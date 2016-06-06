Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.1%)
Good
32 (13.2%)
Average
83 (34.3%)
Poor
44 (18.2%)
Awful
62 (25.6%)
Too early to say
16 (6.6%)

Total Members Voted: 242

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 43417 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
At least the 'attacks' on Yorky are upfront not underhand. His claim that Liverpool dockers were notoriously slow payers of their union dues, for example, without a shred of evidence to support it, his snide comments about those not enamoured to supporting England during the Euro's, his lectures about the history of socialism and trade unionism and of Liverpool not being part of that as it was a 'Tory' City for years. He may be a Liverpool fan but he is no fan of Liverpool that's for sure. His patronising responses and outrageous whataboutery to those who posted opposition to his stance on Starmer and the scum were galling. He's got form, as they say. Regarding Kinki's post...I fucking love that. It's about time. Too many good posters on here banned for next to fuck all when Yorky and his acolytes go unchallenged.

I think the' offending post' must be this one. Since it's about Liverpool and the labour movement I don't think it's out of place here. I did my best, in reply to two excellent posts by Timbo's Goals and Bobby, to put my understanding of Liverpool labour history. People can judge for themselves whether I am offensive or cruel or hateful towards Liverpool.

I've enjoyed this thread because there has been some genuine debate conducted with honesty and occasional grace between people with different perspectives. Posters have actually marshalled arguments rather than abused each other which is how it should be.  But, I've got to say Timbo mate, that I think you and Viva Bobby are opening up a breach between us that doesn't really exist. I don't mean on whether or not we should support England on Sunday (that breach is massive and entertainingly so!) I mean a breach between those who 'get' the city of Liverpool and those who don't. It's possible after all to want England to win tomorrow and still fully understand why many scousers - though clearly not all - don't.  This is especially so since both your and VBG's posts have been chock-full of lucid explanation.

Let me say again I 'get' it.

Earlier in the thread when I was exchanging thoughts with the Doc (Beaker) I actually gave your side of the argument some more power to its elbow by pointing out that in Arthur Hopcraft's brilliant Football Man , published in 1968, he makes a specific point of how many Liverpool football fans might have been supporting West Germany in the 1966 final had they been able to get tickets for Wembley. Hopcraft sort of applauds this. I mentioned this because it seems to me that the Thatcher argument gets wheeled out too much to explain scouser feelings of "alienation" from the nation, and all its pomp and ceremony (including England's footy team). You and Viva may disagree with what I'm about to say, but I offer it in a spirit of solidarity and assure you I'm not taking a dig at Liverpool - a place I love and defend, even though it's never been my home.

Thatcher first. Practically everyone who is sentient knows what the Tory government did to Merseyside. Years afterwards after Liverpool had begun an economic and cultural recovery (with some help from Whitehall it must be said) it was still a shock to learn from unclassified cabinet records how Geoffrey Howe had suggested a "managed decline" for the city in the 1980s. Think about that. The Chancellor of the Exchequer wanted to slowly strangulate one of the greatest cities in the country. Indeed one of the great world cities. That is contempt. Vicious contempt. So, absolutely, I can see why many on Merseyside think the policies and the plans of the Thatcher years warrant their own sense of 'fuck you' when it comes to supporting anything associated with the flag.

But here's the thing. Some towns and regions didn't suffer 'managed decline' under Thatcher, or the prospect of 'managed decline' which was what Howe was talking about. They suffered total destruction. I'm thinking primarily of the coal districts. Their industries weren't just run down, they were taken away. And with it any reason for existence that the villages and towns around those pits might have had. Go to areas of County Durham and Northumberland or south Yorkshire and Derbyshire (plus Wales and Scotland obviously) and you will see total desolation. Mass unemployment, an ageing population (where are the young?), and a drugs problem that beggars belief. Liverpool looks like Monte Carlo by comparison.

I don't say this in a spirit of competition ('look who bled worse'), but as a reminder that Thatcher had an appalling effect on large swathes of industrial England, especially in the North. Liverpool wasn't alone. You're gonna hate this next bit and I've toyed with whether I should say it. But here goes.

I was very active in the political struggle to save the pits. Two of my cousins worked in the industry, one as a collier, one as a trainee mining engineer. Like many thousands of others I helped picket power stations, collected food, and shook tins for the miners. It could be a happy experience doing this, it could be a demoralising one - a lot depended where you were. University towns were great. But the worst experience I had - by some measure - was shaking tins outside Wembley stadium for the Liverpool v Everton Charity shield game in the summer of 1984. Everyone knew it might be hard to raise a lot of money there. This was the period of the 'Giro Cup Finals' after all. Most folk were broke themselves. But it was the abuse that was so demoralising. I can still see one bloke, obviously tanked up, and in red I'm afraid, yelling in my girlfriend's face "Support the Miners? Yeah, I support them. On the end of a fucking rope." Behind him were his jeering mates. It was a minority of course, and no more representative of the city of Liverpool than the Football Lads Alliance are of England fans this weekend. But it's not something you forget in a hurry. There didn't seem to be much solidarity present that afternoon.

Why do I mention this? I suppose it's because I dislike the false impression that's sometimes left that only Liverpool suffered in the 1980s and only Merseyside has a folk memory of what was done to English/British communities in the name of monetarism.

The difference today between the political scene in Liverpool and that existing in the former coal-mining areas is amazing of course. Liverpool stands proudly red - as solid a Labour area as you could wish to see - whereas the old coalfields, like the former textile districts, have become part of a crumbling 'Red Wall'. I'm not in my home town this weekend, but I can also bet that St George's flags are everywhere - although flown as much by folk with Punjabi backgrounds as by those with long and ancient Yorkshire ancestries. Again, this is NOT the Football Lads Alliance we're seeing writ large. My own town, Huddersfield, is still Labour and has been continuously since 1945 but it makes me sick, of course, to see how many other towns in the area are now flirting with Johnson. The contrast with Liverpool, which will NOT forget the 1980s, is amazing. And obviously this reflects creditably on your city.

But this is why I mentioned Arthur Hopcraft's great book. He suggests, and I think he's right, that Liverpool's alienation from the national culture is a very old thing. You have to look way beyond Thatcher to find its sources. My own view, and both you and VBG will probably disagree with this, is that the alienation isn't even political. Liverpool, after all, wasn't even Labour until the mid-1950s and the city made little contribution to the labour and socialist movement as it emerged in Britain in the 1880s up to 1914. The cradle of the Labour party and the TUC lies elsewhere - in the West Riding, East Lancs, the North East, South Wales, Clydeside and London. These were the areas, not Liverpool, that nurtured and developed socialism in Britain. Even between the wars, and during the great depression, I think I'm right in saying that the city only ever returned one Labour MP to Westminster. Bradford, Durham, Sheffield, east and south London etc were red, red, red.

Great strikes happened on Merseyside of course, like the 1911 Transport Strike, but little permanent organisation was left in the Liverpool docks. It was a constant complaint of union organisers that Merseyside dockers were the quickest in the land to strike, but the slowest to pay their union dues. Hence trade union organisation was so fragmentary in Liverpool for many years. (VBG's NUR/ASLEF family ties are something different, but even there Liverpool was not a 'railway town' in the way that Crewe, York, Derby, Swindon were railway towns and the railway unions didn't dominate and colour the local political scene).

So if I'm right and Liverpool's alienation isn't primarily political, what then is it? You guys have already supplied the answer I think. It must be the fact that the city was exceptional, for so long, in being a migrant town. Most seafaring ports are, but Liverpool was especially so. In particular there is Ireland. (Remember the Republic of Ireland played its first international matches after 1945 at....Goodison Park). The gravitational pull westwards to Ireland (and through that to America) meant Liverpool was always semi-detached from the rest of the country. It was poorly integrated into the economics, the politics (including the labour movement) and the culture of Great Britain. It always did its own thing and preferred to look outwards to the world. That hasn't changed, and I wouldn't expect it to change - at least for another 200 years. That gravitational pull is clearly enormous - and as pervasive and 'unnoticeable' as gravity always is.

But why the fuck you'll be supporting Italy, fuck only knows.  ;D Especially you Timbo with your granddaughter's hands wrapped round an England sweepstake ticket!

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348918.msg17849318#msg17849318

Can you honestly say that is abusive or disrespectful about the city?

And I would add that if you feel "patronised" by that post, and the effort that went into it, you might be on the wrong forum.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
You didn't find the reasons on why so many Liverpool constitunaicies voted Tory fascinating then, I certainly did, explained a lot of family history as well. also how certain areas of the city evolved, absolutely fascinating, obviously wasn't about Liverpool people being right wing Torys. more of a Brexit type immigration problem unique to Liverpool during the period. it wasn't meant as a smear against Liverpool people.
The so called lectures are educational, ive enjoyed them and never take them as patronising. we all need to know the truth when it comes to history.
 We can all take long held opinions as fact and never challenge those opinions, the  assumption that all militant trade union members are all political left wingers, they aren't. still remember a fascinating debate from a few years back on the winter of discontent and how I assumed all militant strikers were also left wing political supporters, the election of Thatcher proved me wrong, a point missed by myself as a militant trade union member for decades. it's the same mistake new Labour are guilty of in many eyes, taking peoples opinions for granted.

I didn't find them fascinating, mate, no. Each to their own. I didn't find it fascinating when he accused Liverpool dockers of being notoriously late payers of their union dues, either. Each to their own. I didn't find it fascinating when he used his usual patronising style with words to have a go at those who did not support England during the Euro's. Each to their own. I didn't find it fascinating when he used similar rhetoric to advocate Starmer writing for the scum. I've read your posts, you're a smart fellah. Way out of my league when it comes to politics and trade unionism although I have some knowledge through my family and the NUR. I'm not academic, on the one hand this and the other hand that. What you call fascinating I call bollocks. Each to their own.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
When you say something like It was a constant complaint of union organisers that Merseyside dockers were the quickest in the land to strike, but the slowest to pay their union dues, I think its only fair to show us some evidence of that and also elaborate a bit more on the particular point that youre making. Do you think there was something inherent in these Merseyside dockers that made them act in this way?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
I didn't find them fascinating, mate, no. Each to their own. I didn't find it fascinating when he accused Liverpool dockers of being notoriously late payers of their union dues, either. Each to their own. I didn't find it fascinating when he used his usual patronising style with words to have a go at those who did not support England during the Euro's. Each to their own. I didn't find it fascinating when he used similar rhetoric to advocate Starmer writing for the scum. I've read your posts, you're a smart fellah. Way out of my league when it comes to politics and trade unionism although I have some knowledge through my family and the NUR. I'm not academic, on the one hand this and the other hand that. What you call fascinating I call bollocks. Each to their own.

I won't embarrass you by posting the private message you sent me after the post I've just cited*. But I think it's fair to say that you singing a very different tune then. I don't need your applause Bobby, and it's absolutely ok that you find my posts "bollocks". But it would be nice if you quoted me accurately and didn't put words in my mouth.   

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
When you say something like It was a constant complaint of union organisers that Merseyside dockers were the quickest in the land to strike, but the slowest to pay their union dues, I think its only fair to show us some evidence of that and also elaborate a bit more on the particular point that youre making. Do you think there was something inherent in these Merseyside dockers that made them act in this way?

To answer the second bit first, of course not. It was to do with the nature of dockside organisation in Liverpool and the extreme casualisation - even by dockyards standards - of the port of Liverpool. There was also a sectarian problem in dockside Liverpool which acted as a constant barrier to effective trade-union organisation and acted as a massive hindrance to the Labour party and socialist politics in the city (unlike Glasgow where the football was full of sectarianism but the politics emphatically was not)

As for the citations, these are the best:

Joan Smith, 'Commonsense Thought and Working-Class Consciousness: some aspects of the Liverpool and Glasgow Labour Movement in the early 20th century' (University of Edinburgh 1981)

'Class, skill and sectarianism in Glasgow and Liverpool 1880-1914' in RJ Morris ed, Class, Power and Social structure in British 19th century towns Leicester UP 1986

PJ Waller, Democracy and sectarianism: a political and social history of Liverpool 1868-1939 (Liverpool UP)

There are others too, which show the deeply anomalous development of Labour and Trade Union politics in Merseyside. I have a copy of the 1925 Labour Party Conference report which was held for the first time in Liverpool that year. The speeches from the  long-suffering Labour party officers from the Liverpool wards are an eye-opener.

In fairness it should be said that Sam Davies, Liverpool Labour: social and political influences on the development of the Labour party in Liverpool 1900-1939 (Keele University Press) disagrees with these studies.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
I didn't find them fascinating, mate, no. Each to their own. I didn't find it fascinating when he accused Liverpool dockers of being notoriously late payers of their union dues, either. Each to their own. I didn't find it fascinating when he used his usual patronising style with words to have a go at those who did not support England during the Euro's. Each to their own. I didn't find it fascinating when he used similar rhetoric to advocate Starmer writing for the scum. I've read your posts, you're a smart fellah. Way out of my league when it comes to politics and trade unionism although I have some knowledge through my family and the NUR. I'm not academic, on the one hand this and the other hand that. What you call fascinating I call bollocks. Each to their own.
Well spoken, Viva  :)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote
Thanks for your post, Yorky. I have to say, having been down parts of this road with you before, I was confident youd pipe up at some point. In fact, my only surprise was you took so long! Your post has some merit and I applaud you for the construction of it.

However, as I remember from last time, you are sometimes economical with facts, whilst being generous in conjecture and your true feelings as a Yorkshireman. You are a very proud Yorkshireman, that is clear. I have some experience of this phenomenon. My most beautiful 2nd wife and partner for the last 20 years father was a Yorkshireman and originally from Huddersfield to boot. I say, originally, as he ran away to sea at the age of 15 - signed up in Liverpool - and rarely went back save for family gatherings. He settled in London, made a good living for himself and his posh wife, who he eloped to Gretna Green with say no more, as an industrial window cleaner, an enterprising business he then sold and retired on the money. Canny fellah.

He never took to me, thought his only daughter, who he adored, deserved better. He was probably right. He also never forgave Bill Shankly for leaving his beloved Town and moving to that shitole where he had embarked and returned from many journeys that took him around the world. Funny story relayed to me by my wife. He was from Irish catholic stock was Keith. But he would never admit it even with the surname Connolly. On a rare visit home, he was regaling everybody in one room about his pride of being from true Yorkshire stock while next door his aunties, uncles and mother would be kissing the blarney stone with accents thicker than Mrs Brown.

I digress. I do want to take issue with you on several points that I hope you will receive in the same spirit of solidarity as you gave them.  As someone who purports to get the City, I am sure you will understand the reasons why.

Quote
I've enjoyed this thread because there has been some genuine debate conducted with honesty and occasional grace between people with different perspectives. Posters have actually marshalled arguments rather than abused each other which is how it should be.  But, I've got to say Timbo mate, that I think you and Viva Bobby are opening up a breach between us that doesn't really exist. I don't mean on whether or not we should support England on Sunday (that breach is massive and entertainingly so!) I mean a breach between those who 'get' the city of Liverpool and those who don't. It's possible after all to want England to win tomorrow and still fully understand why many scousers - though clearly not all - don't.  This is especially so since both your and VBG's posts have been chock-full of lucid explanation

Not sure Id use such a dramatic term as a breach. Ive never ridiculed anyone for supporting England. I do believe you should want to respect the City and the people of it should you choose to support a team from outside of your own community; a team like Liverpool that is different from anywhere else, sorry Yorky, that includes the Town. Thats just manners isnt it? The only breach is one you are trying to make by highlighting that not all scousers want England to lose tomorrow. Scousers arent sheep. They make their own minds up, mate. Theres also a difference between wanting England to lose and not being arsed. As you said in one of your posts, there are many ways to look at the game.

Quote
But here's the thing. Some towns and regions didn't suffer 'managed decline' under Thatcher, or the prospect of 'managed decline' which was what Howe was talking about. They suffered total destruction. I'm thinking primarily of the coal districts. Their industries weren't just run down, they were taken away. And with it any reason for existence that the villages and towns around those pits might have had. Go to areas of County Durham and Northumberland or south Yorkshire and Derbyshire (plus Wales and Scotland obviously) and you will see total desolation. Mass unemployment, an ageing population (where are the young?), and a drugs problem that beggars belief. Liverpool looks like Monte Carlo by comparison.


I am well aware of the devastation carried out further afield by Thatcher and her English henchmen, the law and the police. The mineworkers and their communities were broken beyond repair by Thatcher. I read somewhere that Nottinghamshire mining towns and villages had made some recovery and wondered why that was as you did not include them on your list of total desolation. BTW, Liverpool knocks spots off Monte Carlo as a City anyway! You are correct in that it is not a competition. I cant speak for those people, many more able, like your good self, can and do. Some were broken by it, others, like our City would not be cowed by the English establishments boot. In fact, it only made us stronger. That, surely, can be no bad thing?

Quote
You're gonna hate this next bit and I've toyed with whether I should say it. But here goes.

I was very active in the political struggle to save the pits. Two of my cousins worked in the industry, one as a collier, one as a trainee mining engineer. Like many thousands of others I helped picket power stations, collected food, and shook tins for the miners. It could be a happy experience doing this, it could be a demoralising one - a lot depended where you were. University towns were great. But the worst experience I had - by some measure - was shaking tins outside Wembley stadium for the Liverpool v Everton Charity shield game in the summer of 1984. Everyone knew it might be hard to raise a lot of money there. This was the period of the 'Giro Cup Finals' after all. Most folk were broke themselves. But it was the abuse that was so demoralising. I can still see one bloke, obviously tanked up, and in red I'm afraid, yelling in my girlfriend's face "Support the Miners? Yeah, I support them. On the end of a fucking rope." Behind him were his jeering mates. It was a minority of course, and no more representative of the city of Liverpool than the Football Lads Alliance are of England fans this weekend. But it's not something you forget in a hurry. There didn't seem to be much solidarity present that afternoon.

It's bang out of order you were abused like that. Scousers are renowned for their generosity both of spirit and cash for those less well off than them. I do remember there was some animosity toward the miners stretching back years particularly from dockers who had felt let down by their mining comrades during dock strikes in the 70s whilst they had refused to unload foreign coal during the miners strikes of 69 and 72. Still, no excuse for the abuse, even from pissed up dickheads. However, as I said to you in our last discussion, some of the comments from the good people of Sheffield after Hillsborough were shocking and demoralising, yet understandable given the police manipulation of the truth. You took umbrage over it but even today, Sheffield and whole swathes of this Country still believe those lies to be true. No smoke without fire and all that.

Quote
Great strikes happened on Merseyside of course, like the 1911 Transport Strike, but little permanent organisation was left in the Liverpool docks. It was a constant complaint of union organisers that Merseyside dockers were the quickest in the land to strike, but the slowest to pay their union dues. Hence trade union organisation was so fragmentary in Liverpool for many years. (VBG's NUR/ASLEF family ties are something different, but even there Liverpool was not a 'railway town' in the way that Crewe, York, Derby, Swindon were railway towns and the railway unions didn't dominate and colour the local political scene).

This is where I do take issue with you. Now, it is clear you are an authority in this area but I would need hard evidence rather than the conjecture you use before I believe any of this to be true. Trade unionism and solidarity amongst workers was at its strongest in this City. Militant, reactionary and aggressive. That has always been the way here. Not paying their dues? I wont hear of it. Regarding Liverpool not being a railway town, again, thats just not right. Edge Hill was a huge expanse of sidings and rolling stock, bigger than Crewe. And as for the NUR/ ASLEF not dominating and colouring the political scene; ask your mining friends how solid the NUR and ASLEF support was during the miners strikes. I know the local dockers could always rely on their support. No guards, no signalmen and no drivers meant fuck all moved by rail without their say so.

Quote
Why do I mention this? I suppose it's because I dislike the false impression that's sometimes left that only Liverpool suffered in the 1980s and only Merseyside has a folk memory of what was done to English/British communities in the name of monetarism.

This, I feel, is the crux of the matter and your need to respond as you have. It takes me back to my opening thoughts on being a Yorkshireman. A proud Yorkshireman.  I get it too, about you, mate. I dont think either I or Timbo ever claimed scousers and Liverpool had the monopoly on suffering. It was brought up in the context of supporting England or not. Timbo, as always, articulated it well and succinctly. Hes a great writer, as are you. His alienation started with Thatcher, so thats where his narrative began. My association with the Country of my birth was never there and that was not solely because of my Irish ancestry which was 4th generation by then. I mentioned in one of my earlier posts that I, like many other scousers always looked seaward rather than inward for my influences, culturally and spiritually. I have nothing against England, I just do not feel English. British? Maybe, the non English bit of it. European? Yes. Scouse? Deffo. Unlike my father in law, God rest his soul, who didnt think much of me, I had a sneaking admiration for his true Yorkshireman tip. I say what I like and I like what I sayor something like that. Stubborn, belligerent and so fucking opinionatedbut I just liked him. Miss him even though he drove me to distraction with his Yorkshire rhetoric, (he threw me out of his car once cos I said Clive Lloyd (Lancashire) was a better cricket captain than Raymond Illingworth (Yorkshire) Thats it, mate. All the best.


That was my riposte to the post you've quoted. I always try to be civil. I did give you some credit. But even in this post you have selectively chosen, it is clear you have a beef with the City, it's all there. You can't help yourself. I forgot about the fans on Wembley Way. What the fuck had that to do with the price of fish? Where you on Wembley Way when your beloved England fans ran amok at the Euro's? Your latest support for Starmer writing for the scum and the patronising of those who opposed your view is the straw that's broke the camels back for me. It has to be said again, you may be a Liverpool fan but no fan of Liverpool



Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Doesn't matter what topic it is, you can come into the thread for it and yorky and tepid will have a thousand words between them just saying the most banal, middle of the ground centrist tedium, they should get a job writing for the Guardian.

Keith is polling great with Lib Dem voters, I was surprised to see that at first, but it does make sense. Very sensible, in fact.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Doesn't matter what topic it is, you can come into the thread for it and yorky and tepid will have a thousand words between them just saying the most banal, middle of the ground centrist tedium, they should get a job writing for the Guardian.
Not sure why Im getting dragged into this.

I will stick with my own job thanks ;)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Not sure why Im getting dragged into this.

I will stick with my own job thanks ;)

Well dragged or not, you fell into it 50 seconds after I posted.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Keith is polling great with Lib Dem voters, I was surprised to see that at first, but it does make sense. Very sensible, in fact.
That would be great. Let's hope so. Although we need Tory voters to change their minds towards Labour too of course.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Well dragged or not, you fell into it 50 seconds after I posted.
No, no, I just dont want a job at the guardian.

And I suspect Yorky has better writing jobs on the go than the guardian.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
To answer the second bit first, of course not. It was to do with the nature of dockside organisation in Liverpool and the extreme casualisation - even by dockyards standards - of the port of Liverpool. There was also a sectarian problem in dockside Liverpool which acted as a constant barrier to effective trade-union organisation and acted as a massive hindrance to the Labour party and socialist politics in the city (unlike Glasgow where the football was full of sectarianism but the politics emphatically was not)

As for the citations, these are the best:

Joan Smith, 'Commonsense Thought and Working-Class Consciousness: some aspects of the Liverpool and Glasgow Labour Movement in the early 20th century' (University of Edinburgh 1981)

'Class, skill and sectarianism in Glasgow and Liverpool 1880-1914' in RJ Morris ed, Class, Power and Social structure in British 19th century towns Leicester UP 1986

PJ Waller, Democracy and sectarianism: a political and social history of Liverpool 1868-1939 (Liverpool UP)

There are others too, which show the deeply anomalous development of Labour and Trade Union politics in Merseyside. I have a copy of the 1925 Labour Party Conference report which was held for the first time in Liverpool that year. The speeches from the  long-suffering Labour party officers from the Liverpool wards are an eye-opener.

In fairness it should be said that Sam Davies, Liverpool Labour: social and political influences on the development of the Labour party in Liverpool 1900-1939 (Keele University Press) disagrees with these studies.
I supported the Miners, heard their points of view, still back Scargills argument on not holding a national ballot to this day even if I have changed my views on the viability of opening up the coal pits again, all this and the one opinion that really hit home came from a little old grandmother from a coal mining village on Holiday, she will be long gone now.
Sat with my baby daughter on my lap in peace in hotel lounge in Blackpool waiting for her to fall asleep. she's sat opposite to us staring at us in thought and asks me if I have a bank account for some reason, yeah I have why. I thought so she said but not mocking her mind was somewhere else, she suddenly says. Don't let anyone ever tell you we had it bad in the past, we didn't, we had hope. I look at my grandchildren and I see no hope, nothing, no future for them, nothing.
Upset me and still does. Ive tried to think of any solution for those villages many times over the years, Ive never come up with anything.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
The Liverpool Echo's front page today Is a picture of Starmer with Betrayed as the main headline. To be honest that sums up how I feel about what has gone on. It's like we've been here before with Labour.


Jack Straw, I feel like washing my mouth out after writing that gobshites name, someone who was supposed to be on our side, a Labour politician, a Home Secretary no less, let us down and effectively sided with establishment that decided it was better to blame the victims of Hillsborough than unravel the lies of South Yorkshire Police and the subsequent cover up, that decision had massive real life consequences for those blamed, despair, hopelessness, and even suicide, it set the campaign back years and thankfully we have to thank the likes of Anne Williams for their tenacity beyond what seemed achievable for keeping the spark alive in those dark years but one act of defiance we could all participate in that became more important than it's sum was the boycott of The Sun.


We might have come to the conclusion that the establishment would always cover up their tracks Labour or Conservative but we knew what went on that day and we were never having anything to do with that rag. It was our way of staying sane showing the families and survivors  solidarity and keeping our self respect. I worked for 30 years in the fire brigade a good unionised workplace in Liverpool starting in 89 and I can honestly say I never saw a copy of the Sun on any station at anytime in my worklife. It was beyond the pale full stop. Liverpudlians, Evertonians, the bitter the twisted it never mattered people knew what it meant what it stood for and it was never an issue.


So to hear people making excuses for Starmer on a Liverpool forum, is too much for me, I may be on the left politically and disagree with the majority of regular posters in this part of the forum but usually I don't have the time or inclination to argue with people who are set in their views and you're never going to change their minds but on this I feel strongly.


The political context to this is that after we have seen even the likes of Tories like Teresa May and that little shit Cameron accepted the findings of the independent panel in parliament, we have seen a whispering campaign, a concerted attempt to overturn the truth, the usual shenanigans in the courts, there has been a pushback, the no charges to answer, the little digs, enough muddying of the waters, for the confidence of every little shit who wants to sing Always the Victims to be emboldened. For some of the survivors and families to feel their victory has been sullied


It's in this context that Starmer makes the  calculated political decision to ignore the Liverpool MP's and press ahead with this. He may have semantics on his side but by his actions he alienates many of us and betrays us





