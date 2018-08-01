Poll

Do you want this England team to beat Italy in the final?

Yes, I'll be gutted if they don't
18 (8.1%)
Yes, but I won't be all that bothered if they don't
80 (36%)
Don't care
25 (11.3%)
No, but it's not the end of the world if they do
43 (19.4%)
No, absolutely not
56 (25.2%)

Total Members Voted: 222

« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?  (Read 1802 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,768
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:31:32 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 07:21:06 am
I can understand why non-english people may not want England to win on Sunday night but Still cant get my head around why English people wouldnt.
I understand people have different views on politics etc but this is sport we are talking about and not wanting your own country to win something just doesnt seem right to me.

We have the olympics starting after this tournament, are english people who want England to lose on Sunday night , going to want the English athletes in the GB squad lose their events & not the Scots, Welsh & northern Irish ones ?
Olympics is different. Much more about individual achievement (rowing, cycling and relay events aside), more representative (UK = GB+NI), semi-amateur ethos and definitely more inclusive and diverse.

We'll still have to suffer the cringefest populist appropriation though...



Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,521
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:32:03 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 07:21:06 am
I can understand why non-english people may not want England to win on Sunday night but Still cant get my head around why English people wouldnt.
I understand people have different views on politics etc but this is sport we are talking about and not wanting your own country to win something just doesnt seem right to me.

We have the olympics starting after this tournament, are english people who want England to lose on Sunday night , going to want the English athletes in the GB squad lose their events & not the Scots, Welsh & northern Irish ones ?





 


I support England winning in absolutely everything.

Except football.

For many reasons (Several highlighted above) - but mostly due to not wanting to be a hypocite. I spend all season intensly disliking most of the players, disliking the media, disliking the racism, bigotry and xenophobia of the England mob and disliking all the nationalistic jingoism that goes on.

And now suddenly I'm supposed to pretend that this isn't the case and 'get behind them'

Nah.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,647
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:33:30 am »
English people - By and large decent.
English football media - Sycophantic mingebags

On balance, my answer is no.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,618
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:45:43 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:31:32 am
Olympics is different. Much more about individual achievement (rowing, cycling and relay events aside), more representative (UK = GB+NI), semi-amateur ethos and definitely more inclusive and diverse.

We'll still have to suffer the cringefest populist appropriation though...





If only the clips had given way
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,768
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:51:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:45:43 am
If only the clips had given way
Somewhere in a parallel universe...
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,648
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:02:11 am »
Probably between one and two

Has to be said though, its a lovely position to be in. Either they lose and you dont really care, or they win and our captain makes history, our English boys are chuffed to bits and the xenophobic anti-English lot on here have their weekends (and probably more) completely ruined.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,931
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:08:41 am »
I know plenty of lovely people who are made up over England.  I'm indifferent myself, but if it makes them happy then I'm happy. Let's not throw the good people in with the twisted loons who have hijacked what it's perceived to be to support England. It's not like we're dealing with Everton fans here. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,482
  • Bam!
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:13:16 am »
I went for "Don't Care". I'd probably be happy for whoever won it now as I quite like the Italian team due to the football. I started the tournament not giving a shit about England and kind of took the approach of "The sooner they are out the sooner the media shit is over and we can get on with the tournament". But I saw my dad on Tuesday for the first time since Euroe2020 started, and his excitement for it all kind of mellowed me out completely to them winning, I can cope with a few over the top journalists if he enjoys it all.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,521
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:28:47 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:02:11 am
Probably between one and two

Has to be said though, its a lovely position to be in. Either they lose and you dont really care, or they win and our captain makes history, our English boys are chuffed to bits and the xenophobic anti-English lot on here have their weekends (and probably more) completely ruined.

Why would the weekend be ruined?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:30:19 am »
A few months after we last won a major tournament (1966) I was born.

I'm literally a curse on the English team.

I'm not sure I want that curse broken.

Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,961
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:34:58 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:30:19 am
A few months after we last won a major tournament (1966) I was born.

I'm literally a curse on the English team.

I'm not sure I want that curse broken.



RIP YNWA
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,618
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:40:26 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:30:19 am
A few months after we last won a major tournament (1966) I was born.

I'm literally a curse on the English team.

I'm not sure I want that curse broken.



December 1966 for me ;D
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,540
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:53:28 am »
Meeeeeeh

A big part of me would like to care. I'd love to feel genuinely patriotic,  some kind of connection to the team. Most of which are footballers I don't like most of the time. Pride, anything other than indifference. I watch the games and start playing with my phone.  I'm not a believer. It's been a bit of a flukey tournament.

The patriotism element is extremely abstract. At any rate it does nothing for me.

And if there's one thing that turns it from indifference to being sour, it's the co-option by the media - the hype bordering on xenophobia. .. And fucking politicians. Boris in an England shirt? Give me a break, preferably a brick over his head.

If England win we will see. I won't hold back. I just, having come this far... It says nothing to me about my life either way.

..... Might not even wear the face paint.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:13 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,307
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:56:54 am »
I've had a little wager.

I'll be gutted if we win 3-0   ;)
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,001
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:05:06 am »
I havent voted because the truth is I dont know. Maybe thats the same as I dont care, but I think its different. There are parts of me that want England to do it. Thats driven by their stance on taking the knee and continuing to do so in the face of the appalling boos. Good on em.

Also, and linked to that stance, Gareth Southgate is a thoroughly decent bloke. I read an article in the Guardian this morning by David Conn who explains this far more eloquently than I ever could. Seems hes got under the skin of the Tories somewhat. Good lad.

Then theres Hendo. Who wouldnt want to see him happy?

But.all this was the case when I settled down to watch the Denmark game.I wanted England to win. Then I found myself wanting Denmark to win.

Maybe it was that abysmal commentator, or the Tom Daly impressions by Kane, Sterling and Grealish. Dunno but Ive struggled to find any sort of enthusiasm (like I used to when I was younger) for England or their goals (each of which has been met by.nothing, except for Hendos goal).

That last line will probably see me falling foul of the trying to prove what a massive Liverpool fan he is brigade who are quite vocal on here (Hi Johnny! :)). Well, its not that. I dont need to prove that to anyone cheers. Its just.the way it is. England are England. When they score, nothing seems to happen. Liverpool, well I dont need to explain as were all in the same boat on that one. Its just the way it is.

One last thought. Theres England fans who are decent. I know a few. Perhaps on balance it would nice for them to feel like we all felt on all those multiple and glorious occasions when the Reds have lifted some silverware..Then you see some wazzock booing the knee. I just dont know how Ill feel after 20 minutes on Sunday night.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:41 am by Red_Mist »
Logged

Offline Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:06:15 am »
I also voted for the second option.

find myself being a little hypocritical when it comes to England.

Liverpool FC first and get really frustrated when the international breaks happen - but I do enjoy the major tournaments.
Want the Liverpool players to do well - but on the other hand, also hoping they dont play too much.
Get puzzled at the 'I'm the biggest England fan in the world' type fans who appear when the tournament starts who are never interested the rest of the time - yet understand why they might get excited.
Can't stand that England band - but thankfully they dont seem to be around this time.
I do struggle getting behind the likes of Kane, Walker, MaGuire and Pickford, but dont mind the others so much.
Also not really wanting to stereotype millions of people just because they want their country's football team to do well. 

I used to get a lot more into Internationals when I was younger, even went to a few. This time I've found myself wishing I was a bit more excited, cause I'd enjoy it more but honestly at the moment it feels a bit like the early League Cup rounds where obviously want Liverpool to win, but the disappointment doesn't last too long if we go out.

Saying that, I hope England win Sunday night. Even if it doesn't mean as much to me as it would have done a long time ago, I'll be pleased for all my mates who do still enjoy it.

That said - 'It's coming home' as a slogan an just fuck off.

 
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,648
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:06:50 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:28:47 am
Why would the weekend be ruined?

When you put so much time and effort into telling us how you hope a certain thing happens, surely if the opposite happens it'd impact you?

It'd be lovely if it was just pure apathy Andy, but its obviously not. I imagine its much like if United won the Champions League.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:12:40 am »
I was 6 when we won the world cup and can remember watching not just the final but all the games with my dad.  It was my first real memory of competitive sport and how everyone goes a bit bonkers every 4yrs.

All my family support England and the home nations and Team GB in every sport. 

They'll have flags on the cars and from their windows, they'll be watching all the games with their new England tops on, posting stuff on Facebook and Instagram and sending me random messages about players or games.

When we won the other night Paul was bouncing, he was over the moon as he's never seen England play in a final.  I was accused of not being patriotic like I used to be.

There are many things I'm proud of being British for.  Our Engineering, our Scientists, our Architecture but most of our history, culture and the arrogance that goes with it not so much.

It would be great for us to win it but I fear it'll unleash an even bigger wave of brexitism and that I can happily live without.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:13:18 am »
I can't really bear the thought of it, though there is a part of me that would be happy for Hendo and Mount. Sterling was warming to me recently but went right off him again after England stole the final from Denmark with that outrageous dive. I might have to give up watching the news, looking at anything online or even going outside for a month if they won. :-[
Logged

Online oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:15:41 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 07:32:03 am
I support England winning in absolutely everything.

Except football.

For many reasons (Several highlighted above) - but mostly due to not wanting to be a hypocite. I spend all season intensly disliking most of the players, disliking the media, disliking the racism, bigotry and xenophobia of the England mob and disliking all the nationalistic jingoism that goes on.

And now suddenly I'm supposed to pretend that this isn't the case and 'get behind them'

Nah.
and this is spot on for me
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:28:19 am »
I'm Irish so obviously not but how English people could support what the England team stands for i'll never know. You might as well of voted for Brexit if you are sat there jumping for joy at Kane, Sterling and Pickford.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,774
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:29:02 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:28:19 am
You might as well of voted for Brexit if you are sat there jumping for joy at Kane, Sterling and Pickford.

Explain how.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:29:36 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:13:18 am
I can't really bear the thought of it, though there is a part of me that would be happy for Hendo and Mount. Sterling was warming to me recently but went right off him again after England stole the final from Denmark with that outrageous dive. I might have to give up watching the news, looking at anything online or even going outside for a month if they won. :-[

They hardly stole the final from Denmark, if that penalty wasnt given Im convinced England would have won it anyway, they were all over Denmark and had been for some time.

Its similar to that ridiculous decision which went against England in 2010 vs Germany when Lampards shot was about a foot over the line - the goal should have stood but Germany would have won anyway.

I get the annoyance from the Danes but its a bit short sighted to blame their defeat on that for me.
Logged

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,945
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zQxmm78adt4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zQxmm78adt4</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/izs-g-cQU-o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/izs-g-cQU-o</a>

 :wanker
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,618
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:33:00 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:12:40 am

It would be great for us to win it but I fear it'll unleash an even bigger wave of brexitism and that I can happily live without.

Just picking up on this bit, I've already seen the "we left Europe and now we're going back to win their cup". Ha fucking ha. Hope they think its funny when the supermarkets run dry this summer because of these Brexit voting c*nts.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,935
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:35:43 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
People wanting England to win just because Hendo plays for them is very strange to me. Probably the same ones who are hoping Rafa does well at Everton.
if you are English I don't see why you won't want England to win but as I'm not, I am in the No, absolutely not camp!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,935
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:37:16 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:28:19 am
I'm Irish so obviously not but how English people could support what the England team stands for i'll never know. You might as well of voted for Brexit if you are sat there jumping for joy at Kane, Sterling and Pickford.
do you want Ireland to win when they play football or rugby?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 