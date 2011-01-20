As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.



I know how you feel, I do think the extreme politicians have gone too far this time but nothing good will come from doubting a democratic system, the whole system does need reforming drastically. the HOL is underrated by many people. the Lords is full of very experienced clever ex politicians but sadly it's got more of it's share of shameless money grabbers. signing in, showing their face. collect £300 and out the door in waiting taxi. am against ditching the Lords but 100% behind serious reform.We are still not facing facts, it's not the voters who got us in this mess, they maybe stupid and naïve but that's always been the case. the thing that changed was the complete contempt for truth by many of our politicians, the media also need to take their share of blame but it's the politicians who have let us down badly, this should not be forgotten but sadly I think it has by many, there doesn't seem to be the will to change the system, the liars will still be able to lie with impunity and the gullible will believe them. we could at least do something simple to help, delay all TV political debates for fact checking, it would be a start but it won't happen, we will go into the next election listening to the same old s..,The voters will get sick of it for the odd election and vote for Labour and something good will happen for a few years then the cycle will repeat for another 30yrs or so, I had hoped we could have moved on from the 70s and 80s but nope ,history is repeating itself. it's not that we never learn it's more about a new generation repeating the same mistakes.