2018 World Cup , 4th
2019 UEFA Nations League, 3rd
2021 European Championship, 1st or 2nd
Its amazing what Fear & Anxiety can make you do and say
Whoever has hated, despised or disliked England at home or overseas have dreaded the time England finally start to get their act together .
With the help from expert coaches ( Thanks Jurgen, Pep & Jose) 👍 , investment & the premier league once it does & it could be happening it has the potential to be a force
Serial underachievers over the years but the statistics above prove this team win or lose against Italy isnt bad and its young
Im enjoying the Fear 😁