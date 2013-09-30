I like Raynor, I voted for her, I think she is an asset to parliament, but fuck me. Massive weekend this, and silly shite like this isn't needed!



But... Starner should just laugh it off and say Angela being Angela. Make a joke of it, like Johnson would.



Its not in his personality to do that, if would just come across as fake.I quite like the odd firebrand leftwing MP but they have no place in the hierarchy of a party that is serious about being elected.It's a sad state the Labour party is in and i think it's not only beyond Starmer but it's beyond anybody. The disconnect between hardcore Labour supporters (both left and some of the right) and the general population is stark and growing, it could even now be permanent.Social and cultural separation between leftwing people and the rest of the population seems to be hardening which means there are fewer avenues for Labour's voice to be heard. Unfortunately when it is heard it's radicals hurling abuse at anybody who doesn't wholeheartedly agree with everything they say. Its very ugly. Its this normalisation of abuse in left wing circles that lays the background for Raynors comments, in the context where she said them the language would actually be mild.Starmer wont be PM unless he can first show he can run the party with even a basic sheen of unity and respect. Thats impossible though as so many in the party genuinely hate each other. That's the standout emotion emitting from the Labour party now, Hate.This conference should have been Starmers Kinnock conference, with a line in the sand drawn and a newer more optimistic party moving forward. He's not got it in him though, for the same reason he cant just laugh off Raynors comments like Johnson would do, its not his personality.I hope im wrong but i doubt it, the Tories are in for good now.