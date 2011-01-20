Fair enough. Although you do keep shifting the goalposts over why you're insulted!
For what it's worth I found Starmer's essay grey, shallow and badly written. But I'm astonished anyone was insulted.
Although people seem to get insulted all the time now, so maybe "astonished" is not the right word.
I suppose to be fair, my general complaint is towards the Labour party over the years, rather than the specific words in this excerpt. It's just yet again we have another leader who just doesn't get it and resorty to infantile arguments that have never shown any sign of working.
As much as anything, politics aside, on a pure pragmatic level it reveals his severe limitations if he can't see that.
I'm not an ideological indy supporter. If I believed genuine change was realistically possible in my lifetime as part of the UK I could well change my mind. But time after time, the only party that has any realistic chance of doing anything and winning power just fails to grasp what is needed, or treat the complaints many of us have seriously.
(It would probably take PR and scrapping of HoL at a bare minimum to change my mind).