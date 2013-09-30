Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.3%)
Good
30 (13.9%)
Average
74 (34.3%)
Poor
42 (19.4%)
Awful
49 (22.7%)
Too early to say
16 (7.4%)

Total Members Voted: 216

Keir Starmer: your views?

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 01:04:46 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 11:56:02 am
I like Raynor, I voted for her, I think she is an asset to parliament, but fuck me. Massive weekend this, and silly shite like this isn't needed!

But... Starner should just laugh it off and say Angela being Angela. Make a joke of it, like Johnson would.

Its not in his personality to do that, if would just come across as fake.

I quite like the odd firebrand leftwing MP but they have no place in the hierarchy of a party that is serious about being elected.

It's a sad state the Labour party is in and i think it's not only beyond Starmer but it's beyond anybody. The disconnect between hardcore Labour supporters (both left and some of the right) and the general population is stark and growing, it could even now be permanent.

Social and cultural separation between leftwing people and the rest of the population seems to be hardening which means there are fewer avenues for Labour's voice to be heard. Unfortunately when it is heard it's radicals hurling abuse at anybody who doesn't wholeheartedly agree with everything they say. Its very ugly. Its this normalisation of abuse in left wing circles that lays the background for Raynors comments, in the context where she said them the language would actually be mild.

Starmer wont be PM unless he can first show he can run the party with even a basic sheen of unity and respect. Thats impossible though as so many in the party genuinely hate each other. That's the standout emotion emitting from the Labour party now, Hate.

This conference should have been Starmers Kinnock conference, with a line in the sand drawn and a newer more optimistic party moving forward. He's not got it in him though, for the same reason he cant just laugh off Raynors comments like Johnson would do, its not his personality.

I hope im wrong but i doubt it, the Tories are in for good now.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 01:15:31 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 01:04:29 pm
Think that's the point of this proposal from Labour. Budget Responsibility doesn't look at individual things really to judge whether it's a good idea or not, it's focused more on the overall government spending and implications of that. Audit Office and MPs don't get to question the spending at that level of detail until long after it's happened. So having an independent auditor writing a report ahead of time makes it a bit less politically palatable to give your family nice contracts for not a lot of work if politicians know it's going to be put out in real time. Whether there's drawbacks to it, is everything reducible to 'value for money'?, I'm going to have to edumacate myself about with the counterarguments I'm already seeing from some who've done work around similar things.

I think the office itself was only introduced in the Cameron/Osborne years when we were pretending that a global financial crisis was somehow caused by Labour's spending and that knocking up a community centre in the Midlands directly led to Lehman Brothers collapsing. Labour should probably have nipped that in the bud back then, but I haven't read Reeves suggestion yet so maybe they do address similar concerns.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 01:27:37 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:22:36 pm
Nail head

Some now trying to claim that shes just speaking how working class people speak.  Which I find spectacularly insulting to working class people.

She said it herself. "It's a phrase you would hear very often in northern working-class towns. We'd even say it jovially to other people" she told Sky. What's bad about this is not just that it could indeed be said to be insulting to working-class people ("You said it love, not me. I don't use that kind of language"). But it also seems to contain a weird apology (the "jovial" bit). Much better to come right out and say "I'm sorry", and "I recognise that democratic politics would be impossible if everybody used that language to describe their political opponents."   

I like Raynor. She's an asset to Labour. But she fucked up there.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 01:40:10 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 01:15:31 pm
I think the office itself was only introduced in the Cameron/Osborne years when we were pretending that a global financial crisis was somehow caused by Labour's spending and that knocking up a community centre in the Midlands directly led to Lehman Brothers collapsing. Labour should probably have nipped that in the bud back then, but I haven't read Reeves suggestion yet so maybe they do address similar concerns.

Yeah, I remember getting all sorts of shit on here for saying it back in 2009/10 and now we've just gone through a pandemic where the Tories have embraced what was argued then. There's a weird tension there between appeasing the perceptions of Labour spending all the money (heh) while also having room to do what's needed in a hurry. Maybe this Office of Value for Money is a smarter way to do that than tying yourself to Tory spending plans for a Parliament? Horizon for manifesto promises, and priorities, are going to be over four or five years at most so it's going to be tightly thought through anyway. Part of the reason to move to something done months ahead of an election rather than try to cobble one together where everyone gets their favorite policy into it.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 01:47:11 pm
Well it's certainly the language I use. Probably wasn't wise though. As to its impact on the next election - somewhere between just below and just above zero, but probably closer to the lower estimate. The vast majority of the electorate will have forgotten about it and the rest will never have even known about it in the first place.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 02:00:14 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 01:04:46 pm
I hope im wrong but i doubt it, the Tories are in for good now.

Nah. They wont be in government by the end of this decade.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 02:16:11 pm
I don't think this Angela Raynor uproar will do as much harm as people think. the news isn't just focussing on her Scum comment, it's also bringing more attention to the Torys giving their m8s and family billions of tax payers money in backhanders while letting children go hungry due to poverty. 
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 02:38:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:22:36 pm
Nail head

Some now trying to claim that shes just speaking how working class people speak.  Which I find spectacularly insulting to working class people.

Ive just done an unscientific RAWK search on "Vermin"  50 pages and not many are talking about actual rats

it seems a reasonable statement
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 02:53:45 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:38:19 pm
Ive just done an unscientific RAWK search on "Vermin"  50 pages and not many are talking about actual rats

it seems a reasonable statement
;D

I dont think anyone here is going to be voting Tory though.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 02:56:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:53:45 pm
;D

I dont think anyone here is going to be voting Tory though.

I will now - just to enhance my point  ;)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 02:57:23 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:56:53 pm
I will now - just to enhance my point  ;)
:lmao

Made me laugh there. ;D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/tory-james-gray-apologises-sick-25074594


Dont worry Angela one of the Vermin has made you yesterdays news 
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 03:14:15 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/tory-james-gray-apologises-sick-25074594


Dont worry Angela one of the Vermin has made you yesterdays news 
And that was an even worse comment
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 03:24:13 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/tory-james-gray-apologises-sick-25074594


Dont worry Angela one of the Vermin has made you yesterdays news 

"Angela Raynor, are you disgusted by what James Gray just said?"

"Errr..........."
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:24:13 pm
"Angela Raynor, are you disgusted by what James Gray just said?"

"Errr..........."

Grays comment is definitely worse though
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 03:40:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm
Grays comment is definitely worse though

Maybe.

But Labour, thanks to Raynor, is hardly in a position to point it out.

And the same will be true the next time Johnson makes some foul personal remark about a group of people he doesn't like.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 03:53:41 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:40:26 pm
Maybe.

But Labour, thanks to Raynor, is hardly in a position to point it out.

And the same will be true the next time Johnson makes some foul personal remark about a group of people he doesn't like.
I think it will be interesting, Labour can turn this on it's head if they handle it properly by making the right arguments to defend themselves while attacking the Torys hypocrisy.
So Raynor is being accused of calling all Tory voters scum when she calls Johnson Scum, so are all Labour voters traitors and communists as that's the insults they threw at Corbyn, we have to be fair here, those accusations were thrown at Corbyn and not all Labour voters, the same reasoning should be applied to Raynors comments, she accused Johnson of being scum not Tory voters.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 06:27:08 pm
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 06:45:55 pm
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 06:46:51 pm
Hope the journalist presses charges. I almost ended up in a libel thing with serial fantasist Greenstein, and I think still JVL's deputy chair, but he retracted and we were advised not to continue because he's broke and so costs would fall on us. He actually has taken people to court himself and left them with massive costs when he then turns round and says 'I can only pay the costs back at £2 a week'. Anyways. Lovely people, as others on here know too.

Setting aside the substance, thought Shabana Mahmood's summary and defence of the proposed changes was very, very good today. Very effective public speaking.



Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 06:49:54 pm
The political Editor of LBC

How many ways can they fuck up :butt
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:27:08 pm
https://twitter.com/theousherwood/status/1442174518215299075?s=20

Well this isn't good...

Enjoyed the instant denial of the actual proof from the tight T-shirt c*nt and former Tory/Lib Dem Bastani.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm
Enjoyed the instant denial of the actual proof from the tight T-shirt c*nt and former Tory/Lib Dem Bastani.

Bastani is ex Tory?

how do Sarkar and Walker reconcile with that



Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:27:08 pm
https://twitter.com/theousherwood/status/1442174518215299075?s=20

Well this isn't good...

I might be being thick, but what actually happened there?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 07:25:55 pm
Starmer reforms approved by Labour members; 53.67% to 46.33%.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 07:36:15 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm
I might be being thick, but what actually happened there?

A journalist for LBC was forcibly removed and assaulted at a Labour fringe meeting by someone who has been suspended by the party for anti-semitism

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:25:55 pm
Starmer reforms approved by Labour members; 53.67% to 46.33%.

To immediate shouts of rigging from Bastani and co

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm
Bastani is ex Tory?

how do Sarkar and Walker reconcile with that





Probably from the cash they earn from it
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 08:01:23 pm
A huge win for the future of the Labour Party.

If Starmer achieves nothing apart from this and kicking out the antisemites, his reign will have been a success.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 08:06:32 pm
So the headlines out of conference so far are internal squabbling over the party rulebook, the deputy leader ranting about Tory scum and some culture war bullshit.

And then they wonder why they never win elections. Absolutely fucking useless from top to bottom, the lot of them.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm
Bastani is ex Tory?

how do Sarkar and Walker reconcile with that

He's not and has never been. I knocked on doors with him, for Labour, in 2010. This is the time people say he voted Lib Dem.

You can call him many things, but he's not a Tory, and has never been. He's got some questionable conduct on Twitter definitely, but he's no Tory.

Circa is talking out the back of his neck.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm
He wrote an article praising IDS in 2009. As a conservative and under the name Aaron Peters. He claims his words, which were printed in the UCL student conservative society's rag, were edited.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 08:37:46 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
He's not and has never been. I knocked on doors with him, for Labour, in 2010. This is the time people say he voted Lib Dem.

You can call him many things, but he's not a Tory, and has never been. He's got some questionable conduct on Twitter definitely, but he's no Tory.

Circa is talking out the back of his neck.
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm
He wrote an article praising IDS in 2009. As a conservative and under the name Aaron Peters. He claims his words, which were printed in the UCL student conservative society's rag, were edited.
Oh.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 08:43:41 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:37:46 pm
Oh.

To be fair, it's before the student demos Bastani joined in with (which have raised questions about the validity of his postgraduate qualification - you're not meant to study yourself after all...) and so likely before his move into left wing politics with his new friends. I don't think moving into and out of parties should be a bad thing, but if you've praised 'workfare' in the past then maybe a bit of honesty about it is helpful all round.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 08:46:02 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:53:41 pm
I think it will be interesting, Labour can turn this on it's head if they handle it properly by making the right arguments to defend themselves while attacking the Torys hypocrisy.
So Raynor is being accused of calling all Tory voters scum when she calls Johnson Scum, so are all Labour voters traitors and communists as that's the insults they threw at Corbyn, we have to be fair here, those accusations were thrown at Corbyn and not all Labour voters, the same reasoning should be applied to Raynors comments, she accused Johnson of being scum not Tory voters.


Great post.

Meanwhile Starmer alienates way more 'former red wall voter' with that bollocks about people shouldn't say anything about women and cervixes.

It's idiotic, fact-contorting shite like this that causes the most damage to Labour's electoral chances.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 08:51:57 pm
How is saying the statement "only women have cervixes" isnt right bollocks? He probably should have gone more into the question criticising what Duffield has said but I don't get how he's wrong with what he's said...
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm
Happy with the constitutional changes. Bad news for the nutcases who'd like to follow Corbyn's example and parade their skeletons before the labour movement.

Was it worth the hassle though? I really don't know.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 09:37:06 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm
Happy with the constitutional changes. Bad news for the nutcases who'd like to follow Corbyn's example and parade their skeletons before the labour movement.

Was it worth the hassle though? I really don't know.

I think it's achieved its goals and will accelerate some things by demonstrating where the power to pass things through conference now sits. The EHRC stuff obviously, as the unions recognised, had to be passed today. Some of the other bunfights I'm less sure about, the argument that an election isn't close cuts both ways, but it's on Starmer to now do something with it, isn't it? He's enthused the activist base which was organising to support him, and has receipts to show (the bulk of) the PLP, but that's a very niche audience.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 12:17:13 am
Paula Surridge pointing out one of the problems Labour has to find a way to navigate. Today's polling from Opinium:



Get involved in the Brexit or pandemic debates and that'll dominate. So it's whether Labour can get people agreeing with, "Doesn't matter which caused it, this government has screwed it up."
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 01:01:45 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:17:13 am
Paula Surridge pointing out one of the problems Labour has to find a way to navigate. Today's polling from Opinium:



Get involved in the Brexit or pandemic debates and that'll dominate. So it's whether Labour can get people agreeing with, "Doesn't matter which caused it, this government has screwed it up."
I think Labour MPs all need to be ready with good answers to obvious questions when Labour lays all the blame for the Chaos on this government.
The Torys will say first you lay the blame on Brexit now you're blaming this government, make your mind up blah blah blah.
Both claims are correct, the problems were caused by Brexit but this incompetent government decided to pass all responsibility for solving all the Brexit problems  they created onto the private sector.
IDS is kicking off telling everyone not to blame Brexit, am not 100% certain but am pretty sure it was him who told us we shouldn't be worrying about all these problems before we left the EU as they will all sort themselves out in time. that says it all. it led to where we are today, the government put all the responsibility on solving Brexit problems onto the Private sector, the supply chain problems etc etc had to be solved by the industries themselves, the Torys were still taking this attitude up to a few weeks ago.  Tory Minister says shortage of Drivers? then just hire or train up some more.  yeah that attitude went well when they asked people to pick for Britain as UK Farming collapsed.


 

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 02:32:08 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:01:45 am
I think Labour MPs all need to be ready with good answers to obvious questions when Labour lays all the blame for the Chaos on this government.
The Torys will say first you lay the blame on Brexit now you're blaming this government, make your mind up blah blah blah.
Both claims are correct, the problems were caused by Brexit but this incompetent government decided to pass all responsibility for solving all the Brexit problems  they created onto the private sector.
IDS is kicking off telling everyone not to blame Brexit, am not 100% certain but am pretty sure it was him who told us we shouldn't be worrying about all these problems before we left the EU as they will all sort themselves out in time. that says it all. it led to where we are today, the government put all the responsibility on solving Brexit problems onto the Private sector, the supply chain problems etc etc had to be solved by the industries themselves, the Torys were still taking this attitude up to a few weeks ago.  Tory Minister says shortage of Drivers? then just hire or train up some more.  yeah that attitude went well when they asked people to pick for Britain as UK Farming collapsed.

Aye, you're right, the framing is oversimplistic. Although I suppose it's that Labour need a simple story of their own to tell. Was having a chat with someone about it over the weekend. Thatcher went with Labour economic failure to contrast with Tory competence and moderation. Blair on Tory weakness/corruption and division to contrast against Labour's optimism for the future and the party having changed. Cameron went with Labour economic failure and his party having changed. You can kind of see the framework of what Starmer is trying to do but actually doing it effectively is the hard part.

(NB not saying the election messages were actually true heh Thatcher quoting St.Francis as she went into Downing Street not related to what she did in office either...)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 03:07:37 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:32:08 am
Aye, you're right, the framing is oversimplistic. Although I suppose it's that Labour need a simple story of their own to tell. Was having a chat with someone about it over the weekend. Thatcher went with Labour economic failure to contrast with Tory competence and moderation. Blair on Tory weakness/corruption and division to contrast against Labour's optimism for the future and the party having changed. Cameron went with Labour economic failure and his party having changed. You can kind of see the framework of what Starmer is trying to do but actually doing it effectively is the hard part.

(NB not saying the election messages were actually true heh Thatcher quoting St.Francis as she went into Downing Street not related to what she did in office either...)
Yeah, it does have to be a simple comparison the public can nod along with. it's what the Torys have always done in my life time, try to absolve themselves from as much responsibility as possible. pointing out the serious impact this has on running the country and debt is a bit much to get over.
 
Hillary Benn thinks Starmer should make Brexit a election issue, I agree with him but no need for any announcement, I thought that would happen naturally when the effects of Brexit started to hit, WTO will have something to say about the Torys Brexit by the next election as well but the point is the Torys awful attitude made the problems of Brexit, Pandemic, NHS  etc far worse as the attitude is to let these problems sort themselves out by themselves. they only act when the s,, starts hitting the fan forcing them to do something,  it's down to incompetence, they are not fit to govern.

