a lot about what supporting is that day, as I attempted to try and get a soft drink at half time and realised not one single area was open in our concourse. I ended up falling asleep on the coach back to the airport and woke up there and slept on a curb until eventually our flight was ready to board.



From 2006 I would have been old enough to drink in pubs. That brought a little solidarity as at the end of a season because you could watch games with people you'd actively hated all season and all cheer the same team which was quite a nice touch as I lived far away from Liverpool. I genuinely enjoyed this period and I was still a fairly big fan. I remember my mate turning up and playing the 'It's coming home' song out of his car and everyone joining in. Brilliant. I was well up for it then.



We had other tournaments since that one, a period where Gerrard was captain, apparently he was first named captain in 2004 - which I don't remember at all, but over time my enthusiasm waned and these are my honest reasons.



Firstly, travelling to every away end in the country and hearing the Hillsborough/anti Scouser chants. This is probably the only part of this in which a Scouser can accuse me of trying to 'fit in' by hating England, but it's just one part of it. I'm not sure if bitter is the right word, because most of them that sing that stuff don't usually experience any success so I am not wanting to swap places nor am I envious of their position. I just hate how when we come to town they can't come up with something a little more funny rather than the tired old tropes or 'always the victims'. This is when I am learning from people I go to the match with who are survivors about what actually happened that day at Hillsborough from those who were there and I can't understand how people can sing this sort of stuff with glee in their faces. This is entire home ends I am talking about with the majority singing this stuff, and you don't forget it in a hurry. I remember 2007 when the entire Man United away end in the FA Cup sang "In Sunny Sheffield You Killed You're Own Fans" and staring at them in apoplectic rage.



My life went off the rails in 2010. That year though, we'd sacked Rafa Benitez (I remember sitting in my seat in 304 on the Kop after Forlan/Atletico Madrid long after the game had finished and being really upset) and recruited Roy Hodgson. I won't labour what happened at Liverpool with Roy, but by 2012 Hodgson had somehow managed to make it from Liverpool to England manager. The worst Liverpool manager ever, and a fella I absolutely hated after some of the shit he came out with in charge of Liverpool, taking charge of England in 2012. At the bare minimum I didn't wish the guy any success at all, at the maximum I wanted an England team managed by him to lose every single game.



Lose Hodgson did regardless, but by the end of the 2014 season, I had other reasons for not really wanting to hold hands with the rest of the football supporting public in international tournaments. Liverpool, after an 11 game winning streak came within 3 games of the league title. With three to go Steven Gerrard, still a fully fledged England player, slipped on a pass and let Demba Ba through to score the winner. The entire football supporting country it seemed came together to rejoice this. We had waited 24 years. And it wasn't just funny, it was everything to them. You'd go home and away and all they'd sing about was Gerrard slipping. You'd stick on a game that didn't even involve Liverpool, let alone Everton or Man City, and they'd be singing it. I hated it. These are the other football fans in the country. This is the England support who go week in week out to other games. The genuine 'other' fans we are supposed to be teaming up with in the summer. Not your work colleagues who fancy it because it's a big tournament and the country is coming together, but the full time, actual, other supporters of other clubs, who support England.



2016 comes around. The country votes Brexit on the 23rd June. It's disappointing. It's actually quite depressing. It emboldens the people who wave flags of the United Kingdom or England to be even bigger dickheads and racist pricks. There is a surge of people being open about their hatred for people across Europe, immigrants and even afar who I have spent my time loving through working in hospitality. Lots of them are worried about being sent home and losing the lives they have built for themselves. The hatred in the country continues, the victory is used as an attempt to squash the left wing of the country. With Roy Hodgson in charge I want them to get absolutely battered all over the place. That doesn't quite happen, but they lose to Iceland in the last 16 four days later on the 27th June and Roy Hodgson finally quits after the match while still somehow managing to be an arrogant prick. I enjoy it immensely.



2018 next. Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp defy all expectations and make a European Cup final. Again, the majority of the match going supporters in England hope and pray that Liverpool lose. That eventually happens as Salah is injured by Ramos and we have to listen to a song created by Man City that involves laughing at Sean Cox getting battered before the game against Rome on a plane home. I'm apoplectic that their actual players can even consider joining in with it. We would end up hearing it from all of the usual sorts week in week out for the next season.



Before we'd hear the City chants about Sean Cox throughout the league, there was the world cup in 2018 and England make it into the last 16 vs Columbia and beat them on penalties. They progress vs Sweden 2-0, they end up playing Croatia and take the lead through a Trippier free kick. I don't celebrate when it goes in. Croatia equalise and a spark ignites. Croatia get another which looks like it might be the winner and I celebrate it like a Liverpool goal. Everyone that I've known or seen through supporting Liverpool who is a prick about us, or voting leave and hating Europe will be absolutely fuming at the goal and it's a massive release. I didn't realise I had that in me. I literally knee slide across the floor. Hold that you total pricks.



2019 comes along and the usual suspects are talking about "Man City saving football" as a tight title race goes to the wire. We're one of the best teams you'll ever see play the game and the majority of normal football fans, who will all be supporting England in the Summer, want Liverpool to fall short, because a billionaire boys club winning the league will be preferable and will 'save' the game. We do fall short, everyone enjoys it. I vow never to bother standing with any of them ever again. I don't want anyone to actively support us, but people actively revelling in us falling short makes me want to revel in a team they support falling short.



And here we are.



Are England a better team to support for me now? Probably. Is Southgate a really sound fella who deserves everything that might happen if he wins on Sunday? Yes. You'd be hard pressed to find a fella in footie who deserves a redemption arc like he does. Are the England players a group of progressive lads who I support in what they do? Yes. Are the England players winding up the people I had a lot of ire with when they do their knee? Yes.



But the reign of Hodgson took a lot out of it and it's never recovered for me. Most of the football following country took it out of me. Is all of this actually logical when there are obviously people who are sound? No. But I can't control how I feel, I can only act on how I feel. I love Liverpool FC. I follow them everywhere. I detest and hate all fanbases who bring out the usual tropes when we play them. I don't want to see any of those fans enjoy a moment like they might do on Sunday when their greatest pleasure is watching us fall short. Does that mean I'm missing out a lot of fair minded and likeable people who just fancy supporting England, probably yeah. I feel bad about that, but when Kane taps in the rebound, I feel *nothing*.



Since Hodgson in 2012, since 2016 and Brexit, since Gerrard, since Karius, since Vincent Kompany 'Saving Football', since Hillsborough songs, I just can't rouse myself to celebrate any England goal. Not one. I just don't have it in me to support them. You can disagree with me that's fine. I did care about England once upon a time, I've gone to the trouble of writing about when I loved them and how much I did.



And if you care about them, enjoy it. It might never happen again.



But whatever way the game goes, I'll be looking forward more to pre season with Liverpool than I will whichever way the cup goes on Sunday night.







