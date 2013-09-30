Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.3%)
Good
30 (13.9%)
Average
74 (34.3%)
Poor
42 (19.4%)
Awful
49 (22.7%)
Too early to say
16 (7.4%)

Total Members Voted: 216

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 29304 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #880 on: September 24, 2021, 05:27:30 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on September 24, 2021, 04:05:26 pm
Inflation rising, queues at petrol stations, benefits cut, Xmas shortages, Johnson denied a deal with the US and what will be the main focus of Labour conference the unnecessary rule change Starmer wants to push and unnecessary in-fighting. Starmer is in control this is down to him, he could have placated the left but he chose to poke hem with a stick, no wonder people are pissed off on the sites that Andy and Sangria seem to live on.


If Johnson goes for a snap election no ones arsed about Labour rule changes. Corbyn rightly got stick fo ignoring Brexit now the Starmer ban on mentioning it is glossed over, not even a; people voted by small majority for Brexit no one expected the disastrous implementation from Johnson and co comes out.


the NHS is being ruined by the false markets andsemi-privatisation of so many of the lucrative services, while we pick up the cost of the necessary losses, yet Starmer essay is in praise of joint public private sector partnerships in health, these are the policies he needs to be nailing not schoolboy essays in platitudes and airey thinking.
i

People forget Corbyn leadership was begat by the electoral failure of Labour, No one expected him to win, least of all the left or they wouldn't have put Corbyn forward he was hardly going to be the person you'd choose, personality wise or politically. He was elected because people were sick of grey politicians and hat does Starmer offer, I'll be greyer than grey, Grey is my colour. He's a grey man out of his depth
What's Grey got to do with it, being Grey certainly doesn't mean your out of your depth, if people prefer rousing feel good speeches then that's up to them, I heard and had enough of them many years ago, don't get me wrong, am in favour of great passionate speech's but I don't let the emotion get in the way of actually considering the implications of what they are saying, history taught us that lesson many years ago.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #881 on: September 24, 2021, 05:40:18 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on September 24, 2021, 04:05:26 pm
Inflation rising, queues at petrol stations, benefits cut, Xmas shortages, Johnson denied a deal with the US and what will be the main focus of Labour conference the unnecessary rule change Starmer wants to push and unnecessary in-fighting. Starmer is in control this is down to him, he could have placated the left but he chose to poke hem with a stick, no wonder people are pissed off on the sites that Andy and Sangria seem to live on.


If Johnson goes for a snap election no ones arsed about Labour rule changes. Corbyn rightly got stick fo ignoring Brexit now the Starmer ban on mentioning it is glossed over, not even a; people voted by small majority for Brexit no one expected the disastrous implementation from Johnson and co comes out.


the NHS is being ruined by the false markets andsemi-privatisation of so many of the lucrative services, while we pick up the cost of the necessary losses, yet Starmer essay is in praise of joint public private sector partnerships in health, these are the policies he needs to be nailing not schoolboy essays in platitudes and airey thinking.


People forget Corbyn leadership was begat by the electoral failure of Labour, No one expected him to win, least of all the left or they wouldn't have put Corbyn forward he was hardly going to be the person you'd choose, personality wise or politically. He was elected because people were sick of grey politicians and hat does Starmer offer, I'll be greyer than grey, Grey is my colour. He's a grey man out of his depth

Johnson is sitting on a massive majority, and is less than 2 years into this Parliament, he isn't calling a snap election imminently, there just isn't the payoff to be worth the risk, and there is always a risk no matter how comfortable you feel going into the campaign (see 2017).

I'm not saying changing the leadership rules would be my priority now either, but if the leadership wants to do it, now is the time. Labour had plenty of rule changes during the Corbyn years as well...
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,486
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #882 on: September 24, 2021, 06:20:05 pm »
https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1441450055454560256?s=20

This has the Tories 2 seats short of a majority so would make a snap election even less likely
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,877
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #883 on: September 24, 2021, 10:05:31 pm »
While the circumstances were very different, I would say that Corbyn and Starmer won the leadership contest due to pretty similar reasons when it came down to it. There was no belief that any of the other candidates would do better and ingrained sexism that lead to better female candidates being ignored. Or at least, to my memory, neither of them seemed to really get elected on the belief that they would be the next PM.

I have to laugh at the idea of a man who takes photos of drain covers in his spare time and who is a pretty terrible public speaker unless you agree with 100% of what he's saying not also being a grey politician also. Maybe you're referring to his politics being a little bit more divisive but if he actually was a colorful personality, had charisma and was a cool guy, Corbyn probably would have done better. Had a grandfather image with his supporters and at best a weird old lefty image with everyone else.
Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #884 on: September 24, 2021, 10:24:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on September 24, 2021, 05:27:30 pm
What's Grey got to do with it, being Grey certainly doesn't mean your out of your depth, if people prefer rousing feel good speeches then that's up to them, I heard and had enough of them many years ago, don't get me wrong, am in favour of great passionate speech's but I don't let the emotion get in the way of actually considering the implications of what they are saying, history taught us that lesson many years ago.
Don't take it too literally ;D   I'm not asking for tub thumping, I'm talking about ideas, I'd be more impressed if he had a plan to start win back Scotland, a serious attempt to end the crisis in care, ideas about the NHS which people can get behind, a plan to win back the red wall that doesn't start with lets pander to the most backwards, how do we connect with people who feel so disaffected they've moved away from labour, falling for the siren call of the likes of Farage but who are desperate for Labour to take their concerns seriously not for him to wave Engerland flags and patronise them. Easy no but it's too simplistic to just blame Corbyn any more than Miliband. The party should be talking about why we lost Scotland and the north not pandering to Svengalis trying to change leadership colleges etc. Starmer had the chance to unite the party instead he chose to fight internal battles first
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #885 on: September 24, 2021, 10:34:44 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on September 24, 2021, 10:24:20 pm
Don't take it too literally ;D   I'm not asking for tub thumping, I'm talking about ideas, I'd be more impressed if he had a plan to start win back Scotland, a serious attempt to end the crisis in care, ideas about the NHS which people can get behind, a plan to win back the red wall that doesn't start with lets pander to the most backwards, how do we connect with people who feel so disaffected they've moved away from labour, falling for the siren call of the likes of Farage but who are desperate for Labour to take their concerns seriously not for him to wave Engerland flags and patronise them. Easy no but it's too simplistic to just blame Corbyn any more than Miliband. The party should be talking about why we lost Scotland and the north not pandering to Svengalis trying to change leadership colleges etc. Starmer had the chance to unite the party instead he chose to fight internal battles first


Yeah it's just him fighting internal battles :D

As I have said a couple of times, read "Left Out" to see just what a shitshow it really is behind the scenes. I don't think there is any option but to split the Party. It's even more fucked than I thought. Than anyone thought probably.

The whole party is run in such an amateur way. The Tories are pros at focusiing on message and sticking together publically and blaming everyone else. They have no scruples or morals and genuinely don't give a shiny shite about anyone or anything that doesn't directly benefit them. They revel in flouting rules, lying and talking shite.

Labour and 'the left' besides the never-ending bickering, moaning, self-fighting and pushing shit that most people don't give a shit about also are seen as to having to have standards and morals and the rest by a world that no longer gives a shit about most of those things or indeed anyone else.
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 12:01:31 am »
Quote from: The 92A on September 24, 2021, 10:24:20 pm
Don't take it too literally ;D   I'm not asking for tub thumping, I'm talking about ideas, I'd be more impressed if he had a plan to start win back Scotland, a serious attempt to end the crisis in care, ideas about the NHS which people can get behind, a plan to win back the red wall that doesn't start with lets pander to the most backwards, how do we connect with people who feel so disaffected they've moved away from labour, falling for the siren call of the likes of Farage but who are desperate for Labour to take their concerns seriously not for him to wave Engerland flags and patronise them. Easy no but it's too simplistic to just blame Corbyn any more than Miliband. The party should be talking about why we lost Scotland and the north not pandering to Svengalis trying to change leadership colleges etc. Starmer had the chance to unite the party instead he chose to fight internal battles first
Is it possible to win back Scotland, IMO, those days are gone for now, only people I know from Scotland come from Glasgow, they despise the Torys. hate Brexit, they still speak positively about Labour but they want Independence so vote SNP. I doubt if Labour policy's would win them back, am not clued up to know how the rest of Scotland feels, I assume opinions differ all over the country, imo the problem isn't about them voting SNP, the problem is the position Labour will be in if Scotland becomes independent, it's roughly 58 anti Tory seats lost in Parliament. I understand where they are coming from, feel a lot of the same anger myself and would find it hard not to support independence, only thing that would stop me is I don't think no good will come from it in the future.
It's 4 yrs till the next GE and ive edited my post down to avoid doom and gloom. :) , are we going to spend that time ignoring what went wrong the last 6 yrs , I haven't changed my opinion from 2019, a Labour government would improve things dramatically but anyone expecting a Labour government to step in and bring big change is in for a big disappointment. Labour will be doing brilliantly if they were able to take us back to 2015. things will look far different in 2024,
If we can make some of the changes Nobbys calling for then things would look a lot brighter, claw back some of the hidden trillions stashed away to avoid tax. all pointed out before the referendum but ignored by many.

Am not looking for policy's right now, I want a full on attack on the serious flaws in our political system. sort them out and all the good things will follow. calling for more policy's always seems to be seen as the answer to all our problems. attacking the Torys policy by pointing out where they are wrong is the policy of the opposition, he will be asked what he would do, he answers those questions, I want the UK out of this vicious cycle of self harm. Agree or not Starmers trying to put the Labour party on the right footing. it won't be lack of policy's that upsets me, I take policy's that will improve the NHS, Care. Education for granted from all Labour governments, it will be if he fails to tackle what went wrong in our political system from 2015-2021 onwards.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,702
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 12:11:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 24, 2021, 10:34:44 pm

Yeah it's just him fighting internal battles :D

As I have said a couple of times, read "Left Out" to see just what a shitshow it really is behind the scenes. I don't think there is any option but to split the Party. It's even more fucked than I thought. Than anyone thought probably.

The whole party is run in such an amateur way. The Tories are pros at focusiing on message and sticking together publically and blaming everyone else. They have no scruples or morals and genuinely don't give a shiny shite about anyone or anything that doesn't directly benefit them. They revel in flouting rules, lying and talking shite.

Labour and 'the left' besides the never-ending bickering, moaning, self-fighting and pushing shit that most people don't give a shit about also are seen as to having to have standards and morals and the rest by a world that no longer gives a shit about most of those things or indeed anyone else.

I don't know why I keep waking up to you causing havoc in this thread but it's annoying to see you pretending to be the voice of reason once whatever it is that needs to wear off has worn off.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 12:23:29 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 12:11:42 am
I don't know why I keep waking up to you causing havoc in this thread but it's annoying to see you pretending to be the voice of reason once whatever it is that needs to wear off has worn off.

Causing havoc?

The Labour Party is a mess at the moment. But then again, perhaps it's always been a mess.

Certain parties appear to have made it messier than usual though. I don't think that there is any way back from that, nor any way Labour are ever getting back into Scotland.

I want the Tories out, but I just can't see how it's possible with things as they are. Sorry if that annoys you, but if you want to say something, stop complaining and shouting 'Fuck off'
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,702
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 12:30:11 am »
Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 12:49:42 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:01:31 am
Is it possible to win back Scotland, IMO, those days are gone for now,

If Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can win  Dennis Skinners old constituency to the Tories, Labour can win back parts of Scotland, of course it's not be easy  but it wasn't easy for the SNP, it requires political will, principal and a plan, it may take a few parlaments but the groundwork can be set but to write off the working class in a whole country is ridiculous , peoples views aren't fixed and set in stone especially in the times of turmoil we are living through, who saw Farage or Trump a few years ago. That's part of the problem when you don't have conviction and principals are so fluid you don't know where to go when things don't seem to be working. This is a problem for those who are more worried about focus groups than policy
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,120
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 12:50:41 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 12:30:11 am
This is, uh, embarrassing.

https://twitter.com/TomSheldrickITV/status/1441091687548289047?s=20

You have to build support slowly, one taxi rank at a time. Peter Mandelson told me that.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,250
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 01:04:51 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 12:30:11 am
This is, uh, embarrassing.

https://twitter.com/TomSheldrickITV/status/1441091687548289047?s=20

Just for a bit of a change I'd love to see vox pops of Labour party leaders telling us what they think of Darlington taxi drivers.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 01:09:23 am »
 Just read this article, Reinforcing the need for ideas I don't agree with it all by any means but there is a total lack of conviction at the moment and Starmer is fixated on patriotism, not mentioning Brexit in an attempt to win these Redwall voters back, They switched because they felt they were totally ignored by Labour, the answer isn't to become flag waving lite versions of the worst of the Tories, that's symptom not a cause, it's to have policies that give these people hope  that things can change for the better, that their parents have a fair care system, that the NHS works for them, that thy don't have to use food banks, that their gas and electric are affordable, that their kids have a chance to grow up and not end up as drug dealers or victims


 https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/24/keir-starmer-centrists-leader-essay-party-modernise
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 01:09:45 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 12:50:41 am
You have to build support slowly, one taxi rank at a time. Peter Mandelson told me that.

Top ranking?
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,702
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 01:29:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:04:51 am
Just for a bit of a change I'd love to see vox pops of Labour party leaders telling us what they think of Darlington taxi drivers.

;D
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,337
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 01:42:02 am »
To quote Andy Beckett in the Guardian in response to Andy Beckett in the Guardian, "During the Corbyn era, I left countless Labour briefings with exciting ideas and rhetoric ringing in my ears, only to discover shortly afterwards that the wider world either hadnt noticed what had been announced or didnt trust it." Shurely shome mishtake. ;D

It is bromides from Starmer but it isn't naivety, as Beckett suggests, driving a desire to present Labour as a safe option to vote into government. In truth, it's much what Milliband and Corbyn both tried to do - Corbyn somewhat more successfully in 2017 than 2019. McDonnell as cuddly grandpa in a jumper was an especial revelation (and credit to him for seeing the importance of projecting that image - you can see why Momentum tried to persuade him to stand to replace Corbyn in early 2016).

The policy work worth noting is in what Dobbs is doing really, not in Starmer trying to offer a bridge back to Labour to those who didn't vote for the party in past elections.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 01:44:44 am »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 12:49:42 am

If Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can win  Dennis Skinners old constituency to the Tories, Labour can win back parts of Scotland, of course it's not be easy  but it wasn't easy for the SNP, it requires political will, principal and a plan, it may take a few parlaments but the groundwork can be set but to write off the working class in a whole country is ridiculous , peoples views aren't fixed and set in stone especially in the times of turmoil we are living through, who saw Farage or Trump a few years ago. That's part of the problem when you don't have conviction and principals are so fluid you don't know where to go when things don't seem to be working. This is a problem for those who are more worried about focus groups than policy
Parts of Scotland is possible if the Independence issue is put to bed, how it came about is easier said than done, don't know enough to put forward anything that will change peoples minds. why Skinner and Piddock lost imo is more down to a new generation viewing politics +Labour politicians differently from previous generations. I don't think it will be that hard to win those seats back myself with different types of candidates in a different political climate.
 
I doubt if policy's mattered to most people over the last 6yrs. they voted for all sorts of vague positive rhetoric from many senior politicians of both major parties promising them the impossible.
Public opinion has been dictated by the corrupt selfish politicians, they gave people their opinions and I agree those opinions can be changed but my point is we are carrying on as normal. promises of new policy's while fighting the unscrupulous with our hands tied behind our backs.
It's always been a matter of not loosing sight of the goal for me. the goal being improving the lives and standard of living for the people of this country, anyone supporting a policy that will do serious unrepairable damage to our economy and the serious damaging fall out that brings on our society based on a personal principle has lost sight of the goal.



Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 01:00:57 pm »
So it sounds like a consensus on leadership rule changes has been reached on the NEC.

Similar system to before (no electoral college), but threshold for MP support goes to 20%.

The cut price "supporters" group is gone, and there will be a time cutoff for when you would need to be a member before you could vote in a the leadership election.

Threshold for trigger ballots for sitting MPs will be raised as well
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,877
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #899 on: Yesterday at 05:13:57 pm »
Activist group Momentum called the proposed rule change "an MP veto by the backdoor", adding: "Handing this much power to a Westminster elite is the opposite of democracy."

What a belter of a sentence

'Westminster elites" who are voted in by the general public as opposed to just Labour members having a vote is the opposite of democracy?

I appreciate the debate around it and I'm not saying that I'm in support of it butut I couldn't not be amazed at that sentence
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,250
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #900 on: Yesterday at 05:16:42 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:13:57 pm

'Westminster elites" who are voted in by the general public as opposed to just Labour members having a vote is the opposite of democracy?

I appreciate the debate around it and I'm not saying that I'm in support of it butut I couldn't not be amazed at that sentence

It's hilarious.

I guess in a way it's a backhanded compliment to democracy. These idiots take democracy so much for granted that they've lost any real conception of what an elected representative is.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #901 on: Yesterday at 05:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:16:42 pm
It's hilarious.

I guess in a way it's a backhanded compliment to democracy. These idiots take democracy so much for granted that they've lost any real conception of what an elected representative is.

It's really strange in that there seems to be this idea that the MP vote almost doesn't count as democracy.

Obviously what they really mean is that the only real democracy is members as the gen pop who vote Labour don't count.

If MPs aren't there to make decisions then what is the point of them in the first place? They are literally the proxy of the people, voted in to make decisions on our behalf.
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,227
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #902 on: Yesterday at 08:50:35 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:13:57 pm
Activist group Momentum called the proposed rule change "an MP veto by the backdoor", adding: "Handing this much power to a Westminster elite is the opposite of democracy."

What a belter of a sentence

'Westminster elites" who are voted in by the general public as opposed to just Labour members having a vote is the opposite of democracy?

I appreciate the debate around it and I'm not saying that I'm in support of it butut I couldn't not be amazed at that sentence

Cant believe the grifters in Momentum, Novara etc still have a platform. They have nothing to say and nothing to add. Just the usual platitudes and soundbites. Theyre just a less successful Brexit Party from the other cheek. 
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,337
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #903 on: Today at 09:59:16 am »
If they keep trying to organise delegates as 'their's' then proscription is only a year or two away. Can't both deny CLPs the ability to mandate their own delegates *and* organise a whip for them when they get to conference. Thing which is telling though is that even the votes they thought they'd win they're losing with delegates and unions (eg their attempt to embarass Starmer by trying to reject his choice of general secretary). This isn't even on random dickery on obscure procedural issues any more either, they're actively opposing things which Labour legally has to implement or have them implemented upon the party by court order while pushing things which would lead to Labour breaching yet more laws. It's totally antithetical to maintaining Labour as a political party.

Starmer's not having a happy Marr interview here. All very 'Please be a bit more careful, in your own interest' on Duffield and now Rayner. Although suspect thing which will excite most attention will be him saying what should already be known that he's not planning on nationalising all the things. Most interesting bit though was him looking to an election in two to three years time now, something which fits with the economic situation going to shit and a result likely to lead to a hung parliament not being an incentive for Johnson to call one early.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Sartorial

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #904 on: Today at 11:02:09 am »
Angela Raynor though. Its like Labour are actively assisting the Conservatives to remain in power.
This is Spiderhes replacing you

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,029
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #905 on: Today at 11:02:16 am »
Why was Marr so focused on what Rayner said? The Tories are everything she described them as.
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,337
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #906 on: Today at 11:13:51 am »
Cos she's said it before and had to apologise, although she was sat in Parliament when she did it last. It is also a bit embarassing when everyone knows that Labour have a very specific group of voters they need to win over, the easiest group to win over really, and Starmer's trying to give them a way back to Labour which isn't activists tutting at them having voted for the Tories in the past. It's a shame in other ways cos there's a lovely interview with her by James O'Brien where she sets out where she's come from and how she sees herself which should be what people are talking about her saying.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #907 on: Today at 11:16:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:02:16 am
Why was Marr so focused on what Rayner said? The Tories are everything she described them as.
Because what she said is only going to turn away voters who have just voted Tory and who Labour need to win back.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #908 on: Today at 11:24:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:16:23 am
Because what she said is only going to turn away voters who have just voted Tory and who Labour need to win back.

Why, because they will see themselves in her comments?
Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,052
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #909 on: Today at 11:28:55 am »
Quote from: Sangria on September 23, 2021, 10:45:32 pm
I believed in democracy when politicians believed in responsibility and voters believed in accountability.

Dangerous language that - but I kind of see where you're going with that.

Up to about 5 or 6 years ago - there was an acceptance amongst most that democracy has enough keys and locks not to be tampered with - and over that intervening period we have seen attempt after attempt by politicians across the world to circumvent those locks either with words - or in the case of a few here and elsewhere with fists and weapons.

Or Cambridge Analytica.

If anything, the last few years have shown that democracy needs to be strengthened further - and I suspect when this current generation of politician have been removed and carted off to jail for their misdemeanours, such actions will be taken.  Until then, I suspect things may get worse - whether thats the continuing gerrymandering of district lines by the GOP in certain states - or the reinstatement of FPTP in council and mayoral elections over here - and that is when we cannot allow ourselves to be wondering how the Tories have got a bigger majority or more council seats without realising that all of that is for that purpose.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #910 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:24:01 am
Why, because they will see themselves in her comments?
That may be true in some cases, but I suspect for most it just drives a bigger wedge between them and Labour.

Rayner is someone who is actually quite politically savvy, but keeps on doing this. Personally I find her quite  a repellent  personality (may be different in person of course).  I think she said something the lines of I can't be loved because I never have been and that I find it very difficult feeling happy..

Thats dreadfully sad in so many ways, but maybe also what I find did about about her?  In so many ways thats the very antithesis of Johnson too.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,250
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #911 on: Today at 11:48:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:24:01 am
Why, because they will see themselves in her comments?

Yes, that's what tends to happen.

Nye Bevan made the same catastrophic mistake with his infamous comment that the Tories were "lower than vermin." Anyone who had ever voted Conservative believed he was talking about them. It gave the Tory party a galvanic sense of righteousness when they were almost down and out. It revived them at the polls. It killed any possibility Bevan would ever lead the Labour party or become Prime Minister, which he almost certainly would have done had he not been so stupid.

It speaks volumes, by the way, that many people on the Left actually love that comment about "vermin". You sometimes see it on T-shirts and badges. For some people it's possibly the ONLY thing they know about Bevan.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,972
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #912 on: Today at 11:56:02 am »
Quote from: Sartorial on Today at 11:02:09 am
Angela Raynor though. Its like Labour are actively assisting the Conservatives to remain in power.

Absolute fucking idiot. I like Raynor, I voted for her, I think she is an asset to parliament, but fuck me.

Massive weekend this, and silly shite like this isn't needed!
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
