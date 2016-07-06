So wy bring up Corbyn? You and Sangria are the same, you keep bringing up Corbyn, and the Corbyn Loyalists etc, when no one else is talking about them. And then complain about infighting.
Because I'm seeing it every day.
I can't see much of a reason to be slagging Starmer off at the moment. He's not set the world on fire, but he's also been holding the Tories to account.
There are clearly some people that didn't even give him a chance before day one even ended. The whole thing is pointless. I'm in my 50s now and I fully expect Labour never to be elected again in my lifetime.
As I said, I've been given a few book titles to read as I'm interested in Politics and 'Left Out' ( https://www.amazon.co.uk/Left-Out-Inside-Labour-Corbyn/dp/1847926452
) shows just what a shitshow it all is. My Corbynista mates were hoping that I'd see the tyranny of those opposed to Corbyn - and that certainly features but also shows just show stupid and incompetent that branch of the Party is.
The Tories might be shithouses, but they go about their shithousary in a professional way with a goal to get elected.
Labour are just squabbling amongst themselves like dickheads while the Tories laugh.
Seriously depressing stuff. I mention Corbyn because that's always the fucking elephant in the room. In twenty years it'll still be the fucking elephant in the fucking room. No way I can see Labour ever coming back from that.