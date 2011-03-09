Poll

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 38740 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm
This is a well-written and illuminating look at the Labour conference fringe. By Tanya Gold

Richard Burgon MP, who depends on repetition for all his oratory, and manages to sound both stupid and convinced, shouts: The Labour left is alive! The Labour left is winning on the Conference floor! The Labour left is winning in the streets, and it will one day win a leadership election! Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP makes the mistake of calling Starmer, a nice man. There are jeers: Keir Out! Then: Keith, Keith, Keith! It sounds quite chilling when they shout it in unison; I have never been afraid anywhere as a journalist except with the far-Left. Again, they must not leave: When the phoenix rises again, says Russell-Moyle, we will be here, and we will win the General Election. But they wont  not by screaming, Keith in circus tents. Do they know that? They go back to shouting, Keith! Keith! Keith! which I believe is the real purpose of this rally. I do not know why they think this taunt is so deadly, but it does expose their classism and ageism: taunting the lower-middle class Boomer who really is called Keith.

Starmers strategy is to ignore them, while taunting them with policy: during his speech to Conference  calm, appropriate, and thrillingly Blairite  he speaks through them. Still, they heckle and hold red cards up  its a football metaphor, which they planned: Show Starmer the Red Card. Except they arent the referee, not this time. They shout, It was your fault! during a Brexit section and £15 an hour!  which is the minimum wage they seek. One holds up a sign that says, No purge. Another shouts, Free Julian Assange, as if Starmer has Assange in his possession, and can hand him over. Mostly they seem confused: when another shouts, Where is Peter Mandelson? he sounds as if he genuinely wants to know.

Then  calmly, appropriately, thrillingly  Starmer says words to give them pain, all of which are a warm bath to the Red Wall voters Corbyn lost: police; patriots: NATO; patriots; NATO; police. I wished he had kissed a model of a nuclear submarine; or put a judges black cap on his head; or toasted The Queen.

The far-Left hated it. But the far-Left has lost. When it recovers, perhaps it will come to love it. Because the struggle is everything, and the struggle lives on.



Plenty more here, including Corbyn speaking into his best friend, the megaphone. Good stuff.

https://unherd.com/2021/09/corbyn-still-haunts-labour/
:)
Somethings going on between Piers and Jeremy.
Think he may have tried to bum a few bob off him now he's skint and Jeremy gave him the elbow so he's hustling him.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
It was actually Piers that was mentioned, not Jeremy
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 07:44:49 am
It was actually Piers that was mentioned, not Jeremy

The megaphone bit was Piers, you're right.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 07:44:49 am
It was actually Piers that was mentioned, not Jeremy

You're right. I actually have great difficulty in thinking of them as two different people. I'm sure that is massively unfair......On which one I don't know.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:41:00 am
You're right. I actually have great difficulty in thinking of them as two different people. I'm sure that is massively unfair......On which one I don't know.
On the anti vax antisemitic one I imagine
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:57:49 am
On the anti vax antisemitic one I imagine

Is that the climate change denying one as well?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:54:37 pm
Is that the climate change denying one as well?
Sorry, didnt narrow the options enough ;D
