A Liverpool forum, created by, and run by Liverpool fans, many of whom reside in the city, and have voted for labour and it's local politicians. Politicians who've used Hillsborough and the citys feeling towards a newspaper to garner support and a have then uturned on those said promises. The next labour conference is in the city of Liverpool.



If you cannot respect the views and feelings of local support around this subject then perhaps rawk isn't for you.



To be clear, as a forum member since 2000, as a person born in Liverpool, lived in Liverpool, family in Liverpool, who has doorstepped and leafletted for Labour including a Labour councillor family member, who has boycotted the Sun all my life and since moving south regularly educated people on the issues with Sun who had no clue, who has more times than I care to remember had to explain to fellow football fans what happened at Hillsborough. Do I get to speak, or will you tell me that my views don't count as they aren't the same as the majority? Pretty astonishing from RAWK Staff.I was pretty clear I thought. I obviously would have nothing to do with that rag. But I am not the Leader of the Opposition. The Leader of the Opposition has a duty to reach out not just to those who will vote for him anyway, but to those who haven't before. This is the only way to win power.After you are in Government you have the power to change people's lives for the better. And that should be what everyone wants, on a day when the worst off are having their universal credit cut by £20 a week.I understand the anger and frustration but this just seems so obvious to me. We have to get Labour back in power, they are the only hope for a lot of people. If this means the leader of the party writing a piece in the Sun, the Mail, The Express in order to counter the narrative of those newspapers then so be it. It is a greater good to get the Tories out of power as quickly as possible than it is for him to boycott the Sun.We all choose our own causes and we would not agree with one another in totality on any of them. No-one is likely to share my exact views on the societal and political issues of the day. We cannot expect to reach out to people who voted Tory in 2010, 2015 and 2019 if we stop talking to them.People are so entrenched in echo bubbles and factions that they cannot see the wood for the trees.If Labour are elected in the next election do you think most people will be better off over the course of their government? If so we should accept that they are going to have to win over some people to vote who you simply not get along with on almost anything. This country has gone to the dogs since 2010. We have to find solutions and some may not be palatable. In my opinion, courting Murdoch's media empire is a price worth paying if it means improving the lives of the poor and suffering in this country. We can still do as we have - inform those reading the rag. Boycott for generations. Spread the word.But we shouldn't expect everyone else in the country to just agree with us. If they did, the Sun would have gone out of business 30 years ago. Labour would be in power. It is naive and absurd to expect a political party leader to avoid talking with any source of media which can spread their message beyond our own borders. The point is to win power and enact change. We've surely had enough of being 'right' but losing elections.