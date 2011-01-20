Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.4%)
Good
30 (14.5%)
Average
72 (34.8%)
Poor
38 (18.4%)
Awful
47 (22.7%)
Too early to say
15 (7.2%)

Total Members Voted: 207

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 26186 times)

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:25:17 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:59:17 am
Sangria's talking about Corbyn again guys at nearly 2am, do we have the sense that he holds a personal grudge yet

stop dismissing us as 'social media left' or whatever other ignorant take you want to have. we just want equality and a bit of a less shite future to look forward to? the existing structures haven't exactly done us well. many of us are marginalised groups, it's actually nasty that you keep dismissing us like we're unimportant.

you talk about infighting like it's not you blabbering all day about the left. are you ok?

Sangria could stub his toe on a kitchen door and blame "the Left" for it!
Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #761 on: Today at 09:25:39 am »
I want a left that's not going for a lunatic take on mainstream opinion such as the above which I quoted. It's not Corbyn, it's that group which does indeed swallow that lunatic take whole and is unfortunately numerous enough to sting the left as a whole, as seen in that article and the dozens of people who wholeheartedly support that take in that thread (a large majority of respondents in that thread, in a forum that's not set up as a left wing site).
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #762 on: Today at 09:30:27 am »
What is the acceptable term for skwawkbox and people who take their politics from sites like them? Since we're not allowed to use what I'd have thought were precise descriptive terms. Or do we pretend that they don't exist, despite clear evidence, and attack those who post such evidence?
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,200
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #763 on: Today at 09:36:13 am »
I must admit I'm tickled by the idea that people will read Starmer's manifesto and think "Oh my God, it's Vichy France all over again".
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,322
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #764 on: Today at 09:55:58 am »
Think the thing to what Sangria's saying there is that parts of the Corbynite media ecosystem have jumped the shark in pretty wild ways. Drawing links between something you'll hear at any meeting of the Soft Left and Vichy France is pretty bizarre, try hard political analysis looking for 'Blue Labour' to distinguish from themselves after five years of promising many of the very same policies. At times it's almost like the racist left have spent all that time in committees pretending to be policy wonks without understanding a thing about the policies they were hoovering up indiscriminately. It's really weird to see the Soft Left, the mainstream of the Labour party, painted as being the same as fascists whenever they want to talk about things which matter to people like patriotism and a sense of place, and that painting being done by people who helped mainstream antisemitism in the Labour party at that. Or stuff like talking about people having aspirations for themselves and their kids should somehow be forbidden for Labour politicians. I can see what's in it for those publishing it, but less so why anyone would want to associate themselves with it without benefiting financially from squatting down and pushing it out.

----

Somewhat reassuring to see Stephen Bush thinking along similar lines to the broad strokes of what Starmer is saying:

Quote
Good morning. Keir Starmer has written a 35-page essay setting out his political vision and laying out the broad outlines of the Britain hed like to build: the big idea is the so-called contribution society, in what is, in essence, a long trailer for his conference speech next week in Brighton.

As with so much of Starmers appproach, much of it is reminiscent of Ed Milibands approach: capitalism should be reformed, not removed, the climate crisis is the biggest one facing our country and our species, and what Miliband called the British dream: that hard work should pay no longer exists.

Whats different about it? One important difference of tone is just about age - Starmer, at 59, is born right at the end of the postwar baby boom and is probably the last baby boomer who will lead a major British political party, and, for all he warns Labour against sepia-tinged nostalgia about its own past, a core part of Starmers essay is his belief that the opportunities afforded to him are increasingly unavailable to a child of his background and upbringing. Those who, like his parents, work with their hands face insecure work - those who, like him, go onto to university, face insecure living conditions and high costs.

The other is in how Starmer talks about business: the essay is rhetorically warmer towards business than anything Miliband ever said. Whether that represents an ideological difference between Starmerism and Milbandism is up for grabs: it could simply be that a great and growing number of businesses are saying and doing pretty Miliband-y things, and that, with British businesses in particular chafing against the consequences of Brexit and other government policies, Starmer is simply trying to seize an opportunity that wasnt available to Miliband.

What Starmer wants is for the contribution society to be the thing that every policy announcement is framed around and for it to provide a definition that his leadership has thus far lacked.

But one thing that is missing from the pamphlet is a sense of what this societys enemies are. We dont, as far as Starmer is concerned, live in a contribution society in 2021. Are its opponents solely the Conservatives and austerity, or do they also reside elsewhere, whether in businesses or in households? Part of providing definition to a political project is describing what its for, and you can see how Starmers contribution society can provide Labour with that. And with whats happening in the British energy and labour markets at the moment, you can see how this stuff about work not rewarding people and the cost-of-living is going to get a fresh boost by events in the coming weeks and months. But the other part of describing a political project is setting out what it is against, who and what is out of that societys bounds and who stands in the way of its creation: and that will have to form part of Starmers conference speech just as surely as further policy detail will, too.

(Morning Call email so no link at the moment.)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:04:14 am »
Completely unrelated to any discussions currently going on but I had no idea Starmer was 59. I would have thought he was five or six years younger at least.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:13:10 am »
Is right.

I'm not sure what to make about Starmer's essay. It is not well written, I am not encouraged to get behind most of the stuff in it, and even Hodges isn't up for it, but it comes at a time where depth, of any kind, is needed, even wanted, and at the exact time Johnson has never looked more foolish. Might help polling, might help present the vision they look to going forward.

I am increasingly aware that my instincts for what works are often wrong. So, it'll be interesting to see if this works because they cannot afford another relaunch.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:19:59 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:13:10 am
Is right.

I'm not sure what to make about Starmer's essay. It is not well written, I am not encouraged to get behind most of the stuff in it, and even Hodges isn't up for it, but it comes at a time where depth, of any kind, is needed, even wanted, and at the exact time Johnson has never looked more foolish. Might help polling, might help present the vision they look to going forward.

I am increasingly aware that my instincts for what works are often wrong. So, it'll be interesting to see if this works because they cannot afford another relaunch.

It appears to be getting torn apart literally left, right and centre.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #768 on: Today at 10:20:27 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:46:53 am
No idea. But you've obviously read through the Starmer original, or at least a precis of it as well as browsing through it, and commented on its content. Then you have the skwawkbox take which is rather different. And like I said, you have the above thread, with dozens of whatever you want to call them (Labour left although not all of them have been consistently Labour, although all of them hate the Labour right and centrists and all hold Corbyn as a man wronged) following exactly the same line as a monolithic bloc.

Since it's forbidden to refer to them by the above despite it being a clear common identity, maybe an alternative term is social media left, as they clearly take their politics from a common social media direction. But if you read through a few pages of the above, you'll see why I shake my head at them, and why I'm convinced that part of the left isn't as insignificant as I'm told here.

Hi Sangria, any thoughts at all on the 14,000 word essay that Starmer released yesterday laying out his vision for the future of the party? It does it seem like a fairly significant moment to talk about, surely it's worth engaging with?

I have to say I'm shocked that your immediate reaction to it last night was to go trawling through Skawkbox and various left-wing social media sites to come in here and complain about Corbynites and the "lunatic/social media left"!

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #769 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
We can't remove capitalism as much as we might wish to. Anyone pushing for that will be crucified by the media and establishment and will have no chance of getting elected. 
Reform is the next best option. Nothing wrong with aspiration and betterment either, as long as it benefits everyone.
I look at Starmer and his Labour party and think however "blue left" they may be (that's debatable) they are much, much more preferable to Johnsons crooks.
