The part I really don't understand, and possibly why I've never understood their politics, is the refusal to take the offer of many of the policies they say they wanted to instead chase after the support/'solidarity' of people who should be nowhere near a political party seeking to win elections. One old hand said to me it's like going to a demo about the closure of a local school and thinking everyone there agrees with you about everything and proceeding in your politics on that basis. Some of the MPs should perhaps be grateful for the rule changes with direction membership is taking.



I suppose though that this is just a resolution of a seeming paradox in what Starmer was saying while running for leader. Nandy was more explicit about it. That it can also be used to demonstrate to a wider audience that the party is changing makes it fairly cost free - "why don't you unite us?" is only an honest shout when you've not spent 18 months demonstrating you want anything but. Other part of that is Miliband used New Labour as his contrast, and trashed them to do it, and Starmer is picking up on the achievements to begin the slow building of a case that Labour in government can do good things. I can understand Starmer wanting to shift the message to looking forward, optimism, and successes and winning elections. It's kind of important for Labour not to be constantly having a pity party about its failure to win, and not falling into the trap of blaming the electorate. At the same time, the internal stuff will continue to be noisy because establishing boundaries (and this doesn't just go for the hard left - if you're turning up to chat with eg Linnehan then you've questions about your judgement to answer too) is going to be important as part of demonstrating that things won't return to where they had fallen to.