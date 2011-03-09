Right, well first off, McDonalds employs around 130,000 crew members in the UK and Ireland. My question to you was specific to McDonalds and what your issue would be with them choosing to do it. I also did not suggest that we should ignore the implications, only that I was choosing to do so (because I agree with the points being made that you cannot just jump from where we are at now to a £15 minimum wage without wider implications) in order to ask you that specific question about what was quite a specific comment that you made, do we expect young single girls to earn £600 a week in McDonnalds while assuming a married man in a more skilled job remains on the same salary £600 a week. I will admit that I am presuming that your initial point was in reference to Starmer and the banner - if you were talking about the shadow cabinet resignation over a wider scale £15 per hour (and just happened to use McDonalds as an example of an unskilled worker) then I apologise.



Nothing to do with Starmer, it's 2 points, the implications ive raised and I imagine others will be raised. 1, How people will look at arguing for a £15 min wage, the connection to McDonnells was made by others.Are we going to be honest here as the public will.Like it or not the UK and I assume most countries have always paid younger people lower wages. McDonnells has never been seen as a job young people aspire too pay for a decent standard of living for their family. I was in McDonnell's only yesterday with my grandson, first time in nearly 2 yrs. sounds phoney now I write it but true, full of young girls behind the counter.Why can't McDonnells have similar workforces to other companies.?The fact they are all so young can only mean most move on as soon as something better comes up. compare this to a married man or even a single mother in a long term job who now earns around £15 a hour, how are they going to view this.A young girl is getting the same as me, i have to pay for rent and clothes and food for the kids. if they are young then most are still living at home, blah blah.I know there must be a lot of people who have worked in McDonnells for years, I knew 1 girl who did but she always felt the stigma, she always wanted to look for something better, credit to her she has.The connection to McDonnells and arguing for a £15 min wage is one of the worst arguments people can make to fight to improve the living standards of many.I can think of far better cases, Hairdressers for example. treated like s,, during the lockdown, very few younger people compared to McDonnells, skilled long term career.