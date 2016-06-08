Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.1%)
Good
32 (13.5%)
Average
82 (34.6%)
Poor
44 (18.6%)
Awful
58 (24.5%)
Too early to say
16 (6.8%)

Total Members Voted: 237

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 41728 times)

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,725
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 10:16:14 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm



When there are people on this forum championing the leader of the labour party writing for the sun then i have to wonder if it's time to not only shut down the news and current affairs or rawk entirely.

Used to be a place for match going fans

I've no idea what the fuck this cesspit is anymore.

Aye.
Logged

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm »
As the Liverpool Echo points out 18 months ago Starmer pledged he wouldn't write for the Sun during the leadership campaign,  I don't care about semantics, this is at best a cynical move by a politician playing games with our emotions. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/keir-starmer-breaks-2020-vow-21747642


Yes of course we want a Labour leader to appeal to every section but there are other ways than writing for The Sun, I find it sad that people end up supporting his decision to write for a newspaper that did so much to vilify us, destroy our families and friends and to blame us for the mistakes of the police and others, The likes of Anne Williams devoted her whole life to getting our voices heard above their lies. Making excuses for Starmer because we have to get Labour elected, it's a dangerous game because as you play it, it becomes easier and easier to ditch policies and just as importantly your principals on the alter of getting elected. A cause is unpopular why support it, the danger is that following that logic it's a short step to the agenda being set by the Brexit loving anti-immigration sections of the working class because the most important thing is getting Labour elected.


I want Labour elected but I would never excuse writing for the Sun while it still effects so many whose lives were destroyed by what went on in Sheffield. Sorry but I can have no part of this, I find it totally disgraceful.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 10:26:21 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
He probably thought he needs the scum readers in order to win, when there are better ways to win votes. The torys will win again and again until the elderly are all dead. What I find wierd is the likes of Theresa May doing more for Hillsborough than some labour MPs.
His first interview as leader was a paywall for the times, another murdoch shitrag often cited on here. He knows exactly where he is, and who he works for, and it it is not you or me.
The door is in front of you, walk through it, it will not hurt.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm »
Not quite sure what he thought the end goal was here. Traditional Tories wont vote Labour in the same way traditional socialists wont vote Tory.

All hes done is further alienate some of Labours loyal base
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,144
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm »
It seems less like a sensible move to appeal to a wider amount of voters than some kind of rights of passage for a certain kind of Labour leader 'look, I'm writing for the S*n, no purity politics here, no wacky shit!'. And it's part of whole Blair mythos these people love, the idea that you just do exactly the same thing 25 years after the fact, in a totally different political climate, and it'll inevitably lead to the same results as back then.

It did Miliband no favours, they just turned 'round and savaged him come election time like they usually do.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm by Father Ted »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,816
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm
Not quite sure what he thought the end goal was here. Traditional Tories wont vote Labour in the same way traditional socialists wont vote Tory.

All hes done is further alienate some of Labours loyal base
The problem with that argument is that at the last election traditional socialists went and voted Tory.  Lots of them. Thats the problem.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • JFT97
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm
As the Liverpool Echo points out 18 months ago Starmer pledged he wouldn't write for the Sun during the leadership campaign

To me this screams that he's not at all confident of winning the next election and like any true politician, he's prepared to scrape the barrel to get any extra vote that he can, even though he knows how this will go down with so many connected to Liverpool.

Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm
Yes of course we want a Labour leader to appeal to every section but there are other ways than writing for The Sun, I find it sad that people end up supporting his decision to write for a newspaper that did so much to vilify us, destroy our families and friends and to blame us for the mistakes of the police and others

I cannot believe that any true Liverpool supporter would support this, how could they?  It's a shame that he's had to sink to the sewers and write for the scum.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,327
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 09:42:11 pm
I honestly can't believe I've just read that. "Reach out to their readers", lol.

He's the leader of the Labour party, not the leader of a purist cult (lol). His job is to reach out to voters who don't vote Labour. Many of those voters read the Sun.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,271
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm »
Jesus, what am I reading.

S*n readership isnt as high as it once was. And I doubt an op-Ed by Starmer is enough to educate their readers.

Hes lost my vote and plenty of others I imagine.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,271
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 12:01:31 am »
If we had seen actual justice for the 97, Id be willing to move on from the S*n, but until then its out of bounds. Starmer has just insulted a massive Labour voting area to chase the votes of bigots. Ill be looking elsewhere politically.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,133
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:12:42 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:52:45 pm
Is it possible to love the banner, boycott the Sun and still think it's ok for the leader of the Labour party to write a column in the paper to reach out to their readers?

Hope so.

Is it fuck. Hope so? Trying to wind up the locals again? You've been chastened once and yet you still come back for more. Suppose we'll get another fucking lecture abah trade union levy abstainers and how Liverpool was Tory for years, blah, blah, fucking blah. Wrong 'un, you, lad
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:13 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,134
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:15:12 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm
I cannot believe that any true Liverpool supporter would support this, how could they?  It's a shame that he's had to sink to the sewers and write for the scum.
I've read everything everyone has said, it's pretty emotional isn't it.
Understanding it is different than supporting it, it's more than a bitter pill to swallow. A recent Bunker podcast about the swell of that Tory base and the 'red wall' is frightening.
The question about how to close and overcome the gap remains.
Logged

Online KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
This is the news and current affairs section of rawk. 
A Liverpool forum, created by, and run by Liverpool fans, many of whom reside in the city, and have voted for labour and it's local politicians.  Politicians who've used Hillsborough and the citys feeling towards a newspaper to garner support and a have then uturned on those said promises.  The next labour conference is in the city of Liverpool.

If you cannot respect the views and feelings of local support around this subject then perhaps rawk isn't for you.

Reminder there are plenty of other forums social media.  I'll be really content to help some navigate their way there.

There'll be no back tracking on this promise from myself.

Happy chit chat everyone.
Logged

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 12:24:02 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 12:06:52 pm
This is the news and current affairs section of rawk. 
A Liverpool forum, created by, and run by Liverpool fans, many of whom reside in the city, and have voted for labour and it's local politicians.  Politicians who've used Hillsborough and the citys feeling towards a newspaper to garner support and a have then uturned on those said promises.  The next labour conference is in the city of Liverpool.

If you cannot respect the views and feelings of local support around this subject then perhaps rawk isn't for you.

Reminder there are plenty of other forums social media.  I'll be really content to help some navigate their way there.

There'll be no back tracking on this promise from myself.

Happy chit chat everyone.

To be clear, as a forum member since 2000, as a person born in Liverpool, lived in Liverpool, family in Liverpool, who has doorstepped and leafletted for Labour including a Labour councillor family member, who has boycotted the Sun all my life and since moving south regularly educated people on the issues with Sun who had no clue, who has more times than I care to remember had to explain to fellow football fans what happened at Hillsborough. Do I get to speak, or will you tell me that my views don't count as they aren't the same as the majority? Pretty astonishing from RAWK Staff.

I was pretty clear I thought. I obviously would have nothing to do with that rag. But I am not the Leader of the Opposition. The Leader of the Opposition has a duty to reach out not just to those who will vote for him anyway, but to those who haven't before. This is the only way to win power.

After you are in Government you have the power to change people's lives for the better. And that should be what everyone wants, on a day when the worst off are having their universal credit cut by £20 a week.

I understand the anger and frustration but this just seems so obvious to me. We have to get Labour back in power, they are the only hope for a lot of people. If this means the leader of the party writing a piece in the Sun, the Mail, The Express in order to counter the narrative of those newspapers then so be it. It is a greater good to get the Tories out of power as quickly as possible than it is for him to boycott the Sun.

We all choose our own causes and we would not agree with one another in totality on any of them. No-one is likely to share my exact views on the societal and political issues of the day. We cannot expect to reach out to people who voted Tory in 2010, 2015 and 2019 if we stop talking to them.

People are so entrenched in echo bubbles and factions that they cannot see the wood for the trees.

If Labour are elected in the next election do you think most people will be better off over the course of their government? If so we should accept that they are going to have to win over some people to vote who you simply not get along with on almost anything. This country has gone to the dogs since 2010. We have to find solutions and some may not be palatable. In my opinion, courting Murdoch's media empire is a price worth paying if it means improving the lives of the poor and suffering in this country. We can still do as we have - inform those reading the rag. Boycott for generations. Spread the word.

But we shouldn't expect everyone else in the country to just agree with us. If they did, the Sun would have gone out of business 30 years ago. Labour would be in power. It is naive and absurd to expect a political party leader to avoid talking with any source of media which can spread their message beyond our own borders. The point is to win power and enact change. We've surely had enough of being 'right' but losing elections.

Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,063
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 12:34:56 pm »
It's as if everyone forgot Ed Miliband posing with the rag for the WC. Politicians don't deal in black and white.

I went to school with kids who lost loved ones at Hillsborough; that day and the weeks that followed are seared into my memory.  I think Starmer is a gullible fool for doing this, but at the end of the day it's his choice.  It's not the rag, nor it's readers, but Murdoch he is kissing up to. Fuck knows how that fucking troglodyte is even still breathing.

It's a sad state of affairs how he still wields so much influence, especially from my perspective, as someone who hasn't read a newspaper for years, doesn't own a tv, and gets the vast majority of his news from dipping into the discussions on here.

But I'm sure as hell not "championing" Starmer having anything to do with the rag. Like I said, I don't have to like it, and I think Starmer's naive if he thinks it will make a difference.  But I'm not in charge, and it's his funeral if it backfires.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,538
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 12:50:36 pm »
I think a lot of it comes down to how essential you really think it is for the LoTO to be writing in The Sun.

Byrnee, Yorky, Andy and plenty of others seem to think it is crucially important to Labour's chances of getting into power. That if you oppose the Sun column then "you want the Tories in power forever" as a poster has previously claimed. If you told me Labour would be guaranteed to get into power with this Sun column then I'm sure I could convince myself to stomach it a lot easier. And while I reluctantly agree you do have to get into bed, at least partially, with the Murdochs and Dacres of the world to get into office - The Times or the Mail is enough. The Sun isn't the cultural juggernaut it was 30 years ago. There's enough readership crossover in the tabloids to make writing for that rag a step too far for me, personally. Purity politics, eh?

« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:25 pm by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 12:50:56 pm »
I personally dont mind someone saying Starmer had to do this and heres why so long as its respectful to those who are justified in their anger. What I do mind is likening those who are annoyed to a purist cult or suggesting that this is a factional response or insinuating that people who dont want the Labour leader to associate with the rag must not want a better government and a better world for everyone. Its incredibly disrespectful.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,684
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:50:56 pm
I personally dont mind someone saying Starmer had to do this and heres why so long as its respectful to those who are justified in their anger. What I do mind is likening those who are annoyed to a purist cult or suggesting that this is a factional response or insinuating that people who dont want the Labour leader to associate with the rag must not want a better government and a better world for everyone. Its incredibly disrespectful.

Not saying its a factional response on here (I think anyone could understand why many people from Liverpool, or even Liverpool fans from outside the city, would be vehemently opposed to this with very good reason), but I think within elements of the Labour movement it certainly is.

You have the ridiculous situation today of Diane Abbott coming out strongly against this when she herself has written a column in the rag in the post Hillsborough era (2010 I think)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:27 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 12:54:38 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:50:56 pm
I personally dont mind someone saying Starmer had to do this and heres why so long as its respectful to those who are justified in their anger. What I do mind is likening those who are annoyed to a purist cult or suggesting that this is a factional response or insinuating that people who dont want the Labour leader to associate with the rag must not want a better government and a better world for everyone. Its incredibly disrespectful.

Indeed take heed.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm »
I wish Starmer would have just kept his mouth shut when it comes to talking the rag. it's not going to have the effect he hoped. it's not just Starmer whose coming out of this bad, many of the people throwing s,, at him are also facing a backlash. none of it is good for anyone. Hillsborough anger and contempt for the rag is justified and genuine for most of us but the fake outrage by others outside this forum will do just as much harm as well. it will no doubt be used as another bit of mud. a defence for the rag.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,575
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
The outrage at Starmer for writing in the s*n is entirely justified.

But he's not the first labour MP who's done deals with the devil.

Liverpool born and Everton supporting Andy Burnham has, Ed Miliband has.

It was very refreshing when Labour banned the paper from their conferences in the past and point blankly refused to deal with them.

Do I want the Tories out of power? Yes. Are labour best placed to do that? Yes

Do I want them to do that at the expense of attracting the kind of people that read that paper and the precedent it sets this country moving forward? Fuck no

In this case the enemy of my enemy is certainly not my friend
Logged
