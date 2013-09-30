Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.3%)
Good
30 (13.9%)
Average
74 (34.3%)
Poor
42 (19.4%)
Awful
49 (22.7%)
Too early to say
16 (7.4%)

Total Members Voted: 216

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 29649 times)

Online Bobsackamano

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #920 on: Today at 01:04:46 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 11:56:02 am
I like Raynor, I voted for her, I think she is an asset to parliament, but fuck me. Massive weekend this, and silly shite like this isn't needed!

But... Starner should just laugh it off and say Angela being Angela. Make a joke of it, like Johnson would.

Its not in his personality to do that, if would just come across as fake.

I quite like the odd firebrand leftwing MP but they have no place in the hierarchy of a party that is serious about being elected.

It's a sad state the Labour party is in and i think it's not only beyond Starmer but it's beyond anybody. The disconnect between hardcore Labour supporters (both left and some of the right) and the general population is stark and growing, it could even now be permanent.

Social and cultural separation between leftwing people and the rest of the population seems to be hardening which means there are fewer avenues for Labour's voice to be heard. Unfortunately when it is heard it's radicals hurling abuse at anybody who doesn't wholeheartedly agree with everything they say. Its very ugly. Its this normalisation of abuse in left wing circles that lays the background for Raynors comments, in the context where she said them the language would actually be mild.

Starmer wont be PM unless he can first show he can run the party with even a basic sheen of unity and respect. Thats impossible though as so many in the party genuinely hate each other. That's the standout emotion emitting from the Labour party now, Hate.

This conference should have been Starmers Kinnock conference, with a line in the sand drawn and a newer more optimistic party moving forward. He's not got it in him though, for the same reason he cant just laugh off Raynors comments like Johnson would do, its not his personality.

I hope im wrong but i doubt it, the Tories are in for good now.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #921 on: Today at 01:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:04:29 pm
Think that's the point of this proposal from Labour. Budget Responsibility doesn't look at individual things really to judge whether it's a good idea or not, it's focused more on the overall government spending and implications of that. Audit Office and MPs don't get to question the spending at that level of detail until long after it's happened. So having an independent auditor writing a report ahead of time makes it a bit less politically palatable to give your family nice contracts for not a lot of work if politicians know it's going to be put out in real time. Whether there's drawbacks to it, is everything reducible to 'value for money'?, I'm going to have to edumacate myself about with the counterarguments I'm already seeing from some who've done work around similar things.

I think the office itself was only introduced in the Cameron/Osborne years when we were pretending that a global financial crisis was somehow caused by Labour's spending and that knocking up a community centre in the Midlands directly led to Lehman Brothers collapsing. Labour should probably have nipped that in the bud back then, but I haven't read Reeves suggestion yet so maybe they do address similar concerns.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #922 on: Today at 01:27:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:22:36 pm
Nail head

Some now trying to claim that shes just speaking how working class people speak.  Which I find spectacularly insulting to working class people.

She said it herself. "It's a phrase you would hear very often in northern working-class towns. We'd even say it jovially to other people" she told Sky. What's bad about this is not just that it could indeed be said to be insulting to working-class people ("You said it love, not me. I don't use that kind of language"). But it also seems to contain a weird apology (the "jovial" bit). Much better to come right out and say "I'm sorry", and "I recognise that democratic politics would be impossible if everybody used that language to describe their political opponents."   

I like Raynor. She's an asset to Labour. But she fucked up there.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #923 on: Today at 01:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:15:31 pm
I think the office itself was only introduced in the Cameron/Osborne years when we were pretending that a global financial crisis was somehow caused by Labour's spending and that knocking up a community centre in the Midlands directly led to Lehman Brothers collapsing. Labour should probably have nipped that in the bud back then, but I haven't read Reeves suggestion yet so maybe they do address similar concerns.

Yeah, I remember getting all sorts of shit on here for saying it back in 2009/10 and now we've just gone through a pandemic where the Tories have embraced what was argued then. There's a weird tension there between appeasing the perceptions of Labour spending all the money (heh) while also having room to do what's needed in a hurry. Maybe this Office of Value for Money is a smarter way to do that than tying yourself to Tory spending plans for a Parliament? Horizon for manifesto promises, and priorities, are going to be over four or five years at most so it's going to be tightly thought through anyway. Part of the reason to move to something done months ahead of an election rather than try to cobble one together where everyone gets their favorite policy into it.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #924 on: Today at 01:47:11 pm »
Well it's certainly the language I use. Probably wasn't wise though. As to its impact on the next election - somewhere between just below and just above zero, but probably closer to the lower estimate. The vast majority of the electorate will have forgotten about it and the rest will never have even known about it in the first place.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #925 on: Today at 02:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:04:46 pm
I hope im wrong but i doubt it, the Tories are in for good now.

Nah. They wont be in government by the end of this decade.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #926 on: Today at 02:16:11 pm »
I don't think this Angela Raynor uproar will do as much harm as people think. the news isn't just focussing on her Scum comment, it's also bringing more attention to the Torys giving their m8s and family billions of tax payers money in backhanders while letting children go hungry due to poverty. 
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #927 on: Today at 02:38:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:22:36 pm
Nail head

Some now trying to claim that shes just speaking how working class people speak.  Which I find spectacularly insulting to working class people.

Ive just done an unscientific RAWK search on "Vermin"  50 pages and not many are talking about actual rats

it seems a reasonable statement
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #928 on: Today at 02:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:38:19 pm
Ive just done an unscientific RAWK search on "Vermin"  50 pages and not many are talking about actual rats

it seems a reasonable statement
;D

I dont think anyone here is going to be voting Tory though.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #929 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:53:45 pm
;D

I dont think anyone here is going to be voting Tory though.

I will now - just to enhance my point  ;)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #930 on: Today at 02:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:56:53 pm
I will now - just to enhance my point  ;)
:lmao

Made me laugh there. ;D
