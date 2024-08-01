If you got to sit in the sun, drinking beer in places like Australia, South Africa and the Caribbean youd be having fun too. And Lusty, they probably are welcomed from a tourism point of view, some of the places they go to dont pull much of a local crowd these days.







I have been to a test match in the Caribbean and honestly I don't think most of them lads would have looked out of place singing 10 German bombers outside a pub on the continent somewhere. Although I take the point about the tourism money, I think 'tolerated' might be a better word than 'welcomed' in those cases.I always used to say that I'd seen more fighting and overt racism watching cricket in this country than football (that changed since I started going to non league though!). There's a different flavour to it though if that makes sense.Rugby is a different kettle of fish entirely but when their fans misbehave it's treated completely differently. Bit like the difference in reporting of Aintree versus Ascot.