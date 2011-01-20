Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.4%)
Good
30 (14.2%)
Average
72 (34.1%)
Poor
39 (18.5%)
Awful
49 (23.2%)
Too early to say
16 (7.6%)

Total Members Voted: 211

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 27071 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #800 on: Today at 09:48:45 pm »
Where there is an interesting contrast between SNP and Tory voters in how Starmer addresses them, and we're obviously not talking critiques of a governing party here, is that there's an acknowledgement for why voters switched to the Tories from Labour. There's nothing there for the Scots who went Labour to SNP. I think in some ways that speaks to the priorities of the next election. That need to retain and claw back English seats which is going to be a driven by messaging directly to 2019 English Tory voters (we're seeing the idea that there's a horde of lefty non-voters just waiting to be motivated to turn out being truly buried by recent research, and there's some very mildly encouraging signs in the detailed polling by seat type of Labour looking like they'll be 30 or so seats up on 2019 if things remain just as they are although that's still 30 short on undoing 2019). Partly why I'm thinking Starmer and his team are looking at incremental steps over several years here as a Labour government is going to be their aim and that ultimately has to mean winning Scottish seats unless there's a major shift in a number of very safe Tory seats. Of course, it also allows for decisions to be taken on how things look following the next election.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #801 on: Today at 09:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:44:07 pm
It's insulting to boil it down to suggest we use nationalism to freely whip up fear. It's insulting to suggest we create division. That is not what the SNP is about. (To be clear I am not an SNP member as I have said before. My politics sit somewhere between the SNP,  the Scottish Greens and Labour).  It's insulting, and frankly childish to try and trivially try and suggest that the Scottish independence supporters are the exact same as all the worst nationalist movements. It fundamentally isn't (of course with any movement there are fringe elements).

The core indy movement is progressive, pro-immigration (unlike Labour a lot of the time), unequivocally pro-EU (unlike Labour a lot of the time) and outward looking.

Fair enough. Although you do keep shifting the goalposts over why you're insulted!

For what it's worth I found Starmer's essay grey, shallow and badly written. But I'm astonished anyone was insulted.

Although people seem to get insulted all the time now, so maybe "astonished" is not the right word.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #802 on: Today at 09:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:44:07 pm
It's insulting to boil it down to suggest we use nationalism to freely whip up fear. It's insulting to suggest we create division. That is not what the SNP is about. (To be clear I am not an SNP member as I have said before. My politics sit somewhere between the SNP,  the Scottish Greens and Labour).  It's insulting, and frankly childish to try and trivially try and suggest that the Scottish independence supporters are the exact same as all the worst nationalist movements. It fundamentally isn't (of course with any movement there are fringe elements).

The core indy movement is progressive, pro-immigration (unlike Labour a lot of the time), unequivocally pro-EU (unlike Labour a lot of the time) and outward looking.

Labour would be all of these things if it could (see the last Labour government). But the electorate would permanently vote in the Tories. So it has to compromise where it can, so it can win power and do something.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #803 on: Today at 09:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:49:15 pm
Labour would be all of these things if it could (see the last Labour government). But the electorate would permanently vote in the Tories. So it has to compromise where it can, so it can win power and do something.

Well can you see why it gets a bit annoying up here?  :D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #804 on: Today at 09:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:48:45 pm
Where there is an interesting contrast between SNP and Tory voters in how Starmer addresses them, and we're obviously not talking critiques of a governing party here, is that there's an acknowledgement for why voters switched to the Tories from Labour. There's nothing there for the Scots who went Labour to SNP. I think in some ways that speaks to the priorities of the next election. That need to retain and claw back English seats which is going to be a driven by messaging directly to 2019 English Tory voters (we're seeing the idea that there's a horde of lefty non-voters just waiting to be motivated to turn out being truly buried by recent research, and there's some very mildly encouraging signs in the detailed polling by seat type of Labour looking like they'll be 30 or so seats up on 2019 if things remain just as they are although that's still 30 short on undoing 2019). Partly why I'm thinking Starmer and his team are looking at incremental steps over several years here as a Labour government is going to be their aim and that ultimately has to mean winning Scottish seats unless there's a major shift in a number of very safe Tory seats. Of course, it also allows for decisions to be taken on how things look following the next election.

If there's a way for Scottish Labour to be all the things Elmo talks about, without it adversely affecting Labour in England and Wales, then they should. However, if the issue is unionism, and nothing short of independence will satisfy, then I'm not sure if there's room for compromise.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #805 on: Today at 09:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:50:40 pm
Well can you see why it gets a bit annoying up here?  :D

So what solution would you propose? I've received lots of criticism for describing the schism between factions in the Labour party, but I've also given concrete proposals for squaring the circle, which are realistic enough that they're practically identical to what current and former Labour MPs in the red wall say should be done. What would you say are the issues facing Scottish Labour, and what do you suggest should be done to address them?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #806 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:49:13 pm
Fair enough. Although you do keep shifting the goalposts over why you're insulted!

For what it's worth I found Starmer's essay grey, shallow and badly written. But I'm astonished anyone was insulted.

Although people seem to get insulted all the time now, so maybe "astonished" is not the right word.

I suppose to be fair, my general complaint is towards the Labour party over the years, rather than the specific words in this excerpt. It's just yet again we have another leader who just doesn't get it and resorty to infantile arguments that have never shown any sign of working.

As much as anything, politics aside, on a pure pragmatic level it reveals his severe limitations if he can't see that.

I'm not an ideological indy supporter. If I believed genuine change was realistically possible in my lifetime as part of the UK I could well change my mind. But time after time, the only party that has any realistic chance of doing anything and winning power just fails to grasp what is needed, or treat the complaints many of us have seriously.

(It would probably take PR and scrapping of HoL at a bare minimum to change my mind).
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #807 on: Today at 09:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:55:18 pm
So what solution would you propose? I've received lots of criticism for describing the schism between factions in the Labour party, but I've also given concrete proposals for squaring the circle, which are realistic enough that they're practically identical to what current and former Labour MPs in the red wall say should be done. What would you say are the issues facing Scottish Labour, and what do you suggest should be done to address them?

Competence is the number one issue. Just the slightest hint of it's existence would be a start.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #808 on: Today at 09:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:56:08 pm
I suppose to be fair, my general complaint is towards the Labour party over the years, rather than the specific words in this excerpt. It's just yet again we have another leader who just doesn't get it and resorty to infantile arguments that have never shown any sign of working.

As much as anything, politics aside, on a pure pragmatic level it reveals his severe limitations if he can't see that.

I'm not an ideological indy supporter. If I believed genuine change was realistically possible in my lifetime as part of the UK I could well change my mind. But time after time, the only party that has any realistic chance of doing anything and winning power just fails to grasp what is needed, or treat the complaints many of us have seriously.

(It would probably take PR and scrapping of HoL at a bare minimum to change my mind).

Why scrap the HoL when, in practice, it has done more to block the worst of the Tory governments' actions than the HoC?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #809 on: Today at 09:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:52:02 pm
If there's a way for Scottish Labour to be all the things Elmo talks about, without it adversely affecting Labour in England and Wales, then they should. However, if the issue is unionism, and nothing short of independence will satisfy, then I'm not sure if there's room for compromise.

Sorry, maybe I'm not expressing myself well tonight as my head's a bit fuzzy, but set that aside a moment as Scottish Labour and Welsh Labour having their own messaging (and policies at times). Starmer does talk about nationalism and gives a (clumsy but we all know what he's trying to distinguish between) left wing critique of nationalism becoming a prop to cover over failures in government. But what he doesn't do is actually address why people are moving towards that, nor how the politics of the SNP has changed over the years. Contrast with the acknowledgement that the Tories did change under Cameron, did present a different face, did make themselves presentable to the electorate etc.
« Reply #810 on: Today at 09:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:58:30 pm
Why scrap the HoL when, in practice, it has done more to block the worst of the Tory governments' actions than the HoC?

Shit things do good occasionally. It's fundamentally undemocratic, and the odd good turn doesn't change that.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #811 on: Today at 09:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:57:03 pm
Competence is the number one issue. Just the slightest hint of it's existence would be a start.

Would centrally appointed technocrats be better than locally elected incompetents? Eg. Liverpool.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #812 on: Today at 10:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:59:21 pm
Shit things do good occasionally. It's fundamentally undemocratic, and the odd good turn doesn't change that.

As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #813 on: Today at 10:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:03:10 pm
As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.

See comments on PR.
« Reply #814 on: Today at 10:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:59:00 pm
Sorry, maybe I'm not expressing myself well tonight as my head's a bit fuzzy, but set that aside a moment as Scottish Labour and Welsh Labour having their own messaging (and policies at times). Starmer does talk about nationalism and gives a (clumsy but we all know what he's trying to distinguish between) left wing critique of nationalism becoming a prop to cover over failures in government. But what he doesn't do is actually address why people are moving towards that, nor how the politics of the SNP has changed over the years. Contrast with the acknowledgement that the Tories did change under Cameron, did present a different face, did make themselves presentable to the electorate etc.

My take, as an Englander, is that I'd like progressivism to take another look and win another chance. But without the more leftward tendency of Scotland, there isn't much chance of us in England seeing that in my lifetime. I agree with all the things Elmo said about what he'd like Labour to be in Scotland. But we in England need Scotland, to even have the chance to be delivered from the Tories.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #815 on: Today at 10:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:05:42 pm
See comments on PR.

Could you expand? I've not been following the debate on PR, how it works out in practice with the UK electorate, and in particular how it relates to the HoL.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #816 on: Today at 10:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:03:10 pm
As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.
Local Government or MP's?
I'm not sure what your point is mate?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #817 on: Today at 10:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:09:18 pm
Could you expand? I've not been following the debate on PR, how it works out in practice with the UK electorate, and in particular how it relates to the HoL.

So reading back you previous statement which I skipped over too quickly:

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:03:10 pm
As I've stated in previous pages, with the electorate we have, how is democracy a fundamentally reliable principle in ensuring competent government? See the mayoralty of Liverpool. Over the past decade, the Commons has failed progressivism over and over, while the Lords has defended the checks and balances.

What are you suggesting as an alternative to democracy?  :o

My point was that FPTP leads to things like Joe Anderson. I don't want to speak with any authority on Liverpool politics as I am an outsider, but it seems to me that PR, and the ingrained hatred of the Tories, leads to anything in a red rosette getting elected. PR allows alternative to Labour when they putup a shit candidate who aren't the Tories that people can safely vote for without the fear of letting the Tories in.

The same applies to the commons.
