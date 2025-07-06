I totally get this team is transformative in a way, with the likes of Henderson and Rashford making it far more likeable in comparison to the years of Ferdinand, Terry, Cole etc.
But I still find it hard to be on the 'same side' as the Brexit lot, the Pfeffel himself and his cronies, the anti-BLM and the flag shagging lot.
Obviously, I'd like the country I live in to do well, but knowing what most Ingerlund fans are like and behave, I just can't bring myself to actively support them. This hasn't been the case in past tournaments pre-Brexit, where I've cheered us on and wanted us to do well. So in a lot of ways, the politics of the country has ruined a lot of it for me when it comes to wishing us to do well in tournaments like these, just because it'll be played up massively by the usual nationalistic rhetoric. I do believe as a country we have a bit of a superiority complex in many ways, both individually and collectively, so a win would just fuel that further.
Dunno, football and politics shouldn't mix but it's hard for it not to based on recent events. Again, I get the notion that this group of players are 'likeable', but that doesn't mean I actively want them to win - just as I wouldn't want Milwall to win a thing for their entirety based on it giving their supporters the satisfaction.
I don't go around with a grumpy face in the pub when we do score, but it's more like a 'oh!' rather than 'FUCKKKK! GET IN!' like it was with Liverpool.