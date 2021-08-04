I'm English but a few years ago I would have been a no. When the team was managed or captained by the likes of John Terry, Roy Hodgson etc. Even the likes of Sven or Capello who were clearly taking the piss for a big pay day. I always had a worry about what if England won the World Cup and we had to build a statue of John Terry?



It's different now though, maybe I'm just older now and I can see all the people I know who are so excited by it all. Especially becoming a parent you start to appreciate the impact this is having on the kids, and after 18 months of non stop doom and gloom for them it's great that the team have been able to give them something to cheer about.



Yes, you've got the issue of all the fat bald fellas and one of the good things about this tournament is we don't have any travelling England fans making tits of themselves in town squares across Europe. But I also think that the stance on taking the knee sends a message that the team isn't for those people anymore. It also meant that the attempts by the likes of Boris and Patel to hijack it have backfired because they were on the side of the people booing initially. The decision to keep taking the knee and the reaction to it at the start of tournament has lead to some delightful squirming on social media as the right wing dickheads try to reconcile that with supporting the team now. With England's draw giving them a good chance of going out in the second round, you just know there were a load of editorials pre-planned in the right wing press along the lines of 'maybe if they concentrated more on football and less on politics etc. etc.'. I'm glad they are going in the bin.



So, long story short, I'll be happy if they win because a lot of people I like will be happy and I don't give a shit about the people I don't like. I won't be too bothered if they lose though.