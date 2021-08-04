Not sure this poll is going to answer anything unless it was restricted to just English people
I've posted loads about this over the last few weeks but one interesting thing I saw was a video of the build up to the Germany semi final in '96. Wembley absolutely bouncing, Three Lions roared out and then the last song before kick off, sung with pride by all...You'll Never Walk Alone. Shocked me a bit to see and i'm not sure how it fits in with the idea that England fans are all Millwall and Chelsea fans who have a pathological hatred of Liverpool and scousers.
The other thing I'd say in reply to those who say they can't support England because of their "fans" is that this isn't club football, I don't think you can define who England's fans are. A peak of 27 million people tuned in to watch them beat Denmark the other night. Yes there's the ones who travel all over and yes if you sampled them most of them probably represent smaller clubs than us and I suppose you could say they make up the "hardcore". But if you're talking about an international team's identity you're essentially talking about a whole nation, not just the few thousand who travel to watch them play qualifiers all over the place.
Criticising England's fans is criticising your mates, your family, your colleagues who watch on every 2 years in hope. And as i've said many times in these debates, if you're happy to criticise England as a nation for it's political choices over the years (which is a perfectly legitimate shout) then Italy really isn't the side to support.