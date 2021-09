I think "Make Brexit work" was good



he doesnt piss off 52% off the electorate and highlights that its currently shit



you wont get the ref wall back by reversing Brexit and the liberal remainers are likely to vote for him anyway



I agree.It simultaneously reinforces that Brexit isn't working, but that Labour will try to make it work (rather than reverse it). Yet it's open-ended enough to allow Labour to sign back up to certain EU mechanisms (or even just the EEA). What I want most is for the UK to sign up to the EU's ATAD/AMLD regulations. Cutting down on tax dodging and money laundering surely wouldn't be a vote loser (and would snatch defeat from the jaws of victory for the 'dirty money' arseholes who funded the whole Brexit shitfest)