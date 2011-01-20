Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.4%)
Good
30 (14.2%)
Average
72 (34.1%)
Poor
39 (18.5%)
Awful
49 (23.2%)
Too early to say
16 (7.6%)

Total Members Voted: 211

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 27489 times)

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,326
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 09:48:45 pm »
Where there is an interesting contrast between SNP and Tory voters in how Starmer addresses them, and we're obviously not talking critiques of a governing party here, is that there's an acknowledgement for why voters switched to the Tories from Labour. There's nothing there for the Scots who went Labour to SNP. I think in some ways that speaks to the priorities of the next election. That need to retain and claw back English seats which is going to be a driven by messaging directly to 2019 English Tory voters (we're seeing the idea that there's a horde of lefty non-voters just waiting to be motivated to turn out being truly buried by recent research, and there's some very mildly encouraging signs in the detailed polling by seat type of Labour looking like they'll be 30 or so seats up on 2019 if things remain just as they are although that's still 30 short on undoing 2019). Partly why I'm thinking Starmer and his team are looking at incremental steps over several years here as a Labour government is going to be their aim and that ultimately has to mean winning Scottish seats unless there's a major shift in a number of very safe Tory seats. Of course, it also allows for decisions to be taken on how things look following the next election.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,236
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:44:07 pm
It's insulting to boil it down to suggest we use nationalism to freely whip up fear. It's insulting to suggest we create division. That is not what the SNP is about. (To be clear I am not an SNP member as I have said before. My politics sit somewhere between the SNP,  the Scottish Greens and Labour).  It's insulting, and frankly childish to try and trivially try and suggest that the Scottish independence supporters are the exact same as all the worst nationalist movements. It fundamentally isn't (of course with any movement there are fringe elements).

The core indy movement is progressive, pro-immigration (unlike Labour a lot of the time), unequivocally pro-EU (unlike Labour a lot of the time) and outward looking.

Fair enough. Although you do keep shifting the goalposts over why you're insulted!

For what it's worth I found Starmer's essay grey, shallow and badly written. But I'm astonished anyone was insulted.

Although people seem to get insulted all the time now, so maybe "astonished" is not the right word.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:44:07 pm
It's insulting to boil it down to suggest we use nationalism to freely whip up fear. It's insulting to suggest we create division. That is not what the SNP is about. (To be clear I am not an SNP member as I have said before. My politics sit somewhere between the SNP,  the Scottish Greens and Labour).  It's insulting, and frankly childish to try and trivially try and suggest that the Scottish independence supporters are the exact same as all the worst nationalist movements. It fundamentally isn't (of course with any movement there are fringe elements).

The core indy movement is progressive, pro-immigration (unlike Labour a lot of the time), unequivocally pro-EU (unlike Labour a lot of the time) and outward looking.

Labour would be all of these things if it could (see the last Labour government). But the electorate would permanently vote in the Tories. So it has to compromise where it can, so it can win power and do something.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 09:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm
Labour would be all of these things if it could (see the last Labour government). But the electorate would permanently vote in the Tories. So it has to compromise where it can, so it can win power and do something.

Well can you see why it gets a bit annoying up here?  :D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 09:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:48:45 pm
Where there is an interesting contrast between SNP and Tory voters in how Starmer addresses them, and we're obviously not talking critiques of a governing party here, is that there's an acknowledgement for why voters switched to the Tories from Labour. There's nothing there for the Scots who went Labour to SNP. I think in some ways that speaks to the priorities of the next election. That need to retain and claw back English seats which is going to be a driven by messaging directly to 2019 English Tory voters (we're seeing the idea that there's a horde of lefty non-voters just waiting to be motivated to turn out being truly buried by recent research, and there's some very mildly encouraging signs in the detailed polling by seat type of Labour looking like they'll be 30 or so seats up on 2019 if things remain just as they are although that's still 30 short on undoing 2019). Partly why I'm thinking Starmer and his team are looking at incremental steps over several years here as a Labour government is going to be their aim and that ultimately has to mean winning Scottish seats unless there's a major shift in a number of very safe Tory seats. Of course, it also allows for decisions to be taken on how things look following the next election.

If there's a way for Scottish Labour to be all the things Elmo talks about, without it adversely affecting Labour in England and Wales, then they should. However, if the issue is unionism, and nothing short of independence will satisfy, then I'm not sure if there's room for compromise.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 09:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:50:40 pm
Well can you see why it gets a bit annoying up here?  :D

So what solution would you propose? I've received lots of criticism for describing the schism between factions in the Labour party, but I've also given concrete proposals for squaring the circle, which are realistic enough that they're practically identical to what current and former Labour MPs in the red wall say should be done. What would you say are the issues facing Scottish Labour, and what do you suggest should be done to address them?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
Fair enough. Although you do keep shifting the goalposts over why you're insulted!

For what it's worth I found Starmer's essay grey, shallow and badly written. But I'm astonished anyone was insulted.

Although people seem to get insulted all the time now, so maybe "astonished" is not the right word.

I suppose to be fair, my general complaint is towards the Labour party over the years, rather than the specific words in this excerpt. It's just yet again we have another leader who just doesn't get it and resorty to infantile arguments that have never shown any sign of working.

As much as anything, politics aside, on a pure pragmatic level it reveals his severe limitations if he can't see that.

I'm not an ideological indy supporter. If I believed genuine change was realistically possible in my lifetime as part of the UK I could well change my mind. But time after time, the only party that has any realistic chance of doing anything and winning power just fails to grasp what is needed, or treat the complaints many of us have seriously.

(It would probably take PR and scrapping of HoL at a bare minimum to change my mind).
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:55:18 pm
So what solution would you propose? I've received lots of criticism for describing the schism between factions in the Labour party, but I've also given concrete proposals for squaring the circle, which are realistic enough that they're practically identical to what current and former Labour MPs in the red wall say should be done. What would you say are the issues facing Scottish Labour, and what do you suggest should be done to address them?

Competence is the number one issue. Just the slightest hint of it's existence would be a start.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 09:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
I suppose to be fair, my general complaint is towards the Labour party over the years, rather than the specific words in this excerpt. It's just yet again we have another leader who just doesn't get it and resorty to infantile arguments that have never shown any sign of working.

As much as anything, politics aside, on a pure pragmatic level it reveals his severe limitations if he can't see that.

I'm not an ideological indy supporter. If I believed genuine change was realistically possible in my lifetime as part of the UK I could well change my mind. But time after time, the only party that has any realistic chance of doing anything and winning power just fails to grasp what is needed, or treat the complaints many of us have seriously.

(It would probably take PR and scrapping of HoL at a bare minimum to change my mind).

Why scrap the HoL when, in practice, it has done more to block the worst of the Tory governments' actions than the HoC?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,326
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:52:02 pm
If there's a way for Scottish Labour to be all the things Elmo talks about, without it adversely affecting Labour in England and Wales, then they should. However, if the issue is unionism, and nothing short of independence will satisfy, then I'm not sure if there's room for compromise.

Sorry, maybe I'm not expressing myself well tonight as my head's a bit fuzzy, but set that aside a moment as Scottish Labour and Welsh Labour having their own messaging (and policies at times). Starmer does talk about nationalism and gives a (clumsy but we all know what he's trying to distinguish between) left wing critique of nationalism becoming a prop to cover over failures in government. But what he doesn't do is actually address why people are moving towards that, nor how the politics of the SNP has changed over the years. Contrast with the acknowledgement that the Tories did change under Cameron, did present a different face, did make themselves presentable to the electorate etc.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 09:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:58:30 pm
Why scrap the HoL when, in practice, it has done more to block the worst of the Tory governments' actions than the HoC?

Shit things do good occasionally. It's fundamentally undemocratic, and the odd good turn doesn't change that.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 09:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm
Competence is the number one issue. Just the slightest hint of it's existence would be a start.

Would centrally appointed technocrats be better than locally elected incompetents? Eg. Liverpool.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:59:21 pm
Shit things do good occasionally. It's fundamentally undemocratic, and the odd good turn doesn't change that.

As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm
As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.

See comments on PR.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 10:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm
Sorry, maybe I'm not expressing myself well tonight as my head's a bit fuzzy, but set that aside a moment as Scottish Labour and Welsh Labour having their own messaging (and policies at times). Starmer does talk about nationalism and gives a (clumsy but we all know what he's trying to distinguish between) left wing critique of nationalism becoming a prop to cover over failures in government. But what he doesn't do is actually address why people are moving towards that, nor how the politics of the SNP has changed over the years. Contrast with the acknowledgement that the Tories did change under Cameron, did present a different face, did make themselves presentable to the electorate etc.

My take, as an Englander, is that I'd like progressivism to take another look and win another chance. But without the more leftward tendency of Scotland, there isn't much chance of us in England seeing that in my lifetime. I agree with all the things Elmo said about what he'd like Labour to be in Scotland. But we in England need Scotland, to even have the chance to be delivered from the Tories.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm
See comments on PR.

Could you expand? I've not been following the debate on PR, how it works out in practice with the UK electorate, and in particular how it relates to the HoL.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,041
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm
As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.
Local Government or MP's?
I'm not sure what your point is mate?
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
Could you expand? I've not been following the debate on PR, how it works out in practice with the UK electorate, and in particular how it relates to the HoL.

So reading back you previous statement which I skipped over too quickly:

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm
As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.

What are you suggesting as an alternative to democracy?  :o

My point was that FPTP leads to things like Joe Anderson. I don't want to speak with any authority on Liverpool politics as I am an outsider, but it seems to me that PR, and the ingrained hatred of the Tories, leads to anything in a red rosette getting elected. PR allows alternative to Labour when they putup a shit candidate who aren't the Tories that people can safely vote for without the fear of letting the Tories in.

The same applies to the commons.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,236
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 10:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm
What are you suggesting as an alternative to democracy?  :o

I too boggled at that - as I tend to do when reading Sangria's posts. Is there anything more to your credo, Sangria, than 'democracy is great so long as the electorate behave themselves'? Or, to put it even less charitably, 'democracy is great so long as the electorate agrees with me'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm
So reading back you previous statement which I skipped over too quickly:

What are you suggesting as an alternative to democracy?  :o

My point was that FPTP leads to things like Joe Anderson. I don't want to speak with any authority on Liverpool politics as I am an outsider, but it seems to me that PR, and the ingrained hatred of the Tories, leads to anything in a red rosette getting elected. PR allows alternative to Labour when they putup a shit candidate who aren't the Tories that people can safely vote for without the fear of letting the Tories in.

The same applies to the commons.

We already have an elected house, and an appointed house. We're not going to stop electing the elected house. But how does replacing the appointed house with another elected house improve things, when the it has outperformed the elected house consistently over the past decade? Are we going to change the electorate which will be electing this second house?

Try reading Tory Brexiteers, and reflect on the fact that their Tory government and all their abuses has more of a democratic mandate than my griping about their abuses and incompetence.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:39:48 pm
I too boggled at that - as I tend to do when reading Sangria's posts. Is there anything more to your credo, Sangria, than 'democracy is great so long as the electorate behave themselves'? Or, to put it even less charitably, 'democracy is great so long as the electorate agrees with me'.

I believed in democracy when politicians believed in responsibility and voters believed in accountability. Do they still believe in these things? The last Tories to believe in these things were kicked out in the last election, and the voters gave a landslide to a Tory government that resolutely opposed these things.

NB. You'll find that I've said lots of good things about the old school One Nation Tories. They don't exist now. The voters overwhelmingly voted for Thatcherites that don't believe in responsibility and accountability.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
We already have an elected house, and an appointed house. We're not going to stop electing the elected house. But how does replacing the appointed house with another elected house improve things, when the it has outperformed the elected house consistently over the past decade? Are we going to change the electorate which will be electing this second house?

Try reading Tory Brexiteers, and reflect on the fact that their Tory government and all their abuses has more of a democratic mandate than my griping about their abuses and incompetence.

Honestly I'm open to suggestions on an upper chamber. Some sort of technocratic chamber based on experts or something could work. It's also too simplistic to just look at the US senate and say that's not working so an elected upper chamber cannot possibly work.

Appointments for life based on what suits the parties at the time, representatives from one church and (still) hereditary peers? No thanks.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm
Honestly I'm open to suggestions on an upper chamber. Some sort of technocratic chamber based on experts or something could work. It's also too simplistic to just look at the US senate and say that's not working so an elected upper chamber cannot possibly work.

Appointments for life based on what suits the parties at the time, representatives from one church and (still) hereditary peers? No thanks.

I don't mind leaving a few church and hereditary peers in there for tradition's sake. But I'd like to phase out political appointees, and replace them with experts in the fields that we need to focus on. The Commons will still have the power to direct the country. But I'd like the second house to be able to say, don't be stupid, and be listened to. That's what the Lords has been doing, over and over, this past decade.

IIRC the Lords, undemocratic though it may be, had seen quite a lot of cross-party workings during the post-Brexit period when I paid more attention to these things.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm
As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.
I know how you feel, I do think the extreme politicians have gone too far this time but nothing good will come from doubting a democratic system, the whole system does need reforming drastically. the HOL is underrated by many people. the Lords is full of very experienced clever ex politicians but sadly it's got more of it's share of shameless money grabbers. signing in, showing their face. collect £300 and out the door in waiting taxi. am against ditching the Lords but 100% behind serious reform.
We are still not facing facts, it's not the voters who got us in this mess, they maybe stupid and naïve but that's always been the case. the thing that changed was the complete contempt for truth by many of our politicians, the media also need to take their share of blame but it's the politicians who have let us down badly, this should not be forgotten but sadly I think it has by many, there doesn't seem to be the will to change the system, the liars will still be able to lie with impunity and the gullible will believe them. we could at least do something simple to help, delay all TV political debates for fact checking, it would be a start but it won't happen, we will go into the next election listening to the same old s..,
The voters will get sick of it for the odd election and vote for Labour and something good will happen for a few years then the cycle will repeat for another 30yrs or so, I had hoped we could have moved on from the 70s and 80s but nope ,history is repeating itself. it's not that we never learn it's more about a new generation repeating the same mistakes.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:08:03 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm
I know how you feel, I do think the extreme politicians have gone too far this time but nothing good will come from doubting a democratic system, the whole system does need reforming drastically. the HOL is underrated by many people. the Lords is full of very experienced clever ex politicians but sadly it's got more of it's share of shameless money grabbers. signing in, showing their face. collect £300 and out the door in waiting taxi. am against ditching the Lords but 100% behind serious reform.
We are still not facing facts, it's not the voters who got us in this mess, they maybe stupid and naïve but that's always been the case. the thing that changed was the complete contempt for truth by many of our politicians, the media also need to take their share of blame but it's the politicians who have let us down badly, this should not be forgotten but sadly I think it has by many, there doesn't seem to be the will to change the system, the liars will still be able to lie with impunity and the gullible will believe them. we could at least do something simple to help, delay all TV political debates for fact checking, it would be a start but it won't happen, we will go into the next election listening to the same old s..,
The voters will get sick of it for the odd election and vote for Labour and something good will happen for a few years then the cycle will repeat for another 30yrs or so, I had hoped we could have moved on from the 70s and 80s but nope ,history is repeating itself. it's not that we never learn it's more about a new generation repeating the same mistakes.



I want us to work the current democratic system to a point where a Labour/non-Tory government is elected, and have one term of undeniably competent government where they're not attacked by their own side for not being radical enough. Once that's done, we can work on reforms of the Commons and Lords in a second term manifesto, boosted by a successful first term. But a campaign for democratic reform by an opposition party? Do we want the Tories to be in power forever?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,236
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm
I believed in democracy when politicians believed in responsibility and voters believed in accountability. Do they still believe in these things? The last Tories to believe in these things were kicked out in the last election, and the voters gave a landslide to a Tory government that resolutely opposed these things.

NB. You'll find that I've said lots of good things about the old school One Nation Tories. They don't exist now. The voters overwhelmingly voted for Thatcherites that don't believe in responsibility and accountability.

No, I understand you exactly. Your commitment to democracy is conditional. You'll support it if it behaves in ways you approve.

There's nothing in that credo that separates you from fascism or communism, both of which have taken the same instrumental view of democracy. "We'll support it so long as it delivers the verdicts we want. If it doesn't then we are no longer democrats."

Obviously your wants are different to theirs and clearly you have no time for either fascism or communism. But your approach to democracy is basically the same.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 11:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:25:18 pm
No, I understand you exactly. Your commitment to democracy is conditional. You'll support it if it behaves in ways you approve.

There's nothing in that credo that separates you from fascism or communism, both of which have taken the same instrumental view of democracy. "We'll support it so long as it delivers the verdicts we want. If it doesn't then we are no longer democrats."

Obviously your wants are different to theirs and clearly you have no time for either fascism or communism. But your approach to democracy is basically the same.

Nice of you to tell me what I believe, rather than take my explanation or ask for clarification. I want politicians to accept responsibility for the nation rather than use their mandate to do whatever they like. If they do that, then whoever wins won't be actively looking to screw over the country, in particular their opponents who lost. I want voters to hold politicians accountable. If politicians do not do their mandate justice, voters should hold them accountable for their failure.

Have you read the views of Tory Brexiteers? Have you encountered those who do not care what their Tory government does, but care only that they won and that those who lost should have their noses rubbed in it? Am I a fascist in believing that a functional democracy should have checks and balances, and that if they are removed, what remains is no longer a functional democracy?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,149
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 11:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm
I believed in democracy when politicians believed in responsibility and voters believed in accountability.
From your own mouth. this is a totally outrageous statement, Democracy needs defending, it's not conditional
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,236
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #828 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 11:56:01 pm
From your own mouth. this is a totally outrageous statement, Democracy needs defending, it's not conditional

That's exactly it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #829 on: Today at 12:05:05 am »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 11:56:01 pm
From your own mouth. this is a totally outrageous statement, Democracy needs defending, it's not conditional

From my own mouth, I also said that I want Labour to win under the current democratic system. And that reforms of the two houses must wait until after a successful first term, with a second manifesto. I have little confidence in the current democracy. But I see no alternative until a reforming government has been given a mandate by the current democracy.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #830 on: Today at 12:10:34 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm
I want us to work the current democratic system to a point where a Labour/non-Tory government is elected, and have one term of undeniably competent government where they're not attacked by their own side for not being radical enough. Once that's done, we can work on reforms of the Commons and Lords in a second term manifesto, boosted by a successful first term. But a campaign for democratic reform by an opposition party? Do we want the Tories to be in power forever?
One term isn't enough, it's also not about wanting great change when you know that great change might get you the boot at the next GE. so yeah it's absolutely vital for all Labour supporters to not only support them but to fight the bulls and defend them. this is the only reason why so many people live in poverty, why lives aren't far better for millions. if Labour had the confidence of knowing the public will back them even when they make the odd mistake then am certain Labour would move far more to the left, it would never be against Capitalism, they day it did then I wouldn't be the only one not voting Labour. Labour would be decimated leaving the Tory's to do as they please unopposed.
Nothing will change while we have a big majority Tory government and it's 4yrs till the next GE, Brexit. the Covid debt and the National Debt all have to be paid for, knowing the Torys they will want that done as quickly as possible while making it worse for the country and the people. so how do you fight them when we look back in 2024 and compare the country to 2010 and 2019. what got us here, back to my point on fighting to change the system. bringing scrutiny and accountability to our politician's, they let us down badly. it has to stop.
Don't get me wrong. am not saying it will happen, it won't. the country is in a worse state politically than it was 10yrs ago.
 
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #831 on: Today at 12:19:31 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:10:34 am
One term isn't enough, it's also not about wanting great change when you know that great change might get you the boot at the next GE. so yeah it's absolutely vital for all Labour supporters to not only support them but to fight the bulls and defend them. this is the only reason why so many people live in poverty, why lives aren't far better for millions. if Labour had the confidence of knowing the public will back them even when they make the odd mistake then am certain Labour would move far more to the left, it would never be against Capitalism, they day it did then I wouldn't be the only one not voting Labour. Labour would be decimated leaving the Tory's to do as they please unopposed.
Nothing will change while we have a big majority Tory government and it's 4yrs till the next GE, Brexit. the Covid debt and the National Debt all have to be paid for, knowing the Torys they will want that done as quickly as possible while making it worse for the country and the people. so how do you fight them when we look back in 2024 and compare the country to 2010 and 2019. what got us here, back to my point on fighting to change the system. bringing scrutiny and accountability to our politician's, they let us down badly. it has to stop.
Don't get me wrong. am not saying it will happen, it won't. the country is in a worse state politically than it was 10yrs ago.
 


The first term is to show itself competent enough to secure enough support for another term, this time with the House reforms stated in a manifesto. The second term I specified is the quickest it can happen, with the above timeline. What many have suggested, that the Labour party in opposition should make these proposals whilst in opposition, only guarantees the Tories will win under the banner of the Labour party denying democracy. Using the current numbers wouldn't work, as voters will only vote more in favour of the Tories in order to keep these democracy deniers out (see the upturn in over-65s voting in 2017 to keep Corbyn out when the younger pro-Corbyn vote looked like going up).

If there are to be reforms of the Houses, first a Labour government that does not propose these reforms must be elected. Then it must gain or keep popularity while it proposes these reforms, without the accusation of gerrymandering the vote, as it's doing so without needing to do so.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,107
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #832 on: Today at 12:27:48 am »
People having a go at Starmer here seem to be avoiding the idea that Corbyn was absolutley and hilariously shit at his job.

It seems to be a super easy/barely invonvientient movement from people with an axe to grind with a politican around that was absolutely shite at their job.



Weirdly with a free arguments from onr of the Corbynista they urged me to read 'left out' with the idea that it would show Mr 'vote with the Tories over 500 times' in a good light


It didn't.
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #833 on: Today at 12:40:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:27:48 am
People having a go at Starmer here seem to be avoiding the idea that Corbyn was absolutley and hilariously shit at his job.

The only criticism of Starmer (if you can call it that) in the last few pages of this thread was by Elmo. Maybe they can correct me if Im wrong on this, but Im almost certain said criticism was not fuelled by a previous support for Corbyn.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #834 on: Today at 01:02:19 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:19:31 am
The first term is to show itself competent enough to secure enough support for another term, this time with the House reforms stated in a manifesto. The second term I specified is the quickest it can happen, with the above timeline. What many have suggested, that the Labour party in opposition should make these proposals whilst in opposition, only guarantees the Tories will win under the banner of the Labour party denying democracy. Using the current numbers wouldn't work, as voters will only vote more in favour of the Tories in order to keep these democracy deniers out (see the upturn in over-65s voting in 2017 to keep Corbyn out when the younger pro-Corbyn vote looked like going up).

If there are to be reforms of the Houses, first a Labour government that does not propose these reforms must be elected. Then it must gain or keep popularity while it proposes these reforms, without the accusation of gerrymandering the vote, as it's doing so without needing to do so.
Ive no idea why Labour lost the Competency argument in the first place considering the Torys record on debt and running the country, slashing services, lack of funding for our NHS +Police yet still putting us in far more debt than any Labour government ever did. if people knew how to judge competency then the Torys would struggle to win the odd election.
The HOL shouldn't really be needed if we had a competent decent government. the Lords scrutinises and amends many laws but they are not controversial, they just point out the flaws and Parliament agrees. I agree with you about the opposition to Corbyn by older voters, ive heard people who have always voted Labour and did so at the last 2 elections say they can't blame people for voting Tory to keep Corbyn out. ive disagreed with them. leave it at that, there is a new generation who are taking us down the same road, it's not something ive read, young people who never talked about politics now coming out with embarrassing stuff. a lot of self indulgent political arguments.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:53 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #835 on: Today at 01:30:46 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:02:19 am
Ive no idea why Labour lost the Competency argument in the first place considering the Torys record on debt and running the country, slashing services, lack of funding for our NHS +Police yet still putting us in far more debt than any Labour government ever did. if people knew how to judge competency then the Torys would struggle to win the odd election.
The HOL shouldn't really be needed if we had a competent decent government. the Lords scrutinises and amends many laws but they are not controversial, they just point out the flaws and Parliament agrees. I agree with you about the opposition to Corbyn by older voters, ive heard people who have always voted Labour and did so at the last 2 elections say they can't blame people for voting Tory to keep Corbyn out. ive disagreed with them. leave it at that, there is a new generation who are taking us down the same road, it's not something ive read, young people who never talked about politics now coming out with embarrassing stuff. a lot of self indulgent political arguments.



I've gone on forever about the first bit, so I won't add any more to it. However, on the last bit, my view that we can't calculate using current numbers is based on the demographics recorded by one of the most respected polling companies, and a specific detail. In the 2017 election, which is held by some as a Corbyn triumph, the older vote went up, and lest we forget, May had an even bigger share of the vote. While the pro-Corbyn vote went up, the anti-Corbyn vote went up too. In the 2019 election, when it looked like Corbyn was going to lose handily, the youth vote went up, but the older vote went down. So when they see a threat that they want to vote against, their vote increases. But when they don't see a threat, their vote decreases.

Hence we can't just tally all the anti-Tory votes and say that, under PR, they would outweigh the Tory vote, and thus Labour should support PR in order to win the next election. If there is a convincing argument that there is a threat, which was Corbyn in 2017, and would be gerrymandering in an opposition manifesto supporting PR, then the anti voters will turn out in numbers. The last election isn't a precise model of the next election.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #836 on: Today at 02:35:42 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:30:46 am
I've gone on forever about the first bit, so I won't add any more to it. However, on the last bit, my view that we can't calculate using current numbers is based on the demographics recorded by one of the most respected polling companies, and a specific detail. In the 2017 election, which is held by some as a Corbyn triumph, the older vote went up, and lest we forget, May had an even bigger share of the vote. While the pro-Corbyn vote went up, the anti-Corbyn vote went up too. In the 2019 election, when it looked like Corbyn was going to lose handily, the youth vote went up, but the older vote went down. So when they see a threat that they want to vote against, their vote increases. But when they don't see a threat, their vote decreases.

Hence we can't just tally all the anti-Tory votes and say that, under PR, they would outweigh the Tory vote, and thus Labour should support PR in order to win the next election. If there is a convincing argument that there is a threat, which was Corbyn in 2017, and would be gerrymandering in an opposition manifesto supporting PR, then the anti voters will turn out in numbers. The last election isn't a precise model of the next election.
There's pros and cons in every democratic system, am not sure whether PR would bring the change needed, PR would lead to coalition governments, would that work in the UK. would that work better for Labour, not so sure myself.
Ive been wondering whether a US closed Primary system for choosing the candidates who stand in elections might work in the UK, it could mean the end of extreme politics in the UK if the voters in each constituent voted for the candidate they wanted for the party they wanted to vote for in a election. it would have to be a law that applied to all political parties. then again I look at the US and am not so sure but I very much doubt it would happen in the UK.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 