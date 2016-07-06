Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.4%)
Good
30 (14.2%)
Average
72 (34.1%)
Poor
39 (18.5%)
Awful
49 (23.2%)
Too early to say
16 (7.6%)

Total Members Voted: 211

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:32:55 am
Everyone can have a go where it's warranted.

The proof of the pudding will be if he loses two elections. I have always seen Starmer as a stop-gap - someone with the bollocks to stand up and be counted when 'better people' ran and hid.

The mammoth task he has to even get any approval shows how fucked Labour is. Most of the 'leftist social media' stuff I see is siding with the Tories at every turn with not even a hint of irony. They do this because Labour is apparantly 'too right-wing'

So wy bring up Corbyn? You and Sangria are the same, you keep bringing up Corbyn, and the Corbyn Loyalists etc, when no one else is talking about them. And then complain about infighting.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:43:03 am
So wy bring up Corbyn? You and Sangria are the same, you keep bringing up Corbyn, and the Corbyn Loyalists etc, when no one else is talking about them. And then complain about infighting.

Because I'm seeing it every day.

I can't see much of a reason to be slagging Starmer off at the moment. He's not set the world on fire, but he's also been holding the Tories to account.

There are clearly some people that didn't even give him a chance before day one even ended. The whole thing is pointless. I'm in my 50s now and I fully expect Labour never to be elected again in my lifetime.

As I said, I've been given a few book titles to read as I'm interested in Politics and 'Left Out'  ( https://www.amazon.co.uk/Left-Out-Inside-Labour-Corbyn/dp/1847926452 ) shows just what a shitshow it all is. My Corbynista mates were hoping that I'd see the tyranny of those opposed to Corbyn - and that certainly features but also shows just show stupid and incompetent that branch of the Party is.

The Tories might be shithouses, but they go about their shithousary in a professional way with a goal to get elected.

Labour are just squabbling amongst themselves like dickheads while the Tories laugh.

Seriously depressing stuff. I mention Corbyn because that's always the fucking elephant in the room. In twenty years it'll still be the fucking elephant in the fucking room. No way I can see Labour ever coming back from that.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:43:03 am
So wy bring up Corbyn? You and Sangria are the same, you keep bringing up Corbyn, and the Corbyn Loyalists etc, when no one else is talking about them. And then complain about infighting.

Im not sure if Andy just hasnt read the last twenty or so posts in this thread before posting himself and is working on the presumption that people must have been having a go at Starmer and therefore must be Corbyn supporters, or if he is deliberately trying to goad Corbyn supporters into coming out of the woodwork and having an argument with him. Either way, he is one of the main culprits in these Labour threads for taking the mostly civil discourse between the vast majority of us and dragging it down to the gutter.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:01:45 am
Im not sure if Andy just hasnt read the last twenty or so posts in this thread before posting himself and is working on the presumption that people must have been having a go at Starmer and therefore must be Corbyn supporters, or if he is deliberately trying to goad Corbyn supporters into coming out of the woodwork and having an argument with him. Either way, he is one of the main culprits in these Labour threads for taking the mostly civil discourse between the vast majority of us and dragging it down to the gutter.

I've been reading Just Elmo's stuff and there is a lot in here with unwarranted digs. Stuff like 'It's just yet again we have another leader who just doesn't get it and resorty to infantile arguments that have never shown any sign of working.' shows this thread is already in the gutter.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:05:59 am
I've been reading Just Elmo's stuff and there is a lot in here with unwarranted digs. Stuff like 'It's just yet again we have another leader who just doesn't get it and resorty to infantile arguments that have never shown any sign of working.' shows this thread is already in the gutter.

How about you actually address it Andy, rather than moan about Corbyn supporters - which I am not.

Remember Andy, I'm coming from a position of not being a Labour voter.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:10:44 am
How about you actually address it Andy, rather than moan about Corbyn supporters - which I am not.

Remember Andy, I'm coming from a position of not being a Labour voter.

Ok.

Infantile. Talk me through that. This is a fella that has excelled in school, excelled in college, excelled in University and excelled in life.

And you believe that he is infantile compared to your mental ability. I'd probably want to ask what your qualifications are - you must have an IQ in the 200s I'm guessing?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:13:58 am
Ok.

Infantile. Talk me through that. This is a fella that has excelled in school, excelled in college, excelled in University and excelled in life.

And you believe that he is infantile compared to your mental ability. I'd probably want to ask what your qualifications are - you must have an IQ in the 200s I'm guessing?

So you are complaining about the thread being in the gutter and yet you have resorted to personal attacks?
