Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 39560 times)

oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1360 on: October 1, 2021, 12:29:11 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 30, 2021, 11:54:08 pm
This is a well-written and illuminating look at the Labour conference fringe. By Tanya Gold

Richard Burgon MP, who depends on repetition for all his oratory, and manages to sound both stupid and convinced, shouts: The Labour left is alive! The Labour left is winning on the Conference floor! The Labour left is winning in the streets, and it will one day win a leadership election! Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP makes the mistake of calling Starmer, a nice man. There are jeers: Keir Out! Then: Keith, Keith, Keith! It sounds quite chilling when they shout it in unison; I have never been afraid anywhere as a journalist except with the far-Left. Again, they must not leave: When the phoenix rises again, says Russell-Moyle, we will be here, and we will win the General Election. But they wont  not by screaming, Keith in circus tents. Do they know that? They go back to shouting, Keith! Keith! Keith! which I believe is the real purpose of this rally. I do not know why they think this taunt is so deadly, but it does expose their classism and ageism: taunting the lower-middle class Boomer who really is called Keith.

Starmers strategy is to ignore them, while taunting them with policy: during his speech to Conference  calm, appropriate, and thrillingly Blairite  he speaks through them. Still, they heckle and hold red cards up  its a football metaphor, which they planned: Show Starmer the Red Card. Except they arent the referee, not this time. They shout, It was your fault! during a Brexit section and £15 an hour!  which is the minimum wage they seek. One holds up a sign that says, No purge. Another shouts, Free Julian Assange, as if Starmer has Assange in his possession, and can hand him over. Mostly they seem confused: when another shouts, Where is Peter Mandelson? he sounds as if he genuinely wants to know.

Then  calmly, appropriately, thrillingly  Starmer says words to give them pain, all of which are a warm bath to the Red Wall voters Corbyn lost: police; patriots: NATO; patriots; NATO; police. I wished he had kissed a model of a nuclear submarine; or put a judges black cap on his head; or toasted The Queen.

The far-Left hated it. But the far-Left has lost. When it recovers, perhaps it will come to love it. Because the struggle is everything, and the struggle lives on.



Plenty more here, including Corbyn speaking into his best friend, the megaphone. Good stuff.

https://unherd.com/2021/09/corbyn-still-haunts-labour/
:)
Somethings going on between Piers and Jeremy.
Think he may have tried to bum a few bob off him now he's skint and Jeremy gave him the elbow so he's hustling him.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1361 on: October 1, 2021, 07:30:41 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on September 30, 2021, 08:24:50 pm


Well. No. The whole point of stuff like TV and Film is that you invest yourselves in these characters. Or you don't. In the case of Doctor Who and James Bond - these series have been running for over 50 years.

If you are into stuff then canon matters. Obviously if you don't give a shiny shite then it doesn't.

I'm sure that there are things that you are invested in - shite bands, shite TV shows or shite bollocks no one else gives a fuck about - but that's your choice, You only have to look at how heated some dickheads get about something as trivial as music to see that.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1362 on: October 1, 2021, 07:44:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 30, 2021, 11:54:08 pm
This is a well-written and illuminating look at the Labour conference fringe. By Tanya Gold

Richard Burgon MP, who depends on repetition for all his oratory, and manages to sound both stupid and convinced, shouts: The Labour left is alive! The Labour left is winning on the Conference floor! The Labour left is winning in the streets, and it will one day win a leadership election! Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP makes the mistake of calling Starmer, a nice man. There are jeers: Keir Out! Then: Keith, Keith, Keith! It sounds quite chilling when they shout it in unison; I have never been afraid anywhere as a journalist except with the far-Left. Again, they must not leave: When the phoenix rises again, says Russell-Moyle, we will be here, and we will win the General Election. But they wont  not by screaming, Keith in circus tents. Do they know that? They go back to shouting, Keith! Keith! Keith! which I believe is the real purpose of this rally. I do not know why they think this taunt is so deadly, but it does expose their classism and ageism: taunting the lower-middle class Boomer who really is called Keith.

Starmers strategy is to ignore them, while taunting them with policy: during his speech to Conference  calm, appropriate, and thrillingly Blairite  he speaks through them. Still, they heckle and hold red cards up  its a football metaphor, which they planned: Show Starmer the Red Card. Except they arent the referee, not this time. They shout, It was your fault! during a Brexit section and £15 an hour!  which is the minimum wage they seek. One holds up a sign that says, No purge. Another shouts, Free Julian Assange, as if Starmer has Assange in his possession, and can hand him over. Mostly they seem confused: when another shouts, Where is Peter Mandelson? he sounds as if he genuinely wants to know.

Then  calmly, appropriately, thrillingly  Starmer says words to give them pain, all of which are a warm bath to the Red Wall voters Corbyn lost: police; patriots: NATO; patriots; NATO; police. I wished he had kissed a model of a nuclear submarine; or put a judges black cap on his head; or toasted The Queen.

The far-Left hated it. But the far-Left has lost. When it recovers, perhaps it will come to love it. Because the struggle is everything, and the struggle lives on.



Plenty more here, including Corbyn speaking into his best friend, the megaphone. Good stuff.

https://unherd.com/2021/09/corbyn-still-haunts-labour/

It was actually Piers that was mentioned, not Jeremy
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1363 on: October 1, 2021, 10:44:57 am »
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1364 on: October 1, 2021, 11:19:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on October  1, 2021, 07:44:49 am
It was actually Piers that was mentioned, not Jeremy

The megaphone bit was Piers, you're right.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1365 on: October 1, 2021, 11:41:00 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on October  1, 2021, 07:44:49 am
It was actually Piers that was mentioned, not Jeremy

You're right. I actually have great difficulty in thinking of them as two different people. I'm sure that is massively unfair......On which one I don't know.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1366 on: October 1, 2021, 11:57:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  1, 2021, 11:41:00 am
You're right. I actually have great difficulty in thinking of them as two different people. I'm sure that is massively unfair......On which one I don't know.
On the anti vax antisemitic one I imagine
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1367 on: October 1, 2021, 12:54:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  1, 2021, 11:57:49 am
On the anti vax antisemitic one I imagine

Is that the climate change denying one as well?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1368 on: October 1, 2021, 05:29:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  1, 2021, 12:54:37 pm
Is that the climate change denying one as well?
Sorry, didnt narrow the options enough ;D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1369 on: October 1, 2021, 05:45:22 pm »
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1370 on: October 1, 2021, 06:30:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on October  1, 2021, 05:45:22 pm
And he who hijacks the Sarah everard trial

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/piers-corbyn-exploits-everard-trial-to-protest-covid-laws-outside-court-293121/

In another universe that might have been the Prime Minister's brother!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1371 on: October 1, 2021, 08:15:18 pm »
Were the crank left moon howlers aware of just how preposterous they looked ranting away in their circus tent clown show the other night? Support for antisemites and extremists, barracking the leader, topped off by the Jezziah (architect of an 80 seat Tory majority) assuring his adoring disciples "we will win", as if he fucking knows anything about that. Burgon, Sultana, Begum, Moyle - just utterly ridiculous idiots who should have the whip removed.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 12:05:47 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October  1, 2021, 11:40:11 pm
you can feel the anger as you typed this, fuckin hell mate, get a grip.

Except s/he seems to be right, some pretty appalling people seem to be falling out of labour, anti-irish, jewish and others, massively needs to be corrected. Plus Hoey needs to be put down.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 07:15:46 am »
The part I really don't understand, and possibly why I've never understood their politics, is the refusal to take the offer of many of the policies they say they wanted to instead chase after the support/'solidarity' of people who should be nowhere near a political party seeking to win elections. One old hand said to me it's like going to a demo about the closure of a local school and thinking everyone there agrees with you about everything and proceeding in your politics on that basis. Some of the MPs should perhaps be grateful for the rule changes with direction membership is taking.

I suppose though that this is just a resolution of a seeming paradox in what Starmer was saying while running for leader. Nandy was more explicit about it. That it can also be used to demonstrate to a wider audience that the party is changing makes it fairly cost free - "why don't you unite us?" is only an honest shout when you've not spent 18 months demonstrating you want anything but. Other part of that is Miliband used New Labour as his contrast, and trashed them to do it, and Starmer is picking up on the achievements to begin the slow building of a case that Labour in government can do good things. I can understand Starmer wanting to shift the message to looking forward, optimism, and successes and winning elections. It's kind of important for Labour not to be constantly having a pity party about its failure to win, and not falling into the trap of blaming the electorate. At the same time, the internal stuff will continue to be noisy because establishing boundaries (and this doesn't just go for the hard left - if you're turning up to chat with eg Linnehan then you've questions about your judgement to answer too) is going to be important as part of demonstrating that things won't return to where they had fallen to.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 04:49:31 pm »
Clive Lewis MP was on the Oh God What Now podcast yesterday, He said he couldn't think of a suitable female future leadership candidate!
Er..... Yvette Cooper?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:49:31 pm
Clive Lewis MP was on the Oh God What Now podcast yesterday, He said he couldn't think of a suitable female future leadership candidate!

That doesnt surprise me.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 09:52:51 pm »
I see he has an article in the rag tomorrow morning.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:52:51 pm
I see he has an article in the rag tomorrow morning.

Of course he does.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 11:26:49 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:52:51 pm
I see he has an article in the rag tomorrow morning.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
Of course he does.

Meaning?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:26:49 pm
Meaning?

It means whatever you take it to mean.

I think the blokes a massively out of date, vanilla, wanker stuck in the 1990s, and this furthers that opinion. You?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
It means whatever you take it to mean.

I think the blokes a massively out of date, vanilla, wanker stuck in the 1990s, and this furthers that opinion. You?

Would you rather Labour politicians not write in the scum? What do you think of politicians who read it?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 12:12:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm
Would you rather Labour politicians not write in the scum? What do you think of politicians who read it?

1) I dont support any mainstream political party, so I have no preference. Though as an outside observer of the Labour Party, I must say Im torn between hilarity and confusion considering this paper is deemed untouchable by the vast majority of the party membership and is literally banned in one of the partys few remaining strongholds. Whats next - dinner evening at the Britain First AGM?

2) I sincerely hope no politician gets their views from a paper that is designed to mislead, deceive and indulges in the practices that paper has (although wouldnt be surprised). What do I think of a politician who might? Im sure you can guess, although Im struggling to see how thats a relevant question here. That paper is for bellends is an easier response.

What about you? Do you want Labour MPs writing in the sun?

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 12:14:22 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:12:33 am
1) I dont support any mainstream political party, so I have no preference. Though as an outside observer of the Labour Party, I must say Im torn between hilarity and confusion considering this paper is deemed untouchable by the vast majority of the party membership and is literally banned in one of the partys few remaining strongholds. Whats next - dinner evening at the Britain First AGM?

2) I sincerely hope no politician gets their views from a paper that is designed to mislead, deceive and indulges in the practices that paper has (although wouldnt be surprised). What do I think of a politician who might? Im sure you can guess, although Im struggling to see how thats a relevant question here. That paper is for bellends is an easier response.

What about you? Do you want Labour MPs writing in the sun?

I think Sangrias referring to Corbyn.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 12:17:19 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:12:33 am
1) I dont support any mainstream political party, so I have no preference. Though as an outside observer of the Labour Party, I must say Im torn between hilarity and confusion considering this paper is deemed untouchable by the vast majority of the party membership and is literally banned in one of the partys few remaining strongholds. Whats next - dinner evening at the Britain First AGM?

2) I sincerely hope no politician gets their views from a paper that is designed to mislead, deceive and indulges in the practices that paper has (although wouldnt be surprised). What do I think of a politician who might? Im sure you can guess, although Im struggling to see how thats a relevant question here. That paper is for bellends is an easier response.

What about you? Do you want Labour MPs writing in the sun?

I begrudge it, but I recognise that left wing politicians have to reach out to non-left winger voters in order to get the Tories out. I don't like it, but I accept it.

I ask about politicians reading the paper, as opposed to writing in it, because the latter has to be done to try and persuade people, whereas the former is done out of choice.


Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 12:19:40 am »
yeah but that's Saint Jeremy, he's above criticism from his cult.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 12:35:40 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:17:19 am
I begrudge it, but I recognise that left wing politicians have to reach out to non-left winger voters in order to get the Tories out. I don't like it, but I accept it.

I ask about politicians reading the paper, as opposed to writing in it, because the latter has to be done to try and persuade people, whereas the former is done out of choice.



 
I acknowledge youve been hovering over the send button for about ten minutes there, a shame as Corbyn is utterly irrelevant in this conversation (my bellendry point applies to all and any MP including Corbyn, who I do not give two farts about) - what point are you attempting to make there? Odd whataboutery.

Now lets stay on topic:

Quote from: Sangria link=topic=348915.msg17977796#msg17977796 date= I ask about politicians reading the paper, as opposed to writing in it, because[b
[/b] the latter has to be done to try and persuade people, whereas the former is done out of choice.

He absolutely, definitively, definitely does not have to. This is clearly disingenuous - its tantamount to suggesting Liverpool fans should start buying it to prove they did nothing wrong at Hillsborough. Or Nigel Farage should start attending the Durham Miners Gala and editing the Mirror.

In fact, two of the last three election winners (Cameron and May) did not write direct addresses in this paper.







Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 12:36:52 am »
It's done because there's few other ways to reach the audience that rag has. Could whatabout the media appearances of various politicians but it's not really comparable. Some things are done because there's little alternative, not because people enjoy it. Someone on here once said that no-one with a life watches PMQs, and it's true - politics outside elections is for obsessives. This is the logical endpoint for those not boycotting the rag, of trying to reach non-graduate working age people who have barely a passing look at politics. The other way to do it is microtargetting on Facebook, and that's happening too. It's shit but there's a reason for it.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 12:41:33 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:35:40 am

I acknowledge youve been hovering over the send button for about ten minutes there, a shame as Corbyn is utterly irrelevant in this conversation (my bellendry point applies to all and any MP including Corbyn, who I do not give two farts about) - what point are you attempting to make there? Odd whataboutery.

Now lets stay on topic:

He absolutely, definitively, definitely does not have to. This is clearly disingenuous - its tantamount to suggesting Liverpool fans should start buying it to prove they did nothing wrong at Hillsborough. Or Nigel Farage should start attending the Durham Miners Gala and editing the Mirror.

In fact, two of the last three election winners (Cameron and May) did not write direct addresses in this paper.

I said: "left wing politicians have to reach out to non-left winger voters in order to get the Tories out".

You said: "In fact, two of the last three election winners (Cameron and May) did not write direct addresses in this paper".

AFAIK, Cameron and May are Tories. Scum readers tend to vote Tory. Tory leaders don't need to write in the scum to get their readers to vote Tory. The status quo is that scum readers vote Tory. Unless you persuade them otherwise. Since you have no interest in changing this status quo, you don't want Labour politicians to try and persuade them.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 12:56:54 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:36:52 am
It's done because there's few other ways to reach the audience that rag has. Could whatabout the media appearances of various politicians but it's not really comparable. Some things are done because there's little alternative, not because people enjoy it. Someone on here once said that no-one with a life watches PMQs, and it's true - politics outside elections is for obsessives. This is the logical endpoint for those not boycotting the rag, of trying to reach non-graduate working age people who have barely a passing look at politics. The other way to do it is microtargetting on Facebook, and that's happening too. It's shit but there's a reason for it.

Ill concede that the rag has a presence in the U.K, but its readership has in fact fallen drastically and its now the 7th most read newspaper according to yougov.

Its nowhere near the behemoth youre suggesting, and its absolute childs play compared to social media.

And even if it was/is deemed so important, there are many alternative methods of delivery than having your face plastered all over the rag on a Sunday morning. Many years before an election.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:41:33 am
I said: "left wing politicians have to reach out to non-left winger voters in order to get the Tories out".

You said: "In fact, two of the last three election winners (Cameron and May) did not write direct addresses in this paper".

AFAIK, Cameron and May are Tories. Scum readers tend to vote Tory. Tory leaders don't need to write in the scum to get their readers to vote Tory. The status quo is that scum readers vote Tory. Unless you persuade them otherwise. Since you have no interest in changing this status quo, you don't want Labour politicians to try and persuade them.

Can you detail why you thought bringing Corbyn into this convo had any relevance? Would genuinely like to know the logic behind that.

Reports are Corbyn just farted in his sleep. Shit, must mean were going to lose to City. Am I doing it right?

You said writing in the s*n has to be done to persuade people - but Ill reiterate two of the last election winners didnt (although the paper supported them in the election - this can be achieved without writing direct addresses).

My point is simple really: there are sufficient alternative methods other than this, which you know is flirting with the anthesis of your party. I can completely empathise with the many who feel this is a dig in the ribs.   






Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 01:03:36 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:56:54 am
Ill concede that the rag has a presence in the U.K, but its readership has in fact fallen drastically and its now the 7th most read newspaper according to yougov.

Its nowhere near the behemoth youre suggesting, and its absolute childs play compared to social media.

And even if it was/is deemed so important, there are many alternative methods of delivery than having your face plastered all over the rag on a Sunday morning. Many years before an election.

It's who reads it, and the size is still important enough. One day it won't be and I'll celebrate it going the way of Murdoch's original Sunday rag. You can argue it any way you please on when to introduce yourself to parts of the electorate who probably wouldn't recognise a picture of you but earlier is probably better if you're trying to attract people's attention to the government fucking things up as you're writing something. There's a really interesting study though which looks at the boycott in Liverpool and Merseyside and argues very persuasively that it's not only the boycott which alters attitudes but also when the rag (and other parts of the press) get a free run to push a political policy without anyone arguing the opposite on their pages. It's a shite state of affairs though.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 01:04:32 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:56:54 am
Can you detail why you thought bringing Corbyn into this convo had any relevance? Would genuinely like to know the logic behind that.

Reports are Corbyn just farted in his sleep. Shit, must mean were going to lose to City. Am I doing it right?

You said writing in the s*n has to be done to persuade people - but Ill reiterate two of the last election winners didnt (although the paper supported them in the election - this can be achieved without writing direct addresses).

My point is simple really: there are sufficient alternative methods other than this, which you know is flirting with the anthesis of your party. I can completely empathise with the many who feel this is a dig in the ribs.

Once again, scum readers tend to vote Tory. That's the status quo. Unless you persuade them otherwise, they will vote Tory. That's 2.6 million of them from a brief google, more than the margin Brexit won by. You want Labour to not talk to them, and would rather leave them to continue to vote Tory.

BTW, you mention that you don't support a mainstream party. So which party do you support, that entirely fits your code of ethics?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 01:29:31 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:04:32 am
Once again, scum readers tend to vote Tory. That's the status quo. Unless you persuade them otherwise, they will vote Tory. That's 2.6 million of them from a brief google, more than the margin Brexit won by. You want Labour to not talk to them, and would rather leave them to continue to vote Tory.

BTW, you mention that you don't support a mainstream party. So which party do you support, that entirely fits your code of ethics?

That's the point. There are many, many other ways of messaging to these people. This isn't 1980 where people get their news exclusively from the morning paper or 6 o' clock news. The absolute opposite for anyone under 50. You could argue quite strongly that endorsing the s*n is actually a legitimisation of the views the paper has propagated over the years. The paper will continue to spout its toxic bullshit - Starmer or not. Is that what he/you want the brand and dynamic of the party to be associated with?

I've voted Labour in every election I've had the chance to vote in and perhaps you could describe me as centre-left, although I find the left/right method of grouping political leaning incredibly binary and flawed. Currently, I won't be voting for them in the next election and I do not associate with them anymore, primarily due the infantile division (Corbyn vs Starmer narrative as you highlighted nicely for us), and the incompetence of a huge amount of its MPs.

The lack of objectivity in the Labour party is actually bonkers. Everything is reduced to a left vs centre left narrative. Absolute no hopers.

Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:03:36 am
It's who reads it, and the size is still important enough. One day it won't be and I'll celebrate it going the way of Murdoch's original Sunday rag. You can argue it any way you please on when to introduce yourself to parts of the electorate who probably wouldn't recognise a picture of you but earlier is probably better if you're trying to attract people's attention to the government fucking things up as you're writing something. There's a really interesting study though which looks at the boycott in Liverpool and Merseyside and argues very persuasively that it's not only the boycott which alters attitudes but also when the rag (and other parts of the press) get a free run to push a political policy without anyone arguing the opposite on their pages. It's a shite state of affairs though.

There comes a stage where you have to ask how far are you willing to go? There are infinitely more effective contemporary methods of introducing yourself to the electorate  than trying to do a Winston Churchill routine on the front of the s*n. It's an out of touch 1990s manoeuvre.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 01:39:02 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:29:31 am
There comes a stage where you have to ask how far are you willing to go? There are infinitely more effective contemporary methods of introducing yourself to the electorate  than trying to do a Winston Churchill routine on the front of the s*n. It's an out of touch 1990s manoeuvre.

There are complementary ways, but not wholly alternative. What's interesting about the Liverpool boycott study is that it uses the Brexit referendum when one would expect social media to be much more of a factor than it turned out to be. So I don't know you can argue that it can be replaced just yet. I think the line is fuzzy in places (eg Spectator) but clearer in others (eg Press TV). Although split between business and pleasure is also there.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 01:40:31 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:29:31 am
That's the point. There are many, many other ways of messaging to these people. This isn't 1980 where people get their news exclusively from the morning paper or 6 o' clock news. The absolute opposite for anyone under 50. You could argue quite strongly that endorsing the s*n is actually a legitimisation of the views the paper has propagated over the years. The paper will continue to spout its toxic bullshit - Starmer or not. Is that what he/you want the brand and dynamic of the party to be associated with?

I've voted Labour in every election I've had the chance to vote in and perhaps you could describe me as centre-left, although I find the left/right method of grouping political leaning incredibly binary and flawed. Currently, I won't be voting for them in the next election and I do not associate with them anymore, primarily due the infantile division (Corbyn vs Starmer narrative as you highlighted nicely for us), and the incompetence of a huge amount of its MPs.

The lack of objectivity in the Labour party is actually bonkers. Everything is reduced to a left vs centre left narrative. Absolute no hopers.

There comes a stage where you have to ask how far are you willing to go? There are infinitely more effective contemporary methods of introducing yourself to the electorate  than trying to do a Winston Churchill routine on the front of the s*n. It's an out of touch 1990s manoeuvre.

I'm prepared to make compromises if enough Tory voters make the switch to Labour and end Tory government. Starmer writing in the scum is scarcely a concrete compromise, and is additionally not a compromise that I have to personally make. If enough of these compromises add up to ending Tory government, I'm ok with it.

So you've established that you won't be voting Labour any more. Which party do you see yourself voting for, that satisfies your ethical requirements? Presumably any contact with the scum will invalidate them in your view, given your arguments here.
