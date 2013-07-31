Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.2%)
Good
31 (13.7%)
Average
78 (34.4%)
Poor
43 (18.9%)
Awful
54 (23.8%)
Too early to say
16 (7%)

Total Members Voted: 227

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 35582 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 01:04:13 pm »
Now talking about business and the way towns in Lancashire, Yorkshire and around the country and be brought into the next technical revolution.

Talking about business and saying that conditions and investment is good business.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 01:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:02:30 pm
Helping make Labour look unelectable in the eyes of many of the people that need to be persuaded to not vote Tory.

I just hope this will strengthen Starmer. We need credible adults to offer a realistic alternative to Johnson and his cronies, not a bunch of student politicians.

Yorkie's post the other day was on the money. When I was a student the hardline activists were more interested in being constitutional pedants and arguing about the student union's position on Palestine than representing fellow students. It seems a fair number in the party have never progressed beyond that.





This is a problem I had with Corbyn; Talking about Palestine. Clearly a very important topic for some people, but Barry in Bristol that is losing his job, can't keep his house, seeing his family plunged into poverty doesn't really give a shit about stuff like this.

As you said, my far-left mates are all obsessed with things that the general public don't give a fuck about

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 01:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:02:30 pm
When I was a student the hardline activists were more interested in being constitutional pedants and arguing about the student union's position on Palestine than representing fellow students. It seems a fair number in the party have never progressed beyond that.


When I was a union rep, I attended a few broader 'leftist' meetings in the city. The first one I sat through utterly bemused. Went some thing like:

"I talk to you here today, brothers, to tell..."
[interjection from the floor: "and sisters"]
"...and sisters... to tell you all about..."

And so it went on. It was like a sketch taking the piss; every lefty caricature happened at some point.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 01:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:02:29 pm
Must admit  I hate the term family values 



He didn't use the term directly - he mentioned that his work ethic and his politics and his views were based on his family working in a factory and in the NHS
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 01:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:06:20 pm

This is a problem I had with Corbyn; Talking about Palestine. Clearly a very important topic for some people, but Barry in Bristol that is losing his job, can't keep his house, seeing his family plunged into poverty doesn't really give a shit about stuff like this.

As you said, my far-left mates are all obsessed with things that the general public don't give a fuck about

I think The same with fighting anti semitism

Unfortunately it doesnt have the same impact as anti black racism thats now in the public pshyce thanks to BLM

Barry from Bristol probably doesnt know what the term means


Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 01:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:12:44 pm
He didn't use the term directly - he mentioned that his work ethic and his politics and his views were based on his family working in a factory and in the NHS

It wasnt a criticism of his speach, just a response to your post

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 01:22:00 pm »
Unsure applause when he has a go at the SNP
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 01:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:18:48 pm
It wasnt a criticism of his speach, just a response to your post



James and the giant speach?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 01:23:34 pm »
Loving that he's defending the last Labour government for all the good it did
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 01:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:22:39 pm
James and the giant speach?


its peach  mate
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 01:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:23:34 pm
Loving that he's defending the last Labour government for all the good it did

Yep - needs doing more that.

I've had discussions with mates that have basically said "What did they ever do that was good"

Turned pretty much into the Monty Python sketch

"Well. Apart from (lists 30 great things that Labour achieved) what have Labour ever done for us.."
