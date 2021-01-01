I like Southgate and there are couple of very admirable lads in what is a surprisingly benign group of players. They don't play good enough football to be Euro 96 likeable or the Hoddle 98 team, but a grand group. And to be honest the majority on here your opinions are great, and very relatable as a fan of summer football - hope you enjoy your night at the weekend. Baddiel and Skinner too. No ill will if they win to be honest. Been a helluva tournament on one side of the draw and stars aligned on the other.



On the other hand, I was 13 in Lansdowne Road in 1995, scared shitless and scarred for quite a while after it. My Da nearly stopped going to games after. Not to mention the shite that goes on in the main plaza and to the patio chairs of Europe during tournaments whenever England qualify. The "no surrender" (still audible on TV at every game btw) gammons. Booing the knee. Intimidating fans of other countries. Booing anthems. The media. The band wagon. The ex pros. The Tory party jizzfest. I HATE it all. Hate.



Also it feels like a varient factory super spreader event. The whole covid mismanagement thing always ends up spilling over into Ireland and fucking up my plans for a pint or two.



All of this is as an outsider looking in. I have no right to tell anyone how to feel or express themselves. England is clearly a very complicated country these days. None of you all are part of the bad stuff above probably, but jaysus it's frustrating. I can get behind the Scots, Welsh and Nordies much easier - I know who they are. Can relate.



That's before we mention the heartache of the "B" word.



I find it very hard to square the circle on it. So much of what's gone on around these games and through my own football history has left a bad taste. Sorry.



But I'm into kids getting excited by the game, that's important. I like that this team/coach could be their role models. I'm into the diversity of the team, Rashford, Hendo - solid good fucking men. It'd be nice to think them getting this far has annoyed the far right. Be nice if the perception of Englishness can be wrestled back from the gammons.



But....



I'm 100% in the Italian camp on footballing grounds though. They've been a joy, Chiellini, Bonnuci, Barella - love them all. England's football has been dull as fucking dishwater , worst games of the tournament. Piano carriers with 1 or 2 lads who can play the thing. Football romance always wins. Forza Italia.



