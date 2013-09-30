Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.3%)
Good
30 (13.9%)
Average
74 (34.3%)
Poor
42 (19.4%)
Awful
49 (22.7%)
Too early to say
16 (7.4%)

Total Members Voted: 216

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 31329 times)

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,354
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #960 on: Today at 03:25:45 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:07:37 am
Yeah, it does have to be a simple comparison the public can nod along with. it's what the Torys have always done in my life time, try to absolve themselves from as much responsibility as possible. pointing out the serious impact this has on running the country and debt is a bit much to get over.
 
Hillary Benn thinks Starmer should make Brexit a election issue, I agree with him but no need for any announcement, I thought that would happen naturally when the effects of Brexit started to hit, WTO will have something to say about the Torys Brexit by the next election as well but the point is the Torys awful attitude made the problems of Brexit, Pandemic, NHS  etc far worse as the attitude is to let these problems sort themselves out by themselves. they only act when the s,, starts hitting the fan forcing them to do something,  it's down to incompetence, they are not fit to govern.



I was surprised when the person I was chatting too told me about the 79 election. I had no idea what the Tories actually ran on in their messaging until they pointed me to some sources. Like you say, absolve themselves of responsibility and present themselves as something different to what they end up doing. That idea of 'competence' especially key to it. Other thing which made me take a second was only two changes in governing party in 42 years since. Mad country.

Saw that from Benn. I'm not convinced it's a great idea as a national message but I only saw the headline to be fair to him. Closer to what you say that there's no need for an announcement. I really do get the desire to shout "We told you so you utter turnips" but I also listened carefully to those who've done the research and reckon it's about the worst possible way to give people a way to move from past beliefs. That said, there's a chunk of the electorate who blame the last Labour government for it all so I guess expectations do need to be reasonable for what can be achieved...
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,628
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #961 on: Today at 08:07:48 am »
Good to see Starmer rebuke the no income tax rise point by Reeves. You have to be careful with Reeves, she is probably the most right MP you could have put as the shadow Chancellor.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #962 on: Today at 09:13:52 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:43:41 pm
To be fair, it's before the student demos Bastani joined in with (which have raised questions about the validity of his postgraduate qualification - you're not meant to study yourself after all...) and so likely before his move into left wing politics with his new friends. I don't think moving into and out of parties should be a bad thing, but if you've praised 'workfare' in the past then maybe a bit of honesty about it is helpful all round.
Yeah - I do not generally have a problems with people moving their political beliefs over time (so long as it is in the correct direction ;). It was just the contrast of your followup post with the categorical statement from Wild Romany Boy that "[Bastani]'s not and has never been [a Tory]" which amused me.

I did not know that about Bastani's postgraduate studies/qualifications - it does seem odd. But irrespective of where Bastani politically aligns himself now (or in the past), he seems like a thoroughly despicable character.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #963 on: Today at 09:50:34 am »
GMB, had a feature on Angela Rayner and the Vine show is about to do the same

no discussion on James Gray wanting to bomb the Labour confrence

This is the shit KS needs to concentrate on - Control the narrative   :'(
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #964 on: Today at 10:27:56 am »
.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #965 on: Today at 12:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:50:34 am
GMB, had a feature on Angela Rayner and the Vine show is about to do the same

no discussion on James Gray wanting to bomb the Labour confrence

This is the shit KS needs to concentrate on - Control the narrative   :'(



Rayner actually said:

Quote
We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute vile  banana republic, vile, nasty, Etonian  piece of scum,

It's telling that the Tories only dispute the phrase 'scum'. They must know they're bang to rights on the others.

 ;D
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #966 on: Today at 12:30:42 pm »
A very good speech ongoing from Rachel Reeves.  A bit of tub-thumping but also plenty of policies.

Some will rightly think this is a good thing but one thing she's not doing is repeating a catchy slogan.  The Tories have shown that is an effective tactic ("Build back better", for example) and no doubt we'll see the same thing happening again at their conference.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,354
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #967 on: Today at 12:33:29 pm »
This is soft left catnip from Reeves. It's also pretty clever. "Tories' Brexit mess". Simple and open to the reading you want to put on it so long as it's the Tories at fault. Promise on reversing outsourcing from public services might help reassure some too. Looks like building on the work for local economies, Preston and nationally in Wales the examples the press will need to look to, as an answer to reversing high street decline - and that's a key point for many of the people Labour need to reach. Needs to be joined up with transport too, and local public services, which I imagine will also come at some point. But she's clearly going to publicly play 'prudence'.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #968 on: Today at 12:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:50:34 am
GMB, had a feature on Angela Rayner and the Vine show is about to do the same

no discussion on James Gray wanting to bomb the Labour confrence

This is the shit KS needs to concentrate on - Control the narrative   :'(



Imagine the reaction of the predominantly right-wing media if a Labour MP (especially one on the left of the party) would have made a joke about a bomb blowing up Tories? 
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #969 on: Today at 12:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:29:23 pm


Rayner actually said:

It's telling that the Tories only dispute the phrase 'scum'. They must know they're bang to rights on the others.

 ;D
And how can it possibly be aimed at Tory voters? Did they all go to Eton?
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #970 on: Today at 12:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:51:57 pm
How is saying the statement "only women have cervixes" isnt right bollocks? He probably should have gone more into the question criticising what Duffield has said but I don't get how he's wrong with what he's said...



Because it's red meat to the Tories wanting to portray Labour as being home for extreme 'social justice warrior' shite.

Duffield's position is way more nuanced than the SJW's like to portray. I also think it's a position broadly taken by the vast majority of people in the UK, and eminently sensible.

She's also (like Joanne Rowling and others) been the subject of hate campaigns and threats from the SJW extremist twats. So for Starmer to effectively hang her out to dry even more is disgraceful.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,888
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #971 on: Today at 12:55:00 pm »
Who is James Gray

He's been an MP since 1997 and I've never heard of him

Of course what one of the most prominent Labour politicians says is going to get more heat than a no mark Tory MP. And it seems like she's more than welcoming the publicity given she's going on the attack further in today newspaper

That's her right of course and I'm not even criticising it but the whole what about the Tories, it's unfair thing that we have a tendency to do doesn't help anything unfortunately
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #972 on: Today at 12:56:48 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:55:00 pm
Who is James Gray

He's been an MP since 1997 and I've never heard of him

Of course what one of the most prominent Labour politicians says is going to get more heat than a no mark Tory MP. And it seems like she's more than welcoming the publicity given she's going on the attack further in today newspaper

That's her right of course and I'm not even criticising it but the whole what about the Tories, it's unfair thing that we have a tendency to do doesn't help anything unfortunately

it shows a media bias that only one gets the headlines
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,261
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #973 on: Today at 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:29:23 pm


Rayner actually said:

It's telling that the Tories only dispute the phrase 'scum'. They must know they're bang to rights on the others.

 ;D

I'm not sure you're right Nobby.

The other charges are legitimate. It doesn't necessarily mean they are true (though I personally think they are). But politics wouldn't be worth anything if you couldn't point out that your opponent is a racist or a misogynist.

But 'scum' is beyond the pale. Like 'vermin' is. In politics it's the language of totalitarianism. Stalin could not open his mouth, for example, without such words tumbling out.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,354
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #974 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm »
Point of contrast worth picking up on. R4's Westminster Hour had Dodds (whose name my autocorrect insists is actually 'Dobbs' for some reason) and a Tory MP. Dodds didn't want to talk about any of it - 'he said, she said, they're all the same, it's not what people want from their politicians'. The Tory MP on the programme was at great pains to insist that Gray apologised after a lot of internal criticism from other Tory MPs. Apologise and move on. Dig in on it and it's still the story as the Tories run round clutching their pearls.

I mentioned this the other day, but Chris Curtis (ran polling for Yougov, now does it for Opinium) who does a lot of work on the electorates attitudes towards Labour, and vice versa, was in The Times today on a similar theme.

Spoiler
Quote
There is obviously no shortage of reasons why Labour finds it so difficult to win elections. But I have always believed the biggest inherent issue for the party is that they hate their political opponents too much.

We saw this in action with Angela Rayners comments at the weekend, where she described Tory ministers as a bunch of scum. Whatever your view on whether the comments were acceptable, it illustrates a mindset within Labour and the wider left that is incredibly unhelpful.

Opinium polling has shown just how widespread views like this are. Forty-six per cent of Labour voters say they would feel negatively about a friend or family member who voted Conservative. By contrast, 15 per cent of Conservative voters said the same thing about a friend or family member voting Labour.

Previous polling has shown that 34 per cent of Labour voters would even be upset if their son or daughter married a Conservative, compared with just 13 per cent of Conservative voters who would be upset with their child marrying a Labour voter.

But why should this be such a problem?

First, and most obviously, comments like the ones Rayner made do not go down well with voters. Labour will not win the next election without gaining the support of a substantial number of people who voted Tory in 2019. Many of them will see these comments as a personal attack on their voting decisions as much as an attack on the target politicians.

Second, hating your opponents stops you from thinking rationally about how to criticise them. It is rare in politics for the most effective attack line to be one that is about personality, rather than their policies or capabilities, and yet many within Labour are often blinded to this fact.

But most important of all, it stops Labour from working out what policy and narratives it needs to win back these voters. Labour needs to address the concerns that Tory voters have about the Labour party, and that is inevitably going to involve some level of compromise on policy and messaging. But when you have such a low opinion of the voters you need to win over, you are less willing to make those compromises.

Labour voters also hold stronger political positions. Our polling for the Social Market Foundation asked people for their opinions on 15 different political issues. While Labour voters were clearly more likely to pick the left-wing options, most interesting was that 60 per cent put themselves at the extreme end of the scale on at least half of the questions. That was true of only 38 per cent of Conservative voters.

When you mix these two things together it means that Labour has a voter coalition that is harder to hold together and less open to doing the things necessary to win at the ballot box.

Ultimately, Labour needs to start seeing Tory voters as potential Labour voters.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/angela-rayner-calling-tory-ministers-scum-reflects-a-problem-for-the-left-0lcvp2qxj
[close]

Still, it is all storms in teacups. Osborne made the headlines at Cameron's first conference as leader for calling Brown 'autistic' as an insult. Oh how it ruined the next election for them...
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #975 on: Today at 01:05:23 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:55:00 pm
Who is James Gray

He's been an MP since 1997 and I've never heard of him

Of course what one of the most prominent Labour politicians says is going to get more heat than a no mark Tory MP. And it seems like she's more than welcoming the publicity given she's going on the attack further in today newspaper

That's her right of course and I'm not even criticising it but the whole what about the Tories, it's unfair thing that we have a tendency to do doesn't help anything unfortunately


It's not 'whataboutery', it's comparing two comments - one an innocuous insult, the other advocating murdering a Labour MP - in recent days, and the media reaction to each.

Like I said, even a relatively anonymous, minor Labour MP makes a joke about blowing Tories up with a bomb, and there'd be front-page outrage in the right-wing media and BBC coverage before you could say 'Grand Hotel, Brighton'.


Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #976 on: Today at 01:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:01:22 pm
I'm not sure you're right Nobby.

The other charges are legitimate. It doesn't necessarily mean they are true (though I personally think they are). But politics wouldn't be worth anything if you couldn't point out that your opponent is a racist or a misogynist.

But 'scum' is beyond the pale. Like 'vermin' is. In politics it's the language of totalitarianism. Stalin could not open his mouth, for example, without such words tumbling out.

it may do more harm than good, who knows - but Im fully behind her use of words
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,261
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #977 on: Today at 01:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:06:42 pm
it may do more harm than good, who knows - but Im fully behind her use of words

Plenty are for sure. But none of the people Labour needs.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,888
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #978 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:05:23 pm

It's not 'whataboutery', it's comparing two comments - one an innocuous insult, the other advocating murdering a Labour MP - in recent days, and the media reaction to each.

Like I said, even a relatively anonymous, minor Labour MP makes a joke about blowing Tories up with a bomb, and there'd be front-page outrage in the right-wing media and BBC coverage before you could say 'Grand Hotel, Brighton'.

It's not whataboutery but crying about it is pretty pointless in my opinion. Labour have a lot more to prove than the Tories. We can moan about media coverage but I know that my dad as someone who voted for the Tories last election but has always been a floating voter is much more likely to care about and be bothered by what Rayner said than what the Tory guy said. Without putting too much importance on my dad, that's the only thing that matters.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #979 on: Today at 01:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:09:58 pm
Plenty are for sure. But none of the people Labour needs.


labour isnt in a position to pick n choose who it needs

if I was poorly stuck in bed on GE day and it was pissing down, those comments would spur me on to get out and vote

Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #980 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm »
Pretty pointless worrying about the moral high ground in a country that voted for Johnson.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,808
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #981 on: Today at 01:31:57 pm »
I rarely dip into the politics threads as I don't tend to enjoy the vitriol that often accompanies the discussion.

But I think it's very hard to judge the current Labour leadership objectively. Jeremy Corbyn was very, very clear on what he stood for, and what Labour as a party stood for under his leadership. It was a return to a more left-wing, socialist Labour party. One of the reasons everyone knew what Corbyn stood for was because the media amplified into to the nth degree, either positively (to some extent, in the Guardian) or negatively (pretty much everyone else). It presented a stark political choice between the Tory right and the Labour left. This energised the young, left leaning vote in a way I've never seen in my lifetime, which was wonderful to see.

But they were always fighting an uphill battle against a right-wing media and a nation who are, ultimately, conservative leaning. Broadly speaking. The loss of Scotland to the SNP is a big blow to Labour - a party with left-wing political views of course, but still a load of seats Labour can't win, which will be exacerbated if they leave the union. Then you add Brexit to the bonfire, a one-off political issue which was so ruthlessly divisive. And you never quite felt that you knew where Corbyn's Labour stood on the issue, or by the time he'd made his position clearer it was all over bar the shouting. Boris had "delivered Brexit"; he was perceived as a success to that end, whether you agree with that or not.

The difficulty lies in splitting the politics from the politician in Corbyn. He was vilified by the right wing press to the extent he was never going to be seen by the middle ground as a credible prime-minister. But the resurgent left-wing politics he has left behind are still associated with him, to their detriment. And so Labour elect a "safe pair of hands", someone far more palatable to those whose votes Labour need to sway to actually win an election. But with him comes a policy shift, also presumably to set about winning back some of that middle ground, or those lost northern stronghold.

And now Labour are left horribly split as a party between the left and the centre-left, between those who want to pick up and run with what Corbyn left behind, and those who fear his legacy could taint Labour's electoral chances for years. It's an absolute fucking nightmare and the perception of Boris as a "success" for the government's delivery of a vaccine roll out at pace, whilst other countries struggle to catch-up, is another bitter pill to swallow.

So I have no idea what to think of Starmer. The last 18 months has presented a political landscape unlike any other. This has presented some opportunities in opposition but also created a thin-ice of not wanting to overly politicise a health crisis, and has ended up with the Government somehow in credit with the population despite many miss-steps in the response to the pandemic which have cost many lives. Things that would have brought a government down 15-20 years ago are just run roughshod over now; the legacy of Trump politics.

I just don't think that the general public are very interested in what Labour are putting out there at the moment. If he tried to do something eye-catching and dramatic, the conservative, reactionary public would be suspicious. If he tries to do something solid and competent, it's not sufficiently newsworthy to be interesting. As it is Labour are muddling along, trying to maintain the kind of delicate balance in their politics which the Tories struggled for years with as regards Europe.

For me the only kind of leader who could potentially deliver a Labour government at this time would be someone who could pursue something closer to the policy approach of the last Labour election programme with the broad appeal of being likeable, fairly young, competent and trustworthy. I have no idea who that is and would welcome their appearance on the political stage right now.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:41 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,551
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #982 on: Today at 03:25:30 pm »
Can't disagree with any of that Jersey, it's a great post!

Starmer is making changes though, Louise Ellman has rejoined the party and it looks like the faith in the Jewish community is bring restored.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,354
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #983 on: Today at 03:44:31 pm »
The key parts of Corbyn's platform which have shifted are a rejection of the two campism in foreign policy, the 'socialism in one country' ideals which feed into Lexiter ideology (if you're still out there give us a wave!), and a rejection of the populist and conspiratorial framing of everything being rigged. There's not much else which has changed whatsoever (cynics would say that's because everything else was what Corbynism borrowed to flesh out its domestic policies). The audience being targeted has changed, which is difficult for some I know, but that's part of winning people over to the ideas. And there's also been a lot of thinking around how to present ideas which can be delivered by a Labour government rather than presenting a wishlist to the electorate. But beyond surface presentation, this isn't really a huge shift at all in where Labour is coming from. It's the best of what Corbynism offered (think 'Our Town' ads) but without the baggage inherent to having those people running a political party. I think people like Andrew Fisher are slowly coming to recognise that too, in fairness to him.

edit: eg worth a read of James Mills (one of Corbyn and McDonnell's advisors) realising what Reeves is up to: https://twitter.com/JamesMills1984/status/1442106981674717193
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:29 pm by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,808
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #984 on: Today at 04:31:42 pm »
I think it's quite scary if you think that there hasn't been an outwardly left-wing government in the UK since 1979.

The Labour party decided to modify their politics and rebrand in order to cosy up to the establishment media and ensure a sufficiency of backing under Blair. And this was on top of a disastrous and deeply unpopular Tory Government between 1992 and 1997. I don't want to get into a debate about the merits of Blair's government but you can see the uphill battle that any Labour leadership embracing a genuinely left-wing approach takes. The UK (and England in particular) is right-leaning. In the last 100 years you have:
-two Labour minority governments in the 1920s, a total of about 3 years;
-Attlee's government in the postwar period, a a total of about 6 years;
-Wilson's government 1964-1970, a total of 6 years;
-Wilson/Callaghan's government 1974-79, a total of 5 years;
-Then Blair/Brown.

If you discount the latter, that's 21 years of left-wing Labour government in 100 years, vs 52 or so years of Tory government, with the remainder being Blair/Brown (however you interpret that) plus national governments in the war/postwar periods. It doesn't give one much optimism if you're left leaning for the future, especially if Scotland leaves the UK.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,354
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #985 on: Today at 04:41:16 pm »
Most of the 2019 Tory vote was economically left wing. It's a riddle for anyone seeking to define 'the left' any particular way outside an objective measure.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #986 on: Today at 04:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:41:16 pm
Most of the 2019 Tory vote was economically left wing. It's a riddle for anyone seeking to define 'the left' any particular way outside an objective measure.

Could you expand on that Zeb?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #987 on: Today at 04:58:30 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:31:42 pm
I think it's quite scary if you think that there hasn't been an outwardly left-wing government in the UK since 1979.

The Labour party decided to modify their politics and rebrand in order to cosy up to the establishment media and ensure a sufficiency of backing under Blair. And this was on top of a disastrous and deeply unpopular Tory Government between 1992 and 1997. I don't want to get into a debate about the merits of Blair's government but you can see the uphill battle that any Labour leadership embracing a genuinely left-wing approach takes. The UK (and England in particular) is right-leaning. In the last 100 years you have:
-two Labour minority governments in the 1920s, a total of about 3 years;
-Attlee's government in the postwar period, a a total of about 6 years;
-Wilson's government 1964-1970, a total of 6 years;
-Wilson/Callaghan's government 1974-79, a total of 5 years;
-Then Blair/Brown.

If you discount the latter, that's 21 years of left-wing Labour government in 100 years, vs 52 or so years of Tory government, with the remainder being Blair/Brown (however you interpret that) plus national governments in the war/postwar periods. It doesn't give one much optimism if you're left leaning for the future, especially if Scotland leaves the UK.


I wouldn't put the 74-79 government as left-wing - especially so at the latter end under Callaghan, who sought to drag the Labour Party to the right.

Economically, Labour were a total shambles throughout the 70's and before.

In terms of actual policy (using today's definitions) I think the only effectively left-wing government was the post-war Atlee government - but that's more to do with how far right the Overton Window has moved*

* economically speaking; socially speaking, it's moved a long way to the left
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #988 on: Today at 05:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:42:47 pm
Could you expand on that Zeb?


I think it relates to polling done on specific policy areas, which supported policy positions that are left-of-centre (like strong and properly-funded public services, the NHS remaining a public service, taxation that is in essence redistributionist, etc)

I wouldn't say 'a majority', but certainly a majority of those who have switched from Labour to Tory since the 00's.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,354
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #989 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:42:47 pm
Could you expand on that Zeb?

Electorate as a whole (so general terms) is economically left wing on the scales used by surveys done to monitor the electorate through the decades. They're also socially conservative (same thing - but clear trend from 90s into becoming more socially liberal (think gay marriage as one issue which has shifted)). So if you're trying to define the left then you do have to take a very broad view of who the left are, and that the issues which shape how they vote may not actually be solely along left/right or liberal/conservative lines. Under our system you need to make a coalition within the Labour party which spans that broad view and then some more again because if you reduce 'the left' down to a purity test then you end up with the tiny hard left party of other European democracies wondering why it can't form a government all by itself.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 