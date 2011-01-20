If the argument about the voting system is based around 'is it good for Labour or not' then what's the difference in principle between that and so called gerrymandering by the Tories? Surely the argument around a voting system should focus on higher ideals or how can Labour effectively argue against any changes the Tories make to the voting system.



The current system benefits the 2 main parties at the expense of the other smaller parties, effectively both main parties have colluded in long term gerrymandering against the other parties but because it has gone on for so long both main parties don't view it as such. Just like the aristocratic lords and ladies who view their inherited privileges as the natural order of things. If something is wrong or unfair it should be changed no matter if it's perceived to be against one's own interest.



That's not to say it automatically means PR is the right system (my position is it is) to replace FPTP however surely people of a progressive mindset should elevate the debate to be one about fairness.



Also it's very telling whose actual interest is more closely served by FPTP by the Tories trying to bring in FPTP to more elections in this country if you did wish to only view it in mercenary terms.



FPTP favours the most popular parties but it's not organising particular voters into different seats to gain a mathematical advantage in another seat.If I thought PR was beneficial for the people of this country I would support it. 2 out of the last Tory governments since 2010 have been coalitions, I would think any system that makes minority governments far more likely must favour the Torys. I did think it might be a good idea in the past to keep some control over the Torys, hasn't worked the last few yrs.There's also the AV system if the aim is getting rid of FPTP, it's very annoying to see very close votes seat lost to the Torys in seat after seat, they never won the majority of voters who took part in the vote only the most votes. that could be a better way forward if the aim is being fair.