The biggest progressive change in our lifetime was achieved by a government that many so-called progressives decry as conservative in nature. Maybe, rather than achieve great change through revolution, we can achieve it by all of us changing a little in a common direction. Less dramatic, but if we sustain it, we can do it for years rather than bemoan its absence.



Also, thinking about Pidcock, and Sultana in particular, I wonder if the working class they espouse is the one they've read about in authors of choice. It would explain why they have such consistent and unbending principles, as the working class in their mind is one that exists, uniform and unchanging, in books. Rather than the complex population that often doesn't regard itself as an underclass, and which rarely sees itself as a collective.



I think that was the problem with Labour. all the good things they did went unnoticed. all done with a sweep of the pen, real power can be boring for many but what's it about, rally's and protests which catch supporters attention or improving lives and living standards.I suppose the more people hear how Labour improved lives rather than listening to Sultana comparing them to Thatcher the better, that is the worry I have, a new generation telling voters Labour were no better than the Torys for 4yrs 10 months then shouting vote Labour just before a general election. Piddock has been left in no doubt how voters felt about her. she knew she was in trouble weeks before the election.If I had to pick one left wing MP to give a example to show them putting control over the party above everything else( the point Yorkies raised the other day) then it would be Richard Burgon answering a question given by Kate Burley before the 2019 general election. arguing Labour are ready and waiting, no problem with that at all but Burely tells him. "The polls say you won't win" Burgeon instantly reply's, " The polls said we wouldn't win at the last election" Burley replies. " You didn't win" Burgeon looked at the 2017 election as a victory, millions were still at the mercy of the Torys after they formed a coalition with the DUP but they still had the leader they wanted and were still in charge of the party so it was a victory in his eyes.