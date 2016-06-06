The Liverpool Echo's front page today Is a picture of Starmer with Betrayed as the main headline. To be honest that sums up how I feel about what has gone on. It's like we've been here before with Labour.





Jack Straw, I feel like washing my mouth out after writing that gobshites name, someone who was supposed to be on our side, a Labour politician, a Home Secretary no less, let us down and effectively sided with establishment that decided it was better to blame the victims of Hillsborough than unravel the lies of South Yorkshire Police and the subsequent cover up, that decision had massive real life consequences for those blamed, despair, hopelessness, and even suicide, it set the campaign back years and thankfully we have to thank the likes of Anne Williams for their tenacity beyond what seemed achievable for keeping the spark alive in those dark years but one act of defiance we could all participate in that became more important than it's sum was the boycott of The Sun.





We might have come to the conclusion that the establishment would always cover up their tracks Labour or Conservative but we knew what went on that day and we were never having anything to do with that rag. It was our way of staying sane showing the families and survivors solidarity and keeping our self respect. I worked for 30 years in the fire brigade a good unionised workplace in Liverpool starting in 89 and I can honestly say I never saw a copy of the Sun on any station at anytime in my worklife. It was beyond the pale full stop. Liverpudlians, Evertonians, the bitter the twisted it never mattered people knew what it meant what it stood for and it was never an issue.





So to hear people making excuses for Starmer on a Liverpool forum, is too much for me, I may be on the left politically and disagree with the majority of regular posters in this part of the forum but usually I don't have the time or inclination to argue with people who are set in their views and you're never going to change their minds but on this I feel strongly.





The political context to this is that after we have seen even the likes of Tories like Teresa May and that little shit Cameron accepted the findings of the independent panel in parliament, we have seen a whispering campaign, a concerted attempt to overturn the truth, the usual shenanigans in the courts, there has been a pushback, the no charges to answer, the little digs, enough muddying of the waters, for the confidence of every little shit who wants to sing Always the Victims to be emboldened. For some of the survivors and families to feel their victory has been sullied





It's in this context that Starmer makes the calculated political decision to ignore the Liverpool MP's and press ahead with this. He may have semantics on his side but by his actions he alienates many of us and betrays us











