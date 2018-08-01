I havent voted because the truth is I dont know. Maybe thats the same as I dont care, but I think its different. There are parts of me that want England to do it. Thats driven by their stance on taking the knee and continuing to do so in the face of the appalling boos. Good on em.Also, and linked to that stance, Gareth Southgate is a thoroughly decent bloke. I read an article in the Guardian this morning by David Conn who explains this far more eloquently than I ever could. Seems hes got under the skin of the Tories somewhat. Good lad.Then theres Hendo. Who wouldnt want to see him happy?But .all this was the case when I settled down to watch the Denmark game .I wanted England to win. Then I found myself wanting Denmark to win.Maybe it was that abysmal commentator, or the Tom Daly impressions by Kane, Sterling and Grealish. Dunno but Ive struggled to find any sort of enthusiasm (like I used to when I was younger) for England or their goals (each of which has been met by .nothing, except for Hendos goal).That last line will probably see me falling foul of the trying to prove what a massive Liverpool fan he is brigade who are quite vocal on here (Hi Johnny!). Well, its not that. I dont need to prove that to anyone cheers. Its just .the way it is. England are England. When they score, nothing seems to happen. Liverpool, well I dont need to explain as were all in the same boat on that one. Its just the way it is.One last thought. Theres England fans who are decent. I know a few. Perhaps on balance it would nice for them to feel like we all felt on all those multiple and glorious occasions when the Reds have lifted some silverware ..Then you see some wazzock booing the knee. I just dont know how Ill feel after 20 minutes on Sunday night.