What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.2%)
Good
31 (13.6%)
Average
78 (34.2%)
Poor
43 (18.9%)
Awful
55 (24.1%)
Too early to say
16 (7%)

Total Members Voted: 228

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 37053 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 02:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:56:46 pm
Carole Vincent is one of the hecklers apparently. Someone who was in the Socialist Workers Party and stood/campaigned against the Labour Party in elections. Why she hasn't been booted out is anyone's guess.

She was a candidate for Galloway's party Respect apparently.

More weirdly still this harridan, like Galloway himself, was once in the Big Brother House (Season Eight).

This is the Hard Left today. (I wonder if she knows her 18th Brumaire from her Grundisse).
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 02:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:56:08 pm
I think "Make Brexit work" was good

he doesnt piss off 52% off the electorate and highlights that its currently shit

you wont get the ref wall back by reversing Brexit and the liberal remainers  are likely to vote for him anyway



I agree.

It simultaneously reinforces that Brexit isn't working, but that Labour will try to make it work (rather than reverse it). Yet it's open-ended enough to allow Labour to sign back up to certain EU mechanisms (or even just the EEA). What I want most is for the UK to sign up to the EU's ATAD/AMLD regulations. Cutting down on tax dodging and money laundering surely wouldn't be a vote loser (and would snatch defeat from the jaws of victory for the 'dirty money' arseholes who funded the whole Brexit shitfest)

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 02:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 01:25:49 pm
Wow

Great line

"In this conference hall we are patriots"


Refuting the claim that Labour are 'against the country and unpatriotic"


If he has to say it, he has to say it, but....


Online Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:21:29 pm
I see Laura Pidcock was present (the one who Corbyn wanted as his successor). She didn't like the speech. She told the BBC it had nothing to say to "the working class".

This is Piddy, the ex-MP, who managed the heroic feat of losing the Durham working class for the Labour party at the last general election.

To be fair, she was really busy prepping her run for leader at the time. Think it does illustrate though the need for more soft left (and I do mean soft left) voices in the media so we're not after hot takes from those who've made themselves ever available the past few years. Lot to ask of people not on a union or grift fuelled jolly.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm
To be fair, she was really busy prepping her run for leader at the time. Think it does illustrate though the need for more soft left (and I do mean soft left) voices in the media so we're not after hot takes from those who've made themselves ever available the past few years. Lot to ask of people not on a union or grift fuelled jolly.

To be fair to the bbc who interviewed her, they then went to Rayner who was dead positive
Online Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 03:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm
To be fair to the bbc who interviewed her, they then went to Rayner who was dead positive

She's been all over the BBC recently. Newsnight and Daily Politics come to mind. (When was the last time you saw Anne Black or Alice Perry or... I mean... her NEC position doesn't justify her doing it, and is a strong argument against it!). Not just her though but think of all those activists who get a talking head slot still - Jones and co. And it's because they're in a symbiotic relationship with rolling news in making themselves available. So it's just something Labour may want to consider. Having people in regular contact with Seamus Milne was probably useful in the past, not so much moving forward.
Offline OOS

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 03:15:13 pm »
Thought that was a great end to a good conference. We are starting to see what a Starmers Labour Party is about. Time to for Labour to build on this. As we come out of Covid, and the effects of Brexit unfold, the political landscape has changed. Labour has to adapt and go on the front foot. I believe we can win the next GE, it will need the imagination, creativity, and will to change the party so we can return a Labour majority.
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 03:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:06:57 pm
I liked his emphasis on Johnson as a "trivial" man. I've long felt sure that is the best way to get him.

I disagree with Starmer's other comment because I think Johnson is a "bad" man too. But accentuating that, while making dedicated Johnson-haters happy, will do almost nothing to distress those who voted for him. Some of them even 'like' his badness.

But I don't think they enjoy his triviality.  I therefore hope that the Labour party keeps emphasising this. Under the general heading 'Trivial' are all of Johnson's least likeable qualities - his laziness, his lack of empathy, his careerism, his lack of dignity, his privilege and gigantic sense of entitlement, his inability to say sorry, his tendency to go missing when there's a crisis.

It also plays to Starmer's strengths - which are his solemnity and his long career of public service. In that sense he's the opposite of trivial. Those qualities have not been rewarded by the electorate for a long time now, but eventually they will be again. It would be daft for Starmer to try and become something he's not and to compete with Johnson to see who can be the best lovable idiot. He'd lose every time. Better to point out that there's nothing 'lovable' about this clown and to begin the process of convincing the British electorate that they cannot afford to put the destiny of the country into the hands of a trivial man.
I would like him to at least try to make a few points to expose the damage Johnson and the Torys have done to our society rather than trying to turn the attention to another part of Johnsons character,  the Torys are asking for unity in this country while inciting anger to split it apart. they are trying the same tactic they used during Brexit against Raynor.
The told leave voters Labour and remain politicians think you are all idiots, it was a lie. not one politician called a leave voter a idiot, it never happened, those remarks caused a lot of anger in this country. something the Torys wanted.
Now they are saying Raynor is calling all Tory voters scum when she calls Johnson scum. it's a lie, the intention again is to cause anger, Raynor may well be in the wrong but Starmer and Labour could turn the tables to make bigger points.
The Torys have ripped this country in half just as Trump ripped the US in half, it has to stop.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 03:19:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:15:16 pm
I would like him to at least try to make a few points to expose the damage Johnson and the Torys have done to our society rather than trying to turn the attention to another part of Johnsons character

I think the two go together Fordie.


Offline stewil007

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 03:29:19 pm »
I mean come on......on the beeb update, they have the tory chairs thoughts on the labour conference.....its like asking our thoughts as liverpools supporters as to how well Man u played when they (eventually) win a game.

Whats the point?
Offline TSC

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 03:37:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 02:30:18 pm
Disagree...Brexit is a shit show at moment..but telling 52% of the electorate they got it wrong so soon after the delivery and 18 months before an election would alienate them.

The speech was about re engagement with lost trad labour voters and those who change votes...both who voted leave. This is the only way for Labour to win.






.

I think were in agreement.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 03:40:33 pm »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 03:41:09 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 03:29:19 pm
I mean come on......on the beeb update, they have the tory chairs thoughts on the labour conference.....its like asking our thoughts as liverpools supporters as to how well Man u played when they (eventually) win a game.

Whats the point?

The point is that we don't live in a One-Party State.
Offline stewil007

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:41:09 pm
The point is that we don't live in a One-Party State.

but its no point at all - those opposite says its all shit, well who would of thought that?

No doubt the labour chair will do the saem at the tory conference and will add nothing to the argument also.

again, whats the point?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 03:48:06 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
but its no point at all - those opposite says its all shit, well who would of thought that?

No doubt the labour chair will do the saem at the tory conference and will add nothing to the argument also.

again, whats the point?

But they do add something to the argument, hence the point.
Offline stewil007

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 03:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:48:06 pm
But they do add something to the argument, hence the point.

being contrary isnt adding to the argument....its like a monty python sketch
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 04:09:45 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 03:54:41 pm
being contrary isnt adding to the argument....its like a monty python sketch

But take away the contrariness and you'd miss it. And if you said you missed it you might become of interest to the police.

Isn't that the way things work in places like China where the Party Congress is broadcast without any 'contrariness'?
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 04:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:19:35 pm
I think the two go together Fordie.
Don't think the point was made though to be honest.
It's not all about Johnson, it's the tactics used by Tory politicians to incite public anger against other politicians while asking for unity. they did it during Brexit and they are using the same tactic again.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 01:54:21 pm
She's been on telly saying that MPs need to be able to discuss how things work in law and are interpreted by law, which I know has upset some because it can sometimes sound like someone's right to exist is being questioned rather than the dry legal sense of how things work within existing equalities law and what changes might be made. But it's a horrible debate at the moment with not a lot of trust between people.

Cheers, thanks for that.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 05:00:30 pm »
Are the American left wing candidates as unlikable as the ones in the UK?
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:00:30 pm
Are the American left wing candidates as unlikable as the ones in the UK?
What left wing candidates,  :)  Bernie Sanders .
Anyone calling for a fully funded government NHS is considered a Trot over there.
Online Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 08:18:25 pm »
[Deleted a poll from Sky News done by Opinium because it is not even close to a like for like comparison with Johnson nor Corbyn as all polling was done on clips shown either this week or today. Only thing of use to it is that Starmer has the potential to have broad appeal to the electorate.]

Offline Red_Mist

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 08:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:21:29 pm
I see Laura Pidcock was present (the one who Corbyn wanted as his successor). She didn't like the speech. She told the BBC it had nothing to say to "the working class".

This is Piddy, the ex-MP, who managed the heroic feat of losing the Durham working class for the Labour party at the last general election.
Is she the one who said something like, oh I see theyve sent [not sure who it was, mightve been Angela Rayner] over to make sure I dont speak out of turn, well thats not going to work, Ill say what I like?

Came across as someone who knew she was talking absolute shite.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm »
A trivial man thats a good line that
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 12:20:43 am »
Brilliant speech by Starmer today.  you will never justify great change for the good shouting ideology. great change comes about when people look at as decency, making a better future for our children, caring for the vulnerable, getting rid of poverty and homelessness shouldn't be seen as a ideological view, it's something we should all want regardless of what party we support. the Beveridge report proved that beyond doubt.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 12:36:24 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:20:43 am
Brilliant speech by Starmer today.  you will never justify great change for the good shouting ideology. great change comes about when people look at as decency, making a better future for our children, caring for the vulnerable, getting rid of poverty and homelessness shouldn't be seen as a ideological view, it's something we should all want regardless of what party we support. the Beveridge report proved that beyond doubt.
It had the feel of a Kinnockian exorcism. Let's hope this potters wheel of a Tory disaster gives him the opportunity to parade a bit of competency in front of our bewildered nation and bring about a historic victory.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:12 am by Dr. Beaker »
Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 12:40:34 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:20:43 am
Brilliant speech by Starmer today.  you will never justify great change for the good shouting ideology. great change comes about when people look at as decency, making a better future for our children, caring for the vulnerable, getting rid of poverty and homelessness shouldn't be seen as a ideological view, it's something we should all want regardless of what party we support. the Beveridge report proved that beyond doubt.

The biggest progressive change in our lifetime was achieved by a government that many so-called progressives decry as conservative in nature. Maybe, rather than achieve great change through revolution, we can achieve it by all of us changing a little in a common direction. Less dramatic, but if we sustain it, we can do it for years rather than bemoan its absence.

Also, thinking about Pidcock, and Sultana in particular, I wonder if the working class they espouse is the one they've read about in authors of choice. It would explain why they have such consistent and unbending principles, as the working class in their mind is one that exists, uniform and unchanging, in books. Rather than the complex population that often doesn't regard itself as an underclass, and which rarely sees itself as a collective.
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 01:00:13 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:36:24 am
It had the feel of a Kinnockian exorcism. Let's hope this potters wheel of a Tory disaster gives him the opportunity to parade a bit of competency in front of our bewildered nation and bring about a historic victory.
Yes. am sure he will keep hammering the decency justification for all Labour policys, for a reason, he means it, nothing else is more important to him. something we've needed for years.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 01:44:44 am »
Great speech and an exciting insight into what Labour can be. The only thing holding Labour back, and keeping the Tories in power, is the section of Labour who are unwilling to move on from Corbyn.
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 01:49:03 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:40:34 am
The biggest progressive change in our lifetime was achieved by a government that many so-called progressives decry as conservative in nature. Maybe, rather than achieve great change through revolution, we can achieve it by all of us changing a little in a common direction. Less dramatic, but if we sustain it, we can do it for years rather than bemoan its absence.

Also, thinking about Pidcock, and Sultana in particular, I wonder if the working class they espouse is the one they've read about in authors of choice. It would explain why they have such consistent and unbending principles, as the working class in their mind is one that exists, uniform and unchanging, in books. Rather than the complex population that often doesn't regard itself as an underclass, and which rarely sees itself as a collective.
I think that was the problem with Labour. all the good things they did went unnoticed. all done with a sweep of the pen, real power can be boring for many but what's it about, rally's and protests which catch supporters attention or improving lives and living standards.

I suppose the more people hear how Labour improved lives rather than listening to Sultana comparing them to Thatcher the better, that is the worry I have, a new generation telling voters Labour were no better than the Torys for 4yrs 10 months then shouting vote Labour just before a general election. Piddock has been left in no doubt how voters felt about her. she knew she was in trouble weeks before the election.

If I had to pick one left wing MP to give a example to show them putting control over the party above everything else( the point Yorkies raised the other day) then it would be Richard Burgon answering a question given by Kate Burley before the 2019 general election. arguing Labour are ready and waiting, no problem with that at all but Burely tells him. "The polls say you won't win"  Burgeon instantly reply's, " The polls said we wouldn't win at the last election" Burley replies. " You didn't win" Burgeon looked at the 2017 election as a victory, millions were still at the mercy of the Torys after they formed a coalition with the DUP but they still had the leader they wanted and were still in charge of the party so it was a victory in his eyes.
Online Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 02:20:14 am »
Co-Chair of Open Labour (main formal grouping of soft left members) shared a short video of Margaret Beckett talking about Kinnock's lesser talked about changes at the start of the conference day, and dealing with a heckler who didn't want to know...

https://twitter.com/KeiranON/status/1443241078380011520

(Twitter video sorry)

I suppose its necessary preconditions starting to be met. Apparently Hammond (Tory former chancellor under May) has been telling his after dinner circuit that the Tories have already begun candidate selection for the next election which perhaps explains why Shabana Mahmood was so adamant that some of the changes had to happen this conference.
