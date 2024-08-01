Poll

Do you want this England team to beat Italy in the final?

Yes, I'll be gutted if they don't
24 (8.1%)
Yes, but I won't be all that bothered if they don't
106 (35.8%)
Don't care
34 (11.5%)
No, but it's not the end of the world if they do
54 (18.2%)
No, absolutely not
78 (26.4%)

Total Members Voted: 296

Author Topic: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?  (Read 3438 times)

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
If you got to sit in the sun, drinking beer in places like Australia, South Africa and the Caribbean youd be having fun too. :D And Lusty, they probably are welcomed from a tourism point of view, some of the places they go to dont pull much of a local crowd these days.


I have been to a test match in the Caribbean and honestly I don't think most of them lads would have looked out of place singing 10 German bombers outside a pub on the continent somewhere.  Although I take the point about the tourism money, I think 'tolerated' might be a better word than 'welcomed' in those cases.

I always used to say that I'd seen more fighting and overt racism watching cricket in this country than football (that changed since I started going to non league though!).  There's a different flavour to it though if that makes sense.

Rugby is a different kettle of fish entirely but when their fans misbehave it's treated completely differently.  Bit like the difference in reporting of Aintree versus Ascot.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Your words cut deeper than a knife.  :'(

Yeah? Well your words... etc.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Absolutely want them to win. Im not ashamed to admit I jump on the hype for tournaments. Just an excuse to get together with my friends have a laugh and support the same time

At the same time Im not fussed if they lose too much. A Liverpool loss would wind me up a lot more and ruin my day - England, not so much

The media are to blame for a lot of a resentment lets be honest. Calling Sterling and Kane clever for diving, yet ripping into the likes Mo and Sadie, I can see why that as a small example would get peoples backs up

I just hope they dont turn on the team if they dont do the job
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
What this England team stands for?  :butt

The national anthem?
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
The national anthem?

On this point, is the national anthem not the British/UK anthem rather than the English anthem?  Any anthem expert able to clarify?
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
I don't have any issue with the playing squad, my issue is solely with the English public, I don't want fans of City, Everton, Stoke, Saudi-loving Newcastle to have anything to celebrate.

My opinion would probably change if the spine of the team was full of our lads and they were revered by fans of other clubs.
Ha hahahahaha, fucking hell.  "Saudi loving"
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
On this point, is the national anthem not the British/UK anthem rather than the English anthem?  Any anthem expert able to clarify?

God Save The Queen is the United Kingdoms anthem, there isnt an English National anthem
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
2018 World Cup , 4th
2019 UEFA Nations League, 3rd
2021 European Championship, 1st or 2nd

Its amazing what Fear & Anxiety can make you do and say

Whoever has hated, despised or disliked England at home or overseas have dreaded the time England finally start to get their act together .

With the help from expert coaches ( Thanks Jurgen, Pep & Jose) 👍 , investment & the premier league once it does & it could be happening it has the potential to be a force

Serial underachievers over the years but the statistics above prove this team win or lose against Italy isnt bad and its young

Im enjoying the Fear 😁

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
