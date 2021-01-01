Poll

Do you want this England team to beat Italy in the final?

Yes, I'll be gutted if they don't
30 (8.5%)
Yes, but I won't be all that bothered if they don't
130 (36.7%)
Don't care
40 (11.3%)
No, but it's not the end of the world if they do
60 (16.9%)
No, absolutely not
94 (26.6%)

Total Members Voted: 354

Author Topic: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?  (Read 4779 times)

Offline John C

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 09:55:23 pm
but there's also a part of me that wants to be surrounded by kids jumping for joy. I'm 100% with the latter.
I'm sincerely glad you're on board Rob. Similarly to Alex's point earlier also, those kids could be on a ride of their life next week, yet the bald miserable men on this site would hate to see them happy :)
Offline semit5

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:11:20 pm »
There is no chance of a spontaneous bank holiday, there is too little notice thankfully. Millions of people still need to work on bank holidays and most of these workers dread them
Offline Chip Evans

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm »
I like Southgate and there are couple of very admirable lads in what is a surprisingly benign group of players. They don't play good enough football to be Euro 96 likeable or the Hoddle 98 team, but a grand group. And to be honest the majority on here your opinions are great, and very relatable as a fan of summer football - hope you enjoy your night at the weekend. Baddiel and Skinner too. No ill will if they win to be honest. Been a helluva tournament on one side of the draw and stars aligned on the other.

On the other hand, I was 13 in Lansdowne Road in 1995, scared shitless and scarred for quite a while after it. My Da nearly stopped going to games after. Not to mention the shite that goes on in the main plaza and to the patio chairs of Europe during tournaments whenever England qualify.  The "no surrender" (still audible on TV at every game btw) gammons. Booing the knee. Intimidating fans of other countries. Booing anthems. The media. The band wagon. The ex pros. The Tory party jizzfest. I HATE it all. Hate.

Also it feels like a varient factory super spreader event. The whole covid mismanagement thing always ends up spilling over into Ireland and fucking up my plans for a pint or two.

All of this is as an outsider looking in. I have no right to tell anyone how to feel or express themselves. England is clearly a very complicated country these days. None of you all are part of the bad stuff above probably, but jaysus it's frustrating. I can get behind the Scots, Welsh and Nordies much easier - I know who they are. Can relate.

That's before we mention the heartache of the "B" word.

I find it very hard to square the circle on it. So much of what's gone on around these games and through my own football history has left a bad taste. Sorry.

But I'm into kids getting excited by the game, that's important. I like that this team/coach could be their role models. I'm into the diversity of the team, Rashford, Hendo - solid good fucking men. It'd be nice to think them getting this far has annoyed the far right. Be nice if the perception of Englishness can be wrestled back from the gammons.

But....

I'm 100% in the Italian camp on footballing grounds though. They've been a joy, Chiellini, Bonnuci, Barella - love them all. England's football has been dull as fucking dishwater , worst games of the tournament. Piano carriers with 1 or 2 lads who can play the thing. Football romance always wins. Forza Italia.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm »
Very good post that Chip.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:51:26 pm
Apologies Paul, I know I shouldn't tar an entire fanbase with the same brush, but every time I see #NUFCtakeover trending on Twitter all I see are people crying about why you're not currently the richest club in the world. It's doing nothing for your club's reputation, It's those people I want to have a shite Sunday night.
I hear you mate, trust me I despise them every bit as much as you do.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #205 on: Today at 12:28:53 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm
I hear you mate, trust me I despise them every bit as much as you do.
You lot deserve a better future, but hopefully it's more like Leicester than Abu Dhabi.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #206 on: Today at 12:45:56 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:50:36 am
😂😂 these fucking  threads man. Its like the canteen in One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.   ;D

I love them.  ;D

I've no interest in international football or the England football team and haven't watched a single game in the tournament. I don't believe in nationalism and patriotism either, but these threads are ace.  8) They are compulsive reading for me. Lots of good points made on both sides of the debate too.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline a little break

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:52:59 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm
I like Southgate and there are couple of very admirable lads in what is a surprisingly benign group of players. They don't play good enough football to be Euro 96 likeable or the Hoddle 98 team, but a grand group. And to be honest the majority on here your opinions are great, and very relatable as a fan of summer football - hope you enjoy your night at the weekend. Baddiel and Skinner too. No ill will if they win to be honest. Been a helluva tournament on one side of the draw and stars aligned on the other.

On the other hand, I was 13 in Lansdowne Road in 1995, scared shitless and scarred for quite a while after it. My Da nearly stopped going to games after. Not to mention the shite that goes on in the main plaza and to the patio chairs of Europe during tournaments whenever England qualify.  The "no surrender" (still audible on TV at every game btw) gammons. Booing the knee. Intimidating fans of other countries. Booing anthems. The media. The band wagon. The ex pros. The Tory party jizzfest. I HATE it all. Hate.

Also it feels like a varient factory super spreader event. The whole covid mismanagement thing always ends up spilling over into Ireland and fucking up my plans for a pint or two.

All of this is as an outsider looking in. I have no right to tell anyone how to feel or express themselves. England is clearly a very complicated country these days. None of you all are part of the bad stuff above probably, but jaysus it's frustrating. I can get behind the Scots, Welsh and Nordies much easier - I know who they are. Can relate.

That's before we mention the heartache of the "B" word.

I find it very hard to square the circle on it. So much of what's gone on around these games and through my own football history has left a bad taste. Sorry.

But I'm into kids getting excited by the game, that's important. I like that this team/coach could be their role models. I'm into the diversity of the team, Rashford, Hendo - solid good fucking men. It'd be nice to think them getting this far has annoyed the far right. Be nice if the perception of Englishness can be wrestled back from the gammons.

But....

I'm 100% in the Italian camp on footballing grounds though. They've been a joy, Chiellini, Bonnuci, Barella - love them all. England's football has been dull as fucking dishwater , worst games of the tournament. Piano carriers with 1 or 2 lads who can play the thing. Football romance always wins. Forza Italia.



Absolutely brilliant post, mate.
Online Hij

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:25:45 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:50:36 am
😂😂 these fucking  threads man. Its like the canteen in One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.   ;D
These threads have been as back and forth and as unpredictable as the entire tournament ;D

I hear the kids argument but my son is five and cant speak and my daughter is 3 and it's hard enough to get her to kick a ball let alone watch blokes kick one around on TV.

I think I speak for all the neutrals when I say, as long as football is the winner, we'll all be laughing.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Bobinhood

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #209 on: Today at 03:34:27 am »
Well I'll have everyone know that England beat Italy 10-8 tonight in Pick Up and there was Bantz.  ;D

Seriously. So much fun. Even potted a couple and dropped a few right on some toes. Brilliant. come from behind as well.

Super friendly, great laughs. Actually we had two Italians also.

They are slightly nervous but pretty confident. 2-0 Italy they say. Kane sucks so bad. Midfield losers.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
