I liked his emphasis on Johnson as a "trivial" man. I've long felt sure that is the best way to get him.
I disagree with Starmer's other comment because I think Johnson is a "bad" man too. But accentuating that, while making dedicated Johnson-haters happy, will do almost nothing to distress those who voted for him. Some of them even 'like' his badness.
But I don't think they enjoy his triviality. I therefore hope that the Labour party keeps emphasising this. Under the general heading 'Trivial' are all of Johnson's least likeable qualities - his laziness, his lack of empathy, his careerism, his lack of dignity, his privilege and gigantic sense of entitlement, his inability to say sorry, his tendency to go missing when there's a crisis.
It also plays to Starmer's strengths - which are his solemnity and his long career of public service. In that sense he's the opposite of trivial. Those qualities have not been rewarded by the electorate for a long time now, but eventually they will be again. It would be daft for Starmer to try and become something he's not and to compete with Johnson to see who can be the best lovable idiot. He'd lose every time. Better to point out that there's nothing 'lovable' about this clown and to begin the process of convincing the British electorate that they cannot afford to put the destiny of the country into the hands of a trivial man.
I would like him to at least try to make a few points to expose the damage Johnson and the Torys have done to our society rather than trying to turn the attention to another part of Johnsons character, the Torys are asking for unity in this country while inciting anger to split it apart. they are trying the same tactic they used during Brexit against Raynor.
The told leave voters Labour and remain politicians think you are all idiots, it was a lie. not one politician called a leave voter a idiot, it never happened, those remarks caused a lot of anger in this country. something the Torys wanted.
Now they are saying Raynor is calling all Tory voters scum when she calls Johnson scum. it's a lie, the intention again is to cause anger, Raynor may well be in the wrong but Starmer and Labour could turn the tables to make bigger points.
The Torys have ripped this country in half just as Trump ripped the US in half, it has to stop.