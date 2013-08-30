Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.3%)
Good
30 (13.8%)
Average
74 (34.1%)
Poor
42 (19.4%)
Awful
50 (23%)
Too early to say
16 (7.4%)

Total Members Voted: 217

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 32100 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 06:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:48:28 pm
Is Andy Mcdonalld to the left of the party?


Social media now sharing photos of KS holding up a 15 p/h for Maccies workers  banner

he doesnt help himself does he
Maybe it's a bit greasy for him.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 06:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:50:17 pm
Maybe it's a bit greasy for him.

 :duh  ;D
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 06:58:59 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  6, 2021, 09:46:08 am
I think RAWK has a broad spectrum of left-wingers so just curious what peoples' thoughts are at this stage.
Hes a dickhead, Loretta.
Offline Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 07:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:48:28 pm
Is Andy Mcdonalld to the left of the party?


Social media now sharing photos of KS holding up a 15 p/h for Maccies workers  banner

he doesnt help himself does he

Blairite (descriptive sense, not perjorative) who shifted to the hard left. Looks like a hard left bunfight to see who'll try to get the votes to challenge Starmer. They know after next election it'll be beyond them.

Don't think a call for a pay deal for a specific sector can be read as the same as a universal call to increase the minimum wage to above the median wage, but then I never thought procedural votes would ever be portrayed as statements of policy either.
Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 07:04:42 pm »
So can someone help me with this please? Andy McDonald wrote the green paper on raising the minimum wage to £10ph and one that he claims he's proud of in his resignation letter, had it voted on and accepted at conference then wanted to immediately contradict that by going to a meeting to argue for a £15ph minimum wage, was told not to by the leaders office and has then publicly resigned firing shots at the leaderships direction. Yet he's accusing Starmer of causing further division within the party?
Offline ljycb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 07:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:04:42 pm
So can someone help me with this please? Andy McDonald wrote the green paper on raising the minimum wage to £10ph and one that he claims he's proud of in his resignation letter, had it voted on and accepted at conference then wanted to immediately contradict that by going to a meeting to argue for a £15ph minimum wage, was told not to by the leaders office and has then publicly resigned firing shots at the leaderships direction. Yet he's accusing Starmer of causing further division within the party?

McDonalds letter seems to suggest that the leaders office instructed him to go to into a meeting, so I suppose it is whether or not the leadership was doing so in reaction to him attending the meeting in the first place or went out of their way to ask him to attend said meeting. If it is the latter then I would not blame him for not wanting to do it (if he believes in a minimum wage of that much then why should he?). If it is the former (which I do think is more likely) then he is bending the truth a little.
Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 07:21:18 pm »
He's left that part open to interpretation hasn't he? I read it as he was already going to a meeting to argue for a £15 minimum wage, anyway its set the left of the party off on one about 'Starmer the Tory' again and given John McDonnell something to sound off about so mission accomplished.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 07:23:42 pm »
If youre Starmer, you can try to round  this by saying, yes we believe in higher wages, but we also believe in supporting businesses or something


£15ph seems a bit of a hike in one go, but I think the principle that decent wages should be paid by companies rather than by the tax payer (though benefits) is important too.
Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 07:29:12 pm »
Zahra Sultana is currently attacking 'Blairites' at a fringe meeting.  :butt ::)


There really seems to be only one side trying to stoke division here
Offline Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 07:47:04 pm »
To be fair, Starmer's been jumping on their favorite sandcastles all this weekend. And likely with one eye to provoking the reaction.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm »
You do wonder what it will take for those on all spectrums of the Labour party to have sensible discussions about electioneering, because at the rate they're going they'll be in opposition for decades.

When you're already fighting an uphill battle given the political make up of so much of the population AND the media, you need to be savvy, conciliatory and above all pragmatic. A coalition within the Labour party is no different from a coalition between two political parties - there has to be some give and take, but once you have an agreed position everyone has to basically get on board and accept that they can't get EVERYTHING they want, but better to win an election, be in power and achieve some of your key policy goals, rather than spending eternity in opposition.

The Scottish issue is even more burning. Before the rise of the SNP Labour were winning 50-55 seats out of 70 in Scotland with tiny numbers for the Tories. Turns an uphill struggle into an almost impossible challenge if they go their own way.

Online OOS

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 07:51:58 pm »
It's been a good conference so far. Positive signs.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 07:53:38 pm »
Bizarrely,  corbyn is now attacking Starmer for propping up the wealthy and powerful by sticking with £10ph.

Remind me who lead with this as a key policy in their manifesto not 18 months ago?

Oh yes, Corbyn himself so his own policy is seen as propping up the wealthy and powerful
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 07:57:13 pm »
Time for the Corbynites to leave I think. Show a bit of courage for once.
Offline Robinred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 08:03:40 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:47:05 pm
You do wonder what it will take for those on all spectrums of the Labour party to have sensible discussions about electioneering, because at the rate they're going they'll be in opposition for decades.

When you're already fighting an uphill battle given the political make up of so much of the population AND the media, you need to be savvy, conciliatory and above all pragmatic. A coalition within the Labour party is no different from a coalition between two political parties - there has to be some give and take, but once you have an agreed position everyone has to basically get on board and accept that they can't get EVERYTHING they want, but better to win an election, be in power and achieve some of your key policy goals, rather than spending eternity in opposition.

The Scottish issue is even more burning. Before the rise of the SNP Labour were winning 50-55 seats out of 70 in Scotland with tiny numbers for the Tories. Turns an uphill struggle into an almost impossible challenge if they go their own way.



Indeed.

But as has been said on here ad nauseam, the broad church that once existed, and submitted to the need to act along the lines of the bit in bold, has been eroded to the point where the enemy is perceived to be something other than the Tories, and the aim something other than winning elections.
Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 08:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:57:13 pm
Time for the Corbynites to leave I think. Show a bit of courage for once.

I don't think I've been more convinced than I am that the party needs to split. The two sides are so far apart and the infighting is just going to continue regardless of who is the leader.
Online west_london_red

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 08:08:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:23:42 pm
If youre Starmer, you can try to round  this by saying, yes we believe in higher wages, but we also believe in supporting businesses or something


£15ph seems a bit of a hike in one go, but I think the principle that decent wages should be paid by companies rather than by the tax payer (though benefits) is important too.

Yeah, you water it down a bit and say £15 by the end of our term, its not something that has to be done day one. And like you say, tax payers having to top up the wages of working people so that they can actually live on their wages is just insane.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 08:14:13 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:47:05 pm
You do wonder what it will take for those on all spectrums of the Labour party to have sensible discussions about electioneering, because at the rate they're going they'll be in opposition for decades.

When you're already fighting an uphill battle given the political make up of so much of the population AND the media, you need to be savvy, conciliatory and above all pragmatic. A coalition within the Labour party is no different from a coalition between two political parties - there has to be some give and take, but once you have an agreed position everyone has to basically get on board and accept that they can't get EVERYTHING they want, but better to win an election, be in power and achieve some of your key policy goals, rather than spending eternity in opposition.

The Scottish issue is even more burning. Before the rise of the SNP Labour were winning 50-55 seats out of 70 in Scotland with tiny numbers for the Tories. Turns an uphill struggle into an almost impossible challenge if they go their own way.

Yet, you have the unions voting against PR:

Unions vote down local Labour parties call to axe first past the post

Motion to back switch to proportional representation in elections fails at Labour conference

Quote
During a debate on the main conference stage, a series of local delegates backed the motion, with one saying first past the post was creating a generation of apathetic young people.

I see so few of my friends, of my generation, engaged in political activity, even if theyre passionate about the issues. So many never show up to vote, one said. We need to ensure that every voter, not just those in swing seats, feels heard.

The only speaker against the idea was Margaret Clarke, of the GMB union, who called the motion an attempt to commit the Labour party to an unnecessary distraction in backing proportional representation.

She said of PR: Its unpopular. Voters rejected it overwhelmingly in a referendum in 2011. Its less accountable, breaking the vital constituency links between hundreds of Labour MPs and their voters across the UK. It also risks handing power to the far right in our parliament.

However, other speakers pointed out that the 2011 referendum on a change to the voting system, run as part of the Liberal Democrats requirements to join a coalition with the Conservatives, was about the alternative vote system, which is not proportional.

The motion argued that first past the post creates electoral deserts and widespread disenfranchisement, disillusion and disengagement in politics.

It said: A voting system in which every vote counts equally is needed to address the worrying levels of alienation, division and mistrust in British politics. Labour in government played a leading role in introducing forms of PR to the UKs devolved government.

There are systems of PR that retain a strong constituency link between MPs and their electorates, while ensuring that all votes count equally and seats match votes.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/27/unions-vote-down-local-labour-parties-call-to-axe-first-past-the-post

Perhaps she missed Johnson getting an 80 seat majority and Farage shaping the future of the country without a MP.
Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 08:16:16 pm »
She's also wrong about the 2011 referendum as that was on alternative vote not proportional representation
Online Circa1892

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 08:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:29:12 pm
Zahra Sultana is currently attacking 'Blairites' at a fringe meeting.  :butt ::)


There really seems to be only one side trying to stoke division here

Thick as pigshit that woman and a really nasty piece of work.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 08:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:42:55 pm
Thick as pigshit that woman and a really nasty piece of work.
Thick?  I dont know.
Woman? Who cares?

Nasty piece of work? Difficult to tell.

Lets just settle with wrong.
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 08:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:14:13 pm
Yet, you have the unions voting against PR:

Unions vote down local Labour parties call to axe first past the post

Motion to back switch to proportional representation in elections fails at Labour conference


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/27/unions-vote-down-local-labour-parties-call-to-axe-first-past-the-post

Perhaps she missed Johnson getting an 80 seat majority and Farage shaping the future of the country without a MP.
Would Labour get anything substantial passed in a Minority government. what are the chances of a left wing leader like Corbyn compromising with the Lib Dems for 5-10+ yrs.
Maybe am wrong but ive heard no counter arguments, PR would help to restrain the Torys but it would result in permanent minority governments, the Parties who were able to form coalitions would be in power. think it's a matter of being careful of what you wish for.


Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 09:04:41 pm »
I suspect that what's really 'got' the Corbynite faction is not the minimum wage or any other policy, but the constitutional change.

If you look at the history of the last 50 years the constitution of the Labour party is by far and away the most important issue for the Hard Left. It isn't workers' control or public ownership, it isn't taxation or pensions, it isn't full employment, education or even the NHS. What has really galvanised men like Corbyn, McDonnell, Lansman and even Tony Benn in his day, are questions like 'Who gets to elect the NEC?', 'How are local MPs selected and how can they be deselected?', 'How is the leader of the Labour party elected'?', 'Who gets a license to have a stall at the Labour Party Conference'. This is the stuff that gets them out of bed in the morning. The other stuff about the NHS etc pales into insignificance compared with these epochal questions.

The exception to this constitutional navel-gazing is of course international policy. Palestine, NATO, Cuba, Venezuela. Limitless amounts of time are traditionally spent discussing these issues - a sign not of any commitment to Labour's traditional internationalism but rather of the Far Left's morbid feeling that socialism in the West will never happen and therefore it's nicer to think of faraway places where it might. Defeatism in other words.

With Starmer on the offensive now over the very issue that means most to them they have decided to go for broke. I'm starting to think that Starmer understood this and is simply pushing their buttons, hoping to spark a battle royale. Certainly nothing would make him more popular with the country at large than a Kinnock-like slaying of the Hard Left at party conference.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 09:06:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:51:04 pm
Would Labour get anything substantial passed in a Minority government. what are the chances of a left wing leader like Corbyn compromising with the Lib Dems for 5-10+ yrs.
Maybe am wrong but ive heard no counter arguments, PR would help to restrain the Torys but it would result in permanent minority governments, the Parties who were able to form coalitions would be in power. think it's a matter of being careful of what you wish for.

A Labour minority government that got absolutely nothing done would be a huge improvement on what we have....
Online TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 09:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:06:12 pm
A Labour minority government that got absolutelynoyhing done would be a huge improvement on what we have....
Yes..  I dont  think its going to happen though (sadly)
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 09:10:02 pm »
Nothing wrong with a unruly conference. Should be having a good bust up in those things anyway.
Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 09:14:04 pm »
https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1442555117182537728?s=20

Look at this utter shitshow of a thread, honestly is there a meeting where there'll be speakers more useless than the ones here?
Online OOS

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 09:15:15 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:10:02 pm
Nothing wrong with a unruly conference. Should be having a good bust up in those things anyway.

The right of the party send their spies to the left events, the left send thier spies to the right events. Find it funny me.
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 09:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:04:41 pm
I suspect that what's really 'got' the Corbynite faction is not the minimum wage or any other policy, but the constitutional change.

If you look at the history of the last 50 years the constitution of the Labour party is by far and away the most important issue for the Hard Left. It isn't workers' control or public ownership, it isn't taxation or pensions, it isn't full employment, education or even the NHS. What has really galvanised men like Corbyn, McDonnell, Lansman and even Tony Benn in his day, are questions like 'Who gets to elect the NEC?', 'How are local MPs selected and how can they be deselected?', 'How is the leader of the Labour party elected'?', 'Who gets a license to have a stall at the Labour Party Conference'. This is the stuff that gets them out of bed in the morning. The other stuff about the NHS etc pales into insignificance compared with these epochal questions.

The exception to this constitutional navel-gazing is of course international policy. Palestine, NATO, Cuba, Venezuela. Limitless amounts of time are traditionally spent discussing these issues - a sign not of any commitment to Labour's traditional internationalism but rather of the Far Left's morbid feeling that socialism in the West will never happen and therefore it's nicer to think of faraway places where it might. Defeatism in other words.

With Starmer on the offensive now over the very issue that means most to them they have decided to go for broke. I'm starting to think that Starmer understood this and is simply pushing their buttons, hoping to spark a battle royale. Certainly nothing would make him more popular with the country at large than a Kinnock-like slaying of the Hard Left at party conference.
Like banging your head against a brick wall. I would give Corbyns name a mention when it comes to Benn and the s,, Labour went through during the 80s, back again and history repeats itself.  it's not just the effect this has had on the Labour party that upsets me. Labour are going to face a new generation throwing the same old s..at them. a new generation who only know one thing when it comes to politics, Labour are just as bad as the Torys, no point in voting. another 20-30yrs and people wonder why they are having to work for min wage in crap conditions etc etc.
Labour may still win the odd election but things could be so much better.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 09:34:29 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:51:04 pm
Would Labour get anything substantial passed in a Minority government. what are the chances of a left wing leader like Corbyn compromising with the Lib Dems for 5-10+ yrs.
Maybe am wrong but ive heard no counter arguments, PR would help to restrain the Torys but it would result in permanent minority governments, the Parties who were able to form coalitions would be in power. think it's a matter of being careful of what you wish for.

Under the current system,Frottage got us out of the EU without a single MP.

I guess we can always stick to the current system that is stacked in the Tories favour and renders many a vote pointless.
Online Circa1892

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 09:39:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:46:24 pm
Thick?  I dont know.
Woman? Who cares?

Nasty piece of work? Difficult to tell.

Lets just settle with wrong.

Worded horribly Ill give you that. But Ive worked on things shes been involved in and shes arrogant, unpleasant and ill informed.
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 09:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:34:29 pm
Under the current system,Frottage got us out of the EU without a single MP.

I guess we can always stick to the current system that is stacked in the Tories favour and renders many a vote pointless.
It still doesn't answer the point I made. the current system of FPTP isn't stacked against Labour, Gerrymandering stacks the system against Labour. no problems with any fight to change this but arguing for a system that will probably makes things worse isn't the way to go.
