Do you want this England team to beat Italy in the final?

Yes, I'll be gutted if they don't
25 (7.6%)
Yes, but I won't be all that bothered if they don't
122 (36.9%)
Don't care
39 (11.8%)
No, but it's not the end of the world if they do
58 (17.5%)
No, absolutely not
87 (26.3%)

Total Members Voted: 331

Author Topic: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?  (Read 4375 times)

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:45:14 pm
If you got to sit in the sun, drinking beer in places like Australia, South Africa and the Caribbean youd be having fun too. :D And Lusty, they probably are welcomed from a tourism point of view, some of the places they go to dont pull much of a local crowd these days.


I have been to a test match in the Caribbean and honestly I don't think most of them lads would have looked out of place singing 10 German bombers outside a pub on the continent somewhere.  Although I take the point about the tourism money, I think 'tolerated' might be a better word than 'welcomed' in those cases.

I always used to say that I'd seen more fighting and overt racism watching cricket in this country than football (that changed since I started going to non league though!).  There's a different flavour to it though if that makes sense.

Rugby is a different kettle of fish entirely but when their fans misbehave it's treated completely differently.  Bit like the difference in reporting of Aintree versus Ascot.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:00:43 pm
Your words cut deeper than a knife.  :'(

Yeah? Well your words... etc.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Absolutely want them to win. Im not ashamed to admit I jump on the hype for tournaments. Just an excuse to get together with my friends have a laugh and support the same time

At the same time Im not fussed if they lose too much. A Liverpool loss would wind me up a lot more and ruin my day - England, not so much

The media are to blame for a lot of a resentment lets be honest. Calling Sterling and Kane clever for diving, yet ripping into the likes Mo and Sadie, I can see why that as a small example would get peoples backs up

I just hope they dont turn on the team if they dont do the job
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:42:14 am
What this England team stands for?  :butt

The national anthem?
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 01:48:47 pm
The national anthem?
The national anthem?

On this point, is the national anthem not the British/UK anthem rather than the English anthem?  Any anthem expert able to clarify?
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:10:46 pm
I don't have any issue with the playing squad, my issue is solely with the English public, I don't want fans of City, Everton, Stoke, Saudi-loving Newcastle to have anything to celebrate.

My opinion would probably change if the spine of the team was full of our lads and they were revered by fans of other clubs.
Ha hahahahaha, fucking hell.  "Saudi loving"
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 02:02:58 pm
On this point, is the national anthem not the British/UK anthem rather than the English anthem?  Any anthem expert able to clarify?

God Save The Queen is the United Kingdoms anthem, there isnt an English National anthem
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
2018 World Cup , 4th
2019 UEFA Nations League, 3rd
2021 European Championship, 1st or 2nd

Its amazing what Fear & Anxiety can make you do and say

Whoever has hated, despised or disliked England at home or overseas have dreaded the time England finally start to get their act together .

With the help from expert coaches ( Thanks Jurgen, Pep & Jose) 👍 , investment & the premier league once it does & it could be happening it has the potential to be a force

Serial underachievers over the years but the statistics above prove this team win or lose against Italy isnt bad and its young

Im enjoying the Fear 😁

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: MichaelA on Today at 11:14:02 am
A win, obviously.
A win, obviously.

Nah, I think that will be

"it's come home! It's hooome!"

Crushed England hopes would be good..
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:13:32 pm
Nah, I think that will be

"it's come home! It's hooome!"

Crushed England hopes would be good..

Yeah but its a first final since 1966! Getting closer even if they lose.
(On Naby Keita)

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
I totally get this team is transformative in a way, with the likes of Henderson and Rashford making it far more likeable in comparison to the years of Ferdinand, Terry, Cole etc.

But I still find it hard to be on the 'same side' as the Brexit lot, the Pfeffel himself and his cronies, the anti-BLM and the flag shagging lot.

Obviously, I'd like the country I live in to do well, but knowing what most Ingerlund fans are like and behave, I just can't bring myself to actively support them. This hasn't been the case in past tournaments pre-Brexit, where I've cheered us on and wanted us to do well. So in a lot of ways, the politics of the country has ruined a lot of it for me when it comes to wishing us to do well in tournaments like these, just because it'll be played up massively by the usual nationalistic rhetoric. I do believe as a country we have a bit of a superiority complex in many ways, both individually and collectively, so a win would just fuel that further.

Dunno, football and politics shouldn't mix but it's hard for it not to based on recent events. Again, I get the notion that this group of players are 'likeable', but that doesn't mean I actively want them to win - just as I wouldn't want Milwall to win a thing for their entirety based on it giving their supporters the satisfaction.

I don't go around with a grumpy face in the pub when we do score, but it's more like a 'oh!' rather than 'FUCKKKK! GET IN!' like it was with Liverpool.

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:10:46 pm
God Save The Queen is the United Kingdoms anthem, there isnt an English National anthem

For all intents and purposes it is the English anthem though.

I do wonder if having your anthem - a song meant to inspire the nation - being about a mythical, all powerful and unelected deity saving an unelected monarch - has something to do with all of this.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:45:35 pm
I totally get this team is transformative in a way, with the likes of Henderson and Rashford making it far more likeable in comparison to the years of Ferdinand, Terry, Cole etc.

But I still find it hard to be on the 'same side' as the Brexit lot, the Pfeffel himself and his cronies, the anti-BLM and the flag shagging lot.

Obviously, I'd like the country I live in to do well, but knowing what most Ingerlund fans are like and behave, I just can't bring myself to actively support them. This hasn't been the case in past tournaments pre-Brexit, where I've cheered us on and wanted us to do well. So in a lot of ways, the politics of the country has ruined a lot of it for me when it comes to wishing us to do well in tournaments like these, just because it'll be played up massively by the usual nationalistic rhetoric. I do believe as a country we have a bit of a superiority complex in many ways, both individually and collectively, so a win would just fuel that further.

Dunno, football and politics shouldn't mix but it's hard for it not to based on recent events. Again, I get the notion that this group of players are 'likeable', but that doesn't mean I actively want them to win - just as I wouldn't want Milwall to win a thing for their entirety based on it giving their supporters the satisfaction.

I don't go around with a grumpy face in the pub when we do score, but it's more like a 'oh!' rather than 'FUCKKKK! GET IN!' like it was with Liverpool.

You're probably on the same side as them on a weekly basis, unless you think literally zero Liverpool 'fans' voted Brexit, voted Tory or are racist?
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
I've never ever felt passionate about England; the only time I came close was when they had Gerrard and Owen; I was only just a teenager and got the reversible kit!

I don't actively want them to lose but if Italy won Sunday I'm not bothered in the slightest. 

From Sunday night I'll just be looking forward to Norwich away.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:52:46 pm
You're probably on the same side as them on a weekly basis, unless you think literally zero Liverpool 'fans' voted Brexit, voted Tory or are racist?

It's not a central part of the identity of Liverpool fans though
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 02:55:03 pm
It's not a central part of the identity of Liverpool fans though

It's not a central part of any of the England fans on here either.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 02:06:44 pm
Ha hahahahaha, fucking hell.  "Saudi loving"
نقود الباركود الدم  ;)
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 02:55:03 pm
It's not a central part of the identity of Liverpool fans though

Or indeed the majority of England football fans.
(On Naby Keita)

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:56:49 pm
Or indeed the majority of England football fans.

Indeed, but it's sizeable enough for people to link that kind of behaviour to England fans
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:45:35 pm
I totally get this team is transformative in a way, with the likes of Henderson and Rashford making it far more likeable in comparison to the years of Ferdinand, Terry, Cole etc.

But I still find it hard to be on the 'same side' as the Brexit lot, the Pfeffel himself and his cronies, the anti-BLM and the flag shagging lot.

Obviously, I'd like the country I live in to do well, but knowing what most Ingerlund fans are like and behave, I just can't bring myself to actively support them. This hasn't been the case in past tournaments pre-Brexit, where I've cheered us on and wanted us to do well. So in a lot of ways, the politics of the country has ruined a lot of it for me when it comes to wishing us to do well in tournaments like these, just because it'll be played up massively by the usual nationalistic rhetoric. I do believe as a country we have a bit of a superiority complex in many ways, both individually and collectively, so a win would just fuel that further.

Dunno, football and politics shouldn't mix but it's hard for it not to based on recent events. Again, I get the notion that this group of players are 'likeable', but that doesn't mean I actively want them to win - just as I wouldn't want Milwall to win a thing for their entirety based on it giving their supporters the satisfaction.

I don't go around with a grumpy face in the pub when we do score, but it's more like a 'oh!' rather than 'FUCKKKK! GET IN!' like it was with Liverpool.

You could think of it as being on the same side as the England fans that voted remain, that vote Labour and fully support equality and are anti-discrimination because though they don't often shout the loudest god knows, there are a lot of them.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:52:46 pm
You're probably on the same side as them on a weekly basis, unless you think literally zero Liverpool 'fans' voted Brexit, voted Tory or are racist?

Of course not. But the club and city as a whole represent something entirely different. There'll always be a certain percentage in every group/fanbase that won't fit within that box, but I reckon if a Liverpool fan tried booing the taking of the knee at Anfield, they would feel like the odd one out and given a telling off by those around them rather than have everyone else join in.

In many walks of life, we're often on the same side as people who don't share our views. I get that but when I see stories like below, any 'rationality' kind of goes out the window -

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:25 pm
Denmark's public broadcaster DR has gathered some stories from Denmark fans that were at Wembley, which include English fans shouting insults at Danish fans and their children and Danish fans being spat on, beaten or having bottles thrown at them

One woman who works as a football physiotherapist and is studying in Manchester told DR that she hadn't experienced anything like it at a football match. She spoke of

- Being followed and shouted at by a group of half a dozen male England supporters who told repeatedly told her to "fuck off to where you came from" among other things
- She noted there were England fans sitting in the Danish section with some trying to start fights/intimidate other fans

Another woman who went with her English husband and their three children, said the kids were largely afraid to take their jackets off to reveal their Denmark jerseys underneath. Her nine year-old son took off his jacket and put on a Denmark hat and was verbally abused. Another woman said had she known how the England fans would behave, she wouldn't have taken her daughter. Based on her experience, she believes there appears to be an accepted norm for England fans to be verbally confrontational and aggressive. They were relieved to get home and lock their door.

There's also this story in  the Evening Standard of an American journalist, his Danish wife and their son being harassed by England fans on the bus home. A group of people spotted their shirts when the bus stopped and then jumped on board whereupon they punched the man and attacked a passenger who tried to help them. Their kid ran up to the upper deck to get away from them and the driver eventually kicked the unruly mob off after they continued to be abusive.

A common theme in both these pieces: Danish fans begging the authorities to provide protection for Italian supporters on Sunday. Based on the response to England winning, I can't imagine what the reaction of some of these pricks will be if England were to lose.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:00:36 pm
You could think of it as being on the same side as the England fans that voted remain, that vote Labour and fully support equality and are anti-discrimination because though they don't often shout the loudest god knows, there are a lot of them.

Absolutely. And for that reason, it wouldn't be the end of the world if England does win, but it doesn't make me actively want it to happen either. I get what you mean though and in the past it's probably how I've felt and that's why been OK to go along the ride. Just can't reconcile that this time around for some reason. I think the anti-BLM booing is what clinched it for me + the fanbase's active dislike for Liverpool fans.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from:
😂😂 these fucking  threads man. Its like the canteen in One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.   ;D

Spot on, I'd imagine McMurphy of Allerton to be the ringleader, after his lobotomy.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Do you want England to win?

A bit, but old habits die hard. I tried cheering for them the other night by muting when they booed the national anthem and taking a knee.

Didn't really work. The best I can summon up is respect for them.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
I find it hard to root for England and by extension I find it very hard to root for any Brit when it comes to sport in general. The jingoism, the nationalism that creeps into it (and indeed is a base point of major events like the Olympics) really fucking grinds my gears. I know it isn't just an English thing, and being proud of your nation and representing your nation on the big stage (and that making you one of the best at what you do in the country) isn't and shouldn't be considered bad but I just think it goes way too far and it becomes nauseating beyond a certain point.

I frankly don't give a fuck if the world number 182 and British number 3 has just broken an unknown Czech player in the first round of Wimbledon. I don't give a fuck and the commentator/reporter who tells me surely can't give that much of a fuck either. But they seem to. I also don't give a fuck if someone with absolutely ZERO chance of picking up a medal in the 5000m scrapes through into the second round at the Olympics (and only scrapes through because they happen to be a fastest loser). I don't care if someone who nobody has heard of might have an outside chance at a bronze in a sport that hardly anybody gives a damn about. But when they get that medal the whole country will suddenly care, and the whole country will take up said sport and said Olympian will forever be known as a hero. The process is fucking odd but it happens time and time again. I don't see the clamour in it, I don't see the fever in it, I don't see the need to go way over the top.

In the more known sports yeah, I get it more but it still ties back to the jingoism and outright 'we're English and we're the best' attitude. I don't know that attitude, I don't care for that attitude. I don't have any representation or connection with much of elite sport in England. I like watching the England cricket team because they are exciting and fearless and their journey from the doldrums to winning the World Cup is the type movies are made from and I respect them for that. But I still don't support them as such, because without getting too deep and political they probably don't represent me as a person either.

Everybody jumping on the bandwagon, politicians who detest the game of football full stop getting involved, just fuck off with that. These bunch of England players are a credit to themselves I admit, and I'd like to see them win it for the likes of absolute shit Sterling has put up with being rammed back down the throats of many. But you know what, I still can't support them, because as a Liverpool fan from Liverpool I find it incredibly difficult to connect with sportspeople who I don't have much alchemy with.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Compared to past England teams these guys and manager are good guys. So yeah, I want them to win.

Take the knee!
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:43:21 pm
I find it hard to root for England and by extension I find it very hard to root for any Brit when it comes to sport in general. The jingoism, the nationalism that creeps into it (and indeed is a base point of major events like the Olympics) really fucking grinds my gears. I know it isn't just an English thing, and being proud of your nation and representing your nation on the big stage (and that making you one of the best at what you do in the country) isn't and shouldn't be considered bad but I just think it goes way too far and it becomes nauseating beyond a certain point.

I frankly don't give a fuck if the world number 182 and British number 3 has just broken an unknown Czech player in the first round of Wimbledon. I don't give a fuck and the commentator/reporter who tells me surely can't give that much of a fuck either. But they seem to. I also don't give a fuck if someone with absolutely ZERO chance of picking up a medal in the 5000m scrapes through into the second round at the Olympics (and only scrapes through because they happen to be a fastest loser). I don't care if someone who nobody has heard of might have an outside chance at a bronze in a sport that hardly anybody gives a damn about. But when they get that medal the whole country will suddenly care, and the whole country will take up said sport and said Olympian will forever be known as a hero. The process is fucking odd but it happens time and time again. I don't see the clamour in it, I don't see the fever in it, I don't see the need to go way over the top.

In the more known sports yeah, I get it more but it still ties back to the jingoism and outright 'we're English and we're the best' attitude. I don't know that attitude, I don't care for that attitude. I don't have any representation or connection with much of elite sport in England. I like watching the England cricket team because they are exciting and fearless and their journey from the doldrums to winning the World Cup is the type movies are made from and I respect them for that. But I still don't support them as such, because without getting too deep and political they probably don't represent me as a person either.

Everybody jumping on the bandwagon, politicians who detest the game of football full stop getting involved, just fuck off with that. These bunch of England players are a credit to themselves I admit, and I'd like to see them win it for the likes of absolute shit Sterling has put up with being rammed back down the throats of many. But you know what, I still can't support them, because as a Liverpool fan from Liverpool I find it incredibly difficult to connect with sportspeople who I don't have much alchemy with.


Same for any country though, no?
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:48:56 pm
Same for any country though, no?

Well I'd imagine so, but we have a tendency in this country (without trying to generalise) to go way over the top. We stop as a nation with a flake of snow, thousands flock the beach when it gets to 20 degrees. I've lived in Spain and yeah, very minor achievements in sport were reported on but often as footnotes, not as 'let's cut to some breaking news from Wimbledon' and some unknown has done something minor so now we have to go off schedule to hear about it. And a lot of it is about class too, but that's a different conversation entirely.

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
This is the least interested I've ever been in England during a major tournament, and of course it's now that they get to a sodding final.

My lack of enthusiasm has been partly general Covid-era fatigue, partly my aversion to the populist flag-waving jinogism of the last few years.

I'm talking myself out of it. This David Conn article sums up where I'm trying to get; https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/08/england-and-southgate-stop-divisive-politicians-hijacking-euro-2020-success

Seeing some prominent right-wingers and Tory MPs actively rooting against this 'woke' England team is certainly helping me along the path to enthusiasm.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:10:09 pm
Theyre alright arent they. Hopefully thatll burst a few more posters heads and we see less of their crying on ere ;D



Other than Pickford, Kane, Walker and Maguire, its hard not to like the rest of them.

I know someone who attended a Chelsea players party back in the day and the stuff I got told about certain ex internationals behaviour that night would make your toes curl.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
As a Scotsman who moved to Liverpool as a child I am very much in the Anybody But England camp
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
I just can't tell if I'll be supporting them or not. I'll probably have an idea thirty minutes after kick-off but even that may change during the game. Sometimes it takes a goal to go in before I realize who I am actually supporting.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:13:03 pm
I just can't tell if I'll be supporting them or not. I'll probably have an idea thirty minutes after kick-off but even that may change during the game. Sometimes it takes a goal to go in before I realize who I am actually supporting.
Wahey! A fellow dont knower. Thought I was the only one :)
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:45:35 pm
I totally get this team is transformative in a way, with the likes of Henderson and Rashford making it far more likeable in comparison to the years of Ferdinand, Terry, Cole etc.

But I still find it hard to be on the 'same side' as the Brexit lot, the Pfeffel himself and his cronies, the anti-BLM and the flag shagging lot.

Obviously, I'd like the country I live in to do well, but knowing what most Ingerlund fans are like and behave, I just can't bring myself to actively support them. This hasn't been the case in past tournaments pre-Brexit, where I've cheered us on and wanted us to do well. So in a lot of ways, the politics of the country has ruined a lot of it for me when it comes to wishing us to do well in tournaments like these, just because it'll be played up massively by the usual nationalistic rhetoric. I do believe as a country we have a bit of a superiority complex in many ways, both individually and collectively, so a win would just fuel that further.

Dunno, football and politics shouldn't mix but it's hard for it not to based on recent events. Again, I get the notion that this group of players are 'likeable', but that doesn't mean I actively want them to win - just as I wouldn't want Milwall to win a thing for their entirety based on it giving their supporters the satisfaction.

I don't go around with a grumpy face in the pub when we do score, but it's more like a 'oh!' rather than 'FUCKKKK! GET IN!' like it was with Liverpool.



I think the thing for me is the team makes it so much easier for people like me to support this group of players a lot more than previous squads, funnily enough though - its the racist, xenophobes who feel out of in the cold.

As it should be. Always.

Saying that, it'll never compete in eclipsing the moment of seeing LFC win in Istanbul, Madrid - or Number 19.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:45:21 am
No, absolutely not!

Not because I have anything against Southgate or the team (I actually admire what he's done with them), but because of the hype and arrogance that permeates the English media and national team fanbase. There is simply too much joy and satisfaction to be taken from watching grown bald men with earrings and bulldog tattoos crying their way down Wembley way after losing a game of this magnitude. Same too watching BBC pundits tying themselves up in knots whilst trying to explain "where it all went wrong". I know some mightn't appreciate me saying this, but there's something oddly beautiful about watching England fail. Its one sports great spectacles 

This
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm
Let's see how RAWK really feels about this England team.  Cards on the table, folks.

I'm in the yes, but wouldn't be bothered if they didn't camp.
Ditto.

International football just doesnt get my pulse rate up.  A Liverpool final? Im climbing the walls.

Like the team though, theyre a good bunch of lads who have something to say for themselves apart from early doors etc.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 04:12:44 pm
As a Scotsman who moved to Liverpool as a child I am very much in the Anybody But England camp

ABE!

i cannot tell a lie.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:47:35 am
The Liverpool fan base has grown and changed over the decades..but one thing is true the heritage of Scousers have strong Irish roots....and I understand how Irish Liverpool fans could feel about England..they support the Reds detest England....and whether they articulate it well or not is separate from the  fact  Football is a huge Cultral part of life you cannot separate it from politics...or nationalism





just as an anecdote I recall Liverpool playing Chelsea in late Seventies at height of the Troubles....At half time George announced Ireland beat England at Rugby...a huge cheer went up around  Annfield..Chelsea fans went ballistic kicked of in road end bedlam ensued.

Were not English etc etc

Yes and a lot of English people further down south have strong Irish roots also.
