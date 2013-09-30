I'm not asking for tub thumping, I'm talking about ideas, I'd be more impressed if he had a plan to start win back Scotland, a serious attempt to end the crisis in care, ideas about the NHS which people can get behind, a plan to win back the red wall that doesn't start with lets pander to the most backwards, how do we connect with people who feel so disaffected they've moved away from labour, falling for the siren call of the likes of Farage but who are desperate for Labour to take their concerns seriously not for him to wave Engerland flags and patronise them. Easy no but it's too simplistic to just blame Corbyn any more than Miliband. The party should be talking about why we lost Scotland and the north not pandering to Svengalis trying to change leadership colleges etc. Starmer had the chance to unite the party instead he chose to fight internal battles first Don't take it too literallyI'm not asking for tub thumping, I'm talking about ideas, I'd be more impressed if he had a plan to start win back Scotland, a serious attempt to end the crisis in care, ideas about the NHS which people can get behind, a plan to win back the red wall that doesn't start with lets pander to the most backwards, how do we connect with people who feel so disaffected they've moved away from labour, falling for the siren call of the likes of Farage but who are desperate for Labour to take their concerns seriously not for him to wave Engerland flags and patronise them. Easy no but it's too simplistic to just blame Corbyn any more than Miliband. The party should be talking about why we lost Scotland and the north not pandering to Svengalis trying to change leadership colleges etc. Starmer had the chance to unite the party instead he chose to fight internal battles first



Is it possible to win back Scotland, IMO, those days are gone for now, only people I know from Scotland come from Glasgow, they despise the Torys. hate Brexit, they still speak positively about Labour but they want Independence so vote SNP. I doubt if Labour policy's would win them back, am not clued up to know how the rest of Scotland feels, I assume opinions differ all over the country, imo the problem isn't about them voting SNP, the problem is the position Labour will be in if Scotland becomes independent, it's roughly 58 anti Tory seats lost in Parliament. I understand where they are coming from, feel a lot of the same anger myself and would find it hard not to support independence, only thing that would stop me is I don't think no good will come from it in the future.It's 4 yrs till the next GE and ive edited my post down to avoid doom and gloom., are we going to spend that time ignoring what went wrong the last 6 yrs , I haven't changed my opinion from 2019, a Labour government would improve things dramatically but anyone expecting a Labour government to step in and bring big change is in for a big disappointment. Labour will be doing brilliantly if they were able to take us back to 2015. things will look far different in 2024,If we can make some of the changes Nobbys calling for then things would look a lot brighter, claw back some of the hidden trillions stashed away to avoid tax. all pointed out before the referendum but ignored by many.Am not looking for policy's right now, I want a full on attack on the serious flaws in our political system. sort them out and all the good things will follow. calling for more policy's always seems to be seen as the answer to all our problems. attacking the Torys policy by pointing out where they are wrong is the policy of the opposition, he will be asked what he would do, he answers those questions, I want the UK out of this vicious cycle of self harm. Agree or not Starmers trying to put the Labour party on the right footing. it won't be lack of policy's that upsets me, I take policy's that will improve the NHS, Care. Education for granted from all Labour governments, it will be if he fails to tackle what went wrong in our political system from 2015-2021 onwards.