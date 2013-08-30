You do wonder what it will take for those on all spectrums of the Labour party to have sensible discussions about electioneering, because at the rate they're going they'll be in opposition for decades.



When you're already fighting an uphill battle given the political make up of so much of the population AND the media, you need to be savvy, conciliatory and above all pragmatic. A coalition within the Labour party is no different from a coalition between two political parties - there has to be some give and take, but once you have an agreed position everyone has to basically get on board and accept that they can't get EVERYTHING they want, but better to win an election, be in power and achieve some of your key policy goals, rather than spending eternity in opposition.



The Scottish issue is even more burning. Before the rise of the SNP Labour were winning 50-55 seats out of 70 in Scotland with tiny numbers for the Tories. Turns an uphill struggle into an almost impossible challenge if they go their own way.



