Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.3%)
Good
30 (13.8%)
Average
74 (33.9%)
Poor
42 (19.3%)
Awful
51 (23.4%)
Too early to say
16 (7.3%)

Total Members Voted: 218

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 32400 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 10:32:28 pm »
I may have read this wrong but the "McStrike" was targeting a global fast food chain that makes $bns and could afford to pay its staff more.  There's a difference between that and a £15/hour minimum wage which would be unaffordable for many smaller businesses and public sector bodies.

As I've said many times I'm luke-warm towards Starmer but I don't think being in favour of one and against the other makes him the hypocrite some are painting him to be.

£15 also just seems like an arbitrary amount that sits well on a protest banner but I'm not sure it's got any place in a grown-up policy.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 10:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:26:24 pm
That's where the picture was taken, as the site says the strike was in 6 South London branches. I don't think their demands for higher pay and better conditions were mad. I also don't think that translates to a national minimum wage.

Ive found the Wandsworth section but its not clear the demands are regionally specific. Unless you had the specific knowledge that you did then you wouldnt know. 

The bigger point is the asthetics- it doesnt look good

McDonalds makes billions every year, but fails to give back to the communities where it operates. It doesnt pay living wages or its fair share of taxes. In 2017, workers in the McStrike made history when they joined the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) and went on strike for the first time. They won McDonalds workers across the UK the biggest pay rise in over ten years.

McDonalds workers are now calling for a New Deal: a real living wage of £15 an hour, guaranteed hours, and recognition of their trade union.


EDIT - The London living wage is 10.85
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:26 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 10:48:37 pm »
It only doesn't look good if your purposefully looking for holes to pick and it's only circulating around those who are. I've not seen a single other person outside of the Labour left who give a shit about him standing by that banner.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 10:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:48:37 pm
It only doesn't look good if your purposefully looking for holes to pick and it's only circulating around those who are. I've not seen a single other person outside of the Labour left who give a shit about him standing by that banner.

if that aimed at me you're wrong I want to support him, but he makes it hard


he still looks a hypocrite regardless of whos pointing it out

why does he provide the ammunition



Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 10:56:03 pm »
Of course it's aimed at you as you're purposefully looking for holes to pick all the time. It's not just aimed at you though it's aimed at everyone who does the same. Literally the only reference I've seen of it is from the Labour left, the types who've spent the night slagging off the Labour Party at the Tribune meeting instead of actually doing something worthwhile. No one else gives a shit or they realise the context to it Zeb has pointed out. Its non-news, especially when the guy who started the shitstorm was the person  who wrote the fucking green paper advocating a £10 minimum wage, that's of course if you really want to talk about hypocrites...
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 11:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:56:03 pm
Of course it's aimed at you as you're purposefully looking for holes to pick all the time. It's not just aimed at you though it's aimed at everyone who does the same. Literally the only reference I've seen of it is from the Labour left, the types who've spent the night slagging off the Labour Party at the Tribune meeting instead of actually doing something worthwhile. No one else gives a shit or they realise the context to it Zeb has pointed out. Its non-news, especially when the guy who started the shitstorm was the person  who wrote the fucking green paper advocating a £10 minimum wage, that's of course if you really want to talk about hypocrites...

then dont stand behind a banner asking for 15 p/h then go against it

its not difficult not to be that shit , especially against such am awful government
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 11:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:03:53 pm
If the argument about the voting system is based around 'is it good for Labour or not' then what's the difference in principle between that and so called gerrymandering by the Tories? Surely the argument around a voting system should focus on higher ideals or how can Labour effectively argue against any changes the Tories make to the voting system.

The current system benefits the 2 main parties at the expense of the other smaller parties, effectively both main parties have colluded in long term gerrymandering against the other parties but because it has gone on for so long both main parties don't view it as such. Just like the aristocratic lords and ladies who view their inherited privileges as the natural order of things. If something is wrong or unfair it should be changed no matter if it's perceived to be against one's own interest.

That's not to say it automatically means PR is the right system (my position is it is) to replace FPTP however surely people of a progressive mindset should elevate the debate to be one about fairness.

Also it's very telling whose actual interest is more closely served by FPTP by the Tories trying to bring in FPTP to more elections in this country if you did wish to only view it in mercenary terms.
FPTP favours the most popular parties but it's not organising particular voters into different seats to gain a mathematical advantage in another seat.
If I thought PR was beneficial for the people of this country I would support it. 2 out of the last Tory governments since 2010 have been coalitions, I would think any system that makes minority governments far more likely must favour the Torys. I did think it might be a good idea in the past to keep some control over the Torys, hasn't worked the last few yrs.
There's also the AV system if the aim is getting rid of FPTP,  it's very annoying to see very close votes seat lost to the Torys in seat after seat, they never won the majority of voters who took part in the vote only the most votes. that could be a better way forward if the aim is being fair.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 11:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:00:12 pm
then dont stand behind a banner asking for 15 p/h then go against it

its not difficult not to be that shit , especially against such am awful government

You're own agenda is blinding you to the context here and you're just ignoring it for the sake of having a go.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 11:10:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:02:57 pm
FPTP favours the most popular parties but it's not organising particular voters into different seats to gain a mathematical advantage in another seat.
If I thought PR was beneficial for the people of this country I would support it. 2 out of the last Tory governments since 2010 have been coalitions, I would think any system that makes minority governments far more likely must favour the Torys. I did think it might be a good idea in the past to keep some control over the Torys, hasn't worked the last few yrs.
There's also the AV system if the aim is getting rid of FPTP,  it's very annoying to see very close votes seat lost to the Torys in seat after seat, they never won the majority of voters who took part in the vote only the most votes. that could be a better way forward if the aim is being fair.

What would happen is the Tories will get the biggest share of the vote, and as such will get first go at forming a coalition. When the other parties fail to reach an agreement to join a coalition, the Tories will return to the ballot box, decry the other parties for denying the country's clear vote favouring the Tories, and get a bigger share the second time round. See 2019 and the vote to get Brexit done. "Get a Conservative government done."

A change in the voting system, if it has to be done, has to be proposed whilst in government. Not whilst in opposition.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 