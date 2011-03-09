Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.1%)
Good
32 (13.5%)
Average
82 (34.6%)
Poor
44 (18.6%)
Awful
58 (24.5%)
Too early to say
16 (6.8%)

Total Members Voted: 237

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 42045 times)

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,725
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 10:16:14 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm



When there are people on this forum championing the leader of the labour party writing for the sun then i have to wonder if it's time to not only shut down the news and current affairs or rawk entirely.

Used to be a place for match going fans

I've no idea what the fuck this cesspit is anymore.

Aye.
Logged

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm »
As the Liverpool Echo points out 18 months ago Starmer pledged he wouldn't write for the Sun during the leadership campaign,  I don't care about semantics, this is at best a cynical move by a politician playing games with our emotions. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/keir-starmer-breaks-2020-vow-21747642


Yes of course we want a Labour leader to appeal to every section but there are other ways than writing for The Sun, I find it sad that people end up supporting his decision to write for a newspaper that did so much to vilify us, destroy our families and friends and to blame us for the mistakes of the police and others, The likes of Anne Williams devoted her whole life to getting our voices heard above their lies. Making excuses for Starmer because we have to get Labour elected, it's a dangerous game because as you play it, it becomes easier and easier to ditch policies and just as importantly your principals on the alter of getting elected. A cause is unpopular why support it, the danger is that following that logic it's a short step to the agenda being set by the Brexit loving anti-immigration sections of the working class because the most important thing is getting Labour elected.


I want Labour elected but I would never excuse writing for the Sun while it still effects so many whose lives were destroyed by what went on in Sheffield. Sorry but I can have no part of this, I find it totally disgraceful.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 10:26:21 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
He probably thought he needs the scum readers in order to win, when there are better ways to win votes. The torys will win again and again until the elderly are all dead. What I find wierd is the likes of Theresa May doing more for Hillsborough than some labour MPs.
His first interview as leader was a paywall for the times, another murdoch shitrag often cited on here. He knows exactly where he is, and who he works for, and it it is not you or me.
The door is in front of you, walk through it, it will not hurt.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm »
Not quite sure what he thought the end goal was here. Traditional Tories wont vote Labour in the same way traditional socialists wont vote Tory.

All hes done is further alienate some of Labours loyal base
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,144
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm »
It seems less like a sensible move to appeal to a wider amount of voters than some kind of rights of passage for a certain kind of Labour leader 'look, I'm writing for the S*n, no purity politics here, no wacky shit!'. And it's part of whole Blair mythos these people love, the idea that you just do exactly the same thing 25 years after the fact, in a totally different political climate, and it'll inevitably lead to the same results as back then.

It did Miliband no favours, they just turned 'round and savaged him come election time like they usually do.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm by Father Ted »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,816
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm
Not quite sure what he thought the end goal was here. Traditional Tories wont vote Labour in the same way traditional socialists wont vote Tory.

All hes done is further alienate some of Labours loyal base
The problem with that argument is that at the last election traditional socialists went and voted Tory.  Lots of them. Thats the problem.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • JFT97
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm
As the Liverpool Echo points out 18 months ago Starmer pledged he wouldn't write for the Sun during the leadership campaign

To me this screams that he's not at all confident of winning the next election and like any true politician, he's prepared to scrape the barrel to get any extra vote that he can, even though he knows how this will go down with so many connected to Liverpool.

Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm
Yes of course we want a Labour leader to appeal to every section but there are other ways than writing for The Sun, I find it sad that people end up supporting his decision to write for a newspaper that did so much to vilify us, destroy our families and friends and to blame us for the mistakes of the police and others

I cannot believe that any true Liverpool supporter would support this, how could they?  It's a shame that he's had to sink to the sewers and write for the scum.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,329
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 09:42:11 pm
I honestly can't believe I've just read that. "Reach out to their readers", lol.

He's the leader of the Labour party, not the leader of a purist cult (lol). His job is to reach out to voters who don't vote Labour. Many of those voters read the Sun.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,271
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm »
Jesus, what am I reading.

S*n readership isnt as high as it once was. And I doubt an op-Ed by Starmer is enough to educate their readers.

Hes lost my vote and plenty of others I imagine.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,271
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 12:01:31 am »
If we had seen actual justice for the 97, Id be willing to move on from the S*n, but until then its out of bounds. Starmer has just insulted a massive Labour voting area to chase the votes of bigots. Ill be looking elsewhere politically.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,133
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:12:42 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:52:45 pm
Is it possible to love the banner, boycott the Sun and still think it's ok for the leader of the Labour party to write a column in the paper to reach out to their readers?

Hope so.

Is it fuck. Hope so? Trying to wind up the locals again? You've been chastened once and yet you still come back for more. Suppose we'll get another fucking lecture abah trade union levy abstainers and how Liverpool was Tory for years, blah, blah, fucking blah. Wrong 'un, you, lad
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:13 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,134
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:15:12 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm
I cannot believe that any true Liverpool supporter would support this, how could they?  It's a shame that he's had to sink to the sewers and write for the scum.
I've read everything everyone has said, it's pretty emotional isn't it.
Understanding it is different than supporting it, it's more than a bitter pill to swallow. A recent Bunker podcast about the swell of that Tory base and the 'red wall' is frightening.
The question about how to close and overcome the gap remains.
Logged

Offline KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
This is the news and current affairs section of rawk. 
A Liverpool forum, created by, and run by Liverpool fans, many of whom reside in the city, and have voted for labour and it's local politicians.  Politicians who've used Hillsborough and the citys feeling towards a newspaper to garner support and a have then uturned on those said promises.  The next labour conference is in the city of Liverpool.

If you cannot respect the views and feelings of local support around this subject then perhaps rawk isn't for you.

Reminder there are plenty of other forums social media.  I'll be really content to help some navigate their way there.

There'll be no back tracking on this promise from myself.

Happy chit chat everyone.
Logged

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 12:24:02 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 12:06:52 pm
This is the news and current affairs section of rawk. 
A Liverpool forum, created by, and run by Liverpool fans, many of whom reside in the city, and have voted for labour and it's local politicians.  Politicians who've used Hillsborough and the citys feeling towards a newspaper to garner support and a have then uturned on those said promises.  The next labour conference is in the city of Liverpool.

If you cannot respect the views and feelings of local support around this subject then perhaps rawk isn't for you.

Reminder there are plenty of other forums social media.  I'll be really content to help some navigate their way there.

There'll be no back tracking on this promise from myself.

Happy chit chat everyone.

To be clear, as a forum member since 2000, as a person born in Liverpool, lived in Liverpool, family in Liverpool, who has doorstepped and leafletted for Labour including a Labour councillor family member, who has boycotted the Sun all my life and since moving south regularly educated people on the issues with Sun who had no clue, who has more times than I care to remember had to explain to fellow football fans what happened at Hillsborough. Do I get to speak, or will you tell me that my views don't count as they aren't the same as the majority? Pretty astonishing from RAWK Staff.

I was pretty clear I thought. I obviously would have nothing to do with that rag. But I am not the Leader of the Opposition. The Leader of the Opposition has a duty to reach out not just to those who will vote for him anyway, but to those who haven't before. This is the only way to win power.

After you are in Government you have the power to change people's lives for the better. And that should be what everyone wants, on a day when the worst off are having their universal credit cut by £20 a week.

I understand the anger and frustration but this just seems so obvious to me. We have to get Labour back in power, they are the only hope for a lot of people. If this means the leader of the party writing a piece in the Sun, the Mail, The Express in order to counter the narrative of those newspapers then so be it. It is a greater good to get the Tories out of power as quickly as possible than it is for him to boycott the Sun.

We all choose our own causes and we would not agree with one another in totality on any of them. No-one is likely to share my exact views on the societal and political issues of the day. We cannot expect to reach out to people who voted Tory in 2010, 2015 and 2019 if we stop talking to them.

People are so entrenched in echo bubbles and factions that they cannot see the wood for the trees.

If Labour are elected in the next election do you think most people will be better off over the course of their government? If so we should accept that they are going to have to win over some people to vote who you simply not get along with on almost anything. This country has gone to the dogs since 2010. We have to find solutions and some may not be palatable. In my opinion, courting Murdoch's media empire is a price worth paying if it means improving the lives of the poor and suffering in this country. We can still do as we have - inform those reading the rag. Boycott for generations. Spread the word.

But we shouldn't expect everyone else in the country to just agree with us. If they did, the Sun would have gone out of business 30 years ago. Labour would be in power. It is naive and absurd to expect a political party leader to avoid talking with any source of media which can spread their message beyond our own borders. The point is to win power and enact change. We've surely had enough of being 'right' but losing elections.

Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,063
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 12:34:56 pm »
It's as if everyone forgot Ed Miliband posing with the rag for the WC. Politicians don't deal in black and white.

I went to school with kids who lost loved ones at Hillsborough; that day and the weeks that followed are seared into my memory.  I think Starmer is a gullible fool for doing this, but at the end of the day it's his choice.  It's not the rag, nor it's readers, but Murdoch he is kissing up to. Fuck knows how that fucking troglodyte is even still breathing.

It's a sad state of affairs how he still wields so much influence, especially from my perspective, as someone who hasn't read a newspaper for years, doesn't own a tv, and gets the vast majority of his news from dipping into the discussions on here.

But I'm sure as hell not "championing" Starmer having anything to do with the rag. Like I said, I don't have to like it, and I think Starmer's naive if he thinks it will make a difference.  But I'm not in charge, and it's his funeral if it backfires.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,538
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 12:50:36 pm »
I think a lot of it comes down to how essential you really think it is for the LoTO to be writing in The Sun.

Byrnee, Yorky, Andy and plenty of others seem to think it is crucially important to Labour's chances of getting into power. That if you oppose the Sun column then "you want the Tories in power forever" as a poster has previously claimed. If you told me Labour would be guaranteed to get into power with this Sun column then I'm sure I could convince myself to stomach it a lot easier. And while I reluctantly agree you do have to get into bed, at least partially, with the Murdochs and Dacres of the world to get into office - The Times or the Mail is enough. The Sun isn't the cultural juggernaut it was 30 years ago. There's enough readership crossover in the tabloids to make writing for that rag a step too far for me, personally. Purity politics, eh?

« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:25 pm by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 12:50:56 pm »
I personally dont mind someone saying Starmer had to do this and heres why so long as its respectful to those who are justified in their anger. What I do mind is likening those who are annoyed to a purist cult or suggesting that this is a factional response or insinuating that people who dont want the Labour leader to associate with the rag must not want a better government and a better world for everyone. Its incredibly disrespectful.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,685
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:50:56 pm
I personally dont mind someone saying Starmer had to do this and heres why so long as its respectful to those who are justified in their anger. What I do mind is likening those who are annoyed to a purist cult or suggesting that this is a factional response or insinuating that people who dont want the Labour leader to associate with the rag must not want a better government and a better world for everyone. Its incredibly disrespectful.

Not saying its a factional response on here (I think anyone could understand why many people from Liverpool, or even Liverpool fans from outside the city, would be vehemently opposed to this with very good reason), but I think within elements of the Labour movement it certainly is.

You have the ridiculous situation today of Diane Abbott coming out strongly against this when she herself has written a column in the rag in the post Hillsborough era (2010 I think), hell it appears even Burnham did some promotional stuff with them back at that time.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:52 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 12:54:38 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:50:56 pm
I personally dont mind someone saying Starmer had to do this and heres why so long as its respectful to those who are justified in their anger. What I do mind is likening those who are annoyed to a purist cult or suggesting that this is a factional response or insinuating that people who dont want the Labour leader to associate with the rag must not want a better government and a better world for everyone. Its incredibly disrespectful.

Indeed take heed.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm »
I wish Starmer would have just kept his mouth shut when it comes to talking the rag. it's not going to have the effect he hoped. it's not just Starmer whose coming out of this bad, many of the people throwing s,, at him are also facing a backlash. none of it is good for anyone. Hillsborough anger and contempt for the rag is justified and genuine for most of us but the fake outrage by others outside this forum will do just as much harm as well. it will no doubt be used as another bit of mud. a defence for the rag.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,575
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
The outrage at Starmer for writing in the s*n is entirely justified.

But he's not the first labour MP who's done deals with the devil.

Liverpool born and Everton supporting Andy Burnham has, Ed Miliband has.

It was very refreshing when Labour banned the paper from their conferences in the past and point blankly refused to deal with them.

Do I want the Tories out of power? Yes. Are labour best placed to do that? Yes

Do I want them to do that at the expense of attracting the kind of people that read that paper and the precedent it sets this country moving forward? Fuck no

In this case the enemy of my enemy is certainly not my friend
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 01:02:28 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:53:55 pm
Not saying its a factional response on here (I think anyone could understand why many people from Liverpool, or even Liverpool fans from outside the city, would be vehemently opposed to this with very good reason), but I think within elements of the Labour movement it certainly is.

You have the ridiculous situation today of Diane Abbott coming out strongly against this when she herself has written a column in the rag in the post Hillsborough era (2010 I think)

This is a completely fair comment. I didnt know that about Abbott so thank you for sharing.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:57:26 pm


Do I want them to do that at the expense of attracting the kind of people that read that paper and the precedent it sets this country moving forward? Fuck no

In this case the enemy of my enemy is certainly not my friend

That may be true, but Labour need some of these votes to get elected.

The Tories dont need to pander to the left wing press because they've got the ear of the majortiy of the press out there, sadly thats not the case for Labour - they need to court voters from everywhere and unfortunatley have to lie with dogs to do it.

Of course, it goes one of three ways,

1) it backfires and those readers still dont vote, they end up with fleas
2) it works and helps bring about a labour gov and they end up with fleas
3) it sort of  works but not enough and to form a government and they end up with fleas.

Its such a shit place (UK) that we live in and i really dont know the 'clean' way of getting into power.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,186
  • IFWT
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 01:29:07 pm »
A bit annoyed that my post in the other thread got deleted - yeah Alan I know it was off topic but this thread was locked. 

Starmer has made a mistake in collaborating with the rag, in my view.  It's totally disrespectful to the Liverpool people and totally naive of him.  He is taking the votes of Liverpool for granted - he thinks we are a shoe in and therefore doesn't care that what he has done hurts us.  Never mind trying to gain Votes from rag readers, how about not alienating a whole city? 

I am angry about this and extremely disappointed.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,141
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 01:32:43 pm »
Yeah I agree Millie, they aren't stupid so have clearly sat down and thought it through before agreeing to collaborate with the scum. They probably thought "fuck it they will vote for us anyway". I don't think it will pay off like they think it will.
Logged

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 01:35:57 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:32:43 pm
Yeah I agree Millie, they aren't stupid so have clearly sat down and thought it through before agreeing to collaborate with the scum. They probably thought "fuck it they will vote for us anyway". I don't think it will pay off like they think it will.
Mandelson and his sycophants thought the same about Scotland twenty years ago and we all know how that ended up!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,756
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 01:56:05 pm »
It's not just disrespectful to the 97, the families, and the city of Liverpool, it's also a spit in the face of every single marginalised community that that Rag has created a toxic environment for.

It is plainly a lack of morality to be writing for them and it was also disappointing that Abbott wrote for them in 2010. The types of people that read that rag (and the Express, Daily Mail etc) are simply not the electorate that will lead to a progressive and decent society. How people can defend that in the name of winning an election (that he won't even win) is beyond me and suggests how quickly people are willing to throw away political principles in the name of winning things.

I do not care for any arguments that will say it's 'necessary' to win the election. Maybe we need to be talking about why it's necessary in the first place and fixing that. It's 2021, no shitty paper should be holding that amount of influence even if it is dissipating for new mediums now. Why is he not making more of a push to bring together people that vote Lib Dems or Greens who are more likely to be swayed and can influence numerous amounts of seats?

I am not just angry as a Liverpool fan. I am angry as a POC who stands against discrimination of all forms. This is the direction of the Party now. Good luck.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:41 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,975
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:29:07 pm
A bit annoyed that my post in the other thread got deleted - yeah Alan I know it was off topic but this thread was locked. 

Starmer has made a mistake in collaborating with the rag, in my view.  It's totally disrespectful to the Liverpool people and totally naive of him.  He is taking the votes of Liverpool for granted - he thinks we are a shoe in and therefore doesn't care that what he has done hurts us.  Never mind trying to gain Votes from rag readers, how about not alienating a whole city? 

I am angry about this and extremely disappointed.

It helps if people can be a bit patient rather than just jumping into another thread. This is an extremely emotional issue and if a thread is locked, its locked for a reason.

If I have time Ill resurrect some of those posts and merge with this one but it wont be straightaway.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,329
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 02:06:06 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 12:06:52 pm
This is the news and current affairs section of rawk. 
A Liverpool forum, created by, and run by Liverpool fans, many of whom reside in the city, and have voted for labour and it's local politicians.  Politicians who've used Hillsborough and the citys feeling towards a newspaper to garner support and a have then uturned on those said promises.  The next labour conference is in the city of Liverpool.

If you cannot respect the views and feelings of local support around this subject then perhaps rawk isn't for you.

Reminder there are plenty of other forums social media.  I'll be really content to help some navigate their way there.

There'll be no back tracking on this promise from myself.

Happy chit chat everyone.

Was there anything said by anyone on this subject that showed "disrespect" to "local support"? I don't believe there was. I think if you look back at the exchanges last night with a fair mind you'll see the abuse and ad hominem attacks are all coming from one direction.

There was clearly a division of opinion, but customarily RAWK allows that and encourages it too. One poster, who I like, actually wanted me to be banned for my opinion, which I thought was amazing. He's removed the post - or the mods have - and I'm grateful for that because it certainly doesn't do him justice. 

Just to be clear, a defence of Starmer writing a column in the Sun is not a defence of the Sun, still less a defence of the Sun's coverage of Hillsborough. It's quite possible that the whole thing could backfire for Starmer. I see that. The Sun's readership, as at least one poster pointed out, is happily in decline. And Merseyside may be so disgusted that it will fold its tent and leave Starmer without any Labour representation, which would be a disaster. But if RAWK should simply not debate this at all you should say so, and then we're all clear on what is worthy of a ban and what isn't. Until then I will, respectfully, say what I think. 


Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,647
  • YNWA
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 02:11:00 pm »
Even if you're willing to overlook the fact he's speaking in and with The Sun as a Liverpool fan, could never be me but each their own, then you still have to convince yourself that Starmer reneging on a promise to not speak to that rag is actually not just OK but something you want to see from not just leader of the opposition but a potential PM.

Starmer has consistently shown with regularity that his *word* means very fucking little.

The closer he gets to putting together a run towards securing power the less likely he appears to do anything worthwhile with it.

This week alone he was steadfast in his position to support Dame Cressida Dick, his old pal despite her clear failings over many years as commissioner of the Met Police and all of the abhorrent things coming out from that police dept under her command. Starmer won't hear any of it.

Then he's turned his back on the city of Liverpool and spoken to the sub after speaking in the city and declaring he wouldn't.

The same newspaper BTW that doesn't just have the awful record around the Hillsborough disaster to justify to himself before writing that column. There's also the treatment of immigrants, the continuous targeting of minority communities and oh yeah the phone tapping, Ben Stokes, Caroline Flack, Gareth Thomas... The list goes on.

Just be better. Just don't fucking do it. It's not hard to not indirectly endorse this newspaper and further it by not writing that column. It's very fucking easy in fact.

Starmer should he manage to get in to downing st increasingly looks like a status quo politician. And honestly, whats the fucking point?
Logged

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 02:20:45 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:56:05 pm
It's not just disrespectful to the 97, the families, and the city of Liverpool, it's also a spit in the face of every single marginalised community that that Rag has created a toxic environment for.

It is plainly a lack of morality to be writing for them and it was also disappointing that Abbott wrote for them in 2010. The types of people that read that rag (and the Express, Daily Mail etc) are simply not the electorate that will lead to a progressive and decent society. How people can defend that in the name of winning an election (that he won't even win) is beyond me and suggests how quickly people are willing to throw away political principles in the name of winning things.

I do not care for any arguments that will say it's 'necessary' to win the election. Maybe we need to be talking about why it's necessary in the first place and fixing that. It's 2021, no shitty paper should be holding that amount of influence even if it is dissipating for new mediums now. Why is he not making more of a push to bring together people that vote Lib Dems or Greens who are more likely to be swayed and can influence numerous amounts of seats?

I am not just angry as a Liverpool fan. I am angry as a POC who stands against discrimination of all forms. This is the direction of the Party now. Good luck.

So to be clear - would a Labour government under Keir Starmer be preferential in the next GE to a Tory government?

The people who read those newspapers have as much right to vote as you and me. They are also force-fed a diet of toxic propaganda that shapes their views. So then, there is one way to guarantee they see at least a partial retort to such nonsense: To express the opinions and policies within the pages of those same newspapers or on those sites.

People mentioning that the physical copies of the Sun are nothing now are missing the point. Besides the fact that The Sun's daily readership is 1.2 million. Daily - which alone is enough to swing an election in this country.

The stories the Sun and the Mail write that are circulated online, particularly through Facebook and often at a rate of knots, far outnumbering their more liberal equivalents.

You cannot win an argument if you are unwilling to debate your opponents and reach out to those on the other side.

 
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 02:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:06:06 pm
But if RAWK should simply not debate this at all you should say so, and then we're all clear on what is worthy of a ban and what isn't. Until then I will, respectfully, say what I think.

The post youre quoting doesnt say anything about not debating it at all.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,329
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 02:26:50 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:21:39 pm
The post youre quoting doesnt say anything about not debating it at all.

I'm reassured. Thanks.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 02:31:58 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:21:39 pm
The post youre quoting doesnt say anything about not debating it at all.

The implication was clear - the first paragraph sets the stall out on which side of the issue the moderator believes to be correct. That isn't the job of a moderator. The implication was 'agree with us or go elsewhere'. The same moderator attacked a very reasonable post of mine before the thread was locked by asking me if I thought I was on Facebook or Twitter for posting it, in a bizarre retort.

It's a disgraceful post given that as Yorky said the only personal attacks have been from one side on this issue.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 