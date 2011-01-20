Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.5%)
Good
30 (14.8%)
Average
71 (35%)
Poor
38 (18.7%)
Awful
44 (21.7%)
Too early to say
15 (7.4%)

Total Members Voted: 203

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 25546 times)

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,313
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 02:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 02:23:03 pm
What I can't seem to find is how much is currently spent on prescriptions by the NHS/Government in England. This article suggests around 90% are free anyway and it would cost around £700m to make them all free, so that does suggest they are probably spending circa £10bn already.

https://www.politics.co.uk/reference/nhs-prescription-charges/

You're right, yeah.

"In 2019 the cost of the prescriptions dispensed in the community in England was £9.08 billion. This was an increase of 2.81% (£248 million) from £8.83 billion in 2018."

https://www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/prescribing-costs-2019-published

2020/21's was there but I'd missed it.

"The cost of prescription items dispensed in the community in England was £9.61 billion, a 3.49% increase of £324 million from £9.28 billion in 2019/20."

https://www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/statistical-collections/prescription-cost-analysis-england/prescription-cost-analysis-england-202021


This was updated start of this month, it's not too different from the article in the number it gives. Charged prescriptions in the community raise £600m a year, 90% of prescriptions are free, and a big driver behind that 90% figure is that 63% of all prescriptions go to people aged 60 or over. Later on it points out that 95% of over 60s will have one prescription a year while half will need at least one prescription a month. And obviously the consultation is because Tories are Torying over whether to change who's eligible.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:59:28 pm by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 06:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 15, 2021, 03:38:37 pm
I also want to see a Financial Transactions Tax (dubbed 'the Robin Hood Tax')

If I had total control, I'd annex all the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories, freeze all bank and corporate assets, and levy a 'wealth tax' of 50% of all assets over, say, £10m held an individual or corporation.

There's an estimated $20trillion of money 'missing' from the financial system. A huge proportion is hidden in these and other secretive tax haven jurisdictions (using labyrinthine shell company structures)

I have a barely-controllable hatred for these super-rich scum who stash their often ill-gotten fortunes out of the reach of tax authorities (despite having so much money they could never hope to spend even a small proportion of it in their lifetimes)

The problem is always that anyone with the money can evade it. I don't know if this guy's reasoning or economics stand up, but if he's right, this would be a big vote winner. Wouldn't hit the middle middle-classes so wouldn't frighten the horses.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/20/new-wealth-tax-uk-arguments
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:15:28 pm by No666 »
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,675
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:14:32 pm
The problem is always that anyone with the money can evade it. I don't know if this guy's reasoning or economics stand up, but if he's right, this would be a big vote winner. Wouldn't hit the middle middle-classes so wouldn't frighten the horses.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/20/new-wealth-tax-uk-arguments

I actually think there may well be a place for a wealth tax, but realistically it would need to be at non-punitive rates to be a consistent revenue generator, the idea that you could come back and tax the rich 10% of their total wealth every single year and not start to seriously impact the tax base isn't remotely feasible in my opinion.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,313
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 11:43:24 pm »
A windfall tax on pandemic profits is more than justified on some companies, although I wouldn't put it past the Tories to get there first on it and pretend it's for 'levelling up'. And obviously that'd be a one off thing. Reeves is starting to get to the funding for what Labour will do, in terms of tax rises and closing loopholes. eg: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/19/labour-plans-to-raise-500m-by-closing-fund-managers-tax-loophole

Would be very surprised if Hodge's proposals from a decade ago aren't dusted off at some point for tax havens, although their implementation in the US is probably not going to be directly comparable to introducing them in the UK the regulations on forcing banks to reveal US nationals' untaxed assets has led to some success there.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #724 on: Today at 07:38:35 am »
Big vote winner if they barred foreign non-residents from owning property, too. More tinkering around the edges, similar to the Fund Manager proposal, but only harms Tory-supporting estate agents in the South East, and has some effect on house prices without crashing the market entirely. The new developments around Cambridge, my neck of the woods - maybe 20% went to Chinese middle-class 'investors' and lie empty apparently. Why? Just why? -I think the overall impression you would give by such small actions is more important than the immediate effects, in a way.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:20 am by No666 »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #725 on: Today at 09:54:34 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:35 am
Big vote winner if they barred foreign non-residents from owning property, too. More tinkering around the edges, similar to the Fund Manager proposal, but only harms Tory-supporting estate agents in the South East, and has some effect on house prices without crashing the market entirely. The new developments around Cambridge, my neck of the woods - maybe 20% went to Chinese middle-class 'investors' and lie empty apparently. Why? Just why? -I think the overall impression you would give by such small actions is more important than the immediate effects, in a way.


Foreign individuals owning UK property isn't so much the problem.

There's 44,000 land titles in London alone owned by foreign companies - and 91% of those are owned by companies located in 'secrecy jurisdictions'.

https://www.transparency.org.uk/foreign-ownership-london-property-shrouded-secrecy

The trouble with tackling this is the power wielded by these people. There's been a few comments in this thread about how these people just move their money to escape tax authorities. Whilst they can move money around, they prefer not to - and increasingly buy political influence (and it's worth remembering that avoiding tax is only one element of their financial shithousery).

Look at the corrupt & dodgy 'Russians' investing (and it is investing) in the Tory Party to influence policy. Look at the opaque funding of the Leave campaign (just whose money did that gobshite Banks channel?).

The flow of dirty money through London and into the British Overseas Territories & Crown dependencies is enormous. It feeds an entire £multi-billion industry in London and the BOTs/CDs. Don't underestimate how fiercely this will be protected by those with vested interests.

Tory politicians opposing the EU were always either strong laissez-faire capitalists who hated the regulations imposed by the EU (they wanted their 'bonfire of red tape') or simply dimwitted, flagshagging nostalgics pining for the days of Empire who couldn't countenance Great Britain as merely a cog in a bigger wheel. They were troublesome and loud, but no real threat - apart to a Tory government with a thin majority, of course.

It was only in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis, when the EU began to talk seriously about tackling endemic tax abuse and money laundering (they announced the first drafts of AMLD & ATAD in 2014) that serious money began to fund the anti-EU movement. Between 2009 and 2013, UKIP averaged annual donations of £660k. In 2014, that rocketed to £3.5m. Once that twat Cameron announced the referendum, a lot of that funding - and much more - switched the two main Leave campaign groups.

The vast majority of that money came from people with vested financial interests in keeping the ultra-secretive status of the BOTs/CDs in place and out of the reach of investigators (criminal or tax) in EU countries.


We need to tackle these scum. But it will take balls of steel and a very quick start if Labour get elected. And the other side will play extremely dirty.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,313
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #726 on: Today at 11:34:53 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:35 am
Big vote winner if they barred foreign non-residents from owning property, too. More tinkering around the edges, similar to the Fund Manager proposal, but only harms Tory-supporting estate agents in the South East, and has some effect on house prices without crashing the market entirely. The new developments around Cambridge, my neck of the woods - maybe 20% went to Chinese middle-class 'investors' and lie empty apparently. Why? Just why? -I think the overall impression you would give by such small actions is more important than the immediate effects, in a way.

Yeah, there's definitely a large element of the signal wanting to be sent. So far as I'm aware, some of the older proposals on ownership of housing are still going to be pursued, although the Tories could quite easily follow up their own advice themselves to do the same. So public register of who owns what to try and force out housing being used as untaxed piggy banks by foreign investors as part of a crack down on money laundering. Whether it's effective or not or really does much more than sound good I'll pass on.

----

Looks like Labour are vanishing back down the rabbit hole of 'what truly is party democracy?'. Seems like there's an attempt to change the rules on leadership elections away from one person, one vote back to an electoral college where unions get a third of the votes, MPs a third, and members a third. Everyone is now arguing the completely opposite position they did historically - the right of the party used to be mad keen on OMOV and the hard left absolutely dead set against it. Meh. There is, in my view, a good argument that the most democratic way to do it is to increase the influence of MPs (and other actual elected officials) on who becomes leader because they're actually elected and MPs in particular have to work with and have confidence in the party leader. Just as leaders of local councils have to have the confidence of the local councillors. Also goes to the question of whether a selectorate paying £3 should really have the power to choose a Prime Minister potentially without the electorate ever having a say. The argument goes to all political parties and is put forward well by constitutional historian Robert Saunders who made it when Kippers were flocking to the Tories to get Johnson selected as May's successor. Against that, it's another stupid internal bunfight to be having.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:05 am by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #727 on: Today at 12:03:09 pm »
Let the PLP select their leader. They are the ones who have the best handle on this and have work day in, day out with him/her.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,508
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #728 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:03:09 pm
Let the PLP select their leader. They are the ones who have the best handle on this and have work day in, day out with him/her.
The PLP have to have the ability to say NO.

But Im not sure it should be divorced from everyone else.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #729 on: Today at 02:12:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:02:53 pm
The PLP have to have the ability to say NO.

But Im not sure it should be divorced from everyone else.


And the PLP have to endorse each candidate.

I think Starmer is unnecessarily shooting himself in the foot here, and in so doing so injuring the Labour Party in the process.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,313
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #730 on: Today at 02:29:27 pm »
The limits of the PLP's veto power were demonstrated when a compliant NEC rewrote the rules to allow a candidate to stand without being endorsed.

Some of the changes make sense - removing an MP should have a higher bar as it was utterly farcical forcing sitting MPs to campaign among the party membership ahead of a general election. I'm kind of ambivalent to how leadership votes are conducted, there's no real 'right' answer but Miliband's changes have hardly led to a period of even passable leaders let alone Labour being in government.

This isn't necessarily harmful to Labour if one takes the view that the next election is lost before it's started, which is a reasonable starting point, and that there's a plan over two cycles (or longer) of consolidating and then moving forward. Is there that though? There's an obvious need to continue the detoxification of the party regardless and there's a strong argument that the constant internal elections help feed the factional divides.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,675
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #731 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm »
One change which I would favour is restricting the vote in a leadership election to people who were members for a certain number of months before the election was called, I don't think the entryism that the current system encourages is particularly helpful.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #732 on: Today at 02:55:23 pm »
I see what you mean about rabbit holes, Zeb, but also can appreciate that it's better to get this out of the way now and not be seen to be fiddling with the small print closer to an election.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #733 on: Today at 03:12:26 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:55:23 pm
I see what you mean about rabbit holes, Zeb, but also can appreciate that it's better to get this out of the way now and not be seen to be fiddling with the small print closer to an election.


What with the right-wing of the Party do if the unions elect the 'wrong' leader again? Change it back to OMOV once more?

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #734 on: Today at 03:14:03 pm »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #735 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:12:26 pm

What with the right-wing of the Party do if the unions elect the 'wrong' leader again? Change it back to OMOV once more?



One way or another, democracy fails when people insist on exercising their democratic right to be idiots. Democracy is an effective bulwark against tyranny. But tyranny is no longer a threat in the liberal democratic west. Idiocy is the main threat, and the democratic right to vote for whatever idiocy they feel like, with the moral force of democracy backing their choice.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,508
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #736 on: Today at 03:20:36 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:14:03 pm
https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1233680321289256960?s=20

aged well
To be honest the leadership election process has been a total and unmitigated disaster.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #737 on: Today at 03:20:38 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:32:59 pm
One change which I would favour is restricting the vote in a leadership election to people who were members for a certain number of months before the election was called, I don't think the entryism that the current system encourages is particularly helpful.

but why? there was hysteria around Tories and bad actors joining the Party to sabotage things but whether that made any tangible difference seems unlikely.

people join to vote when they feel a leader that is engaging and speaks to what they're looking for - whether you've been a member a month or ten years your vote should still matter.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:31 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #738 on: Today at 03:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:16:14 pm
One way or another, democracy fails when people insist on exercising their democratic right to be idiots. Democracy is an effective bulwark against tyranny. But tyranny is no longer a threat in the liberal democratic west. Idiocy is the main threat, and the democratic right to vote for whatever idiocy they feel like, with the moral force of democracy backing their choice.


And your definition of 'idiocy' being 'a political group that differs from my own opinions'?

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #739 on: Today at 03:22:51 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:14:03 pm
https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1233680321289256960?s=20

aged well



He'll unite the Party by expelling those on the left. It's not hard to understand  ;D

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #740 on: Today at 03:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:16:14 pm
One way or another, democracy fails when people insist on exercising their democratic right to be idiots. Democracy is an effective bulwark against tyranny. But tyranny is no longer a threat in the liberal democratic west. Idiocy is the main threat, and the democratic right to vote for whatever idiocy they feel like, with the moral force of democracy backing their choice.

hilarious as always mate
Logged
YNWA.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,675
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #741 on: Today at 03:48:42 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:20:38 pm
but why? there was hysteria around Tories and bad actors joining the Party to sabotage things but whether that made any tangible difference seems unlikely.

people join to vote when they feel a leader that is engaging and speaks to what they're looking for - whether you've been a member a month or ten years your vote should still matter.

I have no problem with more recent members getting a vote, I have more of an issue with the vote of a member counting for the same as someone who literally just joins to vote in a leadership election and pisses off immediately afterwards, would like to think people had somewhat more of a commitment to the party than that before having a say in its leadership.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #742 on: Today at 03:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:21:23 pm

And your definition of 'idiocy' being 'a political group that differs from my own opinions'?



See the fetishisation of Brexit as the epitome of democratic idiocy. As long as a group passes the vote, they have carte blanche to do whatever they like, as long as they identify with that group. They can break any promises the like and it's still democratic, because they belong to the winning group. Public questioning, which is the bedrock of our democratic system, can be disregarded because they belong to the winning group. What you say and promise does not matter, because you belong to the winning group, and thus you are backed by democracy.

That is what we're up against. I care not a jot what method Labour has to use to turn this round. Few people care how the function of democracy works within the Labour party. What matters is how the democracy works in the UK.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,184
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #743 on: Today at 04:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:16:14 pm
One way or another, democracy fails when people insist on exercising their democratic right to be idiots. Democracy is an effective bulwark against tyranny. But tyranny is no longer a threat in the liberal democratic west. Idiocy is the main threat, and the democratic right to vote for whatever idiocy they feel like, with the moral force of democracy backing their choice.

That's a very strange post.

Tyranny no longer a threat in the liberal democratic west? Do you not remember Donald Trump? Have we already forgotten Geert Wilders and Le Pen? Have you looked at Italian politics lately?

As for the right to be an idiot, that is one of the liberal rights you are elsewhere (and rightly) keen to protect. Would you now like to take that right away?

Clearly liberal democracy is about more than just the right to vote. It implies protection from arbitrary power, an independent judicial system, a free press, and the robust defence of minority rights too. These things are indeed entrenched in the democratic western countries. But they wouldn't be if you took away the 'idiots' right to vote "for whatever....they feel like."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #744 on: Today at 04:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:21:23 pm

And your definition of 'idiocy' being 'a political group that differs from my own opinions'?

Haha, didn't expect to read a comment like that but, I think, I understand the point, even if I do disagree.

Oh well, on it goes.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #745 on: Today at 04:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:14:36 pm
That's a very strange post.

Tyranny no longer a threat in the liberal democratic west? Do you not remember Donald Trump? Have we already forgotten Geert Wilders and Le Pen? Have you looked at Italian politics lately?

As for the right to be an idiot, that is one of the liberal rights you are elsewhere (and rightly) keen to protect. Would you now like to take that right away?

Clearly liberal democracy is about more than just the right to vote. It implies protection from arbitrary power, an independent judicial system, a free press, and the robust defence of minority rights too. These things are indeed entrenched in the democratic western countries. But they wouldn't be if you took away the 'idiots' right to vote "for whatever....they feel like."


I'll admit that I don't pay so much attention to politics in the west (by which I don't include eastern Europe) as to think that tyranny of the kind that democracy mitigates against is an active threat. By that, I mean violence to intimidate non-conformers, laws to exclude non-conformers, and the rest. What I see is winning politicians disregarding scrutiny, which has traditionally been the way governments have been kept in check. I see winning voters glorying in their side winning, and dismissing scrutiny as anti-democratic.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #746 on: Today at 04:24:56 pm »
Thing is some people argue for voting to be compulsory, the last 6 yrs has shown this is the last thing we should want. the ignorant and the apathetic undecided voters swing elections in favour of the lying selfish politicians.
The docu drama Brexit. The uncivil War has a scene were Cummings meets someone from Cambridge Analytica who tells him there are  if memory serves me right 3 mill people who never vote or follow politics, how we can reach these people personally and motivate them to vote to leave the EU. job done.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #747 on: Today at 04:32:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:02:53 pm
The PLP have to have the ability to say NO.

But I’m not sure it should be divorced from everyone else.
I understand from where you are coming. But the PLP vetoing the leader selected by the membership would cause huge upset and problems. Let the PLP vote for the leader and be done with it. The PLP are likely to take into account the feelings of membership - but likely will ignore obvious idiocy.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #748 on: Today at 04:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:32:19 pm
I understand from where you are coming. But the PLP vetoing the leader selected by the membership would cause huge upset and problems. Let the PLP vote for the leader and be done with it. The PLP are likely to take into account the feelings of membership - but likely will ignore obvious idiocy.


I disagree wholeheartedly. It creates a closed-club of 'Gov&Pol graduates' trapped in a Westminster bubble.

Especially if we return to the autocratic central control of policy and candidate selection of the New Labour era.


The election of Corbyn was IMO in no small part a reaction by grassroots members to that New Labour time.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #749 on: Today at 04:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:44:12 pm

I disagree wholeheartedly. It creates a closed-club of 'Gov&Pol graduates' trapped in a Westminster bubble.

Especially if we return to the autocratic central control of policy and candidate selection of the New Labour era.


The election of Corbyn was IMO in no small part a reaction by grassroots members to that New Labour time.

I think the reforming process, if any, should ask these questions.

1. What's the best way of kicking out the Tories?
2. What conditions are necessary for the above?
3. Implement these conditions.

It matters little whether the democratic arguments are consistent or whether it involves u-turns here and there. Do the above. Once the Tories are out, we can start discussing the nature of democracy. The Tories, who are in power, care little for the nature of democracy as long as they win.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 