I find it hard to root for England and by extension I find it very hard to root for any Brit when it comes to sport in general. The jingoism, the nationalism that creeps into it (and indeed is a base point of major events like the Olympics) really fucking grinds my gears. I know it isn't just an English thing, and being proud of your nation and representing your nation on the big stage (and that making you one of the best at what you do in the country) isn't and shouldn't be considered bad but I just think it goes way too far and it becomes nauseating beyond a certain point.



I frankly don't give a fuck if the world number 182 and British number 3 has just broken an unknown Czech player in the first round of Wimbledon. I don't give a fuck and the commentator/reporter who tells me surely can't give that much of a fuck either. But they seem to. I also don't give a fuck if someone with absolutely ZERO chance of picking up a medal in the 5000m scrapes through into the second round at the Olympics (and only scrapes through because they happen to be a fastest loser). I don't care if someone who nobody has heard of might have an outside chance at a bronze in a sport that hardly anybody gives a damn about. But when they get that medal the whole country will suddenly care, and the whole country will take up said sport and said Olympian will forever be known as a hero. The process is fucking odd but it happens time and time again. I don't see the clamour in it, I don't see the fever in it, I don't see the need to go way over the top.



In the more known sports yeah, I get it more but it still ties back to the jingoism and outright 'we're English and we're the best' attitude. I don't know that attitude, I don't care for that attitude. I don't have any representation or connection with much of elite sport in England. I like watching the England cricket team because they are exciting and fearless and their journey from the doldrums to winning the World Cup is the type movies are made from and I respect them for that. But I still don't support them as such, because without getting too deep and political they probably don't represent me as a person either.



Everybody jumping on the bandwagon, politicians who detest the game of football full stop getting involved, just fuck off with that. These bunch of England players are a credit to themselves I admit, and I'd like to see them win it for the likes of absolute shit Sterling has put up with being rammed back down the throats of many. But you know what, I still can't support them, because as a Liverpool fan from Liverpool I find it incredibly difficult to connect with sportspeople who I don't have much alchemy with.

