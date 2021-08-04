Poll

Do you want this England team to beat Italy in the final?

Yes, I'll be gutted if they don't
21 (8.4%)
Yes, but I won't be all that bothered if they don't
91 (36.4%)
Don't care
27 (10.8%)
No, but it's not the end of the world if they do
47 (18.8%)
No, absolutely not
64 (25.6%)

Total Members Voted: 250

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?  (Read 2251 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:42:46 am »
I'm English but a few years ago I would have been a no.  When the team was managed or captained by the likes of John Terry, Roy Hodgson etc.  Even the likes of Sven or Capello who were clearly taking the piss for a big pay day.  I always had a worry about what if England won the World Cup and we had to build a statue of John Terry?

It's different now though, maybe I'm just older now and I can see all the people I know who are so excited by it all. Especially becoming a parent you start to appreciate the impact this is having on the kids, and after 18 months of non stop doom and gloom for them it's great that the team have been able to give them something to cheer about.

Yes, you've got the issue of all the fat bald fellas and one of the good things about this tournament is we don't have any travelling England fans making tits of themselves in town squares across Europe.  But I also think that the stance on taking the knee sends a message that the team isn't for those people anymore.  It also meant that the attempts by the likes of Boris and Patel to hijack it have backfired because they were on the side of the people booing initially.  The decision to keep taking the knee and the reaction to it at the start of tournament has lead to some delightful squirming on social media as the right wing dickheads try to reconcile that with supporting the team now.  With England's draw giving them a good chance of going out in the second round, you just know there were a load of editorials pre-planned in the right wing press along the lines of 'maybe if they concentrated more on football and less on politics etc. etc.'.  I'm glad they are going in the bin.

So, long story short, I'll be happy if they win because a lot of people I like will be happy and I don't give a shit about the people I don't like.  I won't be too bothered if they lose though.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,909
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:43:35 am »
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 07:10:04 pm
Don't like the way they play, don't like half the team, but worst of all will be the non-stop jingoistic crowing in the English media if they do win.

Pretty much this, plus the way a lot of the fans are (mainly people who don't give a shit about football the rest of the time but then suddenly act like they know it all and think you celebrate by throwing pints in the air) and also the way people like Boris et al have jumped on board.

I'm actually quite surprised by the number of Yes votes on here to be honest.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,233
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:47:30 am »
I follow quite a few 'organised' right-wing English racists on telegram just to keep up with what nonsense they're spewing.

They all want England to lose - they see taking the knee as betrayal and they want the nation/Southgate to be punished. Also, apparently the English team isn't ethnically 'pure' enough.

Below is just one example but there is obviously much more offensive stuff.

Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:47:35 am »
The Liverpool fan base has grown and changed over the decades..but one thing is true the heritage of Scousers have strong Irish roots....and I understand how Irish Liverpool fans could feel about England..they support the Reds detest England....and whether they articulate it well or not is separate from the  fact  Football is a huge Cultral part of life you cannot separate it from politics...or nationalism





just as an anecdote I recall Liverpool playing Chelsea in late Seventies at height of the Troubles....At half time George announced Ireland beat England at Rugby...a huge cheer went up around  Annfield..Chelsea fans went ballistic kicked of in road end bedlam ensued.

Were not English etc etc




Logged

Online WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:48:34 am »
Quote from: MichaelA on Today at 10:08:10 am
....
Yeah its a strange one - super reds indeed. I'm ambivalent towards England at best but to suggest all reds/scousers are is absolute bollocks and I think posters know that but want to look oh so cool and on trend - on the fucking internet, with mainly total strangers.

I've been banned for talking less shite than some have on here and as the anti-England (and by extension anti Hendo, Trent etc.) brigade are oh so keen to tell us they don't care - as we see by them posting on every page just to prove they don't care, the irony seems lost on many. So since they don't care surely a ban would not bother them as they don't care ?
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
Yes, but will get over it instantly if they lose

C'MON INGURLAND
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,655
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:00:37 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:43:35 am
Pretty much this, plus the way a lot of the fans are (mainly people who don't give a shit about football the rest of the time but then suddenly act like they know it all and think you celebrate by throwing pints in the air) and also the way people like Boris et al have jumped on board.

I'm actually quite surprised by the number of Yes votes on here to be honest.

I honestly don't think anyone can put it better than MichaelA did.

As many have said, this is generally a really good England team with a lot of good eggs. They dont represent the Brexit, loutish, Tory, racist element of people who just happen to put on an old England shirt and go to the pub and make a scene. They dont represent Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. If the same people start getting interested in rugby and cricket and athletics and golf etc etc do we just abandon those too? Its actually nice to see that there's quite a number of yes votes because it shows there's a decent amount of sensible people who can actually separate the two and just see it as a good man in Southgate and largely nice lads potentially winning a tournament, including our fantastic captain.

And there are some who have very eloquently explained why they feel like they do. And others who quite clearly think its some badge of honour to hate all things English as Liverpool fans, and havent really explained eloquently at all aside from 'yous racist brexit torys'
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:00:57 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 10:48:34 am
Yeah its a strange one - super reds indeed. I'm ambivalent towards England at best but to suggest all reds/scousers are is absolute bollocks and I think posters know that but want to look oh so cool and on trend - on the fucking internet, with mainly total strangers.

I've been banned for talking less shite than some have on here and as the anti-England (and by extension anti Hendo, Trent etc.) brigade are oh so keen to tell us they don't care - as we see by them posting on every page just to prove they don't care, the irony seems lost on many. So since they don't care surely a ban would not bother them as they don't care ?


Feel free to address my posts
« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:34 am by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,308
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:02:38 am »
Quote from: MichaelA on Today at 10:08:10 am
Really? Really? It's entirely possible to enjoy international football outwith the context of nationalist politics (Brexit) or local rivalries (Kane, Pickford, et al). If you can't separate the two, that says more about you than it says about anyone wishing the England team good fortune on Sunday evening. Why didn't you add Henderson to the list? Hypocrisy? Or just not really giving this much thought?

If you are only able to watch football through prism of your dislike of players from other teams, then you are no better than the people you are criticising. I will never forgive Raheem Sterling for dumping us, and I will curse his name the next time that he plays against us, but if you cannot enjoy his footballing performances during this tournament, I feel genuinely sorry for you.

As for the accusation about 'what this team stands for'? Did you read the letter that Gareth Southgate wrote? Dear England. It's exceptional. It's leadership. It's the England that belongs to me - and that I belong to - and I will not allow flag waving Brexiteers to take ownership of the flag, or the national team in any sport. And I won't let gobshites like you and the rest of the bestest reds on forums like this take that pleasure away from me. So please, fuck off with your knee jerk, cynical and judgy takes on people you don't know, in a nation that you don't understand because it barely understands itself right now. :wave

 
I have just read the "Dear England' letter for the first time and I thank you for putting the link up. It is a beautiful letter and I was reading it through misty eyes.    :)
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,679
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:03:07 am »
Not sure this poll is going to answer anything unless it was restricted to just English people ;D

I've posted loads about this over the last few weeks but one interesting thing I saw was a video of the build up to the Germany semi final in '96. Wembley absolutely bouncing, Three Lions roared out and then the last song before kick off, sung with pride by all...You'll Never Walk Alone. Shocked me a bit to see and i'm not sure how it fits in with the idea that England fans are all Millwall and Chelsea fans who have a pathological hatred of Liverpool and scousers.

The other thing I'd say in reply to those who say they can't support England because of their "fans" is that this isn't club football, I don't think you can define who England's fans are. A peak of 27 million people tuned in to watch them beat Denmark the other night. Yes there's the ones who travel all over and yes if you sampled them most of them probably represent smaller clubs than us and I suppose you could say they make up the "hardcore". But if you're talking about an international team's identity you're essentially talking about a whole nation, not just the few thousand who travel to watch them play qualifiers all over the place.

Criticising England's fans is criticising your mates, your family, your colleagues who watch on every 2 years in hope. And as i've said many times in these debates, if you're happy to criticise England as a nation for it's political choices over the years (which is a perfectly legitimate shout) then Italy really isn't the side to support.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 